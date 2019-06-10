Roper makes it two for Roxsolt
Barrow, Wiasak round out podium
River Parks Criterium - Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Roper (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|1:03:44
|2
|Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:00:02
|3
|Beck Wiasak
|0:00:06
|4
|Katie Clouse (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Holly Breck (Go Fast - Incycle)
|6
|Courteney Lowe (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|7
|Shayna Powless (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|8
|Kristen Arnold (ButcherBox Cycling)
|0:00:09
|9
|Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:11
|10
|Kaitlyn Agnew
|11
|Jolene Holland (Colavita/Bialetti)
|0:00:12
|12
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:14
|13
|Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:00:15
|14
|Samantha ann Schnieder (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|15
|Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:16
|16
|Josie Talbot (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|17
|Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolman's Cycling Team)
|0:00:17
|18
|Rachel Langdon (Fast Chance Women's Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|19
|Michaela Drummond (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:20
|20
|Lisa Cordova (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:21
|21
|Erica Carney (Rally UHC Cycling)
|22
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|23
|Natalia Franco Villegas (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|24
|Caroline Baur (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|25
|Emily Spence (Gray Goat Bullseye)
|0:00:22
|26
|Makayla Macpherson (Twentey20 jr development)
|27
|Daniely del Valle Garcia (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|28
|Emma Chilton (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|29
|Taylor Kuyk-white (Philly Bike Expo)
|30
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:00:23
|31
|Madison Kelly (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|32
|Heather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|33
|Andrea Cyr (Velocause Centraal Cycling)
|34
|Melanie Wong (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:00:24
|35
|Emily Ehrlich (CWA Racing p/b TREK)
|36
|Ella Bloor (Specialized Womens Racing)
|0:00:25
|37
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:26
|38
|Vanessa Curtis (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)
|0:00:27
|39
|Tina Pic (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|0:00:28
|40
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|41
|Pip Sutton (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|42
|Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes)
|43
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|0:00:29
|44
|Madeline Bemis (Colavita/Bialetti)
|45
|Caitlin Friesen (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|0:00:35
|46
|Kathryn Goffin (University of Iowa Heart and Vascular)
|47
|Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:00:39
|48
|Samantha Quijano (Squadra SF p/b Ter�n)
|0:00:44
|49
|Sarah Gigante (Roxsolt Attaquer)
|0:00:48
|50
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|0:01:09
|51
|Laurel Rathbun (Colavita/Bialetti)
|52
|Silvia Fernanda Polanco (DURANGO- SPECIALIZED- IED)
|53
|Caroline Poole (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|54
|Danielle Moreshead (LA Sweat)
|55
|Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|56
|Sarah Coney (LA Sweat)
|57
|Hannah Shell (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|58
|Hanna Muegge (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
|59
|Stephanie Halamek (CRCA/ CityMD Racing)
|60
|Grace Chappell (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|0:05:31
|61
|Michelle Montoya (October Three Racing)
|62
|Alexandra Burton (Point S Nokian)
|63
|Ashlyn Woods (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|64
|Olivia Cummins (Blue Competition Cycles Factory Team)
|65
|Samantha Runnels (Squid Squad)
|66
|Abigail Youngwerth (Specialized Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
|0:05:32
|67
|Leigh Dukeman (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
|68
|Michelle Henry (Point S Nokian)
|69
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|70
|Mallory Miller (Point S Racing)
|71
|Yussely Soto (COLAVITA/BIALETTI PRO CYCLING TEAM)
|72
|Samantha Goldenstein (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|73
|Allison Crow (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|74
|Evelyn Sifton (Shadow Elite)
|75
|Emily Flynn (LA Sweat)
|76
|Victoria Kanizer (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:05:33
|77
|Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)
|78
|Ashley Weaver (LA Sweat)
|79
|Leigh ann Fields (Breakaway Cycling Team)
|80
|Ashley King (Orion Womens Cycling pb Borah Teamwear)
|81
|Minda Murray (Butcherbox Racing)
|82
|Leila Kasprzyk (Ultra Violet Racing)
|83
|Noni Bertagnoli
|0:05:34
|84
|Lauren Dodge (Automatic Racing)
|85
|Abigail Yates (Matrix/RBM)
|86
|Alexandra Millard
|87
|Molly Clark-oien (Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford Power)
|88
|Jennifer Darmody
|89
|Shannon Castle
|90
|Jessica Mundy (Norwood Cycling Club)
|91
|Jordyn Hassett
|92
|Suzie Green (Spin DEVO)
|93
|Ingrid Anderson (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint)
|DNS
|Samantha Fox (Philly Bike Expo)
