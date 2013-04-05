Image 1 of 30 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) takes the field sprint over a protesting Joanne Kesinowski. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 30 A late break heading into the last lap for the men. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 30 TIBCO tries to take control early in the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 30 The women on the line for the chilly and foggy morning start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 30 Tom Zirbel (Optum) and teammate Chad Haga get called to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 30 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) stayed safe in the field to take the stage win and keep the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 30 The women's break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 30 NOW and Novartis spent a hard day on the front to hold onto the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 30 Optum gets back on the front to try to minimize the time to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 30 A large break with several teams represented gets some time on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 30 Mara Abbott (Exergy) leads the bunch into the park. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 30 Matt Cook (Champion Systems) off the front to get more KOM points. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 30 The women are ready to go at the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 30 The men are off. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 30 The mens field rolls through the Beaumont countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 30 Kenda-5 Hour Energy kept riders putting pressure on at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 30 Jason McCartney (Bissell) helps lead the Bissell chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 30 The mens field gets a little broken up after a last lap crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 30 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) happy with her second stage win in two days. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 30 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) helps protect the yellow jersey heading into the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 30 The break in the women's race has the peloton bearing down on it through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 30 Optum leads the chasing field through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 The stage 2 podium in Beaumont (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 30 Another break in the mens race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 The women's field gets bunched up with the break up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the sprint for the stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Bissell and Kenda-5 Hour Energy work to capture the break on the last lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Chad Haga (Optum) protected his yellow jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Jeremy Venel (Bissell) leads a long line coming down from the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 The race gets ready to roll under cold and foggy skies in Beaumont. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The leaders of the Redlands Bicycle Classic had very different days on stage 2 in Beaumont: while Alison Powers and her Now and Novartis for MS team kept the race well under control and delivered the yellow jersey to a second consecutive stage win, Optum's Chad Haga hung on by tooth and nail to keep his race lead on an attack-filled day won by Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

Powers led home a sizable group, taking the bunch sprint over Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco), although the Kiwi contested Powers' sprinting in the final push to the line. After a lengthy deliberation, the judges awarded Powers the win. In addition to her 10 second time bonus, she and Kiesanowski had a one second gap over third placed Brianna Walle (Optum), who moved into third overall through her time bonuses at the finish and the two intermediate sprint points.

"The team rode their hearts out today. It was awesome. I didn't have to do anything, so to be able to do something the last 300m, I'm proud," Powers said.

Her day wasn't without drama, however. On the second lap she was off her bike just before the mountain sprint, and had to launch a furious chase to get back to the front group.

"I had shifting problems, and couldn't get the chain back on, luckily I had teammates to help me and I finally got back on. I think the girls up front waited for me a little, so that was really thoughtful."

It was somewhat surprising to see the yellow jersey sprinting for the stage win, especially considering no rider was threatening her race lead with a 10 second time bonus, but Powers explained: "I do better and the team does better when we race. We're going to race to win, and I can't believe we won the stage. It feels amazing."

Kiesanowski was not too pleased with the sprint, and her team launched a formal protest that was not accepted by the judges. Powers gradually moved over to the right side of the road, but the officials ruled it was not impeding the progress of the Tibco rider.

"I'm not happy, she was shutting the door on the right," Kiesanowski said. "It was an uphill sprint with a headwind, and I could tell she was dying. I felt I had the stage win for sure, but she kept pushing over."

Behind, Brianna Walle continued to impress with a total of 10 seconds in time bonuses on the stage. The effort moved her ahead of Vanderkitten's Rhae Shaw in the overall classification.

"That was the team's focus for the stage," Walle explained. "The first two lead-outs were textbook perfect, but things got a little disorganized in the last lap. I was boxed in coming into the last turn, and Jade [Wilcoxson] attacked on the right to open things up for me. I'm really happy with the effort."

Powers maintained her lead in the points competition, while Exergy's Andrea Dvorak claimed two of the three mountain sprints to earn the red climber's jersey. Powers now holds a 44 second lead over Specialized-lululemon rider Tayler Wiles, with Walle in third at 52 seconds.

