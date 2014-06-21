Trending

Roche wins in Val Louron

Irishman leads Route du Sud

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo’s Nicolas Roche secured a solo victory on the second stage of Route du Sud that finished on the tough climb of Val Louron on Saturday. The Irishman finished with a 45-second gap ahead of runner-up and teammate Michael Rogers and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third.

Roche now leads the overall classification heading into the third and final stage on Sunday, a 179.4km race from Saint-Gaudens to Castres. He is leading the race by 45 seconds to Valverde and an additional four seconds to Rogers.

“I’m really satisfied and happy for this victory. It’s amazing that all the hard work has finally paid of with a victory, which is of course one of my main goals during the season besides supporting my teammates”, Roche said.

“It was a super tough stage today with many of the climbs you’ll normally see in the Tour and strong competition to make it even more difficult. But we managed to pull it of today. Furthermore, it confirms that I’ve recovered after the Giro and that I’m ready for the Tour.”

An early breakaway got a few minutes during the stage, however, the efforts of teams Tinkoff-Saxo and Movistar brought them back before the start of the final climb. Riders had an opportunity to test their legs over the Col du Tourmalet and Col d’Aspin during the day’s stage, significant ascents of the Tour de France. Only a select group made it up the slopes of the Val Louron in front.

“Edward Beltran worked really hard and maintained a high tempo on the climb. He really hurt a lot of guys out there today. With five kilometers to go, Edward pulled off the front and I attacked straight away knowing that Michael was ready in the group of favorites just behind me, as a second option. So I had the confidence to just put everything at stake and go a 100 per cent for the win,” Roche said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo5:17:04
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:45
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
6Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
8David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:15
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:22
10Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
11Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:54
12Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
15Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
16Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:59
19Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:02:26
20Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:45
21Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:02:49
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:57
23Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:03:01
24Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:27
25Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:45
27Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:03:53
28Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:05
29Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:30
31Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:38
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
35Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:02
36Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:06:35
37Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:01
38Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:19
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:05
42Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:09:31
43Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:09:47
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:21
45Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:55
47Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:00
48Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
49Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:39
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
51Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:02
52Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
53Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:16:31
54Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular
56Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
57Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
58Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
59Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular
62Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
64Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:10
65Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:09
67Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
68Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:19:09
69Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:46
70Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
71Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:20:49
72Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
75Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
76Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
77Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
78Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
79Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
83Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:21:23
84Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:21:24
85Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:44
86Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:22:07
87Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:55
88Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:26:56
89Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:29:49
90José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
91Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
93Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
94Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
95Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
97Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
98Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
100Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
101Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
102Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
103Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
105Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:30:43
106Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:38:51
107Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:40:10
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFRui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
DNFRicardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular
DNFDarwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo9:39:07
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:49
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:55
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
8David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:25
9Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:32
10Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
11Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:04
12Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular
16Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:09
19Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:02:36
20Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:02:59
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:07
22Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:03:11
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:37
24Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:55
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:09
26Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:04:11
27Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:17
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:40
29Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:48
31Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:46
32Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:18
33Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular0:07:33
34Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:41
35Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:58
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:11
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:27
38Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:09:41
39Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:43
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:47
41Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:03
42Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular0:16:41
43Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:47
45Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular0:17:25
46Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:17:39
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:44
48Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:54
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:29
50Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:18:35
51Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:18:49
52Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:19:32
53Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:59
54Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:20:07
55Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:20:17
56Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:21:10
57Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:17
58Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:21:25
59Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:02
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:49
61Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:22:54
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
63Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:24:28
64Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:20
65Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:21
66Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:26:58
67Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:09
68Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
69Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:27:47
70Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:28:30
71Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia0:29:00
72Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:29:29
73Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:29:37
75Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:38
76Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
77Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:08
78Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:39
79Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:11
80Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:43
81Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:33:46
82Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:47
83Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
84Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
85Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
88Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:34:21
89Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:35:45
90Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:36:12
91Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:37:17
92Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:21
93Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:38:35
94Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:38:38
95José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
96Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
97Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
98Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:53
99Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:42:47
100Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
101Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
103Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
105Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:45:14
107Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:53:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

 

