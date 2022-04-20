Heidi Franz claims Redlands Classic opener

By published

Instafund rider out-paces Wheeler in Highland

Heidi Franz edges out Jennifer Wheeler to win stage 1 at the 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic
Heidi Franz edges out Jennifer Wheeler to win stage 1 at the 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Heidi Franz (Instafund LaPrima) took out the opening stage of the 36th Redlands Bicycle Classic, winning the hilly Highlands Circuit in a small group sprint over Jennifer Wheeler (Fount Cycling Guild) and Emily Marcolini (Can) 3T/Q+M Cycling.

The trio were part of a 10-rider escape group that formed halfway through the stage, with Marcolini going on the attack for the mountains classification. They gained over a minute on the chasing field before Franz snatched the stage in the uphill sprint.

"It's really special because the last time I was at this race, I was racing for Rally at the time and we had just lost a teammate a month before," Franz said, remembering former teammate Kelly Catlin who died in 2019. "We won this stage with Megan Jastrab and it was so emotional. I just think of that every time I come here, and so it's super special to come back to this stage and be able to pull it off."

The Redlands Classic returns after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are five stages for men and women.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heidi Franz (USA) Instafund LaPrima Elite
2Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
3Emily Marcolini (Can) 3T/Q+M Cycling

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heidi Franz (USA) Instafund LaPrima Elite
2Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
3Emily Marcolini (Can) 3T/Q+M Cycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews