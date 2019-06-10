Trending

Justin Williams wins Tulsa Tough Blue Dome Criterium

Bassetti, Rodriguez out-paced

Justin Williams (Williams Racing) bridges to that break successfully

Justin Williams (Williams Racing) bridges to that break successfully
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (Cncpt)1:00:59
2Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
3Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Miguel Bryon (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)0:00:01
5Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
6Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
7Daniel Holloway (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
8Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar)0:00:02
9Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
10Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
11Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
12Cesar Serna (Bicycles Plus Racing)0:00:03
13Willie Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
14Danny Summerhill (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
15George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
16Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)0:00:04
17Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
18Nick Torraca (Team CCR Roofing)
19Miguel Ubeto (Ziel Cycling Club)
20Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
21Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
22Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O)0:00:05
23Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
24Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
25Fred Vincent (Team CCR Roofing)0:00:06
26Pablo Fernandez (jarritos)
27Lance Abshire (Strike Cycling)
28Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)
29Connor Sallee (ButcherBox Cycling)
30Eric Brunner (303 Project)
31Sam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
32Cooper Rombold (Este Racing)
33John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling)
34Cade Bickmore (Marian University Cycling Team)
35James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)0:00:07
36Parker Kyzer (Skyline)
37Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
38Sean Mcelroy (Legion of Los Angeles)0:00:08
39Tyler Reynolds (Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Devo Team)
40Andes Flaksis
41Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
42Hayden Strong (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
43Andrew Dewar (FAVE)
44Daniel Lausin (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601Racing)0:00:09
45Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
46Christopher Craig (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
47Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
48Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:10
49Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
50Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
51Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
52Luis Lopez Nolasco (Opticas Deluxe)0:00:11
53Spencer "Spengine" Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)
54Patrick Walle (DNA RACING)
55Sam Lear (Palmetto State Medical)
56Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
57Tony Baca (303 Project)0:00:12
58Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
59Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
60Patton Sims (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
61Seth Jones0:00:13
62Macen van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
63Dillon Caldwell (Argonaut Cycles)0:00:14
64Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical)0:00:18
65Brady Reed (Strike Cycling)
66Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
67Matthew Kotarbinski (FAVE)0:00:19
68Matthew Eberly (Primal Audi Denver)0:00:20
69John Purvis (DNA RACING)
70Sam Blackmon (Team Palmetto State Medical)0:00:21
71Jayson Jacobs (FAVE)
72Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:22
73Paul Warner
74Kyle Perry (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:00:23
75David Gaona (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
76Chris Stuart (Team Clif Bar)
77Alvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)0:00:24
78Michael Sheehan (meteor X giordana)
79Tanner Ward
80Stephan Hirsch (DNA Racing)
81Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
82Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
83Tice Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
84Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
85Andy Jobin (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:25
86Brandon Melott (DNA RACING)
87Ian Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
88Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
89Tony Olson (Team Rio Grande)0:00:26
90David Wenger (ELBOWZ Racing)
91Chris Tolley (State Bicycle Company)0:00:27
92Adam Schepps
93Matt Chatlaong (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:28
94Drew Christopher (Melton/Higgins Cycling)0:00:34
95Michael Pincus0:01:10
96Adrian Hegyvary (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:01:38
97Julio Padilla Miranda (Opticas Deluxe)
98Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:43
99Diego Binatena (Legion of Los Angeles)0:01:49
100Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)0:01:50
101Alec Briggs0:02:23
102Hunter Grove (Legion of Los Angeles)0:02:37
103Alex Mclaughlin (ButcherBox Cycling)
104Jacob Lasley
105Colin Strickland
106Frank Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
107Matt Salpietro (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
108Kevin Girkins (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
109Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)0:02:38
110Nicholas Luther (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFMiguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFFrancesco Martucci
DNFLuis Zayas (Aminorip Racing)
DNFJustin Oien (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
DNFTanner Putt (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
DNFJacob Schofield (Bicycle Heaven)
DNFDiego Hern�Ndez (Bicycles Plus Racing)
DNFEvan Bybee (DNA RACING)
DNFBrandon Babiracki (FAVE)
DNFDaniel Crespo (FAVE)
DNFDylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
DNFBen Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
DNFJake Boone (Night Owls Racing)
DNFCameron Hawk (SP2 Life Elite Cycling Team)
DNFDalton Walters (Strike Cycling)
DNFKyle Penny (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFBeau Edwards (Team CCR Roofing)
DNFTristan Uhl (Team CCR Roofing)
DNFErnie Lechuga (The Meteor)
DNFJustin Pfaff (Velobrew Racing)
DNFDavis Adams (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
DNFPat Casey (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
DNFJaime Olmo (Vite Racing)
DNSJohnny Corcoran (Bicycle Haus Racing)
DNSPaul Hartner (FAVE)
DNSMark Trimarchi (ONE)
DNSTim Speciale (Primal Audi Denver)
DNSBryan Reid (RA Racing Apparel/BMC)
DNSClark Sheehan (Stages Cycling)
DNSFrank Cundiff (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNSCallum Gordon (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)

Latest on Cyclingnews