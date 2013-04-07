Trending

Image 1 of 30

Chad Haga (Optum) heads into the final stage in yellow.

Chad Haga (Optum) heads into the final stage in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

Tight quarters in the women's field.

Tight quarters in the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

This bearded trio rode the front the whole day.

This bearded trio rode the front the whole day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

A crash in the first turn puts everyone on edge.

A crash in the first turn puts everyone on edge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Bikes and mechanics wait for anything that may come up

Bikes and mechanics wait for anything that may come up
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

Kenda-5 Hour Energy took control of the race right from the gun.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kenda-5 Hour Energy took control of the race right from the gun.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

The mens field gets ready for the start.

The mens field gets ready for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

San Manuel Indian tribal members prepared the mens race with a traditional prayer
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

San Manuel Indian tribal members prepared the mens race with a traditional prayer
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

Optum gets a rider up the road.

Optum gets a rider up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

Denise Ramsden (Optum) takes a flyer off the front.

Denise Ramsden (Optum) takes a flyer off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

The women head down the back side of the crit course.

The women head down the back side of the crit course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) stayed near the front and out of trouble today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) stayed near the front and out of trouble today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

The women's field heads towards the first turn.

The women's field heads towards the first turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) on the start line in yellow.

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) on the start line in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

NOW and Novartis at the front of the race.

NOW and Novartis at the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

A little bit of cowbell happening at the race today.

A little bit of cowbell happening at the race today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

Todays top three.

Todays top three.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the win in the crit.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the win in the crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the team with 2 laps to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the team with 2 laps to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets to the front to be ready for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets to the front to be ready for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

Chad Haga (Optum) always had teammates nearby.

Chad Haga (Optum) always had teammates nearby.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

Kenda-5 Hour Energy spent the entire day controlling things at the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kenda-5 Hour Energy spent the entire day controlling things at the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) launches a late race attack.

Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) launches a late race attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

The sun gets lower and the speeds go up in downtown Redlands.

The sun gets lower and the speeds go up in downtown Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

Chad Haga (Optum) riding during the crit.

Chad Haga (Optum) riding during the crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

Chad Haga (Optum) and Francesco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) about to do battle for the GC.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Chad Haga (Optum) and Francesco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) about to do battle for the GC.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) takes another win in Redlands.

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) takes another win in Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) leads the sprint from the final turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) leads the sprint from the final turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) comes to the front to get set up for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) comes to the front to get set up for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) relaxes before todays crit.

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) relaxes before todays crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Eight years on from his last victory in the Redlands Classic Criterium, Juan Jose Haedo returned from his six-year stint in the WorldTour to claim another victory in downtown Redlands. The Jamis-Hagens Berman recruit out-kicked Brad Huff (Jelly Belly/Kenda) for the stage honours, with his teammate Luis Amaran rolling in for third.

"It's really nice to win," Haedo said, recalling the last time he won stages in 2005 at the criterium and in 2006 in the Sunset Road Race. The Argentinean began his career racing in the USA, and came back to the Jamis team after not being renewed with Saxo Bank.

Even with six seasons at the sport's highest level, Haedo said it wasn't easy to get the victory, even though he made it look dead simple. "It was difficult to win back then, and it's still difficult to win here," he told Cyclingnews. "I got a really good preparation this winter, and it was good to get a result for the team after all the guys made such a sacrifice. It made me dig even deeper to try to win because you saw the guys really stepped it up this year. I had to do it for them."

Huff, who was sixth in the Beaumont Circuit, also coming second behind the breakaway to Haedo yesterday, was "closer" but said Haedo used the tactic of opening up a small gap to the wheel of Amaran in the final half lap. "I tried to get around him, but he had it pretty controlled. I was on his wheel coming out of the corner, but he was the fastest guy," Huff said.

Race leader Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling) added one second to his advantage over Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy) by out-sprinting the Spaniard in the intermediate bonus. Amaran moved himself up from seventh to fifth overall by winning that same sprint, and adding another four seconds on the finish, but said that wasn't part of the plan.

"I was in a good position and saw the GC guys going for it, and I decided to jump in," Amaran said. "It's hard to change the overall classification on the final day, but we have a strong team and will try."

For Haga, defending the lead was a real relief. "We expected Mancebo to go for it in the intermediate sprint, and he did. I just had to be ready. I jumped on his wheel when he went - I think I could have taken the sprint, but I got a little boxed in, but I did manage to beat Mancebo in that one and take one more second.

