Caleb Ewan wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey

Australian sprinter beats Jasper Philipsen and Kaden Groves in Kusadasi

Image 1 of 8

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 10 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 202km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2022 on April 10 2022 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 8

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 10 LR Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix sprint at finish line during the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 202km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2022 on April 10 2022 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 8

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 10 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 202km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2022 on April 10 2022 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 8

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 10 LR Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix on second place stage winner Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal and Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Bikeexchange Jayco on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 202km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2022 on April 10 2022 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey, Jasper Philipsen second and Kaden Groves third (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 8

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 10 LR Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix on second place stage winner Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal and Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Bikeexchange Jayco on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 202km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2022 on April 10 2022 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey, Jasper Philipsen second and Kaden Groves third (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 8

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 10 LR Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix on second place stage winner Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal and Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Bikeexchange Jayco on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 202km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2022 on April 10 2022 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey, Jasper Philipsen second and Kaden Groves third (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 8

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 10 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at podium as green sprint jersey winner during the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 202km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2022 on April 10 2022 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey wears the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 8

KUSADASI TURKEY APRIL 10 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Lotto Soudal celebrates at podium as turquoise leader jersey winner during the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour Of Turkey 2021 Stage 1 a 202km stage from Bodrum to Kuadas TUR2022 on April 10 2022 in Kusadasi Turkey Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Caleb Ewan wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey and wears the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia’s Caleb Ewan returned to a winning mood almost one month after his season was put on a halt due to sickness one week before Milan-San Remo, which was his big goal of the first part of 2022. He won stage 1 of the 57th Tour of Turkey in bunch sprint finish ahead of Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen and his compatriot Kaden Groves.

“It’s actually fantastic to win this stage," Ewan reacted. “I didn’t know what to expect because I came back from being sick. At the start of the stage I didn’t feel so good. I kept going and I started to feel better and better. On the climb, I felt reasonably comfortable. My team at the end did a great job. I thought they went too early. But they did it perfectly. Jasper [de Buyst] dropped me exactly where I had to be.”

Philipsen also benefited from a great teamwork but was harmed by a crash in the downhill. He told Cyclingnews after the race that it was just bruises and nothing serious. 

Third placed Groves commented, “I can’t be too disappointed. We’ve got a good field here this year. Good job by the boys, positioning by me wasn’t ideal but the legs are decent and I’m looking forward to the coming stages."

Ewan added, “I was obviously disappointed to miss Milan-San Remo and some of the Belgian classics, but there’s more goals this season and the Giro is one of them. It’s important to do well here for my confidence ahead of the Giro. I really like to come here. I’ve done the Tour of Turkey a few times and I had a good one with two stage wins the last time I came in 2019. I always want to win as much as I can when I come to a stage race.”

How it unfolded

Turkish rider Halil Dogan of BikeAid was first to attack from the gun. Five riders joined him to make the day’s breakaway: Julen Irizar (Euskaltel), Jonathan Clarke (Wildlife Generation), Vitaliy Buts (Sakarya), Burak Abay (Spor Toto) and Abram Stockman (Saris Rouvy). 

After their advantage reached five minutes, the teams of the sprinters, mainly Alpecin-Fenix, Bora-Hansgrohe, BikeExchange-Jayco and Israel-Premier Tech got organised to maintain the time gap around three minutes. Lotto-Soudal upped the tempo while approaching the 50km to go mark where the deficit of the peloton became less than one minute.

Racing for the two subsidiary classifications, Buts took the white jersey of the Treasures of Turkey Sprints as he passed first at km 87 and grabbed five points in the King of the Mountains competition before the regrouping with 35km remaining. 

Arkea-Samsic took control of the peloton up the 4km long climb whose summit was located 29km before the end. Therefore Nicolas Edet, the winner of the climbers’ classification at the 2013 Vuelta a España, scored five KOM, just like Buts but the Frenchman was awarded the red jersey at the benefice of highest categorized climb.

Lots of action took place in the downhill with Sean Bennett looking for glory within 20km to go and a few crashes happening at the back of the reduced pack. The American from China Glory surrendered 5km before the line. 

Patrick Bevin of Israel-Premier Tech tried to escape for the second time but it was eventually a bunch sprint in the coastal town of Kusadasi. 

Arkea-Samsic gave a strong lead-out to Nacer Bouhanni but it was Ewan who came out of the box in a perfect timing to beat Philipsen and Kaden Groves.

