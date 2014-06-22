Trending

Roche claims Route du Sud victory

Malori wins final stage in Castres

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Movistar’s Adriano Malori won the third and final stage of the Route du Sud on the streets of Castres on Sunday. He won the 179.4km race after a late-race attack and had five seconds to spare at the finish line ahead of Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille) and Maxime Daniel (Ag2r La Mondiale).

"I'm so happy because this is the very first time I’ve won a road race as a pro cyclist - all my previous wins were time trials or GCs,” Malori said. “I was convinced I could make it but I'm not really fast and in modern cycling, that makes your chances shrink a lot."

Tinkoff-Saxo’s Nicolas Roche won the overall title by 45 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar) and an additional four seconds to his own teammate Michael Rogers. The Irishman moved into the overall race lead after winning the previous day’s second stage in Val Louron.

"It was a magnificent feeling crossing the finish line taking my very first GC win after three days of very hard racing. It was enjoyable experiencing my teammates so dedicated and determined to support me and of course, this is their victory as well. Surely, this was a confidence booster before taking on the Tour de France in a couple of weeks so obviously, I'm looking forward to it," Roche said.

Malori made his winning move with 20km from the finish and was followed by Josh Edmondson (Team Sky). The pair bridged up to one of the last remaining riders from an original all day breakaway, Yukiya Arashiro (Team Eurpcar). With all three together and 45 seconds ahead of the bunch, FDJ.fr started to push the pace to bring the group back. Malori attacked with two kilometers from the finish and soloed across the line to take the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4:07:55
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:05
3Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
8Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
10Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
11Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
12Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
18Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
19Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
20Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
21Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
22Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
30Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
31Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
33Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
34Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team
35Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
41Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
43Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
44Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky
45Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
46Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
47Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
48Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
49Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
50José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Esp) Movistar Team
51Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
53Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
54Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
55Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Antonio Molina (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
58Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
62Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
63Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Movistar Team
64Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
65Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
66Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
67Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
68Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
69Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
70Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
71Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
74Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
75Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
77Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
78Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
80Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
81Martin Wesemann (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
82Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
83Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
84Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
85Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
86Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
87Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
88Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
90Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
91Joshua Edmondson (Gbr) Team Sky0:00:20
92Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:26
93Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
94Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:46
95Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:06
98Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:03:21
99Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
100Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
102Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFSylwester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
DNFMaxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
DNFVirgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
DNSDario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo13:47:07
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:45
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:49
4Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:53
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:55
6Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
8David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:25
9Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky0:01:32
10Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
11Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:58
12Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:04
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
15Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
16Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:09
19Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:02:36
20Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:02:59
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:07
22Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:03:11
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:37
24Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:55
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team0:04:09
26Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:04:11
27Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:17
28Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:40
29Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:48
31Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:46
32Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:18
33Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:07:33
34Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:40
35Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:58
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:08
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:27
38Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:09:41
39Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling0:15:43
40Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:03
41Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:16:41
42Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:47
43Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:17:25
44Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:28
45Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:17:39
46Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:44
47Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Movistar Team0:17:54
48Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:29
49Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:18:34
50Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:18:49
51Joshua Edmondson (Gbr) Team Sky0:19:47
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:57
53Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:20:07
54Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:20:17
55Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:21:10
56Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:17
57Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:20
58Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:21:25
59Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:02
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:49
61Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:22:54
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
63Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:24:28
64Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:20
65Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:21
66Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:43
67Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:05
68Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:27:09
69Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:27:47
70Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:28:30
71Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:29:00
72Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling0:29:29
73Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
74Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:38
75Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:39
76Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:31:18
77Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:29
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:52
79Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:32:53
80Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:43
81Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:33:46
82Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:47
83Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
84Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
85Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
86Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
87Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:34:21
89Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:36:12
90Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team0:37:21
91Antonio Molina (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:38:35
92Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:38:38
93José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Esp) Movistar Team
94Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:39:01
95Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:54
96Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:42:41
97Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling0:42:45
98Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling0:42:47
99Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
100Martin Wesemann (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
101Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:46:01
102Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:46:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team32
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo27
5Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team20
6Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team20
7Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka19
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 9318
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille17
10Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky15

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar12
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky11
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo10
5Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr10
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
7Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling7
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team7
9Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky6
10Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka13:48:02
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky0:00:37
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:09
5Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
6Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:12
8Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:02:16
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team0:03:14
10Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col Colombia0:03:16

 