"Candelario is our sprinting ace, and he was guiding me around. He delivered me to Mancebo's wheel at the start of the sprint and all I had to do was come around."

Optum team manager Jonas Carney said it's been "interesting" racing down two men, as the rest of the team tackles its spring European campaign.

"Normally if we were in yellow we'd put eight guys on the front and just control it, but we knew we were coming here without a team that can ride the front. The other teams have their objectives, and they know that if they want time bonuses, they need to ride. This isn't our preference, but it is what it is..."

The final stage on the shorter, hilly Sunset Road circuit will be difficult to control. "It will be a hard day," Haga said. "Mancebo is going to try to win, so we have to be ready for it."

Hat trick for Powers in yellow

In the women's race, Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) claimed her third consecutive stage, timing her last lap acceleration to perfection to hold off Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling) and Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon). Powers extended her advantage over Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon), while Brianna Wiles (Optum) remained in third overall.

The Now & Novartis team of Powers put on another display of perfect teamwork, controlling all of the attacks to keep the race together for their leader. Alison Tetrick (Exergy-Twenty 16) put in the first move of the day, going solo for five laps before succumbing to the chase. Optum's Denise Ramsden was the only other lengthy escape of the day, but there was no breaking the grip of Now & Novartis.

Powers used her years of experience in this race to time her jump perfectly. While Specialized-lululemon took to the front mid-way through the final lap to lead out Australian Loren Rowney, Powers slotted in on her wheel and jumped with three tight turns to go.

"When you've done a finish ten times, you figure it out," Powers said. "I won the Sunset Road Race (which finishes on the same circuit) twice, and saw how it could be done in the criterium."

Powers was amazed at her team's performance, and for her turn-around in fortune in this year's race: from her dominating time trial victory to her two sprint wins, it's been a relief after many years of coming second.

"I've just been the queen of second place over the past year. And two years ago, I broke my elbow in this criterium: so instead of going to the hospital I'm heading to the podium, so that's always nice!"

Break falls short in action-packed men's race

The men's 90-minute criterium had just two sprints for time bonuses, offering up just one realistic opportunity at the mid-race sprint for the overall contenders to chisel away at Haga's slim lead. The early race primes provided an impetus for several small and short-lived breakaways, but the 5 Hour Energy-Kenda team controlled the race well, having confidence that Mancebo could take the time.

However, when it came to the sprint bonus, it was the Jamis-Hagens Berman boys who lined up single file and delivered Luis Amaran to the three-second bonus. Haga managed to sneak in just ahead of Mancebo, and tacked one more second onto his overall lead.

It wasn't until 25 minutes to go that a promising break would go free: Eric Marcotte (Elbowz), Olympian Bobby Lea (SmartStop/Mtn Khakis) and Pat McCarty (Bissell) were joined by Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) and briefly by Cole House (Cash Call) in a move that lasted until just before the final points sprint with five laps to go.

"Once Pat McCarty joined us it looked like we might have a chance," Lea said. "But once it became clear it wasn't going to stick, I just tried to keep us out there as long as we could to help (the team's sprinter) Isaac Howe."

The final laps played out like the finale of a Grand Tour stage, with the Jamis team setting up its lead-out train on the front, and Hincapie Devo and the Predator Cycles team itching for the stage win as well.

"We took control and we knew being in the front would be safer for me, but we didn't know if we could make it all the way to the line," Haedo said. "In the end we made it all the way. When [Luis] went he really stretched it out and no one could come around. It was a perfect tactic.

"It was a good day with Luis taking the bonifications and winning the stage."

Optum's Tom Zirbel managed to narrowly avoid disaster: the third placed rider overall flatted with five laps to go, just inside the 3km mark, luckily avoiding any time loss.

Full Results

Elite Women stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:59:35
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)
4Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
6Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)
7Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking)
9Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle
10E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
11Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
12Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)
13Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
15Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking)
16Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)
18Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
19Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
20Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
22Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon)
23Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16)
24Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)
25Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
26Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)
27Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project)
28Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
29Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
30Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project)
31Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)
32Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
33Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)
34Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
35Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking)
36Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
37Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
38Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
39Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon)
40Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)
41Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle)
42Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
43Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
44Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)
45Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
46Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)
47Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)
48Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)
49Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
50Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
51Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16)
52Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking)
53Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
54Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
55Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
56Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle)
57Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
58Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project)
59Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
60Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
61Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
62Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
63Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
64Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon)
65Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking)
66Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)
67Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon)
68Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:44
69Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:01:26
70Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:30
71Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
72Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
73Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle)
74Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
DNSTerra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNSShelley Olds (Team Tibco)
DNFAmber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFGabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFRebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16)
DNFKorina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFRebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle)
DNFAnna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle)

Sprint 1 - 45-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)7pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)5
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 2 - 30-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)7pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)3
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 3 - 5-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7pts
2Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)2
5Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)7pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
3Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)3
4Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)2
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)1

Women's Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S2:58:45
2Colavita Fine Cooking
3Exergy Twenty
4NOW and Novartis for MS
5Team Tibco
6Vanderkitten
7Primal Pro Women p/b BH
8Specialized LULULEMON
9FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
10The Dare to Be Project
11SC Velo - Incycle

Women - General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)4:19:27
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)0:00:54
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:02
4Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:01:08
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:18
6Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)0:01:19
7Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:26
8Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:28
9Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:30
10Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:31
11Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:32
12Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:40
13Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:50
14Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:52
15Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)0:01:53
16Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:55
17Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:58
18Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:04
19Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:02:05
20Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:06
21Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon)0:02:07
22Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:11
23Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:21
24Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon)0:02:26
25Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:27
26Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:32
27Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:40
28E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
29Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16)0:02:48
30Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:51
31Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:56
32Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:58
33Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)0:03:00
34Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:02
35Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:03:04
36Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:03:05
37Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:22
38Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:28
39Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16)0:03:33
40Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:42
41Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle0:03:43
42Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:58
43Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:04:19
44Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:22
45Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon)0:04:24
46Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:04:40
47Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:05:05
48Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:23
49Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:05:52
50Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:54
51Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:11
52Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:06:16
53Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:22
54Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)0:07:27
55Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:08:04
56Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project)0:08:08
57Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon)0:10:53
58Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)0:11:29
59Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:11:51
60Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:16:21
61Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:24
62Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:16:49
63Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)0:16:56
64Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
65Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project)0:17:06
66Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:17:31
67Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:17:50
68Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:18:16
69Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle)0:18:18
70Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:19:19
71Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:19:40
72Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle)0:20:18
73Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle)0:21:09
74Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:24:08

Sprint classification Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)28pts
2Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)27
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)16
4Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)15
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
6Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
7Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)7
8Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
9Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)3
10Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
11Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)2
12Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)2
13Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2
14Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)2
15Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)1
16Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
17Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle1
18Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)1

Mountains classification Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)19pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)16
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
5Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)5
6Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)4
7Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)4

Teams classification Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS13:01:27
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:00:58
3Exergy Twenty0:01:23
4Specialized LULULEMON0:02:21
5Colavita Fine Cooking0:02:47
6Vanderkitten0:03:07
7FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:03:15
8The Dare to Be Project0:04:38
9Primal Pro Women p/b BH0:04:45
10Team Tibco0:06:01
11SC Velo - Incycle0:34:09

Men stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1:30:40
2Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
4Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
5Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
7Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
8Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
9Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
10Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
11Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
12Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
13Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
14Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
15Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
16Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
17Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
18Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
19Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
21Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
22Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
23Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
24Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
25Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
26Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
27Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
28Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
29Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
30Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
31Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
32Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
33Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
34Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
35Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
36Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
37Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
38Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
39Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
40Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
41Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
42Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
43Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
44Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
45Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
46Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
47Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
48Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
49Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
50Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
51Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance)
52Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
53Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
54Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
55David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
56Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
57David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
58Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
59Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
60Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
61Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology)
62Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
63Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)
64Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
65Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
66Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
67Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
68Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande)
69Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
70Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
71James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
72Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
73Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
74Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
75James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
76Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
77Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
78Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
79Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
80Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
81Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
82Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)
83Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
84Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)
85Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
86Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
87Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
88Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
89Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
90Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
91Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar)
92Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
93Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava)
94Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
95Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
96Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
97Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
98Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
99Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
100Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
101Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
102Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
103Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)
104Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance)
105Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
106Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
107Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
108Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
109Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
110Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
111Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
112Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
113Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
114Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
115Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
116Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
117Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
118Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
119Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:00:33
120Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
121Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
122Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
123Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
124Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
125Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
126David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
127Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:00:35
128Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
129Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
130Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
131George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:00:41
132Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)
133Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:52
134Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:02
135Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar)0:01:06
136Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:08
137Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek)
138Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:13
139Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:16
140Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
141Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
142Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:33
143Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
144Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:02
145Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
146Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology)
147Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:38:01
148Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
149Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)
150Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande)
151Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
152Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
DNFJos LeRoux (Get Crackin)

Sprint 1 - 75-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)7pts
2Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
3Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
4Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
5Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Sprint 2 - 60-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7pts
2Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
3Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)3
4Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
5Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)1

