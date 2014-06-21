Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo’s Nicolas Roche secured a solo victory on the second stage of Route du Sud that finished on the tough climb of Val Louron on Saturday. The Irishman finished with a 45-second gap ahead of runner-up and teammate Michael Rogers and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third.

Roche now leads the overall classification heading into the third and final stage on Sunday, a 179.4km race from Saint-Gaudens to Castres. He is leading the race by 45 seconds to Valverde and an additional four seconds to Rogers.

“I’m really satisfied and happy for this victory. It’s amazing that all the hard work has finally paid of with a victory, which is of course one of my main goals during the season besides supporting my teammates”, Roche said.

“It was a super tough stage today with many of the climbs you’ll normally see in the Tour and strong competition to make it even more difficult. But we managed to pull it of today. Furthermore, it confirms that I’ve recovered after the Giro and that I’m ready for the Tour.”

An early breakaway got a few minutes during the stage, however, the efforts of teams Tinkoff-Saxo and Movistar brought them back before the start of the final climb. Riders had an opportunity to test their legs over the Col du Tourmalet and Col d’Aspin during the day’s stage, significant ascents of the Tour de France. Only a select group made it up the slopes of the Val Louron in front.

“Edward Beltran worked really hard and maintained a high tempo on the climb. He really hurt a lot of guys out there today. With five kilometers to go, Edward pulled off the front and I attacked straight away knowing that Michael was ready in the group of favorites just behind me, as a second option. So I had the confidence to just put everything at stake and go a 100 per cent for the win,” Roche said.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:17:04 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:45 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 8 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:15 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:22 10 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 11 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:54 12 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 15 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:59 19 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:02:26 20 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:45 21 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:02:49 22 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:57 23 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:03:01 24 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:27 25 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:45 27 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:03:53 28 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:05 29 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:30 31 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:38 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 35 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:02 36 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:06:35 37 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:01 38 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:19 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:05 42 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:09:31 43 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:09:47 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:21 45 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:13:55 47 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:00 48 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:39 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 51 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:02 52 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 53 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:16:31 54 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 55 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular 56 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 57 Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 58 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 59 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 62 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 64 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:10 65 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:09 67 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 68 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:19:09 69 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:46 70 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 71 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:20:49 72 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 75 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 76 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 78 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 83 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:21:23 84 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:21:24 85 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:44 86 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:22:07 87 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:55 88 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:26:56 89 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:29:49 90 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 93 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 94 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 95 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 98 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 100 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 101 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 102 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 103 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 105 Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:30:43 106 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular 0:38:51 107 Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:40:10 DNF Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement DNF Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement DNF Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular DNF Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular DNF Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 9:39:07 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:49 4 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:55 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 8 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:25 9 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:32 10 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 11 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:04 12 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular 16 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:09 19 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 20 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:02:59 21 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:07 22 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:03:11 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:37 24 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:55 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:09 26 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:04:11 27 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:17 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:40 29 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:48 31 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:46 32 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:18 33 Nuno Matos (Por) Radio Popular 0:07:33 34 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:41 35 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:58 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:11 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:27 38 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:09:41 39 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:43 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:47 41 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:03 42 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular 0:16:41 43 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:47 45 Celio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Radio Popular 0:17:25 46 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:17:39 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:44 48 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:54 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:29 50 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:18:35 51 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:18:49 52 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:32 53 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:59 54 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:20:07 55 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:20:17 56 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:21:10 57 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:17 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:21:25 59 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:02 60 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:49 61 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:22:54 62 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 63 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:24:28 64 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:20 65 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:21 66 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:26:58 67 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:09 68 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 69 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:27:47 70 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:28:30 71 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 0:29:00 72 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:29:29 73 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:29:37 75 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:38 76 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 77 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:08 78 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:39 79 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:11 80 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:43 81 Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:33:46 82 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:47 83 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 85 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 88 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:34:21 89 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:35:45 90 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:36:12 91 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:37:17 92 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:21 93 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:38:35 94 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:38:38 95 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 97 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 98 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:53 99 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:42:47 100 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 101 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 103 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 105 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) Radio Popular 0:45:14 107 Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:53:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr