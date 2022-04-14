Tour of Turkey: Welsford wins stage 5 sprint

Sam Welsford took his first professional win and gave Team DSM their first win of the 2022 season on stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey in Ayvalik.

The 26-year-old Australian switched from the track to road racing after the Tokyo Olympics and used his track speed to pass Jasper Philipsen while sat in the saddle in the final 100 metres.

Both had surged passed Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) who started his sprint early along the barriers. When Ewan was passed, he eased up, while behind Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) lost his chain and his pedal and was also unable to sprint.

A crash inside the final kilometre saw several riders go down. However stage 4 winner

Eduardo Sepúlveda (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) kept the turquoise leader’s jersey.

More to come.