Gaps shrink in men's race on aggressive day

The Optum Pro Cycling team had a difficult job on stage 2 to keep both Chad Haga and Tom Zirbel in contention for the overall classification. While Haga managed to just hold onto the yellow jersey by four seconds over Francisco Mancebo, the always dangerous Jamis-Hagens Berman rider Luis Amaran scooped up the maximum time bonus at the finish line to move within 20 seconds of his lead.

The race shattered on the final climb when 2011 Redlands winner Mancebo (5 Hour Energy/Kenda) went clear over the top. and three riders: Amaran, Janier Acevedo and Ben Jacques-Maynes, bridged to the Spaniard along with Matt Cooke (Champion System) and Cesar Grajales (Predator)

"The last lap was all about who had legs left," Haga said. "Mancebo went on the last climb and got a group clear. I was just dangling off the back and I think they knew it. Ben Jacques-Maynes had two teammates and they knew I was in trouble - it was good teamwork on their part."

Behind them, Haga was at the mercy of the chasing peloton to close the gap, and came across in 10 seconds behind Amaran. With a four second time bonus on the stage, Mancebo moved to second overall, four seconds down on the Optum leader, while Tom Zirbel dropped to third, six seconds down.

Zirbel expressed his disappointment that he wasn't able to do more for his teammate in the finale. "The team rode their hearts out today, I'm proud of how they rode. I just wish I could have followed some more moves. I should have been trying to represent in the second break, as it was the guys had to turn themselves inside out to bring it back."

In that move of 12 there were several dangerous riders on the overall classification, in particular Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Devo), Serge Tvetcov (Jelly Belly/Kenda) and Andres Corrales (Elbowz), all of whom were within 20 seconds of Haga. The breakaway gained a maximum of 2:00 on the bunch, but was quickly brought back with one lap to go where there was an intermediate sprint bonus on the line.

"It ended up amounting to a big waste of energy," Rosskopf said, dejectedly. "There were too many guys who had teammates in a good position in the overall who weren't in the move. Mancebo bridged up to us and I thought it would motivate his teammates to drive it, but I think it kind of freaked the field out."

Rosskopf attacked again, but once more his group was brought back before the last time up the climb, where Mancebo launched his move, and Jacques-Maynes put himself in a prime position to make up the 15 second deficit to Haga. However, his ambitions came crashing down when Grajales touched wheels with Acevedo and crashed in front of Jacques-Maynes.

"The wounds don't hurt at all compared with the loss of what could have been..." he said as the medics patched up his road rash.

His Jamis team directeur Sebastian Alexandre was disappointed as well, but relieved that his team leader made it with the second group, losing only 8 seconds. "The race went the way we wanted. We tried to put pressure on at the right time, especially on the last couple laps," Alexandre said. "A stage win is awesome. This is one of the best races of the year in the US. We came here to put on a good show, and I think we did that today. It shows the team is very strong. There are two more stages, and Ben didn't lose too much time."

With a short criterium on tap for the next stage, 5 Hour Energy's Mancebo is looking to Sunday's Sunset Road Race to make his race winning move. "For the team it is a good position. We are only a few seconds behind the lead. We will try to win the race on Sunday - the goal of the team is to win the general classification."

Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly) scooped up enough points from the breakaway to take the green sprinter's jersey, while Chris Baldwin (Bissell) earned the red climber's jersey by taking two of the three hill sprints on offer.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4:28:04 2 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 3 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 4 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:08 6 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:00:10 9 Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 10 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 11 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 12 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 13 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 14 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 15 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 16 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 17 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 18 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 19 Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 20 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 21 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 23 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 24 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 25 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 27 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 28 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava) 29 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin) 30 Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology) 31 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 32 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:25 33 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:02 34 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 35 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 36 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 37 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 38 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 39 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 40 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology) 41 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 42 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 43 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 44 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 45 Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 46 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 47 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 48 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 49 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 50 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 51 Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance) 52 Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 53 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 54 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 55 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 56 Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 57 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 58 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 59 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 60 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 61 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 62 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 63 Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 64 Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande) 65 Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 66 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 67 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 68 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 69 Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 70 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:22 71 Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:53 72 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:02:11 73 Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:02:22 74 David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:02:26 75 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 76 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 77 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 78 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 79 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 80 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 81 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 82 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 83 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 84 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 85 Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:42 86 Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:03:51 87 Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 88 Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:04:06 89 Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek) 90 Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek) 91 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 92 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 93 Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 94 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande) 95 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:10 96 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 97 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 98 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 99 Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:04:16 100 Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:04:18 101 Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:05:36 102 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 103 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:05:57 104 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 105 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 106 Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:06:51 107 Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 108 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 109 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:10:12 110 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 111 Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 112 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 113 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 114 Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 115 Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 116 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 117 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 118 Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 119 Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:11:21 120 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 121 Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:11:24 122 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 123 Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar) 124 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 125 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:12:21 126 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 127 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 128 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 129 Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 130 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 131 Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 132 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 133 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 134 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 135 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 136 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 137 Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 138 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:15:23 139 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar) 140 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:16:12 141 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:17:11 142 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 143 Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 144 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 145 Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology) 146 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 147 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 148 Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 149 Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 150 Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 151 Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande) 152 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 153 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 154 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:30 OTL Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:32:51 OTL Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:38:08 OTL Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology) 0:39:01 OTL Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:40:51 OTL Christopher Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:32:16 DNF Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) DNF Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology) DNF Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized) DNF Ivan Cornejo (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) DNF Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage) DNF Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) DNF Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) DNF Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin) DNF Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) DNF Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Paul Mach (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Cory Williams (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) DNF Jose Alfredo Infante (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) DNF Orlando Garibay (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) DNF Jean Michael Lachance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) DNF Julio Mollinedo (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) DNF Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Gerardo Medina (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Flavio de Luna Devilla (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) DNF Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar) DNF David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar) DNF Miles La Mon (Team Clif Bar) DNF Nick Maimone (Team Clif Bar) DNF Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) DNF Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) DNF Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)

Sprint 1, Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 pts 2 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 5 3 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 3 4 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 5 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Sprint 2, Lap 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 pts 2 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 5 3 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 4 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 2 5 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Sprint 3, Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 pts 2 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 5 3 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 4 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 5 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

KOM 1, Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 7 pts 2 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 3 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 4 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 3 5 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2

KOM 2, Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 5 3 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 4 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 3 5 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2

KOM 3, Lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 pts 2 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 3 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 4 4 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 5 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S 13:24:20 2 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:12 3 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 0:00:22 4 Predator Cycling Carbon R 0:01:14 5 Marc Pro - Strava 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:27 7 Champion Systems p/b Stan 0:01:56 8 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:04 9 Elbowz Racing p/b Bonesha 0:02:06 10 Astellas Oncology 11 MRI Endurance p/b Monster 0:02:57 12 California Giant/Speciali 0:02:58 13 Team SmartStop p/b Mounta 0:03:30 14 Landis/Trek 0:04:07 15 Team Bike Religion-ShoAir 0:04:18 16 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:22 17 Cash Call Mortgage 0:04:55 18 Team Rio Grande 0:05:10 19 Calimax p/b Pista Palace 0:07:03 20 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S 0:10:24 21 Horizon Organic/Panache E 0:10:36 22 Team Mike's Bikes p/b Inc 0:12:28 23 Get Crackin 0:13:25 24 Stage 17-Cylance 0:20:23 25 Team Clif Bar 0:29:21

