Image 1 of 30 Chad Haga (Optum) heads into the final stage in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 Tight quarters in the women's field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 This bearded trio rode the front the whole day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 A crash in the first turn puts everyone on edge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Bikes and mechanics wait for anything that may come up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 Kenda-5 Hour Energy took control of the race right from the gun. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 The mens field gets ready for the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 San Manuel Indian tribal members prepared the mens race with a traditional prayer (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 Optum gets a rider up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 Denise Ramsden (Optum) takes a flyer off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 The women head down the back side of the crit course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) stayed near the front and out of trouble today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 The women's field heads towards the first turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) on the start line in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 NOW and Novartis at the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 A little bit of cowbell happening at the race today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 Todays top three. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the win in the crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the team with 2 laps to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) gets to the front to be ready for the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 Chad Haga (Optum) always had teammates nearby. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 Kenda-5 Hour Energy spent the entire day controlling things at the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) launches a late race attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 The sun gets lower and the speeds go up in downtown Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Chad Haga (Optum) riding during the crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Chad Haga (Optum) and Francesco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) about to do battle for the GC. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) takes another win in Redlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Alison Powers (Now and Novartis) leads the sprint from the final turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) comes to the front to get set up for the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) relaxes before todays crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Eight years on from his last victory in the Redlands Classic Criterium, Juan Jose Haedo returned from his six-year stint in the WorldTour to claim another victory in downtown Redlands. The Jamis-Hagens Berman recruit out-kicked Brad Huff (Jelly Belly/Kenda) for the stage honours, with his teammate Luis Amaran rolling in for third.

"It's really nice to win," Haedo said, recalling the last time he won stages in 2005 at the criterium and in 2006 in the Sunset Road Race. The Argentinean began his career racing in the USA, and came back to the Jamis team after not being renewed with Saxo Bank.

Even with six seasons at the sport's highest level, Haedo said it wasn't easy to get the victory, even though he made it look dead simple. "It was difficult to win back then, and it's still difficult to win here," he told Cyclingnews. "I got a really good preparation this winter, and it was good to get a result for the team after all the guys made such a sacrifice. It made me dig even deeper to try to win because you saw the guys really stepped it up this year. I had to do it for them."

Huff, who was sixth in the Beaumont Circuit, also coming second behind the breakaway to Haedo yesterday, was "closer" but said Haedo used the tactic of opening up a small gap to the wheel of Amaran in the final half lap. "I tried to get around him, but he had it pretty controlled. I was on his wheel coming out of the corner, but he was the fastest guy," Huff said.

Race leader Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling) added one second to his advantage over Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy) by out-sprinting the Spaniard in the intermediate bonus. Amaran moved himself up from seventh to fifth overall by winning that same sprint, and adding another four seconds on the finish, but said that wasn't part of the plan.

"I was in a good position and saw the GC guys going for it, and I decided to jump in," Amaran said. "It's hard to change the overall classification on the final day, but we have a strong team and will try."

For Haga, defending the lead was a real relief. "We expected Mancebo to go for it in the intermediate sprint, and he did. I just had to be ready. I jumped on his wheel when he went - I think I could have taken the sprint, but I got a little boxed in, but I did manage to beat Mancebo in that one and take one more second.

"Candelario is our sprinting ace, and he was guiding me around. He delivered me to Mancebo's wheel at the start of the sprint and all I had to do was come around."

Optum team manager Jonas Carney said it's been "interesting" racing down two men, as the rest of the team tackles its spring European campaign.

"Normally if we were in yellow we'd put eight guys on the front and just control it, but we knew we were coming here without a team that can ride the front. The other teams have their objectives, and they know that if they want time bonuses, they need to ride. This isn't our preference, but it is what it is..."

The final stage on the shorter, hilly Sunset Road circuit will be difficult to control. "It will be a hard day," Haga said. "Mancebo is going to try to win, so we have to be ready for it."

Hat trick for Powers in yellow

In the women's race, Alison Powers (Now & Novartis for MS) claimed her third consecutive stage, timing her last lap acceleration to perfection to hold off Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling) and Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon). Powers extended her advantage over Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon), while Brianna Wiles (Optum) remained in third overall.

