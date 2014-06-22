Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Movistar’s Adriano Malori won the third and final stage of the Route du Sud on the streets of Castres on Sunday. He won the 179.4km race after a late-race attack and had five seconds to spare at the finish line ahead of Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille) and Maxime Daniel (Ag2r La Mondiale).

"I'm so happy because this is the very first time I’ve won a road race as a pro cyclist - all my previous wins were time trials or GCs,” Malori said. “I was convinced I could make it but I'm not really fast and in modern cycling, that makes your chances shrink a lot."

Tinkoff-Saxo’s Nicolas Roche won the overall title by 45 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar) and an additional four seconds to his own teammate Michael Rogers. The Irishman moved into the overall race lead after winning the previous day’s second stage in Val Louron.

"It was a magnificent feeling crossing the finish line taking my very first GC win after three days of very hard racing. It was enjoyable experiencing my teammates so dedicated and determined to support me and of course, this is their victory as well. Surely, this was a confidence booster before taking on the Tour de France in a couple of weeks so obviously, I'm looking forward to it," Roche said.

Malori made his winning move with 20km from the finish and was followed by Josh Edmondson (Team Sky). The pair bridged up to one of the last remaining riders from an original all day breakaway, Yukiya Arashiro (Team Eurpcar). With all three together and 45 seconds ahead of the bunch, FDJ.fr started to push the pace to bring the group back. Malori attacked with two kilometers from the finish and soloed across the line to take the stage win.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4:07:55 2 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:05 3 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 11 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling 18 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 19 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 20 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 21 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 22 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 31 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 33 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team 34 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team 35 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 41 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 43 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 44 Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky 45 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 47 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 48 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 49 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 50 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Esp) Movistar Team 51 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 53 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 54 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 55 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Antonio Molina (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular 62 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Movistar Team 64 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 65 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 66 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 67 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 68 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 69 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 70 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 71 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 74 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 75 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling 78 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 80 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 81 Martin Wesemann (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 83 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 84 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 85 Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 86 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 87 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 90 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 91 Joshua Edmondson (Gbr) Team Sky 0:00:20 92 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:26 93 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:46 95 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:06 98 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:03:21 99 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 100 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 102 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team DNF Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 DNF Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky DNF Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular DNS Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 13:47:07 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:45 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:49 4 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:53 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:55 6 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:25 9 Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky 0:01:32 10 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 11 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:58 12 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:04 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 16 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:09 19 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 20 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:02:59 21 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:07 22 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:03:11 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:37 24 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:55 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:04:09 26 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:04:11 27 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:17 28 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:40 29 Marcos Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:48 31 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:46 32 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:18 33 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:07:33 34 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:40 35 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:58 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:08 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:27 38 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:09:41 39 Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:15:43 40 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:03 41 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular 0:16:41 42 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:47 43 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:17:25 44 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:28 45 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:17:39 46 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:44 47 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Movistar Team 0:17:54 48 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:29 49 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:18:34 50 Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:18:49 51 Joshua Edmondson (Gbr) Team Sky 0:19:47 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:57 53 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:20:07 54 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:20:17 55 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:21:10 56 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:17 57 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:20 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:21:25 59 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:02 60 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:49 61 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:22:54 62 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 63 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:24:28 64 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:20 65 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:21 66 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:43 67 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:05 68 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:27:09 69 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:27:47 70 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:28:30 71 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:29:00 72 Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:29:29 73 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 74 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:38 75 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:39 76 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:31:18 77 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:29 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:52 79 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:32:53 80 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:43 81 Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:33:46 82 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:47 83 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 85 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 86 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 87 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:34:21 89 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:36:12 90 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 0:37:21 91 Antonio Molina (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:38:35 92 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:38:38 93 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Esp) Movistar Team 94 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:39:01 95 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:54 96 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:42:41 97 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:42:45 98 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling 0:42:47 99 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 100 Martin Wesemann (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:46:01 102 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:46:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team 32 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 5 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team 20 6 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 20 7 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 19 8 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 18 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 17 10 Ian Boswell (Usa) Team Sky 15

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 pts 2 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 12 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 11 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 5 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 7 Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling 7 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team 7 9 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 6 10 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 5