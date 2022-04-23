Stites wins Redlands Classic time trial

Image 1 of 11 The podium after the time trial (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 2 of 11 Tim McBirney (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 3 of 11 Race leader Xander White (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 4 of 11 9.1 mile out and back coursed dropped significantly over the first 4.5 miles before turning around and climbing back up. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 5 of 11 Members of the 3T/Q+M Cycling team warming up before the start of the Women's Time Trial (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 6 of 11 (left to right) Dr. Stephen Vogel, Hugo Scala, Jr, and Matt Zimmer of Project Echelon racing practice getting into a good aero position before the TT. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 7 of 11 Current Amateur National Time Trial champion Zach Gregg was in the early hotseat with a time of 18:03. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 8 of 11 The clock at the start reminds everyone of who their true opponent is in the ITT. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 9 of 11 Race leader Freddie Ovett (L39ION of Los Angeles) watches as officials verify the set-up of his Time Trial bike in the jig. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 10 of 11 Stage podium, Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) 1st, Xander White (CS Velo) 2nd, and Tim McBirney (3rd). Both White and McBirney moved into classification jerseys after the stage (Yellow and white respectively). (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 11 of 11 Aiden Oliphant (TaG Cycling Race Team) makes his way north along the sparsely populated course. (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) won the Redlands Classic individual time trial along Route 66, beating Xander White (CS Velo) by 18 seconds, with White moving into the race lead. Tim McBirney, third at 22 seconds, took over as the best amateur rider.

"I've been looking forward to this TT for a while," Stites said. "It's a really cool course with good pavement, so I just wanted to go fast. I'm kind of a TT dork so I just love going fast. You never know how your legs are going to feel in the middle of a stage race, but I just felt really good. I took it easy on the way out on the downhill and on the way back just gave it everything. It was a lot of fun and I think I moved up a bit on GC, but we're still on the hunt for yellow, so it will be a fun final two stages."

White, in the lead with just 10 seconds over Stites, faces two challenging stages with Saturday's evening criterium preceding a demanding Sunset circuit on Sunday.

"I had a really good day today," Kiwi Xander White said. "We came here to win the yellow jersey and took it in a race that I really like. I really enjoy time trials. Tyler (Stites) pulled a ripper out of the bag on what turned out to be a really fast course. We have our work cut out for us over the next two days. Honestly, we haven't thought too much about how we're going to play it, but I think we've got the strength to hold on to it."

