Cole Davis claims Redlands Classic stage and race lead

Cole Davis (Voler Factory) took out the opening stage of the 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic in a reduced sprint in Highlands, beating Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) and Cameron Piper (Specialized) in a close finish.

The day's breakaway included Kaler Marshall (Expeditors) and Alex Gustin (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized), who went on the attack mid-race. After several laps off the front, they were joined by Jared Scott (Aevolo) and AJ August (Hot Tubes), who bridged across after a lengthy chase.

However, their lead began to dwindle in the closing laps and the race came back together for a fast uphill finish with Davis celebrating the win.