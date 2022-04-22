Redlands Classic: Wheeler wins women's stage 3 time trial
By Cyclingnews published
Marcolini maintains GC lead headed to Saturday criterium
Jennifer Wheeler (Fount Cycling Guild) returned to the podium at Redlands Bicycle Classic, this time as the winner of the women's stage 3 time trial. She covered the 9.1-mile out-and-back course on famous Highway 66 in San Bernardino County in 21 minutes, 4 seconds.
Maddy Ward (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women) and Olivia Cummins (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) finished with the same time, nine seconds behind the leader, to complete the podium.
Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M) retained her overall race lead for a second day with a top 10 finish, 44 seconds off the winning time. The big mover in GC standings was Ward, who jumped from sixth to third overall, now 2:31 back. Diana Peñuela (DNA Pro Cycling) lost three more seconds to Marcolini in the race against the clock, but held on to second overall.
Wheeler finished second on the hilly Highlands Circuit to open the five-day stage race on Wednesday. It is the first major stage race for her Fount team, which is racing its first season as a women’s development team for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.
