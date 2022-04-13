Tour of Turkey: Sepulveda wins stage 4 summit finish at Manisa

By published

Argentinian takes overall lead ahead of Bevin and Vine

Image 1 of 11

Eduardo Sepulveda

Eduardo Sepulveda wins stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty)
Image 2 of 11

Jasper De Buyst leads the peloton on the final cliimb

Jasper De Buyst leads at the base of the final climb. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 3 of 11

Nairo Quintana Tour of Turkey

Nairo Quintana on the final climb to Manisa. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 4 of 11

Eduardo Sepulveda

Eduardo Sepulveda en route to victory (Image credit: Getty)
Image 5 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2022

Jay Vine on the offensive on the final climb (Image credit: Getty)
Image 6 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2022

Eduardo Sepulveda wins stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty)
Image 7 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2022

Nairo Quintana crosses the finish line (Image credit: Getty)
Image 8 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2022

Patrick Bevin took second on the stage (Image credit: Getty)
Image 9 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2022

Harm Vanhoucke had to settle for third place. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 10 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2022

Eduardo Sepulveda moved into the overall lead with his stage win. (Image credit: Getty)
Image 11 of 11

Tour of Turkey 2022

Eduardo Sepulveda seized his moment to claim the summit finish. (Image credit: Getty)

Eduardo Sepulveda (Drone Hopper-Androni) won stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey after he attacked alone 4.5km from the top of the final climb to Manisa. The Argentinian took advantage of a lull in the leading group to forge clear, but he proceeded to show his strength by fending off the chasers on the steepest section of the ascent.

Patrick Bevin (Israel Premier Tech) performed the bulk of the chasing behind, and he won the sprint for second place ahead of Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal).

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) launched a series of accelerations earlier on the climb, but he was unable to gain any traction, while Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) also caught the eye as the group of favourites was whittled down to its bare bones.

Sepulveda takes over the race lead from Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), and he leads Bevin by 14 seconds in the general classification, with Vine third at 25 seconds.

“Since the beginning of the year, the team told me I would be coming here and I was looking for a good result on this stage,” said Sepulveda. “I won and I don’t believe it, but I’m very happy. I’ve put in a lot of years of work and it paid off.”

Sepulveda acknowledged that Quintana was the pre-race favourite, but he sensed an opportunity when he was among the ten or so riders to withstand the Colombian’s initial volley of attacks.

“I knew he was the strongest rider but sadly for him he crashed two days ago, and so today was a more open race,” Sepulveda said. “The attacks started before mine, and I was a little bit full gas. But when I saw the moment to attack, I went for it, and I kept a good speed to the finish.”

Sepulveda has twice finished on the podium of the Tour of Turkey, but now he is on the cusp of overall victory, even if he was circumspect about his chances.

“I don’t know, there are still four days to go,” he said. “There were also a lot of crashes yesterday, and I fell two times. I had a little pain, but I won today so I’m happy.”

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews