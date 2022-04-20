Heidi Franz claims Redlands Classic opener
Instafund rider out-paces Wheeler in Highland
Heidi Franz (Instafund LaPrima) took out the opening stage of the 36th Redlands Bicycle Classic, winning the hilly Highlands Circuit in a small group sprint over Jennifer Wheeler (Fount Cycling Guild) and Emily Marcolini (Can) 3T/Q+M Cycling.
The trio were part of a 10-rider escape group that formed halfway through the stage, with Marcolini going on the attack for the mountains classification. They gained over a minute on the chasing field before Franz snatched the stage in the uphill sprint.
"It's really special because the last time I was at this race, I was racing for Rally at the time and we had just lost a teammate a month before," Franz said, remembering former teammate Kelly Catlin who died in 2019. "We won this stage with Megan Jastrab and it was so emotional. I just think of that every time I come here, and so it's super special to come back to this stage and be able to pull it off."
The Redlands Classic returns after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are five stages for men and women.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heidi Franz (USA) Instafund LaPrima Elite
|2
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Fount Cycling Guild
|3
|Emily Marcolini (Can) 3T/Q+M Cycling
