Powers wins second straight stage at Redlands

Haga holds on as Optum comes under attack

Image 1 of 30

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) takes the field sprint over a protesting Joanne Kesinowski.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) takes the field sprint over a protesting Joanne Kesinowski.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 30

A late break heading into the last lap for the men.

A late break heading into the last lap for the men.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 30

TIBCO tries to take control early in the race.

TIBCO tries to take control early in the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 30

The women on the line for the chilly and foggy morning start.

The women on the line for the chilly and foggy morning start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 30

Tom Zirbel (Optum) and teammate Chad Haga get called to the start line.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) and teammate Chad Haga get called to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 30

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) stayed safe in the field to take the stage win and keep the yellow jersey.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) stayed safe in the field to take the stage win and keep the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 30

The women's break.

The women's break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 30

NOW and Novartis spent a hard day on the front to hold onto the yellow jersey.

NOW and Novartis spent a hard day on the front to hold onto the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 30

Optum gets back on the front to try to minimize the time to the break.

Optum gets back on the front to try to minimize the time to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 30

A large break with several teams represented gets some time on the field.

A large break with several teams represented gets some time on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 30

Mara Abbott (Exergy) leads the bunch into the park.

Mara Abbott (Exergy) leads the bunch into the park.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 30

Matt Cook (Champion Systems) off the front to get more KOM points.

Matt Cook (Champion Systems) off the front to get more KOM points.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 30

The women are ready to go at the start.

The women are ready to go at the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 30

The men are off.

The men are off.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 30

The mens field rolls through the Beaumont countryside.

The mens field rolls through the Beaumont countryside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 30

Kenda-5 Hour Energy kept riders putting pressure on at the front.

Kenda-5 Hour Energy kept riders putting pressure on at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 30

Jason McCartney (Bissell) helps lead the Bissell chase.

Jason McCartney (Bissell) helps lead the Bissell chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 30

The mens field gets a little broken up after a last lap crash.

The mens field gets a little broken up after a last lap crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 30

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) happy with her second stage win in two days.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) happy with her second stage win in two days.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 30

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) helps protect the yellow jersey heading into the last climb.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) helps protect the yellow jersey heading into the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 30

The break in the women's race has the peloton bearing down on it through the feed zone.

The break in the women's race has the peloton bearing down on it through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 30

Optum leads the chasing field through the feed zone.

Optum leads the chasing field through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 30

The stage 2 podium in Beaumont

The stage 2 podium in Beaumont
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 30

Another break in the mens race.

Another break in the mens race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 30

The women's field gets bunched up with the break up the road.

The women's field gets bunched up with the break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 30

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the sprint for the stage win.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) takes the sprint for the stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 30

Bissell and Kenda-5 Hour Energy work to capture the break on the last lap.

Bissell and Kenda-5 Hour Energy work to capture the break on the last lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 30

Chad Haga (Optum) protected his yellow jersey for another day.

Chad Haga (Optum) protected his yellow jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 30

Jeremy Venel (Bissell) leads a long line coming down from the KOM.

Jeremy Venel (Bissell) leads a long line coming down from the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 30

The race gets ready to roll under cold and foggy skies in Beaumont.

The race gets ready to roll under cold and foggy skies in Beaumont.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The leaders of the Redlands Bicycle Classic had very different days on stage 2 in Beaumont: while Alison Powers and her Now and Novartis for MS team kept the race well under control and delivered the yellow jersey to a second consecutive stage win, Optum's Chad Haga hung on by tooth and nail to keep his race lead on an attack-filled day won by Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman).

Powers led home a sizable group, taking the bunch sprint over Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco), although the Kiwi contested Powers' sprinting in the final push to the line. After a lengthy deliberation, the judges awarded Powers the win. In addition to her 10 second time bonus, she and Kiesanowski had a one second gap over third placed Brianna Walle (Optum), who moved into third overall through her time bonuses at the finish and the two intermediate sprint points.

"The team rode their hearts out today. It was awesome. I didn't have to do anything, so to be able to do something the last 300m, I'm proud," Powers said.

