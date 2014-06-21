Roche wins in Val Louron
Irishman leads Route du Sud
Stage 2: Bagnères de Bigorre - Val Louron
Tinkoff-Saxo’s Nicolas Roche secured a solo victory on the second stage of Route du Sud that finished on the tough climb of Val Louron on Saturday. The Irishman finished with a 45-second gap ahead of runner-up and teammate Michael Rogers and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third.
Roche now leads the overall classification heading into the third and final stage on Sunday, a 179.4km race from Saint-Gaudens to Castres. He is leading the race by 45 seconds to Valverde and an additional four seconds to Rogers.
“I’m really satisfied and happy for this victory. It’s amazing that all the hard work has finally paid of with a victory, which is of course one of my main goals during the season besides supporting my teammates”, Roche said.
“It was a super tough stage today with many of the climbs you’ll normally see in the Tour and strong competition to make it even more difficult. But we managed to pull it of today. Furthermore, it confirms that I’ve recovered after the Giro and that I’m ready for the Tour.”
An early breakaway got a few minutes during the stage, however, the efforts of teams Tinkoff-Saxo and Movistar brought them back before the start of the final climb. Riders had an opportunity to test their legs over the Col du Tourmalet and Col d’Aspin during the day’s stage, significant ascents of the Tour de France. Only a select group made it up the slopes of the Val Louron in front.
“Edward Beltran worked really hard and maintained a high tempo on the climb. He really hurt a lot of guys out there today. With five kilometers to go, Edward pulled off the front and I attacked straight away knowing that Michael was ready in the group of favorites just behind me, as a second option. So I had the confidence to just put everything at stake and go a 100 per cent for the win,” Roche said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:17:04
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:45
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:15
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:22
|10
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|11
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:54
|12
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|15
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:59
|19
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:02:26
|20
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:45
|21
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:49
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:57
|23
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:01
|24
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:27
|25
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:45
|27
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:53
|28
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:05
|29
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:30
|31
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:38
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|35
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:02
|36
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:06:35
|37
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:01
|38
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:19
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:05
|42
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:09:31
|43
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:09:47
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:21
|45
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:55
|47
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:00
|48
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:39
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|51
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:02
|52
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|53
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:16:31
|54
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|56
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|57
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|58
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|59
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|62
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|64
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:10
|65
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:09
|67
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:19:09
|69
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:46
|70
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|71
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:20:49
|72
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|75
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|76
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|78
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|83
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:21:23
|84
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:21:24
|85
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:44
|86
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:22:07
|87
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:55
|88
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:26:56
|89
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:29:49
|90
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|93
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|94
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|95
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|98
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|100
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|101
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|102
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|103
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|105
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:30:43
|106
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:38:51
|107
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:40:10
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|DNF
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
|DNF
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9:39:07
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:49
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:55
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:25
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|10
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|11
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:04
|12
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
|16
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:09
|19
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|20
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:59
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|22
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:11
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:37
|24
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:55
|25
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:09
|26
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:04:11
|27
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:17
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:40
|29
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:48
|31
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:46
|32
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:18
|33
|Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:07:33
|34
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:41
|35
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:58
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:11
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:27
|38
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:09:41
|39
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:43
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:47
|41
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:03
|42
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
|0:16:41
|43
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:47
|45
|Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:17:25
|46
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:17:39
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:44
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:54
|49
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:29
|50
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:18:35
|51
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:18:49
|52
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:32
|53
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:59
|54
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:20:07
|55
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:20:17
|56
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:21:10
|57
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:17
|58
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:21:25
|59
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:02
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:49
|61
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:22:54
|62
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|63
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:24:28
|64
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:20
|65
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:21
|66
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:26:58
|67
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:09
|68
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|69
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:27:47
|70
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:28:30
|71
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|0:29:00
|72
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:29:29
|73
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:29:37
|75
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:38
|76
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|77
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:08
|78
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:39
|79
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:11
|80
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:43
|81
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:33:46
|82
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:47
|83
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|85
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|88
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:34:21
|89
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:35:45
|90
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:36:12
|91
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:37:17
|92
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:21
|93
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:38:35
|94
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:38:38
|95
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|97
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|98
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:53
|99
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:42:47
|100
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|101
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|103
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|105
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:45:14
|107
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:53:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
