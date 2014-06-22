Roche claims Route du Sud victory
Malori wins final stage in Castres
Stage 3: Saint-Gaudens - Castres
Movistar’s Adriano Malori won the third and final stage of the Route du Sud on the streets of Castres on Sunday. He won the 179.4km race after a late-race attack and had five seconds to spare at the finish line ahead of Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille) and Maxime Daniel (Ag2r La Mondiale).
"I'm so happy because this is the very first time I’ve won a road race as a pro cyclist - all my previous wins were time trials or GCs,” Malori said. “I was convinced I could make it but I'm not really fast and in modern cycling, that makes your chances shrink a lot."
Tinkoff-Saxo’s Nicolas Roche won the overall title by 45 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar) and an additional four seconds to his own teammate Michael Rogers. The Irishman moved into the overall race lead after winning the previous day’s second stage in Val Louron.
"It was a magnificent feeling crossing the finish line taking my very first GC win after three days of very hard racing. It was enjoyable experiencing my teammates so dedicated and determined to support me and of course, this is their victory as well. Surely, this was a confidence booster before taking on the Tour de France in a couple of weeks so obviously, I'm looking forward to it," Roche said.
Malori made his winning move with 20km from the finish and was followed by Josh Edmondson (Team Sky). The pair bridged up to one of the last remaining riders from an original all day breakaway, Yukiya Arashiro (Team Eurpcar). With all three together and 45 seconds ahead of the bunch, FDJ.fr started to push the pace to bring the group back. Malori attacked with two kilometers from the finish and soloed across the line to take the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4:07:55
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:05
|3
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|11
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|18
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|19
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|20
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|22
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|30
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|34
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team
|35
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|41
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|43
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|44
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky
|45
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|47
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|48
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|49
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|50
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Esp) Movistar Team
|51
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|53
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|54
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|55
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Antonio Molina (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|62
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Movistar Team
|64
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|65
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|66
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|67
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|68
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|69
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|70
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|71
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|74
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|76
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
|78
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|80
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|81
|Martin Wesemann (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|83
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|84
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|85
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|86
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|87
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|90
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|91
|Joshua Edmondson (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|92
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:26
|93
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:46
|95
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:06
|98
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:03:21
|99
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|100
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|102
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|DNF
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|DNS
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13:47:07
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:49
|4
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:55
|6
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:25
|9
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|10
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|11
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:58
|12
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:04
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|16
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:09
|19
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|20
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:59
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|22
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:11
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:37
|24
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:55
|25
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|26
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:04:11
|27
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:17
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:40
|29
|Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:48
|31
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:46
|32
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:18
|33
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:07:33
|34
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:40
|35
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:58
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:08
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:27
|38
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:09:41
|39
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:15:43
|40
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:03
|41
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|0:16:41
|42
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:47
|43
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:17:25
|44
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:28
|45
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:17:39
|46
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:44
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:17:54
|48
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:29
|49
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:18:34
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:18:49
|51
|Joshua Edmondson (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:19:47
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:57
|53
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:20:07
|54
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:20:17
|55
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:21:10
|56
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:17
|57
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:20
|58
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:21:25
|59
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:02
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:49
|61
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:22:54
|62
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|63
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:24:28
|64
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:20
|65
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:21
|66
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:43
|67
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:05
|68
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:27:09
|69
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:27:47
|70
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:28:30
|71
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:29:00
|72
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:29:29
|73
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|74
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:38
|75
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:39
|76
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:31:18
|77
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:29
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:52
|79
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:32:53
|80
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:43
|81
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:33:46
|82
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:47
|83
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|85
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|86
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|87
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:34:21
|89
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:36:12
|90
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:37:21
|91
|Antonio Molina (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:38:35
|92
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:38:38
|93
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Esp) Movistar Team
|94
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:39:01
|95
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:54
|96
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:42:41
|97
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:42:45
|98
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|0:42:47
|99
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|100
|Martin Wesemann (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:46:01
|102
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:46:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team
|32
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|5
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|20
|6
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|18
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|17
|10
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|pts
|2
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|11
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|5
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|7
|Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
|7
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|9
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|10
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|13:48:02
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:09
|5
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|6
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:12
|8
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:16
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:03:14
|10
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col Colombia
|0:03:16