Her day wasn't without drama, however. On the second lap she was off her bike just before the mountain sprint, and had to launch a furious chase to get back to the front group.

"I had shifting problems, and couldn't get the chain back on, luckily I had teammates to help me and I finally got back on. I think the girls up front waited for me a little, so that was really thoughtful."

It was somewhat surprising to see the yellow jersey sprinting for the stage win, especially considering no rider was threatening her race lead with a 10 second time bonus, but Powers explained: "I do better and the team does better when we race. We're going to race to win, and I can't believe we won the stage. It feels amazing."

Kiesanowski was not too pleased with the sprint, and her team launched a formal protest that was not accepted by the judges. Powers gradually moved over to the right side of the road, but the officials ruled it was not impeding the progress of the Tibco rider.

"I'm not happy, she was shutting the door on the right," Kiesanowski said. "It was an uphill sprint with a headwind, and I could tell she was dying. I felt I had the stage win for sure, but she kept pushing over."

Behind, Brianna Walle continued to impress with a total of 10 seconds in time bonuses on the stage. The effort moved her ahead of Vanderkitten's Rhae Shaw in the overall classification.

"That was the team's focus for the stage," Walle explained. "The first two lead-outs were textbook perfect, but things got a little disorganized in the last lap. I was boxed in coming into the last turn, and Jade [Wilcoxson] attacked on the right to open things up for me. I'm really happy with the effort."

Powers maintained her lead in the points competition, while Exergy's Andrea Dvorak claimed two of the three mountain sprints to earn the red climber's jersey. Powers now holds a 44 second lead over Specialized-lululemon rider Tayler Wiles, with Walle in third at 52 seconds.

Gaps shrink in men's race on aggressive day

The Optum Pro Cycling team had a difficult job on stage 2 to keep both Chad Haga and Tom Zirbel in contention for the overall classification. While Haga managed to just hold onto the yellow jersey by four seconds over Francisco Mancebo, the always dangerous Jamis-Hagens Berman rider Luis Amaran scooped up the maximum time bonus at the finish line to move within 20 seconds of his lead.

The race shattered on the final climb when 2011 Redlands winner Mancebo (5 Hour Energy/Kenda) went clear over the top. and three riders: Amaran, Janier Acevedo and Ben Jacques-Maynes, bridged to the Spaniard along with Matt Cooke (Champion System) and Cesar Grajales (Predator)

"The last lap was all about who had legs left," Haga said. "Mancebo went on the last climb and got a group clear. I was just dangling off the back and I think they knew it. Ben Jacques-Maynes had two teammates and they knew I was in trouble - it was good teamwork on their part."

Behind them, Haga was at the mercy of the chasing peloton to close the gap, and came across in 10 seconds behind Amaran. With a four second time bonus on the stage, Mancebo moved to second overall, four seconds down on the Optum leader, while Tom Zirbel dropped to third, six seconds down.

Zirbel expressed his disappointment that he wasn't able to do more for his teammate in the finale. "The team rode their hearts out today, I'm proud of how they rode. I just wish I could have followed some more moves. I should have been trying to represent in the second break, as it was the guys had to turn themselves inside out to bring it back."

In that move of 12 there were several dangerous riders on the overall classification, in particular Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Devo), Serge Tvetcov (Jelly Belly/Kenda) and Andres Corrales (Elbowz), all of whom were within 20 seconds of Haga. The breakaway gained a maximum of 2:00 on the bunch, but was quickly brought back with one lap to go where there was an intermediate sprint bonus on the line.

"It ended up amounting to a big waste of energy," Rosskopf said, dejectedly. "There were too many guys who had teammates in a good position in the overall who weren't in the move. Mancebo bridged up to us and I thought it would motivate his teammates to drive it, but I think it kind of freaked the field out."

Rosskopf attacked again, but once more his group was brought back before the last time up the climb, where Mancebo launched his move, and Jacques-Maynes put himself in a prime position to make up the 15 second deficit to Haga. However, his ambitions came crashing down when Grajales touched wheels with Acevedo and crashed in front of Jacques-Maynes.

"The wounds don't hurt at all compared with the loss of what could have been..." he said as the medics patched up his road rash.

His Jamis team directeur Sebastian Alexandre was disappointed as well, but relieved that his team leader made it with the second group, losing only 8 seconds. "The race went the way we wanted. We tried to put pressure on at the right time, especially on the last couple laps," Alexandre said. "A stage win is awesome. This is one of the best races of the year in the US. We came here to put on a good show, and I think we did that today. It shows the team is very strong. There are two more stages, and Ben didn't lose too much time."

With a short criterium on tap for the next stage, 5 Hour Energy's Mancebo is looking to Sunday's Sunset Road Race to make his race winning move. "For the team it is a good position. We are only a few seconds behind the lead. We will try to win the race on Sunday - the goal of the team is to win the general classification."

Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly) scooped up enough points from the breakaway to take the green sprinter's jersey, while Chris Baldwin (Bissell) earned the red climber's jersey by taking two of the three hill sprints on offer.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4:28:04
2Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
3Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
4Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
5Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:08
6Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
7Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
8Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:00:10
9Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
10Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
11Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
12Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
13Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
14Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
15Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
16Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
17Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
18David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
19Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
20Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
21Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
23Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
24Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
25Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
27Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
28Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava)
29Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
30Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology)
31Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
32Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:25
33Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:02
34Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
35Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
36Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
37Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
38Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
39Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
40Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)
41Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
42James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
43Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
44Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
45Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
46Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
47Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
48Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
49Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
50Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
51Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance)
52Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
53Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)
54Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
55Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)
56Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
57Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
58Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
59Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
60Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
61Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
62Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
63Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
64Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande)
65Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
66Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
67Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
68Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
69Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
70Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:22
71Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:53
72George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:02:11
73Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:02:22
74David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:02:26
75Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
76Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
77Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
78Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
79Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
80Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
81Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
82Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
83Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
84Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
85Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar)0:02:42
86Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)0:03:51
87Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
88Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:06
89Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)
90Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek)
91Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
92Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
93Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
94Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)
95Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:10
96Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)
97Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)
98Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
99Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:04:16
100Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:04:18
101Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:05:36
102Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
103Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:05:57
104Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
105Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
106Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:06:51
107Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
108David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
109Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:10:12
110Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
111Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
112Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
113Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
114Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
115Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
116Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
117Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
118Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
119Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:11:21
120Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
121Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:11:24
122Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
123Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar)
124Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
125Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:12:21
126Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
127Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
128Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
129Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
130Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
131Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
132Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
133Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
134Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
135Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
136Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
137Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
138Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:23
139Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)
140James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:16:12
141Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:17:11
142Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
143Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
144Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
145Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology)
146Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
147Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
148Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
149Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
150Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
151Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande)
152Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)
153Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
154Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:30
OTLCurtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:32:51
OTLMorgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:38:08
OTLBrandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)0:39:01
OTLTrevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:40:51
OTLChristopher Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:32:16
DNFIan Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFMax Korus (Astellas Oncology)
DNFAndrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)
DNFJeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFIvan Cornejo (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
DNFChris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)
DNFLogan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
DNFTaylor Clements (Get Crackin)
DNFErik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
DNFChris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFDavid Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFChris Aten (Landis/Trek)
DNFNate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFJoe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFPaul Mach (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFCory Williams (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
DNFJose Alfredo Infante (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
DNFOrlando Garibay (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
DNFJean Michael Lachance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
DNFJulio Mollinedo (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
DNFDaniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFGerardo Medina (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFTosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFFlavio de Luna Devilla (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFBlake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
DNFMichael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)
DNFDavid Benkoski (Team Clif Bar)
DNFMiles La Mon (Team Clif Bar)
DNFNick Maimone (Team Clif Bar)
DNFAdam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFAndy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFShawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)

Sprint 1, Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7pts
2Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5
3Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3
4Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
5Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Sprint 2, Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)7pts
2Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)5
3James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
4Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)2
5Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Sprint 3, Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7pts
2Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)5
3Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
4Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
5Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

KOM 1, Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)7pts
2Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
3Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
4Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)3
5Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)2

KOM 2, Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)7pts
2Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)5
3Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
4Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)3
5Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2

KOM 3, Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)7pts
2James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
3Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)4
4Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
5Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S13:24:20
25hr Energy p/b Kenda0:00:12
3Hincapie Sportswear Devel0:00:22
4Predator Cycling Carbon R0:01:14
5Marc Pro - Strava
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:27
7Champion Systems p/b Stan0:01:56
8Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:04
9Elbowz Racing p/b Bonesha0:02:06
10Astellas Oncology
11MRI Endurance p/b Monster0:02:57
12California Giant/Speciali0:02:58
13Team SmartStop p/b Mounta0:03:30
14Landis/Trek0:04:07
15Team Bike Religion-ShoAir0:04:18
16Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:22
17Cash Call Mortgage0:04:55
18Team Rio Grande0:05:10
19Calimax p/b Pista Palace0:07:03
20Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:10:24
21Horizon Organic/Panache E0:10:36
22Team Mike's Bikes p/b Inc0:12:28
23Get Crackin0:13:25
24Stage 17-Cylance0:20:23
25Team Clif Bar0:29:21

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4:43:07
2Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:04
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:06
4David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:11
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:13
6Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:14
7Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:19
8Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:20
9Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:22
10Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:24
11Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:25
12Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:29
13Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:30
14Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:32
15Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:38
16Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:45
17Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:46
18Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:47
19Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:51
20Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:52
21Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology)0:00:53
22Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:00:55
23Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:00:57
24Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:01:03
25Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:11
26Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:13
27Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:16
28Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:01:20
29Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:22
30Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:24
31Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:26
32Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:29
33Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:30
34Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
35Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:31
36Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:34
37Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:35
38Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:38
39Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:39
40Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:40
41Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:42
42Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:43
43Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:45
44Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:01:46
45Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:47
46Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:50
47James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
48Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:51
49Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:52
50Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
51Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:01:55
52Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:01
53Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)0:02:03
54Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
55Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:08
56Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande)0:02:11
57Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
58Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:15
59Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:18
60Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:19
61Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:24
62Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:02:28
63Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:31
64Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:02:33
65Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:34
66Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:36
67Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:49
68George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:02:54
69Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
70Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)0:02:57
71Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance)
72Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:03:03
73Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:10
74Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:21
75Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
76Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
77Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:03:24
78David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:03:27
79Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:03:29
80Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar)0:03:34
81Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:03:37
82Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:03:54
83Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:03:59
84Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:04:42
85Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:04:50
86Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:04:55
87Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:57
88Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:08
89Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)0:05:12
90Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
91Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)0:05:18
92Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:22
93Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:05:27
94Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance)0:05:29
95Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek)0:05:32
96Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)0:05:34
97Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:47
98Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:05:51
99Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:06:06
100Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:06:07
101Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:06:13
102Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:06:40
103Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:07:01
104David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:07:30
105Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:07:50
106Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:07:59
107Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:25
108Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:32
109Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:10:43
110Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:58
111Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:01
112Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:11:04
113Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:11:10
114Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:11:20
115Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:11:29
116Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:11:34
117Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:08
118Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:12:18
119Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:13:01
120Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:13:03
121Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
122Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:13:04
123Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar)0:13:07
124Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:13:14
125Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:13:22
126Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:13:28
127Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:13:32
128Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:39
129Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:42
130Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:13:45
131Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:54
132Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:13:57
133Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:13:58
134Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:14:05
135Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:14:06
136Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:14:13
137Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:14:44
138Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:16:06
139Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)0:17:37
140Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:17:52
141Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:17:59
142Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:10
143Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:18:21
144Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:18:34
145James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:18:43
146Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology)0:18:44
147Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
148Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:18:48
149Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:19:05
150Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:19:14
151Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:19:21
152Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:19:23
153Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande)0:19:24
154Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:20:05

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)12pts
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
3Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)7
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)6
5Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
6Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)5
7Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
8Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
9Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)3
10James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
11David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
12Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)2
13Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
14Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)2
15Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1
16Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
17Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)14pts
2Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)12
3James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)5
4Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
5Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)4
6Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
7Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)4
8Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)3
9Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)3
10Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)3
11Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)2
12Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
13Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
15hr Energy p/b Kenda14:10:06
2Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S0:00:27
3Hincapie Sportswear Devel0:00:43
4Predator Cycling Carbon R0:01:40
5Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:06
6Elbowz Racing p/b Bonesha0:02:32
7Marc Pro - Strava0:02:40
8Champion Systems p/b Stan0:02:58
9Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:20
10Astellas Oncology0:04:25
11California Giant/Speciali0:04:44
12Cash Call Mortgage0:05:34
13Landis/Trek0:06:10
14MRI Endurance p/b Monster0:06:23
15Team SmartStop p/b Mounta0:06:28
16Team Bike Religion-ShoAir0:06:29
17Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:41
18Team Rio Grande0:07:05
19Calimax p/b Pista Palace0:09:51
20Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:09:53
21Horizon Organic/Panache E0:12:46
22Team Mike's Bikes p/b Inc0:14:15
23Get Crackin0:15:50
24Stage 17-Cylance0:23:02
25Team Clif Bar0:32:44

Women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3:04:05
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:01
4Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)
6Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking)
7Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
8Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle
9Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)
10Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)
11Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)
12Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon)
13Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
14Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)
15Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)
16Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking)
17Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project)
18Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)
19Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
20E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
21Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
22Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
23Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
24Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)
25Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)
27Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
28Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:00:18
30Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
31Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)
32Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)
33Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16)
34Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon)0:00:23
35Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
36Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project)0:00:01
37Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project)0:01:19
38Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
39Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
40Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
41Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16)
42Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
43Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
44Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon)
45Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
46Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
47Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:37
48Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:35
49Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
50Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
51Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
52Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:03:44
53Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)0:04:11
54Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
55Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
56Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
57Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16)0:04:43
58Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
59Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking)
60Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)0:07:22
61Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)
62Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon)0:08:35
63Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project)0:14:02
64Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
65Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
66Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle)
67Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle)
68Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle)
69Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle)
70Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
71Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
72Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
73Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:07
74Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)
75Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
76Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
77Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking)
78Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)
79Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:16:28
80Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
81Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle)
OTLTerra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:28:42
DNFShannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFEmily Thurston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
DNFJulie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
DNFMegan Horner (The Dare to Be Project)

Sprint 1, Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7pts
2Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)5
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
5Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle1

Sprint 2, Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7pts
2Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)5
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)2
5Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Sprint 3, Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)7pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)5
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)1

KOM 1, Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)7pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
3Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)4
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)2

KOM 2, Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)7pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)5
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
5Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)2

KOM 3, Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)7pts
2Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)5
3Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)4
4Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)3
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)2

Women's Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS9:12:17
2FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:00:01
3Colavita Fine Cooking
4Vanderkitten
5Exergy Twenty 16
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
7The Dare to Be Project
8Specialized LULULEMON0:00:23
9Primal Pro Women p/b BH0:01:19
10Team Tibco0:04:10
11Team Kenda p/b RACC0:19:35
12SC Velo - Incycle0:28:03

Women's General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)3:20:02
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)0:00:44
3Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:52
4Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:00:58
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:08
6Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)0:01:09
7Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:16
8Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:19
9Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:20
10Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:21
11Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:22
12Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:30
13Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:40
14Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:42
15Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)0:01:43
16Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:45
17Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:48
18Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:01:55
19Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:56
20Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon)0:01:57
21Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:01
22Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:02
23Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:11
24Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon)0:02:16
25Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:17
26Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:22
27Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:30
28E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
29Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16)0:02:38
30Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:41
31Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:46
32Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:48
33Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)0:02:50
34Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:52
35Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:54
36Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:55
37Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:12
38Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:18
39Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16)0:03:23
40Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:28
41Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:32
42Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle0:03:33
43Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:48
44Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:04:09
45Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:12
46Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon)0:04:14
47Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project)0:04:28
48Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:04:30
49Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:04:55
50Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:13
51Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:05:42
52Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:44
53Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:01
54Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:06:06
55Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16)0:06:08
56Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:12
57Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:07:21
58Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)0:07:24
59Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:07:54
60Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:10:15
61Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon)0:10:43
62Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)0:11:19
63Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)0:15:29
64Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:15:39
65Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:16:00
66Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:16:11
67Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:14
68Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle)0:16:28
69Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:16:39
70Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)0:16:46
71Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
72Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle)0:16:49
73Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project)0:16:56
74Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:17:21
75Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle)0:17:29
76Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:17:40
77Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:18:06
78Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle)0:18:08
79Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:19:59
80Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle)0:20:08
81Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:20:28

Women's sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)18pts
2Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)7
4Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)5
5Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)5
6Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)3
7Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
8Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)2
9Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2
10Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)1
11Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle1

Women's mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)19pts
2Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)16
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
5Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)5
6Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)4
7Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)4

Women's teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS10:02:42
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:00:58
3Exergy Twenty 160:01:23
4Specialized LULULEMON0:02:21
5Colavita Fine Cooking0:02:47
6Vanderkitten0:03:07
7FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:03:15
8The Dare to Be Project0:04:38
9Primal Pro Women p/b BH0:04:45
10Team Tibco0:06:01
11Team Kenda p/b RACC0:26:12
12SC Velo - Incycle0:34:09

 

