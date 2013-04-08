Trending

Mancebo captures stage and overall on final day at Redlands Bicycle Classic

Powers makes triumphant return to top step in women's race

Image 1 of 26

The women hit the first small climb on the Sunset loop.

The women hit the first small climb on the Sunset loop.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

The field heads out for another lap.

The field heads out for another lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

Frank Pipp (Bissell) catches back on to the front group.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) catches back on to the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

The women come through for another lap.

The women come through for another lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) rode hard to try and bridge to the break.

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) rode hard to try and bridge to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) worked hard this week to help the team try to keep the yellow jersey.

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) worked hard this week to help the team try to keep the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda spent another day active on the front.

5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda spent another day active on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) spent the day trying to keep the yellow jersey.

Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) spent the day trying to keep the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) waited until just the right time to launch his attack.

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) waited until just the right time to launch his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) leaves behind his breakaway companion.

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) leaves behind his breakaway companion.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) comes up the side barrier with one lap to go.

Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) comes up the side barrier with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) gets the stage win.

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) gets the stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

Riders get strung out chasing after the break.

Riders get strung out chasing after the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) takes the win on the final stage.

Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) takes the win on the final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

Riders head along the foggy hills.

Riders head along the foggy hills.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

The men come through on the first time around.

The men come through on the first time around.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) leading the break.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) showing the hard work of the win.

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) showing the hard work of the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

The women's field rolls out through the neutral start.

The women's field rolls out through the neutral start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

Amber Neben (Dare to Be Project) gets away by herself.

Amber Neben (Dare to Be Project) gets away by herself.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

NOW and Novartis trying to keep control on the front.

NOW and Novartis trying to keep control on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

What's left of the main group passes the KOM.

What's left of the main group passes the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 26

Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) leads the break.

Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 26

Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) launches an attack and takes Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) with her.

Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) launches an attack and takes Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) with her.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 26

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) on the way up to the KOM.

Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) on the way up to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 26

Men's stage 4 podium (L-R): JJ Haedo, 2nd; Francisco Mancebo, 1st; Travis McCabe, 3rd

Men's stage 4 podium (L-R): JJ Haedo, 2nd; Francisco Mancebo, 1st; Travis McCabe, 3rd
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy/Kenda) finished off four days of hard work by his team by escaping solo to win the final stage and claim the overall victory at the 2013 Redlands Bicycle Classic.

It was always going to be a tall ask for Chad Haga to hold onto the overall victory in Redlands with former Tour de France contender Mancebo breathing just five seconds down his neck, and as expected the Spaniard attacked until he could go clear - riding free to narrowly hold off the charging sprint of criterium winner Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) in the finale of the Sunset circuit race.

Because the race rules specified that the time for the overall classification would be taken at the start of five finishing short laps, Mancebo gained half a minute's advantage over Haga, the result of an attack on the last climb of the big loop. He tacked on a 10 second time bonus for good measure by holding off Haedo for the bonifications on the finish line.

"The guy just knows how to go, and I couldn't go with him," Haga said, the disappointment weighing. The team might not have been able to hold off Mancebo from stealing time bonuses, but the award of GC on the start of the five short laps was insult to injury.

"They can do whatever they want, because it's their race, but consistency would be nice," Haga said.

Third on the stage behind Mancebo and Haedo was Elbowz Racing's Travis McCabe, who followed up the solid work of his teammate Andres Diaz, who was solo off the front for three laps before being caught by Mancebo on the last large circuit.

The mountains jersey was wrestled from the shoulders of Matt Cooke (Champion System) by Carter Jones (Bissell), while Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly/Kenda) held onto the green sprint jersey despite being shelled from the main group on the circuit.

After winning the Redlands Classic in 2011 but having little luck matching the same success that propelled him to the NRC overall victory that year, Mancebo buckled down with his 5 Hour Energy team and hired a coach to regain the form of previous years, according to his team.

Staying in California between San Dimas and Redlands for the past three weeks allowed him to focus solely on training and rallying his team to support him this week.

"It was a great start for the 5 Hour Energy/Kenda Team," directeur Frankie Andreu said. "It was a tough race, and a strange race because Optum was so shorthanded they couldn't do too much.

"We were worried about the Jamis team, so our tactics were definitely different than normal - we tried to put some guys up the road to be up there for Paco when he attacked, but in the end it was Diaz who helped him."

Diaz was disappointed to miss out on the stage: being away with Mancebo, who was solely focused on getting enough time to win the overall meant he could have been given free reign to win, but after a day of being in the breakaway he just didn't have the legs.

"I went solo for four laps, and then I went with Mancebo, but I was dying - I couldn't go. I tried," Diaz said. "I was helping him, but my legs couldn't handle it in the last lap."

Powers, Abbott write their Redlands success stories

Comebacks were the theme of the day on the final stage of the 2013 Redlands Bicycle Classic women's race: the stage was won with an impressive solo effort by the diminutive former Giro Donne champion Mara Abbott, who returned from retirement to join the Exergy-Twenty16 team this season.

It was also the triumphant return of Alison Powers, who suffered a devastatingly close one-second defeat in last year's race, and ended the previous year's event with a broken elbow. Powers took the overall win, points jersey, NRC series lead and the Women's Prestige Series overall and points lead.

For Abbott, who has previously won the hill climb time trial and Oak Glen mountain-top finishes in Redlands, it was a new experience to come solo to the line in downtown with plenty of time to raise her hand in victory.

"It was awesome to be back here and to have success. This is a cool stage, and a special one to win, and it's especially great to win solo," Abbott told Cyclingnews.

She was joined in her breakaway by former teammate Claudia Haüsler, who ultimately was dropped and picked up by the chasing yellow jersey group, and Abbott had to ride the largely downhill and fast finale on her own.

"The harder the race is, the better it is for me," Abbott said. "It was nice to have someone in the break who you know, and can have confidence in the amount of work they'll do. I knew we had to get the maximum amount of time possible on the circuit, because the last 10km are a terrible 10km to be alone."

In the end, Abbott didn't have enough time to threaten Powers' overall lead, but the result proved that she is back to her form of old.

"I had to step away from the sport to know I wanted to do it. I made a conscious decision to come back, and I think that makes me a stronger competitor," Abbott said. "I feel as strong as I ever have."

The Sunset Road loop was no walk in the park for Powers, however: Olympian Amber Neben attacked from the drop of the flag, trying to isolate Powers from her Now & Novartis for MS team which has been so dominant this week. While Neben's dual attacks in the opening laps ultimately failed, they did shatter the peloton, leaving Powers with one teammate: Katie Donovan, to keep her safe.

In second place overall, Specialized-lululemon's Tayler Wiles said she and others attempted to attack and put pressure on Powers to no avail. "We attacked a bunch, and I thought we had Alison to the point of cracking, but Katie (Donovan) was always there - she rode really strong."

In the latter part of the race, the attack of Abbott and Haüsler, both nearly two minutes behind Powers on the overall standings, was the only move of quality enough to open up a lead which caused a little panic on the Now & Novartis camp.

"There was a little panic with Mara and Claudia up the road on the last couple laps, because they're strong," Powers admitted. "But thank goodness I had Katie Donovan and a few allies in Lululemon - they had second place on GC to lose - but when they got to more than a minute, 1:20, that's when it was time for me to work hard, too."

Powers helped to drive the pace, as did Rhae Shaw, who saw a chance to move over third-placed Optum rider Brianna Walle, who had been distanced in the mid-race attacks - one of which came from Shaw herself.

"When Mara went, I knew I had to do some work to make sure that GC came back - Brianna had been dropped," Shaw said. "I helped Now a little bit to drive it back into town. Third on GC is a huge accomplishment for Vanderkitten. We're really proud of it."

Powers was all smiles as she stepped onto the podium again and again: first for the yellow jersey, then for the points jersey, again for the overall and points jerseys of the Women's Prestige Series, the NRC overall leader's jersey and the podium for the top team.

It followed a week of practice for this final day: Powers won the time trial, the Beaumont Circuit and the criterium, falling just shy of a clean sweep of the stage victories, but to finally take home the overall jersey put her smile into high beam mode.

"I"ve been second place, third place, second place ... so it's awesome to bring home the yellow. We've had such good success, every person on the team did something. It's a true team victory."

Full results

Elite Women - Stage 4
1Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)3:06:58
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:21
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)0:00:25
5Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle
6Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)
7Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
8Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
9Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)
10Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project)
12Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)
13Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
14Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon)0:00:36
15Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:20
16Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:21
17Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:05:29
18Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:40
19Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:17
20Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
21Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:22:56
22Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking)
26Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking)
27Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)
28Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking)
29Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking)
30Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
31Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
32Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
33Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)
34Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)
35Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)
36Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
37Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
38Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
39Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
40Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
41Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)
42Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
43Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
44E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
45Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon)
46Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon)
47Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project)
48Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project)
49Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle)
50Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:24:56
51Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:25:56
52Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:27:56
53Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
54Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project)0:28:46
55Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16)0:30:46
56Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:32:07
57Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:33:37
58Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:40:09
59Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:51:09
60Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16)0:53:32
61Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
62Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
63Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)
64Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
65Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle)
66Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle)
DNSJacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking)
DNSLiza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
DNFOlivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
DNFAnnie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFLeah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)
DNFJoanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
DNFGillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon)
DNFLoren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)

Sprint 1 - Finish
1Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)7pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)3
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)2
5Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle1

Mountain 1 - 9 laps to go
1Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)7pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)5
3Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)4
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)3
5Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)2

Mountain 2 - 5 laps to go
1Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)7pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)5
3Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle4
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)3
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2

Mountain 3 - 3 laps to go
1Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)7pts
2Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)5
3Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)2

Teams
1NOW and Novartis for MS9:27:04
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:12
3Exergy Twenty 160:17:11
4Team Tibco0:17:32
5The Dare to Be Project0:17:36
6Specialized lululemon0:17:47
7Vanderkitten0:22:40
8FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:40:07
9Colavita Fine Cooking1:02:38
10SC Velo - Incycle1:10:43
11Primal Pro Women p/b BH1:12:38

Elite Women - Final general classification
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)7:26:50
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)0:00:54
3Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:01:07
4Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)0:01:19
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:20
6Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:23
7Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)0:01:50
8Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:53
9Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:54
10Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:11
11Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon)0:02:18
12Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:02
13Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:28
14Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle0:03:43
15Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:58
16Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:13
17Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:07:09
18Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:36
19Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:19
20Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:13:32
21Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:23:57
22Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:01
23Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)0:24:02
24Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:24:03
25Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)0:24:11
26Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:24:21
27Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)0:24:23
28Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:24:37
29E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:25:11
30Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:25:22
31Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:25:27
32Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:25:29
33Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)0:25:31
34Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:25:36
35Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:25:53
36Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project)0:26:13
37Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:26:29
38Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:26:53
39Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon)0:26:55
40Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:28:23
41Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:28:25
42Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:28:53
43Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:29:54
44Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:30:03
45Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:30:35
46Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
47Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project)0:30:39
48Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon)0:33:24
49Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16)0:33:54
50Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)0:34:00
51Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:36:47
52Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:40:47
53Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle)0:40:49
54Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:42:11
55Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:43:21
56Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project)0:45:27
57Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:50:01
58Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16)0:55:55
59Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:57:26
60Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)59:03:00
61Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)1:07:40
62Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)1:09:28
63Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)1:10:03
64Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle)1:13:25
65Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle)1:14:16
66Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)1:17:15

Sprint classification
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)28pts
2Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)27
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)19
4Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15
5Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
6Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)7
7Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)7
8Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)5
9Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
10Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
11Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)2
12Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)2
13Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2
14Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle2
15Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)2
16Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
17Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)1
18Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)1

Mountains classification
1Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)37pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)29
3Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)12
4Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)11
5Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
7Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)5
8Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)4
9Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
10Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle4
11Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
12Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2

Teams classification
1NOW and Novartis for MS22:28:31
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:10
3Exergy Twenty 160:18:34
4Specialized lululemon0:20:08
5The Dare to Be Project0:22:14
6Team Tibco0:23:33
7Vanderkitten0:25:47
8FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:43:22
9Colavita Fine Cooking1:05:25
10Primal Pro Women p/b BH1:17:23
11SC Velo - Incycle1:44:52

Elite Men - Stage 4
1Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3:29:41
2Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:21
3Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
4Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
5Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
6Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
7Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
8Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
9Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
10Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
11Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
12Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
13Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
14Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
16Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
17Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
18Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
19Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
20Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
21Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
22Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
23David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
24Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
25Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
26Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
27Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
28Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
29Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
30Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
31Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava)
32Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
33Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
34Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)
35Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
36Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
37Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:21
38Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
40Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
41Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:53
42James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
43Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:05:13
44Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
45Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
46Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
47Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
48Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
49Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
50Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
51Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
52Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)0:16:00
53Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology)
54Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
55Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
56Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
57Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
58Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:17:50
59Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
60Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:18:05
61Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:35
62Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:18:50
63Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:19:05
64Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
65Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)
66Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:19:56
67Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
68Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
69Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:20:26
70Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:20:56
71Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
72Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:21:11
73Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
74Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:21:26
75Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
76Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
77Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
78Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:21:56
79Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek)
80Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
81Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
82Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
83Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
84Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
85David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
86Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
87Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
88Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
89Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
90Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
91Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
92Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
93Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
94Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
95Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance)
96Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology)
97Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
98Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
99Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
100Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
101Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
102Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
103Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
104Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:22:11
105Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:21:56
106Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:22:26
107Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:22:30
108Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:22:45
109Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
110Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:24:30
111Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:25:00
112Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
113Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
114Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:25:30
115Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:26:55
116Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
117Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
118Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
119Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:28:55
120George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:31:55
121Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:31:24
122Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
123Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:33:24
124Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
125Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:35:24
126Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande)
127David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
128Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)
129Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
130Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance)
131Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
132Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:37:24
133Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
134Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:37:41
135Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
136Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:47:06
137Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande)
138James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:51:56
DNSThomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
DNSMenjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar)
DNSColin Daw (Team Clif Bar)
DNFFrank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFMichael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFShawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
DNFTaylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
DNFAndy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
DNFGuido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFAlex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFCurtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
DNFBrandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)
DNFLuis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
DNFLogan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
DNFMorgan Ryan (Get Crackin)
DNFCesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
DNFEric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFTrevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)

Sprint 1 - Lap 1
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)7pts
2Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)5
3Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)3
4Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
5Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 2
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)7pts
2Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)5
3Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3
4Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)2
5Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)1

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)7pts
2Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
3Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)3
4Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)2
5Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)1

Mountain 1 - 12 laps to go
1Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)7pts
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
3Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
4Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
5Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)2

Mountain 2 - 9 laps to go
1Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)7pts
2Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
3Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)4
4Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)3
5James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2

Mountain 3 - 7 laps to go
1Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)7pts
2James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
3Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
4Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
5Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)2

Mountain 4 - 5 laps to go
1James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)7pts
2Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
3Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
4Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2

Mountain 5 - 3 laps to go
1Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)7pts
2Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
3James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)4
4Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
5Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2

Teams
1Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project10:29:45
25hr Energy p/b Kenda
3Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:21
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
5Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:05:13
9Cash Call Mortgage
10Marc Pro - Strava0:20:26
11Calimax p/b Pista Palace0:20:56
12Team Rio Grande0:21:56
13California Giant/Specialized0:28:19
14Bissell Pro Cycling0:37:34
15Get Crackin0:38:55
16Horizon Organic/Panache Elite0:41:31
17MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical0:43:31
18Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:44:20
19Hagens Berman Cycling0:45:38
20Astellas Oncology0:50:23
21Landis/Trek0:59:00
22Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase0:59:46
23Team Bike Religion-ShoAir1:04:06
24Stage 17-Cylance1:25:33

