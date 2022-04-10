Image 1 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey, Jasper Philipsen second and Kaden Groves third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey, Jasper Philipsen second and Kaden Groves third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey, Jasper Philipsen second and Kaden Groves third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 8 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey wears the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 8 Caleb Ewan wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey and wears the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia’s Caleb Ewan returned to a winning mood almost one month after his season was put on a halt due to sickness one week before Milan-San Remo, which was his big goal of the first part of 2022. He won stage 1 of the 57th Tour of Turkey in bunch sprint finish ahead of Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen and his compatriot Kaden Groves.

“It’s actually fantastic to win this stage," Ewan reacted. “I didn’t know what to expect because I came back from being sick. At the start of the stage I didn’t feel so good. I kept going and I started to feel better and better. On the climb, I felt reasonably comfortable. My team at the end did a great job. I thought they went too early. But they did it perfectly. Jasper [de Buyst] dropped me exactly where I had to be.”

Philipsen also benefited from a great teamwork but was harmed by a crash in the downhill. He told Cyclingnews after the race that it was just bruises and nothing serious.

Third placed Groves commented, “I can’t be too disappointed. We’ve got a good field here this year. Good job by the boys, positioning by me wasn’t ideal but the legs are decent and I’m looking forward to the coming stages."

Ewan added, “I was obviously disappointed to miss Milan-San Remo and some of the Belgian classics, but there’s more goals this season and the Giro is one of them. It’s important to do well here for my confidence ahead of the Giro. I really like to come here. I’ve done the Tour of Turkey a few times and I had a good one with two stage wins the last time I came in 2019. I always want to win as much as I can when I come to a stage race.”

How it unfolded

Turkish rider Halil Dogan of BikeAid was first to attack from the gun. Five riders joined him to make the day’s breakaway: Julen Irizar (Euskaltel), Jonathan Clarke (Wildlife Generation), Vitaliy Buts (Sakarya), Burak Abay (Spor Toto) and Abram Stockman (Saris Rouvy).

After their advantage reached five minutes, the teams of the sprinters, mainly Alpecin-Fenix, Bora-Hansgrohe, BikeExchange-Jayco and Israel-Premier Tech got organised to maintain the time gap around three minutes. Lotto-Soudal upped the tempo while approaching the 50km to go mark where the deficit of the peloton became less than one minute.

Racing for the two subsidiary classifications, Buts took the white jersey of the Treasures of Turkey Sprints as he passed first at km 87 and grabbed five points in the King of the Mountains competition before the regrouping with 35km remaining.

Arkea-Samsic took control of the peloton up the 4km long climb whose summit was located 29km before the end. Therefore Nicolas Edet, the winner of the climbers’ classification at the 2013 Vuelta a España, scored five KOM, just like Buts but the Frenchman was awarded the red jersey at the benefice of highest categorized climb.

Lots of action took place in the downhill with Sean Bennett looking for glory within 20km to go and a few crashes happening at the back of the reduced pack. The American from China Glory surrendered 5km before the line.

Patrick Bevin of Israel-Premier Tech tried to escape for the second time but it was eventually a bunch sprint in the coastal town of Kusadasi.

Arkea-Samsic gave a strong lead-out to Nacer Bouhanni but it was Ewan who came out of the box in a perfect timing to beat Philipsen and Kaden Groves.

Ewan leads the Tour of Turkey for the first time in his career at his first participation. He’ll wear the turquoise jersey on stage 2 from Selçuk to Alaçati.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:38:15 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling 9 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 10 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 12 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 13 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 18 Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 19 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Spor Toto Cycling Team 21 Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team DSM 22 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Human Powered Health 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 25 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 27 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 28 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 29 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30 Léo Bouvier (Fra) Bike Aid 31 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 33 Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 35 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk 36 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 37 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40 Luca Chirico (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 41 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 42 Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 43 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 44 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 47 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 49 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 50 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 51 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 52 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Global 6 Cycling 53 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54 Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 55 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 56 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 0:00:10 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 59 Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:00:12 60 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 61 Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health 62 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 64 James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 65 Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 66 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Novo Nordisk 67 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 68 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 69 Etienne van Empel (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 70 Brendan Rhim (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 71 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 72 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 73 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH 74 Cristian Raileanu (Rom) Sakarya BB Pro Team 75 Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 76 Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team 77 Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 78 Samet Bulut (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 79 Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 80 Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 81 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team 82 Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid 83 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 84 Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 85 Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 86 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Conor Schunk (USA) Global 6 Cycling 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 90 Sean Bennett (USA) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 91 Xianjing Lyu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 92 Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk 93 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 94 Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 95 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:00:21 96 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:28 97 Julian Borresch (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 98 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:43 99 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Brandon Alejandro Rojas Vega (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 101 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 102 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:50 103 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:00:52 104 Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 105 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:06 107 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 108 Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 109 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:04 110 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 111 Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Matiss Kalverss (Lat) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team 0:08:54 113 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 114 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 115 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 116 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid 118 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team 0:10:22 120 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:23 121 Onur Balkan (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team 122 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Sakarya BB Pro Team 123 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 124 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal 125 Max-David Briese (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 126 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 128 Mihkel Räim (Est) Burgos-BH 129 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 130 Thomas Benton (Aus) Global 6 Cycling 131 Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health 132 Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM 133 Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 134 Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk 135 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 136 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 137 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 139 Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk 140 Batuhan Ozgur (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team 141 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 142 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health 143 Reinier Honig (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 144 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 145 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk 0:10:29 146 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:10:30 147 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 148 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 0:12:12 149 Changquan Xu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 0:14:34 150 Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 151 Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 152 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 153 Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 154 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 155 Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 156 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:36 157 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 158 Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid 0:14:47 159 Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health 160 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 161 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 162 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 164 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Savva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma DNF Xeno Young (GBr) Global 6 Cycling DNS Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH DNS Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health

General classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:38:05 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:04 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:06 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 8 Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling 9 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 10 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 12 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 13 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 15 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 18 Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 19 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Spor Toto Cycling Team 21 Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team DSM 22 Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 23 Gavin Mannion (USA) Human Powered Health 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 25 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 27 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 28 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 29 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 30 Léo Bouvier (Fra) Bike Aid 31 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 33 Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 35 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk 36 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 37 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 40 Luca Chirico (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 41 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 42 Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 43 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 44 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 47 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 49 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 50 Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 51 Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 52 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Global 6 Cycling 53 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 54 Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 55 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 56 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 0:00:20 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 59 Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:00:22 60 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 61 Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health 62 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team 64 James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 65 Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 66 Péter Kusztor (Hun) Novo Nordisk 67 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 68 Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH 69 Etienne van Empel (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 70 Brendan Rhim (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 71 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 72 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 73 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH 74 Cristian Raileanu (Rom) Sakarya BB Pro Team 75 Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 76 Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team 77 Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 78 Samet Bulut (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 79 Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 80 Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 81 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team 82 Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid 83 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 84 Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 85 Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma 86 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Conor Schunk (USA) Global 6 Cycling 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 90 Sean Bennett (USA) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 91 Xianjing Lyu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 92 Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk 93 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 94 Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 95 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:00:31 96 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:38 97 Julian Borresch (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 98 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 99 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Brandon Alejandro Rojas Vega (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 101 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 102 Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:00 103 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:01:02 104 Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 105 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:16 107 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 108 Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 109 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:14 110 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 111 Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Matiss Kalverss (Lat) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team 0:09:04 113 Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 114 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 115 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 116 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid 118 Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team 0:10:32 120 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:33 121 Onur Balkan (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team 122 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Sakarya BB Pro Team 123 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 124 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal 125 Max-David Briese (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 126 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 128 Mihkel Räim (Est) Burgos-BH 129 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 130 Thomas Benton (Aus) Global 6 Cycling 131 Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health 132 Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM 133 Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 134 Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk 135 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team 136 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 137 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 139 Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk 140 Batuhan Ozgur (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team 141 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 142 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health 143 Reinier Honig (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 144 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 145 Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk 0:10:39 146 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 0:10:40 147 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 148 Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH 0:12:22 149 Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 0:14:42 150 Changquan Xu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 0:14:44 151 Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 152 Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 153 Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 154 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 155 Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 156 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:46 157 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 158 Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid 0:14:54 159 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:56 160 Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:14:57 161 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 162 Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team 163 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 164 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 15 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 13 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 11 6 Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 10 7 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 9 8 Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling 8 9 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 7 10 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 11 Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid 5 12 Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 5 13 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 14 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 15 Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team 3 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 2 17 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 18 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 5 2 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team 5 3 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 4 Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 3 5 Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 2 6 Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid 2 7 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech 1 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling 1 9 Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team 1