Herrada wins Route du Sud opener

Spanish champion solos in ahead of Valverde, Bouhanni

Spanish road champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) soloed to victory in the opening stage of the 2014 Route du Sud, coming in just seconds ahead of the field, led home by his teammate Alejandro Valverde and sprint-ace Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).

Herrada dons the first leader's jersey of the three-day stage race, leading by 10 seconds over Valverde with Bouhanni in third two further seconds behind.

The day's breakaway of Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille) and Antonio Molina (Caja Rural) was reeled back following the penultimate climb.

Paillot was the last man standing as the stage contenders patiently waited until closer to the uphill finish to launch their attacks.

Team Sky set the pace before launching Kanstantsin Siutsou up the road, but Movistar was letting no moves go. The Belarus rider was caught back with 7km to go, and not long after Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) went up the road with Herrada, but the move did not succeed.

The Spanish champion went on another breakaway with Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Antoine Lavieu (La Pomme Marseille), which was more successful.

While the trio did not gain much ground, and Lavieu was pulled back inside 2km to go, Herrada left Juul Jensen behind as the final climb kicked up, and soloed to the win ahead of his teammate Valverde, giving his team its 100th victory.

"Our strategy was to make the race hard into the climbs to avoid any sprinters reaching the finish with us, especially Bouhanni," Herrada said.

"I didn't know the finish, but I had checked it on the Internet and I knew that the last kilometer was less steep. Alejandro was really in control and told me to attack with 5k to go; I made some attacks, and later jumped with Jensen, 3k from the finish. He got dropped in the hardest part of the climb and when I reached the 'flamme rouge', I knew I had won, because the final section was mainly flat."

Herrada said the win was a big boost for his morale after a long break from competition. He spent three weeks training at altitude after the Tour de Romandie, and was unsure of how he would feel in the first stage.

"I took a step forward in Romandie and it was good for me to convince myself I can be close to the top guys in the mountains," he said. "Let's hope it's a sign I can be on the Tour de France roster, I'm so excited to take part in it - but for the time being, we're focused on this race and the National Championships. We'll see how we do tomorrow - we'll talk to Arrieta and see how we will play it, because many of us are strong and we can profit from it. Hoping the legs feel the same tomorrow."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4:22:07
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
9Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
15Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
22Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
25Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
30Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
31Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:00:14
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:15
37Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:17
38Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:46
39Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:00:50
41Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:00:54
42Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:04
43Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
44Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
45Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:01:19
46Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:54
47Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:43
48Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:45
49Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:59
50Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
51Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:49
52Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:03:51
53Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:33
54Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:50
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
56Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:06:19
57Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
59Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
60Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
61Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
62Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
63Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:07:24
67Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:28
69Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:08:45
70Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
71Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
73Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
75Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
76Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
77Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
78José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
79Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
80Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
82Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
84Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
85Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
86Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
87Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:27
88Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:54
89Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
90Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
91Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
92Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
93Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
94Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
97Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
98Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
99Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
100Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
101Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
103Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
105Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
107Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
109Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
110Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
112Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
114Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFDimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93

Sprint 1 - Castéra Verduzan
#Rider Name (Country) Team
113 DOMONT A.
277 JARRIER B.
394 PAILLOT Y.

Sprint 2 - Mirande
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Sprint 3 - Trie sur Baïse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Cieutat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5pts
2Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
3Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 2 - St Marie de Campan
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky5pts
2Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
4Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo13:06:39
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Colombia0:00:08
5Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:11
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
7Radio Popular0:00:44
8Fdj.fr0:00:58
9Team Sky0:01:13
10Team Europcar0:02:37
11Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:53
12Bigmat - Auber 930:06:13
13Movistar Team0:07:16
14MTN - Qhubeka0:08:39
15IAM Cycling0:23:31

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4:21:57
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:12
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:16
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
9Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
15Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
22Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
25Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
30Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
31Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:00:24
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:25
37Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:27
38Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:56
39Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:01:00
41Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:01:04
42Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:14
43Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
44Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
45Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:01:29
46Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:04
47Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:53
48Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:55
49Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:09
50Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
51Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:59
52Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:04:01
53Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:43
54Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:05:00
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
56Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:06:29
57Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:06:29
59Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
60Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
61Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
62Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
63Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
65Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:07:34
67Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:38
69Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:52
70Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:08:54
71Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:08:55
72Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
74Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
75Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
76Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
77Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
78José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
79Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
80Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
82Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
84Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
85Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
86Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
87Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:28
88Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:12:59
89Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:04
90Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
91Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
92Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
93Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
94Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
95Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
97Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
98Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
99Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
100Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
101Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
104Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
107Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
109Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
110Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
112Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
114Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team20pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team17
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr15
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo13
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
7Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille9
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
9Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 936
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2
15Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky5pts
2Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA5
3Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1
8Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement7
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
4Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4:21:57
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:12
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:16
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
6Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
9Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
12Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
13Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:00:24
15Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:27
16Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:56
17Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:01:04
18Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:14
19Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:01:29
20Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:04:01
21Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
22Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
23Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:52
24Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:08:54
25Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular0:08:55
26Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:28
28Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:13:04
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
30Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo13:06:39
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Colombia0:00:08
5Team La Pomme Marseille 130:00:11
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
7Radio Popular0:00:44
8Fdj.fr0:00:58
9Team Sky0:01:13
10Team Europcar0:02:37
11Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:53
12Bigmat - Auber 930:06:13
13Movistar Team0:07:16
14MTN - Qhubeka0:08:39
15IAM Cycling0:23:31

 

