Trending

Haga, Powers win opening time trial at Redlands Bicycle Classic

Big Bear Lake time trial course makes its debut

Image 1 of 21

Chad Haga (Optum) comes in fast for the win.

Chad Haga (Optum) comes in fast for the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 21

Alison Powers (Now & Novartis) speeds to the stage win

Alison Powers (Now & Novartis) speeds to the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 21

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) got to show off her new Irish national TT champ jersey.

Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) got to show off her new Irish national TT champ jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 21

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) made easy work of today's TT.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) made easy work of today's TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 21

Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) leans through the twisty course.

Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) leans through the twisty course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 21

Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling) is back racing for a new team this year.

Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling) is back racing for a new team this year.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 21

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) stays tucked in over the top of the climb.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) stays tucked in over the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 21

Today's descent was a fast one.

Today's descent was a fast one.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 21

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) tucked in and concentrating through the turns.

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) tucked in and concentrating through the turns.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 21

Jesse Anthony (Optum) heads down the short, fast descent.

Jesse Anthony (Optum) heads down the short, fast descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 21

Roman Kilun (Mike's Bikes) out of the saddle on the climb.

Roman Kilun (Mike's Bikes) out of the saddle on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 21

Riders had a clear skies and lots of sun for today's racing.

Riders had a clear skies and lots of sun for today's racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 21

Alison Tetrick (Exergy) was all dressed up for her birthday time trial.

Alison Tetrick (Exergy) was all dressed up for her birthday time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 21

Men's Redlands TT podium (L-R): Tom Zirbel, 2nd; Chad Haga, 1st; David Williams, 3rd

Men's Redlands TT podium (L-R): Tom Zirbel, 2nd; Chad Haga, 1st; David Williams, 3rd
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 21

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) started out the season racing in Europe and will be one to look out for this week.

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) started out the season racing in Europe and will be one to look out for this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 21

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) heads into the finish.

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) heads into the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 21

Shelley Olds (TIBCO) is back from a strong European campaign to race in Redlands this week.

Shelley Olds (TIBCO) is back from a strong European campaign to race in Redlands this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 21

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) put in a good ride to come in only 19 seconds back.

Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) put in a good ride to come in only 19 seconds back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 21

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) settles into the twisty technical course.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) settles into the twisty technical course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 21

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on his way to the climb.

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on his way to the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 21

Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes down the descent to a second place finish.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes down the descent to a second place finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The 29th edition of the Redlands Bicycle Classic kicked off with a brand new challenge for the pro men and women's peloton: a 12.5km time trial at the high altitude of Big Bear Lake, one that favored those already acclimated to the thin air - three of the top finishers live in the high mountains of Colorado.

Optum Pro Cycling's Chad Haga, who resides in Colorado Springs, was the quickest of the men in the test ahead of his teammate and friendly rival Tom Zirbel of Boulder. David Williams (5 Hour Energy/Kenda), who comes from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was a surprise entry in third.

In the women's race, Alison Powers, who lives in the mountains high above Boulder, crushed her competitors on the undulating, technical course. The Now & Novartis rider topped her nearest competitor, Taylor Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) by 31 seconds with third-placed Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) a further 14 seconds back.

Haga, 24, is fresh off a second-place overall at the Volta ao Alentejo in Portugal, and showed a winter spent honing his time trial position has paid off with his victory at Big Bear Lake.

"Having a fast but comfortable position is key," Haga said. The set-up on his Orbea allowed him to tackle the fast, twisty course in his 55-tooth chain ring out into a headwind before turning back for the high-speed rush to the finish, but the big difference for him was the comfort at altitude.

"This is only a little higher than Colorado Springs. Tom and I came back from Portugal in time to come home and get re-acclimated to the altitude, and I think that helped a lot."

If Zirbel was disappointed in being beaten by his younger teammate, he hid it under his usual laid-back demeanor, joking that he'd have to get back at him in the next race. "It was a fun course, the way out was hard, I gassed it there, whereas normally I ride my way into a time trial. Playing conservative was not the way to go today.

"I'm pretty happy with it - the course was mostly flat to rolling, and any time I don't have to go uphill for an extended period it's good for me. I think the good racing we had in Portugal really helped us both with this result."

For Williams, taking third just ahead of the day's early fast finisher, Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie), was a bit of a surprise since it's his best time trial finish since taking third in the U23 national championships in 2010.

"The team's goal was for everyone to go out there and give it 100 percent today, and to have as many guys up there as we could. We have three in the top-10 so we're really happy with the outcome."

Williams, 24, was one of the riders who was retained from the former Competitive Cyclist team when the management company merged with that of Kenda/5 Hour Energy, and paid back the faith of team manager Frankie Andreu with today's result.

"Personally, I'm happy with the result because for the past two years I've been in sort of a growing period, but it's been good to have veterans on the team like Francisco Mancebo to help me with things like pacing."

Powers shows her time trial powers

Women's stage winner Alison Powers was especially pleased to win today's time trial with such a large margin after coming second in last year's overall classification by one wafer-thin second. When she heard the course had been altered from last year's shorter uphill test to the longer, rolling course at altitude, she knew it was her time to take the race by the reins.

"That uphill course was OK and all, but it doesn't really suit me, and it turns Redlands into a sort of a sprinter's race with all the time bonuses," Powers told Cyclingnews. "I was so excited about this course. It was hard with the wind, it kept you on its toes, and I like that. The more challenging, the better. I liked everything about today."

Coming from an altitude of 8,000 feet at her home in Colorado, Powers was actually coming down to a lower elevation to race today, and that made a difference.

"I knew what it would feel like - it's like riding at home, it hurts your lungs, it hurts your stomach, it burns in your throat, so I was ready for that."

Today's runner-up Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) posted another strong result after taking third to Mara Abbott and Amber Neben at last month's San Dimas Stage Race, and also preferred the longer, flatter test to that of the previous years.

"It was really fast - a little cross-headwind going out. I had to really push, and coming back it was so fast, I was just seeing stars and trying to take the turns as best as I could. I like this time trial better than the other one, knowing how to pace yourself was hard on that hill, but this was the perfect length for me."

Third place went to Rhae Shaw, the Canadian powerhouse who moved to the Northern California Vanderkitten team for the season. Although residing in Seattle at sea level admittedly wasn't to her benefit, Shaw was pleased to get on the podium and help gain some exposure for her team.

"I'm so excited about this team - they've been so great to me. The Wilier time trial bike, the Kask helmet - everything was dialed in. A happy Rhae is a fast Rhae."

Finding success here was particularly satisfying, Shaw said, because Redlands was her first National Calendar race only two years ago. "It's nice to come back and see how everything has changed [for me]."

