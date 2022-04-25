Tyler Stites wins men's Redlands Classic 2022, Jared Scott takes final stage
By Cyclingnews published
Stites shifts into overall lead after taking third in Sunset Road Race race behind Cole Davis
Hesitation in the breakaway played into Jared Scott’s (Aevolo) hands as he launched a counter-attack in the final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic and then rode on to take a solo win in the Sunset Road Race.
Then stage 1 winner, Cole Davis (Voler Factory Racing) came across the line nine seconds behind Scott, who made his move when the 146 kilometre race had moved into the final circuits.
"Going on the first lap, I went off the front a little bit because no one was following my wheel," Scott said. "I put my head down and went and took advantage of the opportunity. I was cramping up super bad, but the fans here are great and cheered me all the way to the line. I'm super stoked to be able to make it.”
It was Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) who won the sprint from the next group of six to take third on the hilly stage. More importantly, however, that third place on the stage and gap on the road to Xander White (CS Velo) put Stites into the top spot overall.
"During the race, Xander (White) looked super strong," said Stites. "I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to shake him. I just kept attacking almost every lap in the last five laps or so.
“On the second to last lap, I got a gap, and just went all-in with a couple of other riders. Then my teammate, Ricky [Arnopol] dropped back off the break and went all-in on the downhill, pulling as hard as he could. I caught up to the breakaway on the bottom of the climb on the last lap and went as hard as I could to the finish. I stayed away and found the time gap I needed to win the GC.”
Stites had entered the day with a deficit of seven seconds to White on the GC, but ended it with a 16 second lead on the CS Velo rider, who held onto second place. Eric Brunner, Blue Competition Cycles, came third overall.
Results powered by FirstCycling
