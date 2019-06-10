Williams doubles up in Tulsa
Bassetti, Castillo fall shy in Arts District criterium
Tulsa Arts District Criterium - Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Williams (Cncpt)
|1:20:25
|2
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|Daniel Holloway (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|5
|Danny Summerhill (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|6
|Andes Flaksis
|0:00:01
|7
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O)
|8
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|9
|Tony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|10
|Sean Mcelroy (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:00:02
|11
|Miguel Bryon (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|12
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|13
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|0:00:03
|14
|Cesar Serna (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|15
|Cooper Rombold (Este Racing)
|0:00:04
|16
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:14
|17
|Hayden Strong (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:00:15
|18
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|19
|Tyler Reynolds (Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Devo Team)
|0:00:16
|20
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|21
|Patrick Walle (DNA RACING)
|22
|Andrew Dewar (FAVE)
|23
|Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
|24
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|25
|Willie Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|26
|Patton Sims (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
|27
|Tony Baca (The 303 Project)
|28
|Christopher Craig (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|29
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:00:17
|30
|Pablo Fernandez (jarritos)
|31
|Dillon Caldwell (Argonaut Cycles)
|32
|David Gaona (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
|0:00:18
|33
|Fred Vincent (Team CCR Roofing)
|0:00:19
|34
|Sam Lear (Palmetto State Medical)
|0:00:20
|35
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|36
|Sam Blackmon (Team Palmetto State Medical)
|37
|Tanner Ward
|38
|John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:21
|39
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:23
|40
|Dalton Walters (Strike Cycling)
|0:00:27
|41
|Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|42
|Paul Warner
|0:00:28
|43
|Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|44
|Brandon Melott (DNA RACING)
|0:00:29
|45
|Nicholas Luther (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|46
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:30
|47
|Spencer "Spengine" Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)
|48
|Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
|49
|Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|0:00:31
|50
|Stephan Hirsch (DNA Racing)
|51
|Adrian Hegyvary (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:00:34
|52
|Kyle Perry (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|53
|Mark Trimarchi (ONE)
|54
|Jayson Jacobs (FAVE)
|0:00:35
|55
|Matt Salpietro (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:00:36
|56
|Daniel Lausin (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601Racing)
|57
|Michael Sheehan (meteor X giordana)
|0:00:37
|58
|Bryan Marshall (Das Wow Racing)
|59
|Cameron Hawk (SP2 Life Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|Brady Reed (Strike Cycling)
|0:00:38
|61
|Frank Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|62
|Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)
|0:00:53
|63
|Davis Adams (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
|0:00:57
|64
|Alex Mclaughlin (ButcherBox Cycling)
|65
|Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|0:01:02
|66
|Callum Gordon (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|67
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:10
|68
|Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|69
|Macen van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|0:01:12
|70
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|71
|Luis Lopez Nolasco (Opticas Deluxe)
|0:01:22
|72
|Parker Kyzer (Skyline)
|0:01:23
|73
|Matt Chatlaong (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:01:28
|74
|Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar)
|0:01:29
|75
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|76
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:48
|77
|Cade Bickmore (Marian University Cycling Team)
|0:01:49
|78
|Tice Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
|79
|Drew Christopher (Melton/Higgins Cycling)
|0:01:52
|80
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:58
|81
|Miguel Ubeto (Ziel Cycling Club)
|0:02:33
|82
|Lance Abshire (Strike Cycling)
|0:02:34
|83
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|0:02:39
|84
|Diego Binatena (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:03:36
|85
|Sam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:04:07
|86
|Beau Edwards (Team CCR Roofing)
|87
|Ian Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|DNF
|Justin Oien (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|DNF
|Tanner Putt (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|DNF
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
|DNF
|Jacob Schofield (Bicycle Heaven)
|DNF
|Diego Hern�Ndez (Bicycle plus)
|DNF
|Eran Preble (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNF
|John Purvis (DNA RACING)
|DNF
|Andy Jobin (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNF
|Alvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
|DNF
|Brandon Babiracki (FAVE)
|DNF
|Daniel Crespo (FAVE)
|DNF
|Paul Hartner (FAVE)
|DNF
|Colin Strickland
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley
|DNF
|Julio Padilla Miranda (Opticas Deluxe)
|DNF
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|DNF
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|DNF
|Tristan Uhl (Team CCR Roofing)
|DNF
|Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|DNF
|Garrett Hankins (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|DNF
|Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Racing)
|DNF
|Pat Casey (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
|DNF
|Jaime Olmo (Vite Racing)
|DNF
|Michael Cordova
|DNS
|Alec Briggs
|DNS
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|DNS
|Luis Zayas (Aminorip Racing)
|DNS
|Seth Jones
|DNS
|Johnny Corcoran
|DNS
|Connor Sallee (ButcherBox Cycling)
|DNS
|Mason Quintana (Das Wow Racing)
|DNS
|Evan Bybee (DNA RACING)
|DNS
|David Wenger (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNS
|Matthew Kotarbinski (FAVE)
|DNS
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Ben Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
|DNS
|Hunter Grove (Legion of Los Angeles)
|DNS
|Jake Boone (Night Owls Racing)
|DNS
|Tim Speciale (Primal Audi Denver)
|DNS
|Chris Tolley (State Bicycle Company)
|DNS
|Kyle Penny (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNS
|Michael Pincus
|DNS
|Nick Torraca (Team CCR Roofing)
|DNS
|Paul Carty (Giant Lakeside Audi McKinney pb Roka)
