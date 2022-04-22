Emily Marcolini wins chaotic stage 2 at Redlands Classic

Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M) wins stage 2 for women with the leaders in the men's field closed behind

Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M) won a crazy stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic as the men’s field merged with the leading women on the hilltop finish of the Yucaipa Road Race.

Amid the chaos the DNA Pro Cycling Team swept the next three spots behind Marcolini, Diana Peñuela just 41 seconds behind in second, Erica Clevenger 2:13 back in third and fourth place going to Anet Barrera, who crossed the line just ahead of Caitlin Conyers (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) another 12 seconds later.

The 26-year-old Canadian started the day in third place on GC and took the overall lead, now 58 seconds ahead of Peñuela, who moved from fourth to second. Conyers moved to third overall. Stage 1 winner Heidi Franz (Instafund LaPrima Elite) finished eighth on Thursday and dropped to fourth on GC, 3:04 off the pace.

Along with the leader’s jersey, Marcolini took honours as the best climber, while Olivia Cummins (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) took over as the points leader.

After four laps of the circuit that started in Yucaipa, the women’s field was all together when the 69-rider field hit the 5.1-mile climb along Oak Glen Road in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains. Clad in the red points leader jersey, Marcolini attacked and rode solo on the climb, with the only rider coming close to her being the leaders in the men’s field,

Halfway through the women’s 61.8-mile road race, race officials had stopped the men’s race ahead of them, as both fields were sharing the same 14.1-mile circuit. The men’s field was neutralised and halted one mile from the start line of their fifth of six laps for 30 minutes, as race officials worked with local public safety personnel on a traffic control situation.

The women’s field was allowed to pass the area of the course, as officials deemed the safety matter had been corrected, and the men’s field resumed shortly thereafter.

“The reason why we stopped the race is that we got separated from our marshals and we weren’t able to contact them,” Jeff Woo, chief race official said in a statement. “We had to pull those marshals back to make sure the riders were protected.”

Friday features a new 9.1-mile time trial along old Route 66, which organisers previously included in the 1996 event.

Results powered by FirstCycling