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4:43:07 2 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:04 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:06 4 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:11 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:13 6 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:14 7 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:19 8 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:20 9 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:22 10 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:24 11 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:25 12 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:29 13 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:30 14 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:32 15 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:38 16 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:45 17 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:46 18 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:47 19 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:51 20 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:52 21 Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology) 0:00:53 22 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:55 23 Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:00:57 24 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:01:03 25 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:11 26 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:13 27 Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:16 28 Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:01:20 29 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin) 0:01:22 30 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:24 31 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:26 32 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:29 33 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:30 34 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 35 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:31 36 Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:34 37 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:35 38 Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:38 39 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:39 40 Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:40 41 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:42 42 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:43 43 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:45 44 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:01:46 45 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:47 46 Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:50 47 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 48 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:01:51 49 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:52 50 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 51 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:01:55 52 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:01 53 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology) 0:02:03 54 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 55 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:08 56 Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:11 57 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 58 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:15 59 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:02:18 60 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:19 61 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:24 62 Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:02:28 63 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:02:31 64 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:02:33 65 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:34 66 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:36 67 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:49 68 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:02:54 69 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 70 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 0:02:57 71 Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance) 72 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:03:03 73 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:10 74 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:21 75 Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 76 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 77 Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:03:24 78 David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:03:27 79 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:03:29 80 Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar) 0:03:34 81 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:03:37 82 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:03:54 83 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:03:59 84 Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:04:42 85 Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:04:50 86 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:04:55 87 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:57 88 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:05:08 89 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:12 90 Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 91 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 0:05:18 92 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:22 93 Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:05:27 94 Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:05:29 95 Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek) 0:05:32 96 Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek) 0:05:34 97 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:47 98 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:05:51 99 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:06:06 100 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:06:07 101 Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:06:13 102 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:06:40 103 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:07:01 104 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:07:30 105 Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:07:50 106 Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:07:59 107 Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:25 108 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:32 109 Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:10:43 110 Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:58 111 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:01 112 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:11:04 113 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:11:10 114 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:11:20 115 Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:11:29 116 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:11:34 117 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:12:08 118 Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:12:18 119 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:13:01 120 Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:13:03 121 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 122 Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:13:04 123 Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar) 0:13:07 124 Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:13:14 125 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:13:22 126 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:13:28 127 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:13:32 128 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:39 129 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:42 130 Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:13:45 131 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:54 132 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:13:57 133 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:13:58 134 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:14:05 135 Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:14:06 136 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:14:13 137 Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:14:44 138 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:16:06 139 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar) 0:17:37 140 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:17:52 141 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:17:59 142 Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:10 143 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:18:21 144 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:18:34 145 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:18:43 146 Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology) 0:18:44 147 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 148 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:18:48 149 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:19:05 150 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:19:14 151 Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:19:21 152 Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:19:23 153 Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande) 0:19:24 154 Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:20:05

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 12 pts 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 3 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 7 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 6 5 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 6 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 5 7 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 8 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 9 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 3 10 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 11 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 12 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 2 13 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 14 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 2 15 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1 16 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 17 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 pts 2 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 12 3 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 5 4 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 5 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 4 6 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 7 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 8 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 3 9 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 3 10 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 3 11 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 2 12 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 2 13 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 5hr Energy p/b Kenda 14:10:06 2 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S 0:00:27 3 Hincapie Sportswear Devel 0:00:43 4 Predator Cycling Carbon R 0:01:40 5 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:06 6 Elbowz Racing p/b Bonesha 0:02:32 7 Marc Pro - Strava 0:02:40 8 Champion Systems p/b Stan 0:02:58 9 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:20 10 Astellas Oncology 0:04:25 11 California Giant/Speciali 0:04:44 12 Cash Call Mortgage 0:05:34 13 Landis/Trek 0:06:10 14 MRI Endurance p/b Monster 0:06:23 15 Team SmartStop p/b Mounta 0:06:28 16 Team Bike Religion-ShoAir 0:06:29 17 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:41 18 Team Rio Grande 0:07:05 19 Calimax p/b Pista Palace 0:09:51 20 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S 0:09:53 21 Horizon Organic/Panache E 0:12:46 22 Team Mike's Bikes p/b Inc 0:14:15 23 Get Crackin 0:15:50 24 Stage 17-Cylance 0:23:02 25 Team Clif Bar 0:32:44

Women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3:04:05 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:01 4 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 5 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 6 Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking) 7 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 8 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 9 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 10 Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) 11 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 12 Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon) 13 Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 14 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 15 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 16 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking) 17 Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project) 18 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 19 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 20 E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 21 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 22 Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 23 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 24 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 25 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 27 Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 28 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 29 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:00:18 30 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 31 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 32 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 33 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16) 34 Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon) 0:00:23 35 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27 36 Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project) 0:00:01 37 Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project) 0:01:19 38 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 39 Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 40 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 41 Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16) 42 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 43 Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 44 Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon) 45 Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 46 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 47 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:37 48 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:35 49 Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 50 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 51 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 52 Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:03:44 53 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 0:04:11 54 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 55 Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 56 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 57 Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:04:43 58 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 59 Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking) 60 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 0:07:22 61 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 62 Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon) 0:08:35 63 Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project) 0:14:02 64 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 65 Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 66 Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle) 67 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle) 68 Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle) 69 Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle) 70 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 71 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) 72 Shelley Olds (Team Tibco) 73 Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:14:07 74 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 75 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 76 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 77 Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking) 78 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco) 79 Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:16:28 80 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 81 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle) OTL Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:28:42 DNF Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) DNF Emily Thurston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) DNF Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) DNF Megan Horner (The Dare to Be Project)

Sprint 1, Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Shelley Olds (Team Tibco) 5 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 4 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 5 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 1

Sprint 2, Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 pts 2 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 5 3 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 4 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 2 5 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Sprint 3, Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 5 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 4 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2 5 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 1

KOM 1, Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 7 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 3 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 4 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 5 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 2

KOM 2, Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 7 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 5 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 5 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 2

KOM 3, Lap 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 7 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 5 3 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 4 4 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 3 5 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 2

Women's Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 NOW and Novartis for MS 9:12:17 2 FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor 0:00:01 3 Colavita Fine Cooking 4 Vanderkitten 5 Exergy Twenty 16 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S 7 The Dare to Be Project 8 Specialized LULULEMON 0:00:23 9 Primal Pro Women p/b BH 0:01:19 10 Team Tibco 0:04:10 11 Team Kenda p/b RACC 0:19:35 12 SC Velo - Incycle 0:28:03

Women's General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3:20:02 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 0:00:44 3 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:52 4 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:00:58 5 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:08 6 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 0:01:09 7 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:16 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:19 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:20 10 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:21 11 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:22 12 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:30 13 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:40 14 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:42 15 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 0:01:43 16 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:45 17 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:48 18 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:01:55 19 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:56 20 Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon) 0:01:57 21 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:01 22 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:02 23 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:11 24 Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon) 0:02:16 25 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:17 26 Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:22 27 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:30 28 E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 29 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:02:38 30 Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:41 31 Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:46 32 Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:48 33 Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) 0:02:50 34 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:52 35 Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:54 36 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:55 37 Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:12 38 Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:18 39 Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:03:23 40 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:28 41 Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:32 42 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 0:03:33 43 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:48 44 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:04:09 45 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:12 46 Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon) 0:04:14 47 Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project) 0:04:28 48 Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:04:30 49 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:04:55 50 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:13 51 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 0:05:42 52 Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:44 53 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:06:01 54 Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:06:06 55 Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:06:08 56 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:06:12 57 Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:07:21 58 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 0:07:24 59 Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:07:54 60 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:10:15 61 Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon) 0:10:43 62 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 0:11:19 63 Shelley Olds (Team Tibco) 0:15:29 64 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) 0:15:39 65 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 0:16:00 66 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 0:16:11 67 Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:14 68 Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:16:28 69 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:16:39 70 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco) 0:16:46 71 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 72 Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:16:49 73 Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project) 0:16:56 74 Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:17:21 75 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:17:29 76 Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:17:40 77 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:18:06 78 Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:18:08 79 Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:19:59 80 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:20:08 81 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 0:20:28

Women's sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 18 pts 2 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 7 4 Shelley Olds (Team Tibco) 5 5 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 5 6 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 3 7 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 8 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 2 9 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2 10 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 1 11 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 1

Women's mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 19 pts 2 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 16 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 5 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 5 6 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 4 7 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 4