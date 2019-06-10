Trending

Sam Schneider wins Tulsa Tough opener

Schneider sisters 1-2 over Owen

Sisters Samantha and Skylar Schneider get called up before the start of the US Pro Criterium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schnieder (CWA Racing p/b TREK)0:46:27
2Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolman's Cycling Team)
3Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
4Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Supermint)
5Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer)
6Josie Talbot (Roxsolt Attaquer)
7Michaela Drummond (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
8Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:01
9Makayla Macpherson (Twentey20 jr development)0:00:02
10Sarah Coney (LA Sweat)
11Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
12Heather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
13Katie Clouse (DNA Pro Cycling Team)0:00:03
14Natalia Franco Villegas (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
15Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman Supermint)
16Yussely Soto (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)0:00:04
17Daniely del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
18Andrea Cyr (Velocause Centraal Cycling)
19Tina Pic (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
20Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
21Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
22Shayna Powless (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
23Jennifer Wagner (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)0:00:05
24Samantha Fox (Philly Bike Expo)
25Lisa Cordova (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
26Jolene Holland (Colavita/Bialetti)
27Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
28Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)0:00:06
29Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
30Abigail Youngwerth (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
31Laurel Rathbun (Colavita/Bialetti)
32Holly Breck (Go Fast - Incycle)
33Emily Roper (Roxsolt Attaquer)
34Hannah Shell (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
35Evelyn Sifton (Shadow Elite)
36Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)
37Emily Spence (Gray Goat Bullseye)0:00:07
38Madeline Bemis (Colavita/Bialetti)
39Minda Murray (Butcherbox Racing)
40Abby Krawczyk (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
41Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
42Melanie Wong (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
43Ella Bloor (Specialized Womens Racing)0:00:08
44Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo)
45Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
46Leila Kasprzyk (Ultra Violet Racing)
47Pip Sutton (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
48Kaitlyn Agnew0:00:09
49Olivia Cummins (Blue Competition Cycles Factory Team)
50Alexandra Burton (Point S Nokian)
51Ashlyn Woods (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
52Jessica Mundy (Norwood Cycling Club)0:00:10
53Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
54Ava Hachmann (Breakaway Cycling Team)0:00:11
55Cathryn Watson (Corazn Racing)0:00:12
56Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer)
57Daphne Karagianis0:00:13
58Caitlin Friesen (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
59Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)0:00:14
60Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
61Suzie Green (Spin DEVO)0:00:15
62Hanna Muegge (DNA Pro Cycling Team)0:00:16
63Allison Crow (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
64Caroline Poole (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
65Nat Redmond0:00:17
66Noni Bertagnoli
67Kimberly Pettit (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
68Jennifer Darmody0:00:18
69Lauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
70Molly Clark-oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)
71Sarah Gigante (Roxsolt Attaquer)
72Michelle Henry (Point S Nokian)0:00:19
73Marissa Axell (Revolution Racing p/b Jakroo)
74Carol Seipp (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
75Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)0:00:20
76Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
77Ashley Weaver (LA Sweat)0:00:25
78Laurel Roberts0:00:28
79Abigail Yates (Matrix/RBM)0:00:41
80Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:51
81Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman Supermint)0:00:56
82Sara Yancovitz (Team Dreamgirls p/b Satan)
83Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)0:01:11
84Silvia Fernanda Polanco (DURANGO- SPECIALIZED- IED)
85Stephanie Halamek (CRCA/ CityMD Racing)
86Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)0:01:21
87Alexandra Millard
88Victoria Kanizer (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:01:23
89Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b TREK)0:01:24
90Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
91Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
92Kathryn Goffin (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)
93Emma Chilton (Roxsolt Attaquer)
94Shera Smith (Appriss Racing p/b Clarksville Schwinn)
95Jessica Brooks (Breakaway Cycling Team)
96Mallory Miller (Point S Racing)
97Maddie Woolley (LUX / Sideshow p/b Specialized j)0:01:31
DNFJordyn Hassett
DNFCedella Janczak
DNFRheannon Cunningham (ATX Sirens, Driveway Sheros)
DNFChelsea Smith (ATX Sirens, Driveway Sheros)
DNFShelby Reynolds
DNFBeck Wiasak
DNFFaith Montreuil (Gray Goat Bullseye)
DNFJeannie Kuhajek (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
DNFErica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
DNFGrace Chappell (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
DNSShannon Castle
DNSLeigh ann Fields (Breakaway Cycling Team)
DNSBrooke Hannon (Gray Goat Bullseye)
DNSSamantha Goldenstein (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
DNSAshley King (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
DNSAshley Duban (Team Dreamgirls p/b Satan)
DNSNicole Mertz (Team Dreamgirls p/b Satan)
DNSLeigh Dukeman (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)