Sprint 3 - 45-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7pts
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
3Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
4Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
5Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 4 - 30-Minutes to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7pts
2Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
4Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)2
5Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 5 - 5-Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)7pts
2Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
3Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7pts
2Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
4Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)2
5Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4:32:00
2Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S
3Predator Cycling Carbon R
4California Giant/Speciali
5Hincapie Sportswear Devel
6Elbowz Racing p/b Bonesha
7Cash Call Mortgage
8Team Mike's Bikes p/b Inc
95hr Energy p/b Kenda
10Bissell Pro Cycling
11Team Bike Religion-ShoAir
12Champion Systems p/b Stan
13Get Crackin
14Team SmartStop p/b Mounta
15MRI Endurance p/b Monster
16Team Rio Grande
17Hagens Berman Cycling
18Calimax p/b Pista Palace
19Astellas Oncology
20Stage 17-Cylance
21Marc Pro - Strava
22Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
23Horizon Organic/Panache E0:33:00
24Landis/Trek0:35:00

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6:13:45
2Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:05
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
4David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:13
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:15
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
7Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:16
8Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:21
9Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:24
10Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:26
11Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:27
12Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:31
13Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:32
14Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:34
15Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:40
16Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:42
17Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:44
18Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:47
19Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:49
20Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:53
21Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology)0:00:55
22Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:00:57
23Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:00:59
24Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:01:05
25Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:13
26Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:15
27Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:18
28Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:01:22
29Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:24
30Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:26
31Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:31
32Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:32
33Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
34Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:33
35Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:36
36Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:37
37Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:40
38Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:41
39Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:42
40Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:44
41Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:47
42Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:01:48
43Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:49
44Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:52
45James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
46Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:53
47Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:54
48Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
49Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:01:57
50Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:03
51Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)0:02:05
52Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
53Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:10
54Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande)0:02:13
55Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
56Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:17
57Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:20
58Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:21
59Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:26
60Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:33
61Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:02:35
62Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:02:36
63Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
64Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:38
65Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)0:02:59
66Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance)
67Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:03:05
68Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:03:12
69Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:03:23
70Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
71Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:03:26
72Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:31
73George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:03:37
74Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:03:39
75Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:03:56
76Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:58
77Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:04:01
78David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:04:02
79Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar)0:04:42
80Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:04:52
81Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:04:57
82Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:10
83Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)0:05:14
84Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:05:19
85Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)0:05:20
86Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:24
87Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:05:29
88Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance)0:05:31
89Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:05:45
90Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:49
91Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:05:53
92Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:06:08
93Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:06:09
94Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:12
95Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)0:06:17
96Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:06:42
97Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek)
98Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:06:48
99Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:06:58
100David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:07:32
101Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:07:38
102Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:08:01
103Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:08:27
104Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
105Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:10:45
106Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:03
107Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:11:12
108Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:11:22
109Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:11:31
110Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:11:36
111Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:11:58
112Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:10
113Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:12:50
114Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:13:03
115Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:13:05
116Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:13:06
117Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar)0:13:09
118Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:13:16
119Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
120Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:13:24
121Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:13:30
122Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:13:34
123Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:13:38
124Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:41
125Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:13:47
126Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:13:59
127Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:14:00
128Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:14:07
129Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:14:08
130Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:14:15
131Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:29
132Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:14:46
133Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:14:53
134Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:16:00
135Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:16:08
136Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:17:33
137Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:18:01
138Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:12
139James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:18:45
140Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:18:50
141Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:19:16
142Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:19:19
143Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:19:40
144Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:19:58
145Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology)0:22:48
146Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:23:25
147Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:40:52
148Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)0:43:15
149Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:55:55
150Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:56:24
151Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande)0:57:27
152Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:58:08

Sprint classification Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)22pts
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)21
3Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)14
4Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
5Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)9
6Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)8
7Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)7
8Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)7
9Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
10Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
11Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)6
12Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)6
13Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)6
14Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)5
15Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
16Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
17Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
18James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
19Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3
20Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)3
21Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)3
22Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
23David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
24Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)2
25Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
26Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1
27Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
28Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
29Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)1
30Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Mountains classification Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)12pts
2James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
3Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)4
5Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
6Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
7Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
8Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)3
9Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)3
10Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
11Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
12Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
15hr Energy p/b Kenda18:42:06
2Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S0:00:27
3Hincapie Sportswear Devel0:00:43
4Predator Cycling Carbon R0:01:40
5Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:06
6Elbowz Racing p/b Bonesha0:02:32
7Marc Pro - Strava0:02:40
8Cash Call Mortgage0:02:45
9Champion Systems p/b Stan0:02:58
10Astellas Oncology0:04:25
11California Giant/Speciali0:04:44
12Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:28
13Team SmartStop p/b Mounta
14Team Bike Religion-ShoAir0:06:29
15Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:41
16Landis/Trek0:06:45
17Team Rio Grande0:07:05
18Calimax p/b Pista Palace0:09:51
19Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:09:53
20Horizon Organic/Panache E0:13:19
21Team Mike's Bikes p/b Inc0:14:15
22Get Crackin0:15:50
23MRI Endurance p/b Monster0:16:42
24Stage -17 Cylance0:23:02

 

