Cole Davis claims Redlands Classic stage and race lead
By Cyclingnews published
Stites, Piper round out stage 1 podium in Highlands
Cole Davis (Voler Factory) took out the opening stage of the 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic in a reduced sprint in Highlands, beating Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) and Cameron Piper (Specialized) in a close finish.
The day's breakaway included Kaler Marshall (Expeditors) and Alex Gustin (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized), who went on the attack mid-race. After several laps off the front, they were joined by Jared Scott (Aevolo) and AJ August (Hot Tubes), who bridged across after a lengthy chase.
However, their lead began to dwindle in the closing laps and the race came back together for a fast uphill finish with Davis celebrating the win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole Davis (USA) Voler Factory Racing
|2
|Tyler Stites (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|3
|Cameron Piper (USA) Specialized Project
