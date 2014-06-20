Herrada wins Route du Sud opener
Spanish champion solos in ahead of Valverde, Bouhanni
Stage 1: Lectoure - Payolle / Campan
Spanish road champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) soloed to victory in the opening stage of the 2014 Route du Sud, coming in just seconds ahead of the field, led home by his teammate Alejandro Valverde and sprint-ace Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).
Herrada dons the first leader's jersey of the three-day stage race, leading by 10 seconds over Valverde with Bouhanni in third two further seconds behind.
The day's breakaway of Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille) and Antonio Molina (Caja Rural) was reeled back following the penultimate climb.
Paillot was the last man standing as the stage contenders patiently waited until closer to the uphill finish to launch their attacks.
Team Sky set the pace before launching Kanstantsin Siutsou up the road, but Movistar was letting no moves go. The Belarus rider was caught back with 7km to go, and not long after Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) went up the road with Herrada, but the move did not succeed.
The Spanish champion went on another breakaway with Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Antoine Lavieu (La Pomme Marseille), which was more successful.
While the trio did not gain much ground, and Lavieu was pulled back inside 2km to go, Herrada left Juul Jensen behind as the final climb kicked up, and soloed to the win ahead of his teammate Valverde, giving his team its 100th victory.
"Our strategy was to make the race hard into the climbs to avoid any sprinters reaching the finish with us, especially Bouhanni," Herrada said.
"I didn't know the finish, but I had checked it on the Internet and I knew that the last kilometer was less steep. Alejandro was really in control and told me to attack with 5k to go; I made some attacks, and later jumped with Jensen, 3k from the finish. He got dropped in the hardest part of the climb and when I reached the 'flamme rouge', I knew I had won, because the final section was mainly flat."
Herrada said the win was a big boost for his morale after a long break from competition. He spent three weeks training at altitude after the Tour de Romandie, and was unsure of how he would feel in the first stage.
"I took a step forward in Romandie and it was good for me to convince myself I can be close to the top guys in the mountains," he said. "Let's hope it's a sign I can be on the Tour de France roster, I'm so excited to take part in it - but for the time being, we're focused on this race and the National Championships. We'll see how we do tomorrow - we'll talk to Arrieta and see how we will play it, because many of us are strong and we can profit from it. Hoping the legs feel the same tomorrow."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:22:07
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|15
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|22
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|25
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|30
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|31
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:14
|36
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:15
|37
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:17
|38
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:46
|39
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:50
|41
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:00:54
|42
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:04
|43
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|44
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|45
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|46
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:54
|47
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:43
|48
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:45
|49
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:59
|50
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|51
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:49
|52
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:03:51
|53
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:33
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:50
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:06:19
|57
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|59
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|61
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|62
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|63
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:24
|67
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:28
|69
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:08:45
|70
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|71
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|73
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|76
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|77
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|78
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|82
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|84
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|86
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|87
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:27
|88
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:54
|89
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|90
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|91
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|92
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|93
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|94
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|95
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|97
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|103
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|105
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|107
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|109
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|110
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|114
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|13 DOMONT A.
|2
|77 JARRIER B.
|3
|94 PAILLOT Y.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|4
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13:06:39
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Colombia
|0:00:08
|5
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:11
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|7
|Radio Popular
|0:00:44
|8
|Fdj.fr
|0:00:58
|9
|Team Sky
|0:01:13
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:02:37
|11
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:53
|12
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:06:13
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:39
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:23:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:21:57
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:12
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:16
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|15
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|22
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|25
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|30
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|31
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:24
|36
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:25
|37
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:27
|38
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|39
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:00
|41
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:04
|42
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:14
|43
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|44
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|45
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:29
|46
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:04
|47
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:53
|48
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:55
|49
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:09
|50
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|51
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:59
|52
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:04:01
|53
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:43
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:05:00
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:06:29
|57
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:06:29
|59
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|61
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|62
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|63
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:34
|67
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:38
|69
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:52
|70
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:08:54
|71
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:08:55
|72
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|74
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|75
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|77
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|78
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|82
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|84
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|86
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|87
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:28
|88
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:12:59
|89
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:04
|90
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|91
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|92
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|93
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|94
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|95
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|97
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|98
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|104
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|107
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|109
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|110
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|114
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|7
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|9
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|6
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|2
|15
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|3
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|8
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:21:57
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:12
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|4
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|9
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|13
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:24
|15
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:27
|16
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:56
|17
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:04
|18
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:14
|19
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:29
|20
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:04:01
|21
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|22
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|23
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:52
|24
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:08:54
|25
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|0:08:55
|26
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:28
|28
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:13:04
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|30
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13:06:39
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Colombia
|0:00:08
|5
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:11
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|7
|Radio Popular
|0:00:44
|8
|Fdj.fr
|0:00:58
|9
|Team Sky
|0:01:13
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:02:37
|11
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:53
|12
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:06:13
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:39
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:23:31