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:53
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:07
3David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:11
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:14
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:16
6Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:19
7Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:19
8Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:20
9Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:20
10Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:23
11Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:26
12Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:28
13Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
14Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:31
15Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:33
16Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:34
17Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:34
18Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:35
19Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:36
20Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:39
21Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:39
22Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:40
23Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:40
24Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:41
25Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:41
26Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:00:41
27Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:41
28Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:41
29Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:42
30Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:42
31Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:43
32Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:43
33Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:45
34Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:46
35Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:47
36Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:00:47
37Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:48
38Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:49
39David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:49
40Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:49
41Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:50
42Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:51
43Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:51
44Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:00:52
45George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:00:53
46Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:53
47Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology)0:00:54
48Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
49Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:54
50Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:54
51Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:55
52Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:55
53Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:55
54Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:00:56
55Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
56Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:57
57Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:00:57
58Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:57
59Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:00:58
60Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:58
61James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:58
62Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:59
63Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:00
64Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:01:01
65Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:01
66Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar)0:01:02
67Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:03
68Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:01:03
69Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
70Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:06
71Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:07
72Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:08
73Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:08
74Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:09
75Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:09
76Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:10
77Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)0:01:11
78Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
79David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:11
80Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:11
81David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:13
82Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:13
83Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:01:14
84Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:01:14
85Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)0:01:16
86Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:16
87Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:16
88Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:01:17
89Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:18
90Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:19
91Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande)0:01:19
92Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:20
93Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:21
94Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:22
95Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:22
96Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:01:22
97Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:22
98Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
99Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:22
100Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:01:23
101Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:23
102Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:24
103Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:26
104Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:27
105Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:27
106Jean Michael Lachance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:01:27
107Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:28
108Christopher Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:28
109Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:28
110Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:29
111Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:30
112Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:31
113Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:31
114Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:31
115Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
116Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:32
117Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:01:32
118Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:33
119Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)0:01:34
120Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:01:34
121Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:35
122Flavio de Luna Devilla (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:35
123David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar)0:01:35
124Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:36
125Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek)0:01:37
126Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:38
127Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)0:01:38
128Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:39
129Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:41
130Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:01:41
131Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:42
132Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:43
133Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:43
134Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology)0:01:43
135Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
136Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:43
137Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:01:44
138Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:45
139Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:45
140Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:45
141Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:45
142Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:01:46
143Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:47
144Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:47
145Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:47
146Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
147Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)0:01:48
148Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:50
149Jose Alfredo Infante (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:51
150Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:51
151Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:53
152Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar)0:01:53
153Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:53
154Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:54
155Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:56
156Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:56
157Gerardo Medina (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:56
158Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)0:01:59
159Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:01
160Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:01
161Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:02:02
162Orlando Garibay (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:02:02
163Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:05
164Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)0:02:05
165Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:06
166Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:06
167Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:14
168Paul Mach (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:14
169Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)0:02:16
170Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:16
171Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:17
172Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:02:19
173Ivan Cornejo (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:02:20
174Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:02:20
175Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:21
176Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:02:22
177Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande)0:02:23
178Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)0:02:25
179Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:29
180Miles La Mon (Team Clif Bar)0:02:31
181Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:02:34
182Nick Maimone (Team Clif Bar)0:02:37
183Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:40
184James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:41
185Julio Mollinedo (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:02:49
186Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:03:04
187Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)0:03:08
188Cory Williams (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:03:32
189Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)0:03:39
190Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:06:58
191Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:08:59
DNSRicardo Esquela (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:45:15
25hr Energy p/b Kenda0:00:19
3Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:52
4Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:00:57
5Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
6Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:58
7Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:10
8Cash Call Mortgage
9Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:33
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:47
11Marc Pro - Strava0:01:57
12California Giant/Specialized0:02:17
13Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase0:02:18
14Team Rio Grande0:02:26
15Landis/Trek0:02:34
16Horizon Organic/Panache Elite0:02:41
17Team Bike Religion-ShoAir0:02:42
18Astellas Oncology0:02:50
19Hagens Berman Cycling
20Get Crackin0:02:56
21Stage 17-Cylance0:03:10
22Calimax p/b Pista Palace0:03:19
23Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:03:29
24Team Clif Bar0:03:54
25MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical0:03:57

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:53
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:06
3David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:11
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:14
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:15
6Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:19
7Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
8Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
9Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:20
10Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:22
11Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:25
12Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)0:00:28
13Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
14Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
15Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:00:32
16Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:33
17Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:34
18Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:35
19Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
20Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:38
21Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:39
22Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
23Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:40
24Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
25Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
26Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
27Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:41
28Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
29Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
30Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:42
31Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
32Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:43
33Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:45
34Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:46
35Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:47
36Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
37Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
38Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:48
39David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:49
40Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
41Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:50
42Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:00:51
43Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
44Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
45George Cyrus (Landis/Trek)0:00:53
46Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
47Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology)
48Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
49Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:54
50Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
51Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
52Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
53Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:55
54Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
55Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
56Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:57
57Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
58Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
59Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:00:58
60Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling)
61James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
62Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:59
63Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
64Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:01:00
65Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:01
66Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar)0:01:02
67Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
68Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)0:01:03
69Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)
70Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)0:01:05
71Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:06
72Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:08
73Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
74Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:09
75Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
76Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
77Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)0:01:11
78Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
79David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
80Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
81David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:13
82Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
83Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
84Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)0:01:14
85Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande)0:01:16
86Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
87Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
88Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:01:17
89Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:18
90Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
91Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande)0:01:19
92Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
93Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:20
94Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:21
95Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
96Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
97Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:22
98Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
99Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
100Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
101Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:23
102Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:24
103Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:26
104Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
105Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:27
106Jean Michael Lachance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
107Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
108Christopher Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:28
109Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
110Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:29
111Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:30
112Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:31
113Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
114Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
115Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
116Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:32
117Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
118Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:33
119Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
120Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:01:34
121Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
122Flavio de Luna Devilla (Stage 17-Cylance)
123David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar)0:01:35
124Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:36
125Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek)
126Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:38
127Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)
128Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:39
129Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:40
130Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek)0:01:41
131Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
132Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:42
133Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:43
134Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology)
135Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
136Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
137Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:01:44
138Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
139Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
140Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:01:45
141Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
142Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:01:46
143Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:47
144Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
145Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized)
146Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
147Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
148Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:01:49
149Jose Alfredo Infante (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:50
150Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
151Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:01:52
152Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar)0:01:53
153Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
154Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:54
155Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:01:55
156Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
157Gerardo Medina (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:56
158Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)0:01:59
159Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:00
160Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:01
161Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:02:02
162Orlando Garibay (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)
163Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:04
164Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)0:02:05
165Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance)
166Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:06
167Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:13
168Paul Mach (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:14
169Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)0:02:15
170Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)0:02:16
171Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:17
172Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin)0:02:19
173Ivan Cornejo (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)
174Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:02:20
175Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:21
176Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:02:22
177Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande)0:02:23
178Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar)0:02:24
179Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:29
180Miles La Mon (Team Clif Bar)0:02:31
181Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace)0:02:33
182Nick Maimone (Team Clif Bar)0:02:36
183Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:39
184James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:41
185Julio Mollinedo (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)0:02:48
186Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:03:04
187Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)0:03:08
188Cory Williams (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical)0:03:32
189Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar)0:03:39
190Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:06:58
191Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:08:58

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda)2
4Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:45:15
25hr Energy p/b Kenda0:00:19
3Hincapie Sportswear Development0:00:52
4Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project0:00:57
5Predator Cycling Carbon Repair
6Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:58
7Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:10
8Cash Call Mortgage
9Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:01:33
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:47
11Marc Pro - Strava0:01:57
12California Giant/Specialized0:02:17
13Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase0:02:18
14Team Rio Grande0:02:26
15Landis/Trek0:02:34
16Horizon Organic/Panache Elite0:02:41
17Team Bike Religion-ShoAir0:02:42
18Astellas Oncology0:02:50
19Hagens Berman Cycling
20Get Crackin0:02:56
21Stage 17-Cylance0:03:10
22Calimax p/b Pista Palace0:03:19
23Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:03:29
24Team Clif Bar0:03:54
25MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical0:03:57

Elite Women stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:09
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)0:00:31
3Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:00:45
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:49
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:55
6Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)0:00:56
7Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:59
8Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:00
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:03
10Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:07
11Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:08
12Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:09
13Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:12
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:13
15Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16)
16Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:17
17Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)
18Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:01:19
19Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:21
20Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:23
21Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
22Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:25
23Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)
24Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:27
25Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)0:01:30
26Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:32
27Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:35
28Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:38
29Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:39
30Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon)0:01:41
31Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
32Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:01:42
33Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:43
34Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon)0:01:44
35Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:01:46
36Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:47
37Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:48
38Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:01:52
39Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
40Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16)
41Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon)0:01:56
42Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:58
43Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:00
44Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16)0:02:08
45Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)
46Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:09
47Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:10
48Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle)0:02:14
49E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:17
50Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
51Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:25
52Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
53Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:26
54Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)0:02:27
55Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
56Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:28
57Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:33
58Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle)0:02:35
59Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
60Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)0:02:37
61Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:38
62Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:02:41
63Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project)0:02:42
64Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon)0:02:43
65Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:57
66Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project)
67Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:58
68Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:59
69Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)
70Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:03:02
71Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)0:03:03
72Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:05
73Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle)0:03:15
74Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:19
75Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
76Emily Thurston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:20
77Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle
78Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:21
79Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle)0:03:28
80Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:40
81Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)0:03:45
82Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:47
83Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:03:48
84Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle)0:03:54
85Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:11
86Megan Horner (The Dare to Be Project)0:04:37

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)3
3Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)2
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS0:50:25
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
3Exergy Twenty 160:01:22
4Team Tibco0:01:51
5Specialized lululemon0:01:58
6Colavita Fine Cooking0:02:46
7Vanderkitten0:03:06
8FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:03:14
9Primal Pro Women p/b BH0:03:26
10The Dare to Be Project0:04:37
11SC Velo - Incycle0:06:06
12Team Kenda p/b RACC0:06:37

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:16:10
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)0:00:31
3Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)0:00:44
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:49
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:55
6Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project)0:00:56
7Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:59
8Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16)0:00:59
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:02
10Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:07
11Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:07
12Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:09
13Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:11
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco)0:01:13
15Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:13
16Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:17
17Shelley Olds (Team Tibco)0:01:17
18Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)0:01:19
19Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:21
20Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:22
21Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:01:23
22Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:24
23Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco)0:01:25
24Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:01:26
25Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco)0:01:30
26Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:32
27Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:34
28Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:38
29Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:39
30Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon)0:01:41
31Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:41
32Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:01:41
33Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:43
34Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon)0:01:44
35Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:01:46
36Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
37Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:47
38Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco)0:01:51
39Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:01:52
40Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16)0:01:52
41Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon)0:01:55
42Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:58
43Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:59
44Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16)0:02:07
45Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:08
46Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:09
47Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:10
48Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle)0:02:14
49E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:17
50Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:02:17
51Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:24
52Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:24
53Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:25
54Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco)0:02:26
55Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:27
56Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:28
57Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:33
58Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle)0:02:35
59Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:35
60Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)0:02:36
61Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:38
62Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten)0:02:41
63Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project)
64Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon)0:02:42
65Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:56
66Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project)0:02:57
67Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
68Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:02:58
69Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH)0:02:59
70Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking)0:03:01
71Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon)0:03:03
72Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project)
73Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle)0:03:14
74Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project)0:03:19
75Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:19
76Emily Thurston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:19
77Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle0:03:20
78Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:03:20
79Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle)0:03:27
80Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:39
81Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten)0:03:44
82Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:03:46
83Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:03:47
84Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle)0:03:53
85Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)0:04:10
86Megan Horner (The Dare to Be Project)0:04:37

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon)3
3Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten)2
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NOW and Novartis for MS0:50:25
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
3Exergy Twenty 160:01:22
4Team Tibco0:01:51
5Specialized lululemon0:01:58
6Colavita Fine Cooking0:02:46
7Vanderkitten0:03:06
8FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore0:03:14
9Primal Pro Women p/b BH0:03:26
10The Dare to Be Project0:04:37
11SC Velo - Incycle0:06:06
12Team Kenda p/b RACC0:06:37

Latest on Cyclingnews