Ewan leads the Tour of Turkey for the first time in his career at his first participation. He’ll wear the turquoise jersey on stage 2 from Selçuk to Alaçati.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:38:15
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
8Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling
9Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
10Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
12Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
13Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
18Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
19David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Spor Toto Cycling Team
21Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team DSM
22Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Human Powered Health
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
25Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
27Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
28Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
29Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
30Léo Bouvier (Fra) Bike Aid
31Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
33Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
35David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk
36Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05
37Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
40Luca Chirico (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
41Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
42Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
43Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
44Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
47Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
49Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
50Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
51Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
52Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Global 6 Cycling
53Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
54Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
55Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
56Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Lucas De Rossi (Fra) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 0:00:10
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
59Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:00:12
60Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
61Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health
62Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
64James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
65Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
66Péter Kusztor (Hun) Novo Nordisk
67Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
68Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
69Etienne van Empel (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
70Brendan Rhim (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
71Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
72Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
73Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
74Cristian Raileanu (Rom) Sakarya BB Pro Team
75Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
76Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
77Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
78Samet Bulut (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
79Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
80Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
81Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
82Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
83Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
84Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
85Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
86Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Conor Schunk (USA) Global 6 Cycling
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
90Sean Bennett (USA) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
91Xianjing Lyu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
92Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk
93Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
94Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
95Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:00:21
96Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:28
97Julian Borresch (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
98Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:43
99Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Brandon Alejandro Rojas Vega (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
101Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
102Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:50
103Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:52
104Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
105Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:06
107Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25
108Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55
109Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:04
110Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
111Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Matiss Kalverss (Lat) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team 0:08:54
113Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
114Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
115Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
116Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
118Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team 0:10:22
120Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:23
121Onur Balkan (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
122Elchin Asadov (Aze) Sakarya BB Pro Team
123Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
124Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal
125Max-David Briese (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
126Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
128Mihkel Räim (Est) Burgos-BH
129Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
130Thomas Benton (Aus) Global 6 Cycling
131Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health
132Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
133Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
134Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk
135Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
136Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
137Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team
138Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
139Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk
140Batuhan Ozgur (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
141Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
142Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health
143Reinier Honig (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
144Ahmet Orken (Tur) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
145Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk 0:10:29
146Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:10:30
147Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
148Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 0:12:12
149Changquan Xu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 0:14:34
150Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
151Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
152Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
153Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
154Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
155Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
156Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:36
157Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
158Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid 0:14:47
159Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health
160Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
161Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
162Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
163Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
164Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSavva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNFXeno Young (GBr) Global 6 Cycling
DNSJuan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNSColin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health

General classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:38:05
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:04
3Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:06
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
8Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling
9Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
10Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
12Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
13Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
15Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
18Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
19David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Spor Toto Cycling Team
21Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team DSM
22Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
23Gavin Mannion (USA) Human Powered Health
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
25Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
27Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
28Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
29Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
30Léo Bouvier (Fra) Bike Aid
31Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
33Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
35David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk
36Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15
37Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
40Luca Chirico (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
41Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
42Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
43Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
44Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
47Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
49Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
50Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
51Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
52Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Global 6 Cycling
53Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
54Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
55Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
56Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Lucas De Rossi (Fra) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 0:00:20
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
59Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:00:22
60Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
61Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health
62Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
64James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
65Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
66Péter Kusztor (Hun) Novo Nordisk
67Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
68Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
69Etienne van Empel (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
70Brendan Rhim (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
71Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
72Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
73Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
74Cristian Raileanu (Rom) Sakarya BB Pro Team
75Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
76Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
77Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
78Samet Bulut (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
79Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
80Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
81Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
82Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
83Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
84Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
85Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
86Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Conor Schunk (USA) Global 6 Cycling
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
90Sean Bennett (USA) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
91Xianjing Lyu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
92Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk
93Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
94Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
95Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:00:31
96Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:38
97Julian Borresch (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
98Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53
99Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Brandon Alejandro Rojas Vega (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
101Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
102Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:00
103Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:02
104Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
105Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:16
107Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35
108Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05
109Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:14
110Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
111Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Matiss Kalverss (Lat) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team 0:09:04
113Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
114Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
115Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
116Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
118Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team 0:10:32
120Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:33
121Onur Balkan (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
122Elchin Asadov (Aze) Sakarya BB Pro Team
123Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
124Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal
125Max-David Briese (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
126Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
128Mihkel Räim (Est) Burgos-BH
129Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
130Thomas Benton (Aus) Global 6 Cycling
131Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health
132Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
133Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
134Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk
135Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
136Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
137Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team
138Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
139Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk
140Batuhan Ozgur (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
141Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
142Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health
143Reinier Honig (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
144Ahmet Orken (Tur) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
145Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk 0:10:39
146Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:10:40
147Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
148Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 0:12:22
149Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:14:42
150Changquan Xu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 0:14:44
151Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
152Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
153Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
154Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
155Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
156Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:46
157Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
158Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid 0:14:54
159Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:56
160Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:14:57
161Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
162Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
163Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
164Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 15
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14
3Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 13
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 11
6Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 10
7Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 9
8Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling 8
9Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 7
10Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6
11Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid 5
12Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 5
13Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
14Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3
15Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 3
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 2
17Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1
18Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 5
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team 5
3Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
4Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3
5Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2
6Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid 2
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 1
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1
9Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel-Premier Tech 13:54:45
2Alpecin-Fenix
3BikeExchange-Jayco
4Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
5Lotto Soudal
6Team DSM
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Team Arkéa Samsic
9Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
10Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Human Powered Health
12Novo Nordisk
13Global 6 Cycling
14Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
15Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
16Burgos-BH
17Spor Toto Cycling Team
18Bike Aid
19Equipo Kern Pharma
20Bardiani CSF Faizane'
21China Glory Continental Cycling Team
22Astana Qazaqstan Team
23Bora-Hansgrohe
24Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08
25Sakarya BB Pro Team 0:10:46

Jean-François Quénet