The Now & Novartis team of Powers put on another display of perfect teamwork, controlling all of the attacks to keep the race together for their leader. Alison Tetrick (Exergy-Twenty 16) put in the first move of the day, going solo for five laps before succumbing to the chase. Optum's Denise Ramsden was the only other lengthy escape of the day, but there was no breaking the grip of Now & Novartis.

Powers used her years of experience in this race to time her jump perfectly. While Specialized-lululemon took to the front mid-way through the final lap to lead out Australian Loren Rowney, Powers slotted in on her wheel and jumped with three tight turns to go.

"When you've done a finish ten times, you figure it out," Powers said. "I won the Sunset Road Race (which finishes on the same circuit) twice, and saw how it could be done in the criterium."

Powers was amazed at her team's performance, and for her turn-around in fortune in this year's race: from her dominating time trial victory to her two sprint wins, it's been a relief after many years of coming second.

"I've just been the queen of second place over the past year. And two years ago, I broke my elbow in this criterium: so instead of going to the hospital I'm heading to the podium, so that's always nice!"

Break falls short in action-packed men's race

The men's 90-minute criterium had just two sprints for time bonuses, offering up just one realistic opportunity at the mid-race sprint for the overall contenders to chisel away at Haga's slim lead. The early race primes provided an impetus for several small and short-lived breakaways, but the 5 Hour Energy-Kenda team controlled the race well, having confidence that Mancebo could take the time.

However, when it came to the sprint bonus, it was the Jamis-Hagens Berman boys who lined up single file and delivered Luis Amaran to the three-second bonus. Haga managed to sneak in just ahead of Mancebo, and tacked one more second onto his overall lead.

It wasn't until 25 minutes to go that a promising break would go free: Eric Marcotte (Elbowz), Olympian Bobby Lea (SmartStop/Mtn Khakis) and Pat McCarty (Bissell) were joined by Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) and briefly by Cole House (Cash Call) in a move that lasted until just before the final points sprint with five laps to go.

"Once Pat McCarty joined us it looked like we might have a chance," Lea said. "But once it became clear it wasn't going to stick, I just tried to keep us out there as long as we could to help (the team's sprinter) Isaac Howe."

The final laps played out like the finale of a Grand Tour stage, with the Jamis team setting up its lead-out train on the front, and Hincapie Devo and the Predator Cycles team itching for the stage win as well.

"We took control and we knew being in the front would be safer for me, but we didn't know if we could make it all the way to the line," Haedo said. "In the end we made it all the way. When [Luis] went he really stretched it out and no one could come around. It was a perfect tactic.

"It was a good day with Luis taking the bonifications and winning the stage."

Optum's Tom Zirbel managed to narrowly avoid disaster: the third placed rider overall flatted with five laps to go, just inside the 3km mark, luckily avoiding any time loss.

Full Results

Elite Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:59:35 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 4 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 6 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking) 9 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 10 E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 11 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 12 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 13 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 15 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking) 16 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 18 Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 19 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 20 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 21 Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 22 Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon) 23 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16) 24 Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) 25 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 26 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 27 Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project) 28 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 29 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 30 Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project) 31 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco) 32 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 33 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 34 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 35 Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking) 36 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 37 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 38 Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 39 Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon) 40 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 41 Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle) 42 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 43 Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 44 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 45 Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 46 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 47 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 48 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 49 Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 50 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 51 Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16) 52 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking) 53 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 54 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 55 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 56 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle) 57 Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 58 Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project) 59 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 60 Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 61 Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 62 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 63 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 64 Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon) 65 Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking) 66 Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking) 67 Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon) 68 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:44 69 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:01:26 70 Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:30 71 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 72 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 73 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle) 74 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) DNS Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) DNS Shelley Olds (Team Tibco) DNF Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) DNF Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16) DNF Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle) DNF Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle)

Sprint 1 - 45-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 7 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 5 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 5 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 2 - 30-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 7 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 3 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 5 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 3 - 5-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 4 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 2 5 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 3 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 3 4 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 2 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 1

Women's Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S 2:58:45 2 Colavita Fine Cooking 3 Exergy Twenty 4 NOW and Novartis for MS 5 Team Tibco 6 Vanderkitten 7 Primal Pro Women p/b BH 8 Specialized LULULEMON 9 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 10 The Dare to Be Project 11 SC Velo - Incycle

