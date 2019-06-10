Trending

Bassetti takes final Tulsa Tough win

McElroy, Ward round out podium

Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) wins the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS) wins the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 28, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)1:16:15
2Sean McElroy (Legion of Los Angeles)0:00:01
3Tanner Ward
4Kyle Perry (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:00:02
5Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:20
6Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:22
7Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:27
8Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
9Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)0:00:28
10Sam Blackmon (Team Palmetto State Medical)
11Cooper Rombold (Este Racing)
12Andes Flaksis0:00:29
13Danny Summerhill (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:00:33
14Hunter Grove (Legion of Los Angeles)0:00:48
15Justin Williams (Legion of Los Angles)0:00:53
16Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
17Miguel Bryon (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)0:00:54
18Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
19Parker Kyzer (Skyline)0:00:55
20Hayden Strong (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
21Connor Sallee (ButcherBox Cycling)
22Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:56
23James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
24George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
25Daniel Lausin (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601Racing)
26Cesar Serna (Bicycles Plus Racing)
27Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:57
28Miguel Ubeto (Ziel Cycling Club)
29Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O)
30Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
31Luis Lopez Nolasco (Opticas Deluxe)
32Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)0:00:58
33Cade Bickmore (Marian University Cycling Team)
34Pablo Fernandez (jarritos)
35Tony Baca (303 Project)
36Daniel Holloway (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
37Patrick Walle (DNA RACING)
38Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
39Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
40Colin Strickland
41Lance Abshire (Strike Cycling)0:01:00
42Patton Sims (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
43Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar)0:01:01
44Tyler Reynolds (Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Devo Team)
45Sam Lear (Palmetto State Medical)
46Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:01:02
47John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling)
48Fred Vincent (Team CCR Roofing)
49Dillon Caldwell (Argonaut Cycles)
50Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)0:01:03
51Nick Torraca (Team CCR Roofing)0:01:08
52Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
53Macen van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
54Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
55John Purvis (DNA RACING)0:01:09
56Paul Hartner (FAVE)
57Paul Warner
58Brady Reed (Strike Cycling)
59Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)0:01:10
60Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
61Jayson Jacobs (FAVE)
62Tice Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
63David Gaona (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)0:01:13
64Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
65Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
66Drew Christopher (Melton/Higgins Cycling)
67Chris Tolley (State Bicycle Company)0:01:15
68Michael Sheehan (meteor X giordana)0:01:16
69Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling Team)0:01:17
70Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)0:01:24
71Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
72Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)0:01:27
73Matt Chatlaong (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:01:29
74Matthew Kotarbinski (FAVE)0:01:34
75Alec Briggs0:01:37
76Frank Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)0:01:40
77Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:41
78Davis Adams (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)0:01:51
79Justin Oien (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)0:02:00
80Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
81Evan Bybee (DNA RACING)
82Andrew Dewar (FAVE)0:02:22
83Tony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:02:43
84Willie Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)0:03:29
85Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
86Alex Mclaughlin (ButcherBox Cycling)
87Johnny Corcoran (Bicycle Haus Racing)
88Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
89Garrett Hankins (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
90Tim Speciale (Primal Audi Denver)
91Eran Preble (ButcherBox Cycling)
92Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Racing)
93Ian Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
94Chris Stuart (TEAM CLIF BAR)
95Rob Evans (Team Illuminate)
96Alvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
97Christopher Craig (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
98Robby Ketterhagen
99Mark Trimarchi
100Ben Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
101Nicholas Luther (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNSKevin Girkins (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
DNSMiguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNSEric Brunner (303 Project)
DNSLuis Zayas (Aminorip Racing)
DNSBrandon Melott (DNA RACING)
DNSDylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
DNSDiego Binatena (Legion of Los Angeles)
DNSCallum Gordon (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNSTyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNSBeau Edwards (Team CCR Roofing)
DNSStephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)

Latest on Cyclingnews