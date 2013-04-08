Image 1 of 26 The women hit the first small climb on the Sunset loop. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 26 The field heads out for another lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 26 Frank Pipp (Bissell) catches back on to the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 26 The women come through for another lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 26 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) rode hard to try and bridge to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 26 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) worked hard this week to help the team try to keep the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 26 5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda spent another day active on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 26 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) spent the day trying to keep the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 26 Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) waited until just the right time to launch his attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 26 Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) leaves behind his breakaway companion. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 26 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) comes up the side barrier with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 26 Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) gets the stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 26 Riders get strung out chasing after the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 26 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) takes the win on the final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 26 Riders head along the foggy hills. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 26 The men come through on the first time around. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 26 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 26 Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) showing the hard work of the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 26 The women's field rolls out through the neutral start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 26 Amber Neben (Dare to Be Project) gets away by herself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 26 NOW and Novartis trying to keep control on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 26 What's left of the main group passes the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 26 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) leads the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 26 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) launches an attack and takes Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) with her. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 26 Claudia Häusler (TIBCO) on the way up to the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 26 Men's stage 4 podium (L-R): JJ Haedo, 2nd; Francisco Mancebo, 1st; Travis McCabe, 3rd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy/Kenda) finished off four days of hard work by his team by escaping solo to win the final stage and claim the overall victory at the 2013 Redlands Bicycle Classic.

It was always going to be a tall ask for Chad Haga to hold onto the overall victory in Redlands with former Tour de France contender Mancebo breathing just five seconds down his neck, and as expected the Spaniard attacked until he could go clear - riding free to narrowly hold off the charging sprint of criterium winner Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) in the finale of the Sunset circuit race.

Because the race rules specified that the time for the overall classification would be taken at the start of five finishing short laps, Mancebo gained half a minute's advantage over Haga, the result of an attack on the last climb of the big loop. He tacked on a 10 second time bonus for good measure by holding off Haedo for the bonifications on the finish line.

"The guy just knows how to go, and I couldn't go with him," Haga said, the disappointment weighing. The team might not have been able to hold off Mancebo from stealing time bonuses, but the award of GC on the start of the five short laps was insult to injury.

"They can do whatever they want, because it's their race, but consistency would be nice," Haga said.

Third on the stage behind Mancebo and Haedo was Elbowz Racing's Travis McCabe, who followed up the solid work of his teammate Andres Diaz, who was solo off the front for three laps before being caught by Mancebo on the last large circuit.

The mountains jersey was wrestled from the shoulders of Matt Cooke (Champion System) by Carter Jones (Bissell), while Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly/Kenda) held onto the green sprint jersey despite being shelled from the main group on the circuit.

After winning the Redlands Classic in 2011 but having little luck matching the same success that propelled him to the NRC overall victory that year, Mancebo buckled down with his 5 Hour Energy team and hired a coach to regain the form of previous years, according to his team.

Staying in California between San Dimas and Redlands for the past three weeks allowed him to focus solely on training and rallying his team to support him this week.

"It was a great start for the 5 Hour Energy/Kenda Team," directeur Frankie Andreu said. "It was a tough race, and a strange race because Optum was so shorthanded they couldn't do too much.

"We were worried about the Jamis team, so our tactics were definitely different than normal - we tried to put some guys up the road to be up there for Paco when he attacked, but in the end it was Diaz who helped him."

Diaz was disappointed to miss out on the stage: being away with Mancebo, who was solely focused on getting enough time to win the overall meant he could have been given free reign to win, but after a day of being in the breakaway he just didn't have the legs.

"I went solo for four laps, and then I went with Mancebo, but I was dying - I couldn't go. I tried," Diaz said. "I was helping him, but my legs couldn't handle it in the last lap."

Powers, Abbott write their Redlands success stories

Comebacks were the theme of the day on the final stage of the 2013 Redlands Bicycle Classic women's race: the stage was won with an impressive solo effort by the diminutive former Giro Donne champion Mara Abbott, who returned from retirement to join the Exergy-Twenty16 team this season.

It was also the triumphant return of Alison Powers, who suffered a devastatingly close one-second defeat in last year's race, and ended the previous year's event with a broken elbow. Powers took the overall win, points jersey, NRC series lead and the Women's Prestige Series overall and points lead.

For Abbott, who has previously won the hill climb time trial and Oak Glen mountain-top finishes in Redlands, it was a new experience to come solo to the line in downtown with plenty of time to raise her hand in victory.

"It was awesome to be back here and to have success. This is a cool stage, and a special one to win, and it's especially great to win solo," Abbott told Cyclingnews.

She was joined in her breakaway by former teammate Claudia Haüsler, who ultimately was dropped and picked up by the chasing yellow jersey group, and Abbott had to ride the largely downhill and fast finale on her own.

"The harder the race is, the better it is for me," Abbott said. "It was nice to have someone in the break who you know, and can have confidence in the amount of work they'll do. I knew we had to get the maximum amount of time possible on the circuit, because the last 10km are a terrible 10km to be alone."

In the end, Abbott didn't have enough time to threaten Powers' overall lead, but the result proved that she is back to her form of old.

"I had to step away from the sport to know I wanted to do it. I made a conscious decision to come back, and I think that makes me a stronger competitor," Abbott said. "I feel as strong as I ever have."

The Sunset Road loop was no walk in the park for Powers, however: Olympian Amber Neben attacked from the drop of the flag, trying to isolate Powers from her Now & Novartis for MS team which has been so dominant this week. While Neben's dual attacks in the opening laps ultimately failed, they did shatter the peloton, leaving Powers with one teammate: Katie Donovan, to keep her safe.

In second place overall, Specialized-lululemon's Tayler Wiles said she and others attempted to attack and put pressure on Powers to no avail. "We attacked a bunch, and I thought we had Alison to the point of cracking, but Katie (Donovan) was always there - she rode really strong."

In the latter part of the race, the attack of Abbott and Haüsler, both nearly two minutes behind Powers on the overall standings, was the only move of quality enough to open up a lead which caused a little panic on the Now & Novartis camp.

"There was a little panic with Mara and Claudia up the road on the last couple laps, because they're strong," Powers admitted. "But thank goodness I had Katie Donovan and a few allies in Lululemon - they had second place on GC to lose - but when they got to more than a minute, 1:20, that's when it was time for me to work hard, too."

Powers helped to drive the pace, as did Rhae Shaw, who saw a chance to move over third-placed Optum rider Brianna Walle, who had been distanced in the mid-race attacks - one of which came from Shaw herself.

"When Mara went, I knew I had to do some work to make sure that GC came back - Brianna had been dropped," Shaw said. "I helped Now a little bit to drive it back into town. Third on GC is a huge accomplishment for Vanderkitten. We're really proud of it."

Powers was all smiles as she stepped onto the podium again and again: first for the yellow jersey, then for the points jersey, again for the overall and points jerseys of the Women's Prestige Series, the NRC overall leader's jersey and the podium for the top team.

It followed a week of practice for this final day: Powers won the time trial, the Beaumont Circuit and the criterium, falling just shy of a clean sweep of the stage victories, but to finally take home the overall jersey put her smile into high beam mode.

"I"ve been second place, third place, second place ... so it's awesome to bring home the yellow. We've had such good success, every person on the team did something. It's a true team victory."

Full results

Elite Women - Stage 4 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 3:06:58 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:21 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 0:00:25 5 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 6 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 7 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 8 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 9 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 10 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project) 12 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 13 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 14 Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon) 0:00:36 15 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:20 16 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:21 17 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:05:29 18 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:40 19 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:17 20 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 21 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:22:56 22 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 23 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking) 26 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking) 27 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 28 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking) 29 Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking) 30 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 31 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 32 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 33 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 34 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 35 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 36 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 37 Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 38 Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 39 Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 40 Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 41 Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) 42 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 43 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 44 E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 45 Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon) 46 Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon) 47 Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project) 48 Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project) 49 Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle) 50 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:24:56 51 Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:25:56 52 Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:27:56 53 Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 54 Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project) 0:28:46 55 Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:30:46 56 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:32:07 57 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:33:37 58 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) 0:40:09 59 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:51:09 60 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:53:32 61 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 62 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 63 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco) 64 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 65 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle) 66 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle) DNS Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking) DNS Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) DNF Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) DNF Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking) DNF Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) DNF Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon) DNF Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)

Sprint 1 - Finish 1 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 7 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 3 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 2 5 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 1

Mountain 1 - 9 laps to go 1 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 7 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 5 3 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 4 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 3 5 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 2

Mountain 2 - 5 laps to go 1 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 7 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 5 3 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 4 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 3 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2

Mountain 3 - 3 laps to go 1 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 7 pts 2 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 5 3 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 4 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 5 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 2

Teams 1 NOW and Novartis for MS 9:27:04 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:12 3 Exergy Twenty 16 0:17:11 4 Team Tibco 0:17:32 5 The Dare to Be Project 0:17:36 6 Specialized lululemon 0:17:47 7 Vanderkitten 0:22:40 8 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:40:07 9 Colavita Fine Cooking 1:02:38 10 SC Velo - Incycle 1:10:43 11 Primal Pro Women p/b BH 1:12:38

Elite Women - Final general classification 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7:26:50 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 0:00:54 3 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:01:07 4 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 0:01:19 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:20 6 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:23 7 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 0:01:50 8 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:53 9 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:54 10 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:11 11 Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon) 0:02:18 12 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:02 13 Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:28 14 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 0:03:43 15 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:58 16 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:06:13 17 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:07:09 18 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:07:36 19 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:13:19 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:13:32 21 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:23:57 22 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:24:01 23 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:24:02 24 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:24:03 25 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:24:11 26 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:24:21 27 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:24:23 28 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:24:37 29 E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:25:11 30 Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:25:22 31 Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:25:27 32 Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:25:29 33 Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) 0:25:31 34 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:25:36 35 Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:25:53 36 Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project) 0:26:13 37 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:26:29 38 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:26:53 39 Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon) 0:26:55 40 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 0:28:23 41 Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:28:25 42 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:28:53 43 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:29:54 44 Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:30:03 45 Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:30:35 46 Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 47 Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project) 0:30:39 48 Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon) 0:33:24 49 Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:33:54 50 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 0:34:00 51 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:36:47 52 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:40:47 53 Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:40:49 54 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 0:42:11 55 Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:43:21 56 Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project) 0:45:27 57 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:50:01 58 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:55:55 59 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:57:26 60 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) 59:03:00 61 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 1:07:40 62 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 1:09:28 63 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco) 1:10:03 64 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle) 1:13:25 65 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle) 1:14:16 66 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 1:17:15

Sprint classification 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 28 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 19 4 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 5 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 6 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 7 7 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 7 8 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 5 9 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 10 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 11 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 2 12 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 2 13 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2 14 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 2 15 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 2 16 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 17 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 1 18 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 1

Mountains classification 1 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 37 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 29 3 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 12 4 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 11 5 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 6 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 7 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 5 8 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 4 9 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 10 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 4 11 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 12 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2

Teams classification 1 NOW and Novartis for MS 22:28:31 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:10 3 Exergy Twenty 16 0:18:34 4 Specialized lululemon 0:20:08 5 The Dare to Be Project 0:22:14 6 Team Tibco 0:23:33 7 Vanderkitten 0:25:47 8 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore 0:43:22 9 Colavita Fine Cooking 1:05:25 10 Primal Pro Women p/b BH 1:17:23 11 SC Velo - Incycle 1:44:52

Elite Men - Stage 4 1 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3:29:41 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:21 3 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 4 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 6 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 7 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 8 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 9 Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 10 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 11 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 12 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 13 Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 14 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 16 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 17 Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 18 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 19 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 20 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 21 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 22 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 23 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 24 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 25 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 26 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 27 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin) 28 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 29 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 30 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 31 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava) 32 Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 33 Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 34 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande) 35 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 36 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 37 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 38 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 39 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 40 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 41 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:53 42 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 43 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:05:13 44 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 45 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 46 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 47 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 48 Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 49 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 50 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 51 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 52 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology) 0:16:00 53 Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology) 54 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 55 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 56 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 57 Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 58 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:17:50 59 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 60 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:18:05 61 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:35 62 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:18:50 63 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:19:05 64 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 65 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 66 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:19:56 67 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 68 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 69 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:20:26 70 Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:20:56 71 Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 72 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:21:11 73 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 74 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:21:26 75 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 76 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 77 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 78 Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:21:56 79 Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek) 80 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 81 Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 82 Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 83 Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 84 Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 85 David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 86 Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 87 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 88 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 89 Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 90 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 91 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 92 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 93 Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 94 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 95 Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance) 96 Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology) 97 Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 98 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 99 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 100 Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 101 Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 102 Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 103 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 104 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:22:11 105 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:21:56 106 Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:22:26 107 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:22:30 108 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:22:45 109 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 110 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:24:30 111 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:25:00 112 Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 113 Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 114 Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:25:30 115 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:26:55 116 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 117 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 118 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 119 Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:28:55 120 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:31:55 121 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:31:24 122 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 123 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:33:24 124 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 125 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:35:24 126 Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande) 127 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 128 Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek) 129 Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 130 Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance) 131 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 132 Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:37:24 133 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 134 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:37:41 135 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 136 Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:47:06 137 Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande) 138 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:51:56 DNS Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) DNS Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar) DNS Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar) DNF Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) DNF Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) DNF Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development) DNF Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) DNF Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology) DNF Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) DNF Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) DNF Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) DNF Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) DNF Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) DNF Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)

Sprint 1 - Lap 1 1 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 pts 2 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 3 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 3 4 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 5 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 2 1 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 pts 2 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 3 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 3 4 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 2 5 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 1

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 7 pts 2 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 3 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 3 4 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 2 5 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 1

Mountain 1 - 12 laps to go 1 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 7 pts 2 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 3 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 4 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 5 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 2