Elite Men - Final general classification
1Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)9:43:15
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:40
4David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:45
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:46
6Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:47
7Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:48
8Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:53
9Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:56
10Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:58
11Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:02
12Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:04
13Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:01:06
14Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:10
15Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:12
16Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:25
17Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:01:29
18Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:31
19Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:45
20Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:50
21Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:01:54
22Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:56
23Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:58
24Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:02:00
25Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:04
26Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:05
27Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:12
28Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:02:14
29Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:19
30Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:02:25
31Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:26
32Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
33Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:42
34Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:52
35Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:03:08
36Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:03:37
37Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:04:53
38James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:56
39Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:05:51
40Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:56
41Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:06:06
42Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:06:18
43Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:06:39
44Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:06:55
45Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:07:00
46Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:07:05
47Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:08
48Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:37
49Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:13:22
50Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology)0:17:06
51Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)0:18:16
52Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:18:28
53Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:19:24
54Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:19:49
55Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:19:58
56Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:20:38
57Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:20:51
58Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:21:54
59Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)0:22:15
60Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:22:42
61Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:22:53
62Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:23:09
63Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:23:13
64Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:23:26
65Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:23:45
66Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:23:59
67Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:25:19
68Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:25:30
69Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:25:38
70Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:25:46
71Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:26:05
72Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:26:08
73David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:26:09
74Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:26:16
75Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)0:26:57
76Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:27:14
77Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)0:27:21
78Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:27:26
79Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
80Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance)0:27:38
81Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:27:49
82Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:28:00
83Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:28:21
84Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek)0:28:49
85Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:28:55
86Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:29:08
87Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:29:09
88Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:29:27
89Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:29:32
90Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:29:34
91Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:31:10
92Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:31:14
93Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:32:03
94Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:33:38
95Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:33:45
96Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:33:48
97Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:34:17
98Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:34:56
99Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:35:12
100Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:35:13
101Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:35:31
102Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:35:37
103George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:35:43
104Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:35:52
105Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:35:53
106Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:35:54
107Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:36:06
108Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:36:14
109Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:36:20
110Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:36:53
111Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:37:22
112Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande)0:37:48
113Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance)0:38:34
114Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:39:01
115Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:40:04
116Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:40:19
117Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:41:47
118Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)0:41:52
119David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:43:07
120Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)0:43:47
121Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology)0:44:55
122Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:45:09
123Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:45:56
124Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:46:02
125Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:46:39
126Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:49:04
127Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:50:38
128Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:50:51
129Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:51:43
130Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:52:21
131Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:52:54
132Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)1:01:25
133James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)1:10:52
134Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)1:14:27
135Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)1:18:02
136Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)1:20:15
137Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)1:31:59
138Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande)1:44:44

Sprint classification
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)36pts
2Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)26
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)21
4Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)13
5Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)13
6Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
7Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)9
8Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)7
9Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
10Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
11Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7
12Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)7
13Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)6
14Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)6
15Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)5
16Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)5
17Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
18Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
19Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
20James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
21Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)3
22Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)3
23David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
24Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
25Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)2
26Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)1
27Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
28Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)1
29Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
30Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)1
31Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1
32Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Mountains classification
1Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)31pts
2James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)23
3Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)13
4Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)13
5Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)13
6Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)12
7Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)10
8Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
9Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
10Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)4
11Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)4
12Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)3
13Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)3
14Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)3
15Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
16Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
17Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)2
18Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2

Teams classification
15hr Energy p/b Kenda29:11:51
2Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:48
3Hincapie Sportswear Development0:01:04
4Predator Cycling Carbon Repair0:02:01
5Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:27
6Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:02:32
7Cash Call Mortgage0:07:58
8Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:08:11
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:30
10Marc Pro - Strava0:23:06
11Team Rio Grande0:29:01
12Calimax p/b Pista Palace0:30:47
13California Giant/Specialized0:33:03
14Bissell Pro Cycling0:44:02
15Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:50:48
16Hagens Berman Cycling0:52:19
17Get Crackin0:54:45
18Astellas Oncology0:54:48
19Horizon Organic/Panache Elite0:54:50
20MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical1:00:13
21Landis/Trek1:05:45
22Team Bike Religion-ShoAir1:10:35
23Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase1:14:01
24Stage 17-Cylance1:48:35

