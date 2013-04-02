Redlands Bicycle Classic past winners
Men's and women's champions from 1985 to 2012
|2012
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)
|2011
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)
|2010
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|2009
|Jeff Louder (BMC Racing Team)
|2008
|Santiago Botero
|2007
|Andrew Bajadali
|2006
|Nathan O'Neill
|2005
|Chris Wherry
|2004
|Chris Horner
|2003
|Chris Horner
|2002
|Chris Horner
|2001
|Trent Klasna
|2000
|Chris Horner
|1999
|Christian Vande Velde
|1998
|Jonathan Vaughters
|1997
|Dariuz Baranowski
|1996
|Tomasz Brozyna
|1995
|Scott Moninger
|1994
|Malcolm Elliott
|1993
|Malcolm Elliott
|1992
|Scott Fortner
|1991
|Randy Whicker
|1990
|Dmitri Zhadanov
|1989
|Scott Moninger
|1988
|Alexi Grewal
|1987
|Dag-Otto Lauritzen
|1986
|Davis Phinney
|1985
|Thurlow Rogers
|2012
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To the Top)
|2011
|Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)
|2010
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|2009
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team Columbia Highroad)
|2008
|Alex Wrubleski
|2007
|Amber Neben
|2006
|Amber Neben
|2005
|Christine Thorburn
|2004
|Lyne Bessette
|2003
|Genevieve Jeanson
|2002
|Judith Arndt
|2001
|Genevieve Jeanson
|2000
|Alison Dunlap
|1999
|Lyne Bessette
|1998
|Mari Holden
|1997
|Susy Pryde
|1996
|Alison Dunlap
|1995
|Linda Brenneman
|1994
|Jeanne Golay
|1993
|Linda Brenneman
|1992
|Linda Brenneman
|1990
|Suzanne Ferguson
|1989
|Suzanne Sonye
