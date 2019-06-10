Trending

Justin Williams (Williams Racing) bridges to that break successfully

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Cncpt)1:20:25
2Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
3Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Daniel Holloway (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
5Danny Summerhill (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
6Andes Flaksis0:00:01
7Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O)
8Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
9Tony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
10Sean Mcelroy (Legion of Los Angeles)0:00:02
11Miguel Bryon (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
12Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
13Eric Brunner (303 Project)0:00:03
14Cesar Serna (Bicycles Plus Racing)
15Cooper Rombold (Este Racing)0:00:04
16Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)0:00:14
17Hayden Strong (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:00:15
18Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
19Tyler Reynolds (Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Devo Team)0:00:16
20Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
21Patrick Walle (DNA RACING)
22Andrew Dewar (FAVE)
23Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
24Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
25Willie Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
26Patton Sims (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
27Tony Baca (The 303 Project)
28Christopher Craig (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
29Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:17
30Pablo Fernandez (jarritos)
31Dillon Caldwell (Argonaut Cycles)
32David Gaona (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)0:00:18
33Fred Vincent (Team CCR Roofing)0:00:19
34Sam Lear (Palmetto State Medical)0:00:20
35Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
36Sam Blackmon (Team Palmetto State Medical)
37Tanner Ward
38John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling)0:00:21
39Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:23
40Dalton Walters (Strike Cycling)0:00:27
41Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
42Paul Warner0:00:28
43Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
44Brandon Melott (DNA RACING)0:00:29
45Nicholas Luther (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
46Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:30
47Spencer "Spengine" Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)
48Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
49Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)0:00:31
50Stephan Hirsch (DNA Racing)
51Adrian Hegyvary (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:00:34
52Kyle Perry (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
53Mark Trimarchi (ONE)
54Jayson Jacobs (FAVE)0:00:35
55Matt Salpietro (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:00:36
56Daniel Lausin (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601Racing)
57Michael Sheehan (meteor X giordana)0:00:37
58Bryan Marshall (Das Wow Racing)
59Cameron Hawk (SP2 Life Elite Cycling Team)
60Brady Reed (Strike Cycling)0:00:38
61Frank Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
62Matthew Eberly (Primal - Audi Denver)0:00:53
63Davis Adams (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)0:00:57
64Alex Mclaughlin (ButcherBox Cycling)
65Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)0:01:02
66Callum Gordon (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
67Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)0:01:10
68Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
69Macen van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)0:01:12
70Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
71Luis Lopez Nolasco (Opticas Deluxe)0:01:22
72Parker Kyzer (Skyline)0:01:23
73Matt Chatlaong (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:01:28
74Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar)0:01:29
75Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:35
76Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)0:01:48
77Cade Bickmore (Marian University Cycling Team)0:01:49
78Tice Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
79Drew Christopher (Melton/Higgins Cycling)0:01:52
80Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:58
81Miguel Ubeto (Ziel Cycling Club)0:02:33
82Lance Abshire (Strike Cycling)0:02:34
83Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)0:02:39
84Diego Binatena (Legion of Los Angeles)0:03:36
85Sam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)0:04:07
86Beau Edwards (Team CCR Roofing)
87Ian Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
DNFJose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFJordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFKevin Girkins (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFGeorge Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFKyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFMiguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFBrenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
DNFMichael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
DNFJustin Oien (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
DNFTanner Putt (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
DNFThomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
DNFJacob Schofield (Bicycle Heaven)
DNFDiego Hern�Ndez (Bicycle plus)
DNFEran Preble (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNFJohn Purvis (DNA RACING)
DNFAndy Jobin (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNFAlvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
DNFBrandon Babiracki (FAVE)
DNFDaniel Crespo (FAVE)
DNFPaul Hartner (FAVE)
DNFColin Strickland
DNFSkyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
DNFCory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
DNFJacob Lasley
DNFJulio Padilla Miranda (Opticas Deluxe)
DNFJames Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
DNFLachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
DNFTristan Uhl (Team CCR Roofing)
DNFRichard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
DNFGarrett Hankins (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
DNFJustin Pfaff (Velobrew Racing)
DNFPat Casey (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
DNFJaime Olmo (Vite Racing)
DNFMichael Cordova
DNSAlec Briggs
DNSRiley Sheehan (Aevolo)
DNSLuis Zayas (Aminorip Racing)
DNSSeth Jones
DNSJohnny Corcoran
DNSConnor Sallee (ButcherBox Cycling)
DNSMason Quintana (Das Wow Racing)
DNSEvan Bybee (DNA RACING)
DNSDavid Wenger (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNSMatthew Kotarbinski (FAVE)
DNSReece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling Team)
DNSBen Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
DNSHunter Grove (Legion of Los Angeles)
DNSJake Boone (Night Owls Racing)
DNSTim Speciale (Primal Audi Denver)
DNSChris Tolley (State Bicycle Company)
DNSKyle Penny (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNSMichael Pincus
DNSNick Torraca (Team CCR Roofing)
DNSPaul Carty (Giant Lakeside Audi McKinney pb Roka)