Women - General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4:19:27 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 0:00:54 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:02 4 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:01:08 5 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:18 6 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 0:01:19 7 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:26 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:28 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:30 10 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:31 11 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:32 12 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:40 13 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:50 14 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:52 15 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 0:01:53 16 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:55 17 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:58 18 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:04 19 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:02:05 20 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:06 21 Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon) 0:02:07 22 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:11 23 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:21 24 Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon) 0:02:26 25 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:27 26 Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:32 27 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:40 28 E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 29 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:02:48 30 Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:51 31 Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:56 32 Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:58 33 Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) 0:03:00 34 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:02 35 Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:03:04 36 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:03:05 37 Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:22 38 Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:28 39 Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:03:33 40 Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:42 41 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 0:03:43 42 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:58 43 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:04:19 44 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:22 45 Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon) 0:04:24 46 Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:04:40 47 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:05:05 48 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:23 49 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 0:05:52 50 Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:54 51 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:06:11 52 Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:06:16 53 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:06:22 54 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 0:07:27 55 Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:08:04 56 Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project) 0:08:08 57 Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon) 0:10:53 58 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 0:11:29 59 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:11:51 60 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 0:16:21 61 Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:24 62 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:16:49 63 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco) 0:16:56 64 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 65 Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project) 0:17:06 66 Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:17:31 67 Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:17:50 68 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:18:16 69 Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:18:18 70 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) 0:19:19 71 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 0:19:40 72 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:20:18 73 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:21:09 74 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 0:24:08

Sprint classification Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 28 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 16 4 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 15 5 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 6 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 7 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 7 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 9 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 3 10 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 11 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 2 12 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 2 13 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2 14 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 2 15 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 1 16 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 17 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 1 18 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 1

Mountains classification Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 19 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 16 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 5 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 5 6 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 4 7 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 4

Teams classification Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NOW and Novartis for MS 13:01:27 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S 0:00:58 3 Exergy Twenty 0:01:23 4 Specialized LULULEMON 0:02:21 5 Colavita Fine Cooking 0:02:47 6 Vanderkitten 0:03:07 7 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 0:03:15 8 The Dare to Be Project 0:04:38 9 Primal Pro Women p/b BH 0:04:45 10 Team Tibco 0:06:01 11 SC Velo - Incycle 0:34:09

Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1:30:40 2 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 5 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 7 Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 8 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 9 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 10 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 11 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 12 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 13 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 14 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 15 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 16 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 17 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 18 Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 19 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 21 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 22 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 23 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 24 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 25 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 26 Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 27 Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 28 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 29 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 30 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 31 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 32 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 33 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 34 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 35 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 36 Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 37 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 38 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 39 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 40 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 41 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 42 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 43 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 44 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 45 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 46 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 47 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 48 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 49 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 50 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 51 Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance) 52 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 53 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 54 Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 55 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 56 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 57 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 58 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 59 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 60 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 61 Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology) 62 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 63 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 64 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 65 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 66 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 67 Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 68 Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande) 69 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 70 Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 71 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 72 Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 73 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 74 Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 75 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 76 Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 77 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin) 78 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 79 Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 80 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 81 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 82 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 83 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 84 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology) 85 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 86 Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 87 Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 88 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 89 Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 90 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 91 Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar) 92 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 93 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava) 94 Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 95 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 96 Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 97 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 98 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 99 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 100 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 101 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 102 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 103 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 104 Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance) 105 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 106 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 107 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 108 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 109 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 110 Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 111 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 112 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 113 Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 114 Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 115 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 116 Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 117 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 118 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 119 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:00:33 120 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 121 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 122 Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance) 123 Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 124 Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 125 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 126 David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 127 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:00:35 128 Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 129 Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 130 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 131 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:00:41 132 Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek) 133 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:52 134 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:02 135 Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:06 136 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:08 137 Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek) 138 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:13 139 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:16 140 Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 141 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 142 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:33 143 Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 144 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:04:02 145 Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 146 Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology) 147 Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:38:01 148 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 149 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande) 150 Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande) 151 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 152 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) DNF Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)

Sprint 1 - 75-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 7 pts 2 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 3 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 4 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 5 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Sprint 2 - 60-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 pts 2 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 3 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 4 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 5 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 1

