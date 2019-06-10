Sam Schneider wins Tulsa Tough opener
Schneider sisters 1-2 over Owen
Blue Dome Criterium - Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schnieder (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|0:46:27
|2
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolman's Cycling Team)
|3
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|4
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|5
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|6
|Josie Talbot (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|7
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:01
|9
|Makayla Macpherson (Twentey20 jr development)
|0:00:02
|10
|Sarah Coney (LA Sweat)
|11
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|12
|Heather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|13
|Katie Clouse (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|14
|Natalia Franco Villegas (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|15
|Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|16
|Yussely Soto (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|0:00:04
|17
|Daniely del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|18
|Andrea Cyr (Velocause Centraal Cycling)
|19
|Tina Pic (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|20
|Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|21
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|22
|Shayna Powless (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|23
|Jennifer Wagner (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|0:00:05
|24
|Samantha Fox (Philly Bike Expo)
|25
|Lisa Cordova (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|26
|Jolene Holland (Colavita/Bialetti)
|27
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|28
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:06
|29
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|30
|Abigail Youngwerth (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|31
|Laurel Rathbun (Colavita/Bialetti)
|32
|Holly Breck (Go Fast - Incycle)
|33
|Emily Roper (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|34
|Hannah Shell (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|35
|Evelyn Sifton (Shadow Elite)
|36
|Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)
|37
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Bullseye)
|0:00:07
|38
|Madeline Bemis (Colavita/Bialetti)
|39
|Minda Murray (Butcherbox Racing)
|40
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|41
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|42
|Melanie Wong (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|43
|Ella Bloor (Specialized Womens Racing)
|0:00:08
|44
|Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo)
|45
|Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
|46
|Leila Kasprzyk (Ultra Violet Racing)
|47
|Pip Sutton (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|48
|Kaitlyn Agnew
|0:00:09
|49
|Olivia Cummins (Blue Competition Cycles Factory Team)
|50
|Alexandra Burton (Point S Nokian)
|51
|Ashlyn Woods (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|52
|Jessica Mundy (Norwood Cycling Club)
|0:00:10
|53
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|54
|Ava Hachmann (Breakaway Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|55
|Cathryn Watson (Corazn Racing)
|0:00:12
|56
|Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|57
|Daphne Karagianis
|0:00:13
|58
|Caitlin Friesen (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|59
|Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)
|0:00:14
|60
|Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|61
|Suzie Green (Spin DEVO)
|0:00:15
|62
|Hanna Muegge (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|63
|Allison Crow (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|64
|Caroline Poole (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|65
|Nat Redmond
|0:00:17
|66
|Noni Bertagnoli
|67
|Kimberly Pettit (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|68
|Jennifer Darmody
|0:00:18
|69
|Lauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
|70
|Molly Clark-oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)
|71
|Sarah Gigante (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|72
|Michelle Henry (Point S Nokian)
|0:00:19
|73
|Marissa Axell (Revolution Racing p/b Jakroo)
|74
|Carol Seipp (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|75
|Nicole Pressprich (Point S Nokian)
|0:00:20
|76
|Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
|77
|Ashley Weaver (LA Sweat)
|0:00:25
|78
|Laurel Roberts
|0:00:28
|79
|Abigail Yates (Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:41
|80
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:51
|81
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:56
|82
|Sara Yancovitz (Team Dreamgirls p/b Satan)
|83
|Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:01:11
|84
|Silvia Fernanda Polanco (DURANGO- SPECIALIZED- IED)
|85
|Stephanie Halamek (CRCA/ CityMD Racing)
|86
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|0:01:21
|87
|Alexandra Millard
|88
|Victoria Kanizer (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:01:23
|89
|Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|0:01:24
|90
|Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
|91
|Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|92
|Kathryn Goffin (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)
|93
|Emma Chilton (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|94
|Shera Smith (Appriss Racing p/b Clarksville Schwinn)
|95
|Jessica Brooks (Breakaway Cycling Team)
|96
|Mallory Miller (Point S Racing)
|97
|Maddie Woolley (LUX / Sideshow p/b Specialized j)
|0:01:31
|DNF
|Jordyn Hassett
|DNF
|Cedella Janczak
|DNF
|Rheannon Cunningham (ATX Sirens, Driveway Sheros)
|DNF
|Chelsea Smith (ATX Sirens, Driveway Sheros)
|DNF
|Shelby Reynolds
|DNF
|Beck Wiasak
|DNF
|Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Bullseye)
|DNF
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|DNF
|Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|DNF
|Grace Chappell (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|DNS
|Shannon Castle
|DNS
|Leigh ann Fields (Breakaway Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Brooke Hannon (Gray Goat Bullseye)
|DNS
|Samantha Goldenstein (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|DNS
|Ashley King (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|DNS
|Ashley Duban (Team Dreamgirls p/b Satan)
|DNS
|Nicole Mertz (Team Dreamgirls p/b Satan)
|DNS
|Leigh Dukeman (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
