Bassetti takes final Tulsa Tough win
McElroy, Ward round out podium
River Parks Criterium - Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|1:16:15
|2
|Sean McElroy (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:00:01
|3
|Tanner Ward
|4
|Kyle Perry (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:00:02
|5
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:20
|6
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:00:22
|7
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:27
|8
|Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
|9
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|0:00:28
|10
|Sam Blackmon (Team Palmetto State Medical)
|11
|Cooper Rombold (Este Racing)
|12
|Andes Flaksis
|0:00:29
|13
|Danny Summerhill (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:00:33
|14
|Hunter Grove (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:00:48
|15
|Justin Williams (Legion of Los Angles)
|0:00:53
|16
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|17
|Miguel Bryon (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|0:00:54
|18
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|19
|Parker Kyzer (Skyline)
|0:00:55
|20
|Hayden Strong (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|21
|Connor Sallee (ButcherBox Cycling)
|22
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:00:56
|23
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|24
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|25
|Daniel Lausin (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601Racing)
|26
|Cesar Serna (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|27
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:57
|28
|Miguel Ubeto (Ziel Cycling Club)
|29
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O)
|30
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|31
|Luis Lopez Nolasco (Opticas Deluxe)
|32
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:58
|33
|Cade Bickmore (Marian University Cycling Team)
|34
|Pablo Fernandez (jarritos)
|35
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|36
|Daniel Holloway (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|37
|Patrick Walle (DNA RACING)
|38
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|39
|Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
|40
|Colin Strickland
|41
|Lance Abshire (Strike Cycling)
|0:01:00
|42
|Patton Sims (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
|43
|Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar)
|0:01:01
|44
|Tyler Reynolds (Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Devo Team)
|45
|Sam Lear (Palmetto State Medical)
|46
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:02
|47
|John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling)
|48
|Fred Vincent (Team CCR Roofing)
|49
|Dillon Caldwell (Argonaut Cycles)
|50
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:01:03
|51
|Nick Torraca (Team CCR Roofing)
|0:01:08
|52
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|53
|Macen van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|54
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
|55
|John Purvis (DNA RACING)
|0:01:09
|56
|Paul Hartner (FAVE)
|57
|Paul Warner
|58
|Brady Reed (Strike Cycling)
|59
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|0:01:10
|60
|Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
|61
|Jayson Jacobs (FAVE)
|62
|Tice Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
|63
|David Gaona (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
|0:01:13
|64
|Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|65
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|66
|Drew Christopher (Melton/Higgins Cycling)
|67
|Chris Tolley (State Bicycle Company)
|0:01:15
|68
|Michael Sheehan (meteor X giordana)
|0:01:16
|69
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling Team)
|0:01:17
|70
|Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|0:01:24
|71
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|72
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:27
|73
|Matt Chatlaong (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:01:29
|74
|Matthew Kotarbinski (FAVE)
|0:01:34
|75
|Alec Briggs
|0:01:37
|76
|Frank Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:01:40
|77
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:41
|78
|Davis Adams (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
|0:01:51
|79
|Justin Oien (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|0:02:00
|80
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|81
|Evan Bybee (DNA RACING)
|82
|Andrew Dewar (FAVE)
|0:02:22
|83
|Tony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:43
|84
|Willie Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|0:03:29
|85
|Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|86
|Alex Mclaughlin (ButcherBox Cycling)
|87
|Johnny Corcoran (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|88
|Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|89
|Garrett Hankins (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|90
|Tim Speciale (Primal Audi Denver)
|91
|Eran Preble (ButcherBox Cycling)
|92
|Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Racing)
|93
|Ian Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
|94
|Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|95
|Rob Evans (Team Illuminate)
|96
|Alvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
|97
|Christopher Craig (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|98
|Robby Ketterhagen
|99
|Mark Trimarchi
|100
|Ben Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
|101
|Nicholas Luther (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNS
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNS
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|DNS
|Luis Zayas (Aminorip Racing)
|DNS
|Brandon Melott (DNA RACING)
|DNS
|Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|DNS
|Diego Binatena (Legion of Los Angeles)
|DNS
|Callum Gordon (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNS
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNS
|Beau Edwards (Team CCR Roofing)
|DNS
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy