Redlands Bicycle Classic past winners

Men's and women's champions from 1985 to 2012

Elite men
2012Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
2011Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)
2010Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
2009Jeff Louder (BMC Racing Team)
2008Santiago Botero
2007Andrew Bajadali
2006Nathan O'Neill
2005Chris Wherry
2004Chris Horner
2003Chris Horner
2002Chris Horner
2001Trent Klasna
2000Chris Horner
1999Christian Vande Velde
1998Jonathan Vaughters
1997Dariuz Baranowski
1996Tomasz Brozyna
1995Scott Moninger
1994Malcolm Elliott
1993Malcolm Elliott
1992Scott Fortner
1991Randy Whicker
1990Dmitri Zhadanov
1989Scott Moninger
1988Alexi Grewal
1987Dag-Otto Lauritzen
1986Davis Phinney
1985Thurlow Rogers

Elite women
2012Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To the Top)
2011Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)
2010Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
2009Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team Columbia Highroad)
2008Alex Wrubleski
2007Amber Neben
2006Amber Neben
2005Christine Thorburn
2004Lyne Bessette
2003Genevieve Jeanson
2002Judith Arndt
2001Genevieve Jeanson
2000Alison Dunlap
1999Lyne Bessette
1998Mari Holden
1997Susy Pryde
1996Alison Dunlap
1995Linda Brenneman
1994Jeanne Golay
1993Linda Brenneman
1992Linda Brenneman
1990Suzanne Ferguson
1989Suzanne Sonye

