Justin Williams wins Tulsa Tough Blue Dome Criterium
Bassetti, Rodriguez out-paced
Blue Dome Criterium - Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Williams (Cncpt)
|1:00:59
|2
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|Miguel Bryon (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|0:00:01
|5
|Ulises Castillo Soto (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|6
|Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
|7
|Daniel Holloway (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|8
|Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:02
|9
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|10
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|11
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|12
|Cesar Serna (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|0:00:03
|13
|Willie Myers (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|14
|Danny Summerhill (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|15
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|16
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|0:00:04
|17
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|18
|Nick Torraca (Team CCR Roofing)
|19
|Miguel Ubeto (Ziel Cycling Club)
|20
|Richard Randall (Arapahoe Resources / Garneau)
|21
|Skyler Mackey (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|22
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing p/b Synergy.O)
|0:00:05
|23
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|24
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|25
|Fred Vincent (Team CCR Roofing)
|0:00:06
|26
|Pablo Fernandez (jarritos)
|27
|Lance Abshire (Strike Cycling)
|28
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|29
|Connor Sallee (ButcherBox Cycling)
|30
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|31
|Sam Rosenholtz (ButcherBox Cycling)
|32
|Cooper Rombold (Este Racing)
|33
|John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling)
|34
|Cade Bickmore (Marian University Cycling Team)
|35
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling)
|0:00:07
|36
|Parker Kyzer (Skyline)
|37
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|38
|Sean Mcelroy (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:00:08
|39
|Tyler Reynolds (Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Devo Team)
|40
|Andes Flaksis
|41
|Connor Dilger (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|42
|Hayden Strong (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|43
|Andrew Dewar (FAVE)
|44
|Daniel Lausin (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601Racing)
|0:00:09
|45
|Austin Gomes (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|46
|Christopher Craig (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|47
|Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical)
|48
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:10
|49
|Blake Anton (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|50
|Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|51
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|52
|Luis Lopez Nolasco (Opticas Deluxe)
|0:00:11
|53
|Spencer "Spengine" Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)
|54
|Patrick Walle (DNA RACING)
|55
|Sam Lear (Palmetto State Medical)
|56
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|57
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|0:00:12
|58
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|59
|Kyle Kirby (Marc Pro Cycling Team p/b Gym One)
|60
|Patton Sims (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
|61
|Seth Jones
|0:00:13
|62
|Macen van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|63
|Dillon Caldwell (Argonaut Cycles)
|0:00:14
|64
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical)
|0:00:18
|65
|Brady Reed (Strike Cycling)
|66
|Zach Stein (ELBOWZ Racing)
|67
|Matthew Kotarbinski (FAVE)
|0:00:19
|68
|Matthew Eberly (Primal Audi Denver)
|0:00:20
|69
|John Purvis (DNA RACING)
|70
|Sam Blackmon (Team Palmetto State Medical)
|0:00:21
|71
|Jayson Jacobs (FAVE)
|72
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:22
|73
|Paul Warner
|74
|Kyle Perry (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:00:23
|75
|David Gaona (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
|76
|Chris Stuart (Team Clif Bar)
|77
|Alvin Escajeda (Endo Concept Team)
|0:00:24
|78
|Michael Sheehan (meteor X giordana)
|79
|Tanner Ward
|80
|Stephan Hirsch (DNA Racing)
|81
|Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling)
|82
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|83
|Tice Porterfield (ELBOWZ Racing)
|84
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|85
|Andy Jobin (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:25
|86
|Brandon Melott (DNA RACING)
|87
|Ian Anderson (Team CCR Roofing)
|88
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|89
|Tony Olson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:26
|90
|David Wenger (ELBOWZ Racing)
|91
|Chris Tolley (State Bicycle Company)
|0:00:27
|92
|Adam Schepps
|93
|Matt Chatlaong (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|0:00:28
|94
|Drew Christopher (Melton/Higgins Cycling)
|0:00:34
|95
|Michael Pincus
|0:01:10
|96
|Adrian Hegyvary (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:01:38
|97
|Julio Padilla Miranda (Opticas Deluxe)
|98
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:01:43
|99
|Diego Binatena (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:01:49
|100
|Cory Williams (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:01:50
|101
|Alec Briggs
|0:02:23
|102
|Hunter Grove (Legion of Los Angeles)
|0:02:37
|103
|Alex Mclaughlin (ButcherBox Cycling)
|104
|Jacob Lasley
|105
|Colin Strickland
|106
|Frank Travieso (EDA Evolution Cycling Team)
|107
|Matt Salpietro (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|108
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate KHS Pro Cycling)
|109
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|0:02:38
|110
|Nicholas Luther (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Miguel Santillanes (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Francesco Martucci
|DNF
|Luis Zayas (Aminorip Racing)
|DNF
|Justin Oien (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|DNF
|Tanner Putt (Arapahoe/Hincapie pb BMC)
|DNF
|Jacob Schofield (Bicycle Heaven)
|DNF
|Diego Hern�Ndez (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|DNF
|Evan Bybee (DNA RACING)
|DNF
|Brandon Babiracki (FAVE)
|DNF
|Daniel Crespo (FAVE)
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions LifeCare)
|DNF
|Ben Williams (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Baylor Scott & White)
|DNF
|Jake Boone (Night Owls Racing)
|DNF
|Cameron Hawk (SP2 Life Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Dalton Walters (Strike Cycling)
|DNF
|Kyle Penny (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Beau Edwards (Team CCR Roofing)
|DNF
|Tristan Uhl (Team CCR Roofing)
|DNF
|Ernie Lechuga (The Meteor)
|DNF
|Justin Pfaff (Velobrew Racing)
|DNF
|Davis Adams (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
|DNF
|Pat Casey (Velovit pb Palmer Safety / 601 Racing)
|DNF
|Jaime Olmo (Vite Racing)
|DNS
|Johnny Corcoran (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|DNS
|Paul Hartner (FAVE)
|DNS
|Mark Trimarchi (ONE)
|DNS
|Tim Speciale (Primal Audi Denver)
|DNS
|Bryan Reid (RA Racing Apparel/BMC)
|DNS
|Clark Sheehan (Stages Cycling)
|DNS
|Frank Cundiff (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNS
|Callum Gordon (Support Clean Sport / BSCG / Guttenplan Coaching)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy