Spanish road champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) soloed to victory in the opening stage of the 2014 Route du Sud, coming in just seconds ahead of the field, led home by his teammate Alejandro Valverde and sprint-ace Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).

Herrada dons the first leader's jersey of the three-day stage race, leading by 10 seconds over Valverde with Bouhanni in third two further seconds behind.

The day's breakaway of Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille) and Antonio Molina (Caja Rural) was reeled back following the penultimate climb.

Paillot was the last man standing as the stage contenders patiently waited until closer to the uphill finish to launch their attacks.

Team Sky set the pace before launching Kanstantsin Siutsou up the road, but Movistar was letting no moves go. The Belarus rider was caught back with 7km to go, and not long after Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) went up the road with Herrada, but the move did not succeed.

The Spanish champion went on another breakaway with Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Antoine Lavieu (La Pomme Marseille), which was more successful.

While the trio did not gain much ground, and Lavieu was pulled back inside 2km to go, Herrada left Juul Jensen behind as the final climb kicked up, and soloed to the win ahead of his teammate Valverde, giving his team its 100th victory.

"Our strategy was to make the race hard into the climbs to avoid any sprinters reaching the finish with us, especially Bouhanni," Herrada said.

"I didn't know the finish, but I had checked it on the Internet and I knew that the last kilometer was less steep. Alejandro was really in control and told me to attack with 5k to go; I made some attacks, and later jumped with Jensen, 3k from the finish. He got dropped in the hardest part of the climb and when I reached the 'flamme rouge', I knew I had won, because the final section was mainly flat."

Herrada said the win was a big boost for his morale after a long break from competition. He spent three weeks training at altitude after the Tour de Romandie, and was unsure of how he would feel in the first stage.

"I took a step forward in Romandie and it was good for me to convince myself I can be close to the top guys in the mountains," he said. "Let's hope it's a sign I can be on the Tour de France roster, I'm so excited to take part in it - but for the time being, we're focused on this race and the National Championships. We'll see how we do tomorrow - we'll talk to Arrieta and see how we will play it, because many of us are strong and we can profit from it. Hoping the legs feel the same tomorrow."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4:22:07 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 15 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 22 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular 25 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 30 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 31 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:00:14 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:15 37 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:17 38 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:46 39 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:00:50 41 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:00:54 42 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:04 43 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 44 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 45 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:19 46 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:54 47 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:43 48 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:45 49 Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:59 50 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 51 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:49 52 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:03:51 53 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:33 54 Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:04:50 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 56 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:06:19 57 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 59 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 61 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular 62 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 63 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:24 67 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:28 69 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:08:45 70 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 71 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 73 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 76 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 77 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 78 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 82 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 84 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 85 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 86 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 87 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:27 88 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:54 89 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 90 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 91 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular 92 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 93 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 94 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 97 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 103 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 105 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 107 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 109 Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 110 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 112 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 114 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93

Sprint 1 - Castéra Verduzan # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 13 DOMONT A. 2 77 JARRIER B. 3 94 PAILLOT Y.

Sprint 2 - Mirande # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Sprint 3 - Trie sur Baïse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Cieutat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 3 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 2 - St Marie de Campan # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 4 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 13:06:39 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 3 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Colombia 0:00:08 5 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:11 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 7 Radio Popular 0:00:44 8 Fdj.fr 0:00:58 9 Team Sky 0:01:13 10 Team Europcar 0:02:37 11 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:53 12 Bigmat - Auber 93 0:06:13 13 Movistar Team 0:07:16 14 MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:39 15 IAM Cycling 0:23:31

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4:21:57 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:12 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:16 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 9 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 15 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 22 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular 25 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 30 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 31 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:00:24 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:25 37 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:27 38 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:56 39 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:01:00 41 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:01:04 42 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:14 43 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 44 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 45 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:29 46 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:04 47 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:53 48 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:55 49 Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:09 50 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 51 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:59 52 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:04:01 53 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:43 54 Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:05:00 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 56 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:06:29 57 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:06:29 59 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 61 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular 62 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 63 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:34 67 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:38 69 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:52 70 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:08:54 71 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:08:55 72 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 74 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 75 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 77 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 78 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 82 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 84 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 85 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 86 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 87 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:28 88 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:12:59 89 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:04 90 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 91 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 92 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular 93 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 94 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 95 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 97 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 98 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 104 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 107 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 109 Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 110 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 112 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 114 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 17 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 7 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 9 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 9 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 6 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2 15 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 3 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1 8 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 4 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4:21:57 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:12 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:16 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 9 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 13 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:00:24 15 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:27 16 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:56 17 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:01:04 18 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:14 19 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:29 20 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:04:01 21 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:29 22 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 23 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:52 24 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:08:54 25 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular 0:08:55 26 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:28 28 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:13:04 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 30 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93