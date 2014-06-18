Trending

Champions from 1977 to 2013

2013Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
2012Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
2011Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
2010David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis
2009Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche-Silver Cross
2008Daniel Martin (Irl) Slipstream-Chipotle
2007Óscar Sevilla (Esp) Relax-GAM
2006Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2005Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
2004Bradley McGee (Aus) FDJeux.com
2003Michael Rogers (Aus) Quick Step-Davitamon
2002Levi Leipheimer (USA) Rabobank
2001Andrei Kivilev (Kaz) Cofidis
2000Tomasz Brozyna (Pol) Banesto
1999Jonathan Vaughters (USA) US Postal Service
1998Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Banesto
1997Patrick Jonker (Aus) Rabobank
1996Laurent Jalabert (Fra) O.N.C.E.
1995Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Festina-Lotus
1994Álvaro Mejía (Col) Motorola
1993Eric Boyer (Fra) Gan
1992Arturas Kasputis (Ltu) Postobon
1991Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Helvetia-La Suisse
1990Yves Bonnamour (Fra) Castorama
1989Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Z-Peugeot
1988Ronan Pensec (Fra) Z-Peugeot
1987Régis Clere (Fra) Teka
1986Niki Rüttimann (Sui) La Vie Claire
1985Stephen Roche (Irl) La Redoute
1984Pascal Simon (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1983Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1982Francesco Moser (Ita) Famcucine
1981Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1980Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1979Yvon Bertin (Fra) Renault-Gitane
1978Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (Fra) Renault-Gitane
1977Jacques Esclassan (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin

