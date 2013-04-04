Image 1 of 21 Chad Haga (Optum) comes in fast for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 21 Alison Powers (Now & Novartis) speeds to the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 21 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis) got to show off her new Irish national TT champ jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 21 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) made easy work of today's TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 21 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) leans through the twisty course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 21 Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling) is back racing for a new team this year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 21 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) stays tucked in over the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 21 Today's descent was a fast one. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 21 Scott Zwizanski (Optum) tucked in and concentrating through the turns. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 21 Jesse Anthony (Optum) heads down the short, fast descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 21 Roman Kilun (Mike's Bikes) out of the saddle on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 21 Riders had a clear skies and lots of sun for today's racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 21 Alison Tetrick (Exergy) was all dressed up for her birthday time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 21 Men's Redlands TT podium (L-R): Tom Zirbel, 2nd; Chad Haga, 1st; David Williams, 3rd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 21 Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) started out the season racing in Europe and will be one to look out for this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 21 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) heads into the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 21 Shelley Olds (TIBCO) is back from a strong European campaign to race in Redlands this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 21 Francisco Mancebo (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) put in a good ride to come in only 19 seconds back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 21 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) settles into the twisty technical course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 21 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Hagens Berman) on his way to the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 21 Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes down the descent to a second place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The 29th edition of the Redlands Bicycle Classic kicked off with a brand new challenge for the pro men and women's peloton: a 12.5km time trial at the high altitude of Big Bear Lake, one that favored those already acclimated to the thin air - three of the top finishers live in the high mountains of Colorado.

Optum Pro Cycling's Chad Haga, who resides in Colorado Springs, was the quickest of the men in the test ahead of his teammate and friendly rival Tom Zirbel of Boulder. David Williams (5 Hour Energy/Kenda), who comes from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was a surprise entry in third.

In the women's race, Alison Powers, who lives in the mountains high above Boulder, crushed her competitors on the undulating, technical course. The Now & Novartis rider topped her nearest competitor, Taylor Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) by 31 seconds with third-placed Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) a further 14 seconds back.

Haga, 24, is fresh off a second-place overall at the Volta ao Alentejo in Portugal, and showed a winter spent honing his time trial position has paid off with his victory at Big Bear Lake.

"Having a fast but comfortable position is key," Haga said. The set-up on his Orbea allowed him to tackle the fast, twisty course in his 55-tooth chain ring out into a headwind before turning back for the high-speed rush to the finish, but the big difference for him was the comfort at altitude.

"This is only a little higher than Colorado Springs. Tom and I came back from Portugal in time to come home and get re-acclimated to the altitude, and I think that helped a lot."

If Zirbel was disappointed in being beaten by his younger teammate, he hid it under his usual laid-back demeanor, joking that he'd have to get back at him in the next race. "It was a fun course, the way out was hard, I gassed it there, whereas normally I ride my way into a time trial. Playing conservative was not the way to go today.

"I'm pretty happy with it - the course was mostly flat to rolling, and any time I don't have to go uphill for an extended period it's good for me. I think the good racing we had in Portugal really helped us both with this result."

For Williams, taking third just ahead of the day's early fast finisher, Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie), was a bit of a surprise since it's his best time trial finish since taking third in the U23 national championships in 2010.

"The team's goal was for everyone to go out there and give it 100 percent today, and to have as many guys up there as we could. We have three in the top-10 so we're really happy with the outcome."

Williams, 24, was one of the riders who was retained from the former Competitive Cyclist team when the management company merged with that of Kenda/5 Hour Energy, and paid back the faith of team manager Frankie Andreu with today's result.

"Personally, I'm happy with the result because for the past two years I've been in sort of a growing period, but it's been good to have veterans on the team like Francisco Mancebo to help me with things like pacing."

Powers shows her time trial powers

Women's stage winner Alison Powers was especially pleased to win today's time trial with such a large margin after coming second in last year's overall classification by one wafer-thin second. When she heard the course had been altered from last year's shorter uphill test to the longer, rolling course at altitude, she knew it was her time to take the race by the reins.

"That uphill course was OK and all, but it doesn't really suit me, and it turns Redlands into a sort of a sprinter's race with all the time bonuses," Powers told Cyclingnews. "I was so excited about this course. It was hard with the wind, it kept you on its toes, and I like that. The more challenging, the better. I liked everything about today."

Coming from an altitude of 8,000 feet at her home in Colorado, Powers was actually coming down to a lower elevation to race today, and that made a difference.

"I knew what it would feel like - it's like riding at home, it hurts your lungs, it hurts your stomach, it burns in your throat, so I was ready for that."

Today's runner-up Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) posted another strong result after taking third to Mara Abbott and Amber Neben at last month's San Dimas Stage Race, and also preferred the longer, flatter test to that of the previous years.

"It was really fast - a little cross-headwind going out. I had to really push, and coming back it was so fast, I was just seeing stars and trying to take the turns as best as I could. I like this time trial better than the other one, knowing how to pace yourself was hard on that hill, but this was the perfect length for me."

Third place went to Rhae Shaw, the Canadian powerhouse who moved to the Northern California Vanderkitten team for the season. Although residing in Seattle at sea level admittedly wasn't to her benefit, Shaw was pleased to get on the podium and help gain some exposure for her team.

"I'm so excited about this team - they've been so great to me. The Wilier time trial bike, the Kask helmet - everything was dialed in. A happy Rhae is a fast Rhae."

Finding success here was particularly satisfying, Shaw said, because Redlands was her first National Calendar race only two years ago. "It's nice to come back and see how everything has changed [for me]."

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:53 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:07 3 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:11 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:14 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:16 6 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:19 7 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:19 8 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:20 9 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:20 10 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:23 11 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:26 12 Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:28 13 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:30 14 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:31 15 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:33 16 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:34 17 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:34 18 Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:35 19 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:36 20 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:39 21 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:39 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:40 23 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:40 24 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:41 25 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:41 26 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:00:41 27 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:41 28 Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:41 29 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:42 30 Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:42 31 Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:43 32 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:43 33 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:45 34 Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:46 35 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:47 36 Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:00:47 37 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:48 38 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:49 39 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:49 40 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:49 41 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:50 42 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:51 43 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:51 44 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:52 45 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:00:53 46 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:53 47 Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology) 0:00:54 48 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 49 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:54 50 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:54 51 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 0:00:55 52 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:55 53 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:55 54 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:56 55 Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 56 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:57 57 Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:00:57 58 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:57 59 Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:00:58 60 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:58 61 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:58 62 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:59 63 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:01:00 64 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:01:01 65 Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:01 66 Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:02 67 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:03 68 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:01:03 69 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 70 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:06 71 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:07 72 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:08 73 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:08 74 Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:09 75 Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:09 76 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:10 77 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology) 0:01:11 78 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 79 David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:11 80 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:11 81 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:13 82 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:13 83 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:01:14 84 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:01:14 85 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:16 86 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:16 87 Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:16 88 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:01:17 89 Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:18 90 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:19 91 Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:19 92 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:20 93 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:21 94 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:22 95 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:22 96 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 0:01:22 97 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:22 98 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 99 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin) 0:01:22 100 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin) 0:01:23 101 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:23 102 Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:24 103 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:26 104 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:27 105 Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:27 106 Jean Michael Lachance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:01:27 107 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:28 108 Christopher Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:28 109 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:28 110 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:29 111 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:30 112 Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:01:31 113 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:31 114 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:31 115 Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 116 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:32 117 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:01:32 118 Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:33 119 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 0:01:34 120 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:01:34 121 Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:35 122 Flavio de Luna Devilla (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:35 123 David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:35 124 Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:36 125 Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek) 0:01:37 126 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:38 127 Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek) 0:01:38 128 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:39 129 Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:41 130 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:01:41 131 Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:42 132 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:43 133 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:43 134 Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology) 0:01:43 135 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 136 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:43 137 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:44 138 Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:45 139 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:45 140 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:45 141 Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:45 142 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:46 143 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:47 144 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:47 145 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:47 146 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 147 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 0:01:48 148 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:01:50 149 Jose Alfredo Infante (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:51 150 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:51 151 Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:53 152 Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:53 153 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:53 154 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:54 155 Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:56 156 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:56 157 Gerardo Medina (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:56 158 Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology) 0:01:59 159 Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:01 160 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:01 161 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:02:02 162 Orlando Garibay (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:02:02 163 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:02:05 164 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 0:02:05 165 Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:06 166 Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:06 167 Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:14 168 Paul Mach (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:14 169 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:16 170 Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:02:16 171 Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:17 172 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:02:19 173 Ivan Cornejo (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:20 174 Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:20 175 Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:21 176 Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:02:22 177 Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:23 178 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:25 179 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:29 180 Miles La Mon (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:31 181 Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:34 182 Nick Maimone (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:37 183 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:40 184 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:41 185 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:02:49 186 Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:03:04 187 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology) 0:03:08 188 Cory Williams (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:03:32 189 Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar) 0:03:39 190 Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:06:58 191 Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:08:59 DNS Ricardo Esquela (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:14:53 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:06 3 David Williams (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:11 4 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:14 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:15 6 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:19 7 Francisco Mancebo (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 8 Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 9 Andres Miguel Corrales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:20 10 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:22 11 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:25 12 Nathaniel English (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 0:00:28 13 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:30 14 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 15 Freddie Rodriguez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:00:32 16 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:33 17 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:34 18 Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:35 19 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 20 Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:38 21 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:39 22 Janier Acevedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 23 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:40 24 Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 25 Shawn Milne (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 26 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 27 Matt Cooke (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:41 28 Taylor Sheldon (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 29 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 30 Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:42 31 Cesar Grajales (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 32 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:43 33 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:45 34 Jimmy Shurman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:46 35 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:00:47 36 Charles Cassin (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 37 Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 38 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:48 39 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:49 40 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 41 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:50 42 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:00:51 43 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 44 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 45 George Cyrus (Landis/Trek) 0:00:53 46 Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 47 Colton Hatrich (Astellas Oncology) 48 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 49 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:54 50 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 51 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin) 52 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 53 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:55 54 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 55 Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:56 56 Jason McCartney (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:57 57 Hector Rangel (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 58 Luis Davila (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 59 Shawn Gravois (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:00:58 60 Michael Torckler (Bissell Pro Cycling) 61 James Stemper (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 62 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:59 63 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 64 Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:01:00 65 Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:01 66 Colin Daw (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:02 67 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 68 Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek) 0:01:03 69 Max Jenkins (5hr Energy p/b Kenda) 70 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 0:01:05 71 Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:06 72 Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:08 73 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 74 Torey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:09 75 Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 76 Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 77 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology) 0:01:11 78 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 79 David Winston (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 80 Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 81 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:13 82 Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 83 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 84 Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek) 0:01:14 85 Nick Bax (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:16 86 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 87 Dion Smith (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 88 Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin) 0:01:17 89 Enrique Aldapa (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:18 90 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 91 Garrett McLeod (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:19 92 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 93 Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:20 94 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:21 95 Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 96 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin) 97 Jonathan McCarty (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:22 98 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 99 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin) 100 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin) 101 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:23 102 Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:24 103 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:26 104 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 105 Brandon Trafton (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:27 106 Jean Michael Lachance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 107 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 108 Christopher Monteleone (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:28 109 Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling) 110 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:29 111 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:30 112 Jacob Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:01:31 113 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 114 Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling) 115 Fabrizi Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 116 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:32 117 Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 118 Rudy Napolitano (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:33 119 Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin) 120 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:01:34 121 Sean McCarthy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 122 Flavio de Luna Devilla (Stage 17-Cylance) 123 David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:35 124 Samuel Grove (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:36 125 Isaiah Newkirk (Landis/Trek) 126 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:38 127 Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek) 128 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:39 129 Eder Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:40 130 Jared Gilyard (Landis/Trek) 0:01:41 131 Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 132 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:42 133 Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 0:01:43 134 Erik Hamilton (Astellas Oncology) 135 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 136 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 137 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:44 138 Samuel Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized) 139 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 140 Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:01:45 141 Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance) 142 Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:46 143 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:47 144 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 145 Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/Specialized) 146 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) 147 Max Korus (Astellas Oncology) 148 Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:01:49 149 Jose Alfredo Infante (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:50 150 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 151 Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:01:52 152 Menjo De Jong (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:53 153 Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 154 Brian McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:54 155 Lucas Binder (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:55 156 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 157 Gerardo Medina (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:56 158 Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology) 0:01:59 159 Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:00 160 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:01 161 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin) 0:02:02 162 Orlando Garibay (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 163 Daniel Patten (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:02:04 164 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 0:02:05 165 Rene Corella (Stage 17-Cylance) 166 Andy Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:06 167 Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:13 168 Paul Mach (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:14 169 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:15 170 Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 0:02:16 171 Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:17 172 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin) 0:02:19 173 Ivan Cornejo (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 174 Luis Comejo Contreras (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:20 175 Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:02:21 176 Andrew MacKay (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:02:22 177 Aaron Pool (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:23 178 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:24 179 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:29 180 Miles La Mon (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:31 181 Mario Frayne (Calimax p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:33 182 Nick Maimone (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:36 183 Chris Gruber (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:39 184 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:02:41 185 Julio Mollinedo (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair) 0:02:48 186 Diego Sandoval (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:03:04 187 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology) 0:03:08 188 Cory Williams (MRI Endurance p/b Monster Medical) 0:03:32 189 Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar) 0:03:39 190 Aurelien Passeron (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:06:58 191 Anthony Canevari (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:08:58

Elite Women stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:09 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 0:00:31 3 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:00:45 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:49 5 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:55 6 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 0:00:56 7 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:59 8 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:00 9 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:03 10 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:07 11 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:08 12 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:09 13 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:12 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:13 15 Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16) 16 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:17 17 Shelley Olds (Team Tibco) 18 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 0:01:19 19 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:21 20 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:23 21 Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 22 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:25 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) 24 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:27 25 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 0:01:30 26 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:32 27 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:35 28 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:38 29 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:39 30 Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon) 0:01:41 31 Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 32 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:01:42 33 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:43 34 Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon) 0:01:44 35 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 0:01:46 36 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:47 37 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:48 38 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 0:01:52 39 Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 40 Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16) 41 Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon) 0:01:56 42 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:58 43 Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:00 44 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:02:08 45 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 46 Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:09 47 Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:10 48 Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:02:14 49 E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:17 50 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 51 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:25 52 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 53 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:26 54 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco) 0:02:27 55 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 56 Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:28 57 Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:33 58 Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:02:35 59 Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 60 Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) 0:02:37 61 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:38 62 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:02:41 63 Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project) 0:02:42 64 Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon) 0:02:43 65 Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:57 66 Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project) 67 Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:58 68 Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:59 69 Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 70 Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:03:02 71 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 0:03:03 72 Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:05 73 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:03:15 74 Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:19 75 Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 76 Emily Thurston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:20 77 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 78 Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:21 79 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:03:28 80 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:40 81 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 0:03:45 82 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:47 83 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 0:03:48 84 Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:03:54 85 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:04:11 86 Megan Horner (The Dare to Be Project) 0:04:37

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:16:10 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized lululemon) 0:00:31 3 Rhae Shaw (Vanderkitten) 0:00:44 4 Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:49 5 Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:55 6 Amber Neben (The Dare to Be Project) 0:00:56 7 Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:59 8 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:00:59 9 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:02 10 Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:07 11 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:07 12 Laura Brown (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:09 13 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:11 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco) 0:01:13 15 Rebecca Balboni (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:13 16 Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:17 17 Shelley Olds (Team Tibco) 0:01:17 18 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco) 0:01:19 19 Katie Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:21 20 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:22 21 Julie Emmerman (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:01:23 22 Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:24 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Team Tibco) 0:01:25 24 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:01:26 25 Claudia Häusler (Team Tibco) 0:01:30 26 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:32 27 Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:34 28 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:38 29 Courteney Lowe (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:39 30 Gillian Carleton (Specialized lululemon) 0:01:41 31 Marilyn McDonald (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:41 32 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:01:41 33 Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:43 34 Ally Stacher (Specialized lululemon) 0:01:44 35 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 0:01:46 36 Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 37 Lauren Stephens (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:47 38 Chantal Blaak (Team Tibco) 0:01:51 39 Julie Cutts (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:01:52 40 Heather Fischer (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:01:52 41 Joy McCulloch (Specialized lululemon) 0:01:55 42 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:58 43 Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:59 44 Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty 16) 0:02:07 45 Jen Purcell (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:08 46 Anne Perry (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:09 47 Leah Guloien (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:10 48 Rebecca Siegel (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:02:14 49 E Scottie Wilborne (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:17 50 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:02:17 51 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:24 52 Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:24 53 Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:02:25 54 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco) 0:02:26 55 Kaytie Scott (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:27 56 Emma Grant (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:28 57 Mary Zider (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:33 58 Anna Lindstrom (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:02:35 59 Kaelly Farnham (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:35 60 Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) 0:02:36 61 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:02:38 62 Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten) 0:02:41 63 Ingri Drexel Clouthier (The Dare to Be Project) 64 Lea Davison (Specialized lululemon) 0:02:42 65 Amy McGuire (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:56 66 Fiona Strouts (The Dare to Be Project) 0:02:57 67 Gabriell Pilote Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 68 Tina Pic (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:02:58 69 Joanie Caron (Primal Pro Women p/b BH) 0:02:59 70 Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita Fine Cooking) 0:03:01 71 Loren Rowney (Specialized lululemon) 0:03:03 72 Kristab Doebel-Hickok (The Dare to Be Project) 73 Holly Breck (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:03:14 74 Emily Georgeson (The Dare to Be Project) 0:03:19 75 Korina Huizar (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:19 76 Emily Thurston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:19 77 Flavia Oliveira (SC Velo - Incycle 0:03:20 78 Lindsay Fox (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:03:20 79 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:03:27 80 Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:39 81 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten) 0:03:44 82 Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:03:46 83 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 0:03:47 84 Jenny Rios Pinal (SC Velo - Incycle) 0:03:53 85 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC) 0:04:10 86 Megan Horner (The Dare to Be Project) 0:04:37