Sprint 3 - 45-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 pts 2 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 3 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 4 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 5 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 4 - 30-Minutes to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 pts 2 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 4 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 2 5 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 5 - 5-Laps to Go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 3 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 pts 2 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 4 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 2 5 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4:32:00 2 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S 3 Predator Cycling Carbon R 4 California Giant/Speciali 5 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 6 Elbowz Racing p/b Bonesha 7 Cash Call Mortgage 8 Team Mike's Bikes p/b Inc 9 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 10 Bissell Pro Cycling 11 Team Bike Religion-ShoAir 12 Champion Systems p/b Stan 13 Get Crackin 14 Team SmartStop p/b Mounta 15 MRI Endurance p/b Monster 16 Team Rio Grande 17 Hagens Berman Cycling 18 Calimax p/b Pista Palace 19 Astellas Oncology 20 Stage 17-Cylance 21 Marc Pro - Strava 22 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S 23 Horizon Organic/Panache E 0:33:00 24 Landis/Trek 0:35:00

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6:13:45 2 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:05 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 4 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:13 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:15 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:16 8 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:21 9 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:24 10 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:26 11 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:27 12 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:31 13 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:32 14 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:34 15 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:40 16 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:42 17 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:44 18 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:47 19 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:49 20 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:53 21 Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology) 0:00:55 22 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:57 23 Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:00:59 24 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:01:05 25 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:13 26 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:15 27 Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:18 28 Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:01:22 29 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin) 0:01:24 30 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:26 31 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:31 32 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:32 33 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 34 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:33 35 Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:36 36 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:37 37 Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:40 38 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:41 39 Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:42 40 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:44 41 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:47 42 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:01:48 43 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:49 44 Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:52 45 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 46 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:01:53 47 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:54 48 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 49 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:01:57 50 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:03 51 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology) 0:02:05 52 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 53 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:10 54 Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:13 55 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 56 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:17 57 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:02:20 58 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:21 59 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:26 60 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:02:33 61 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:02:35 62 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:02:36 63 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 64 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:38 65 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 0:02:59 66 Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance) 67 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:03:05 68 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:03:12 69 Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:03:23 70 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 71 Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:03:26 72 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:31 73 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:03:37 74 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:03:39 75 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:03:56 76 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:58 77 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:04:01 78 David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:04:02 79 Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar) 0:04:42 80 Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:04:52 81 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:04:57 82 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:05:10 83 Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:05:14 84 Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:05:19 85 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 0:05:20 86 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:24 87 Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:05:29 88 Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:05:31 89 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:05:45 90 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:49 91 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:05:53 92 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:06:08 93 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:06:09 94 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:12 95 Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek) 0:06:17 96 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:06:42 97 Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek) 98 Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:06:48 99 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:06:58 100 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:07:32 101 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:07:38 102 Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:08:01 103 Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:08:27 104 Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 105 Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:10:45 106 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:03 107 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:11:12 108 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:11:22 109 Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:11:31 110 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:11:36 111 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:11:58 112 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:12:10 113 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:12:50 114 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:13:03 115 Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:13:05 116 Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:13:06 117 Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar) 0:13:09 118 Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:13:16 119 Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 120 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:13:24 121 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:13:30 122 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:13:34 123 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:13:38 124 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:41 125 Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:13:47 126 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:13:59 127 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:14:00 128 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:14:07 129 Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:14:08 130 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:14:15 131 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:29 132 Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:14:46 133 Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:14:53 134 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:16:00 135 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:16:08 136 Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:17:33 137 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:18:01 138 Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:12 139 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:18:45 140 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:18:50 141 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:19:16 142 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:19:19 143 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:19:40 144 Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:19:58 145 Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology) 0:22:48 146 Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:23:25 147 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:40:52 148 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande) 0:43:15 149 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:55:55 150 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:56:24 151 Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande) 0:57:27 152 Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:58:08

Sprint classification Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 22 pts 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 21 3 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 14 4 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 5 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 9 6 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 8 7 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 8 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 7 9 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 10 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 11 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 6 12 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 6 13 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 14 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 5 15 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 16 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 17 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 18 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 19 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 3 20 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 21 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 22 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 23 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 24 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 2 25 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 26 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1 27 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 28 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 29 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1 30 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Mountains classification Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 12 pts 2 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 3 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 4 5 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 6 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 7 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 8 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 3 9 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 3 10 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 11 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 12 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2