Mountain 2 - 9 laps to go 1 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 3 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 4 4 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 3 5 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2

Mountain 3 - 7 laps to go 1 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 3 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 4 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 5 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 2

Mountain 4 - 5 laps to go 1 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 7 pts 2 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 3 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 4 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2

Mountain 5 - 3 laps to go 1 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 7 pts 2 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 3 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 4 4 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 5 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2

Teams 1 Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project 10:29:45 2 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 3 Hincapie Sportswear Development 0:00:21 4 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 5 Predator Cycling Carbon Repair 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 0:05:13 9 Cash Call Mortgage 10 Marc Pro - Strava 0:20:26 11 Calimax p/b Pista Palace 0:20:56 12 Team Rio Grande 0:21:56 13 California Giant/Specialized 0:28:19 14 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:37:34 15 Get Crackin 0:38:55 16 Horizon Organic/Panache Elite 0:41:31 17 MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical 0:43:31 18 Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:44:20 19 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:45:38 20 Astellas Oncology 0:50:23 21 Landis/Trek 0:59:00 22 Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase 0:59:46 23 Team Bike Religion-ShoAir 1:04:06 24 Stage 17-Cylance 1:25:33

Elite Men - Final general classification 1 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 9:43:15 2 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:30 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:40 4 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:45 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:46 6 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:47 7 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:48 8 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:53 9 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:56 10 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:58 11 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:02 12 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:04 13 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:01:06 14 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:10 15 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:12 16 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:25 17 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:29 18 Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:31 19 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:45 20 Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:50 21 Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:01:54 22 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin) 0:01:56 23 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:58 24 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:02:00 25 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:04 26 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:05 27 Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:12 28 Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:14 29 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:02:19 30 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:02:25 31 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:26 32 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 33 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:42 34 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:02:52 35 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:03:08 36 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:03:37 37 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:04:53 38 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:04:56 39 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:05:51 40 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:56 41 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:06:06 42 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:06:18 43 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:06:39 44 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:06:55 45 Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:07:00 46 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:07:05 47 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:08 48 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:37 49 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:13:22 50 Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology) 0:17:06 51 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology) 0:18:16 52 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:18:28 53 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:19:24 54 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:19:49 55 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:19:58 56 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:20:38 57 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:20:51 58 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:21:54 59 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 0:22:15 60 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:22:42 61 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:22:53 62 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:23:09 63 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:23:13 64 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:23:26 65 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:23:45 66 Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:23:59 67 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:25:19 68 Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:25:30 69 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:25:38 70 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:25:46 71 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:26:05 72 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:26:08 73 David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:26:09 74 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:26:16 75 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 0:26:57 76 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:27:14 77 Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:27:21 78 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:27:26 79 Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 80 Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:27:38 81 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:27:49 82 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:28:00 83 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:28:21 84 Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek) 0:28:49 85 Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:28:55 86 Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:29:08 87 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:29:09 88 Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:29:27 89 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:29:32 90 Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:29:34 91 Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:31:10 92 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:31:14 93 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:32:03 94 Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:33:38 95 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:33:45 96 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:33:48 97 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:34:17 98 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:34:56 99 Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:35:12 100 Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:35:13 101 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:35:31 102 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:35:37 103 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:35:43 104 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:35:52 105 Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:35:53 106 Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:35:54 107 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:36:06 108 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:36:14 109 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:36:20 110 Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:36:53 111 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:37:22 112 Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande) 0:37:48 113 Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:38:34 114 Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:39:01 115 Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:40:04 116 Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:40:19 117 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:41:47 118 Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek) 0:41:52 119 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:43:07 120 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande) 0:43:47 121 Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology) 0:44:55 122 Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:45:09 123 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:45:56 124 Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:46:02 125 Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:46:39 126 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:49:04 127 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:50:38 128 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:50:51 129 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:51:43 130 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:52:21 131 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:52:54 132 Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 1:01:25 133 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 1:10:52 134 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 1:14:27 135 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 1:18:02 136 Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 1:20:15 137 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 1:31:59 138 Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande) 1:44:44

Sprint classification 1 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 36 pts 2 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 26 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 21 4 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 13 5 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 6 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 7 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 9 8 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 9 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 10 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 11 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 12 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 7 13 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 6 14 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 15 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 5 16 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 5 17 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 18 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 19 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 20 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 21 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 22 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 23 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 24 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 25 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 2 26 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 1 27 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 28 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 1 29 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 30 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1 31 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1 32 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Mountains classification 1 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 31 pts 2 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 23 3 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 4 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 13 5 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 6 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 12 7 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 10 8 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 9 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 10 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 4 11 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 4 12 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 3 13 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 3 14 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 3 15 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 16 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 17 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 2 18 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2