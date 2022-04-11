Tour of Turkey: Kaden Groves wins stage 2 sprint

Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) won stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey in a high-speed bunch sprint, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in Alaçati.

Overnight leader Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was initially in the mix in the sprint, but he eased up within sight of the line, coming home in fifth place behind Cees Bol (Team DSM).

Groves takes command of the overall lead, two seconds up on Philipsen, while Ewan is now third at four seconds.

The finale of the 156km stage was marred by a series of crashes, and Nairo Quintana’s general classification challenge suffered a blow when he fell just outside the 3km to go banner.

The Arkéa-Samsic rider had previously fought his way back up to the bunch after going down in a crash with 40km to go, while his teammate Nacer Bouhanni was earlier forced to abandon the race.

The early part of the stage was animated by an eight-man move featuring Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Peio Goikoetxea (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Angel Fuentes (Burgos BH), Julian Lino (Bike Aid), Noah Granigan (Wildlife Generation), Cristian Raileanu (Sakarya), Oleksandr Prevar (Sportoto) and Nicolas Sessler (Rouvy).

They built a maximum advantage of 2:30 before they were clawed back by the sprinters’ teams. Granigan was the first to the top the day’s lone climb, while the industrious Goikoetxea was the last survivor of the break.

