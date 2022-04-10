Caleb Ewan wins opening stage at Tour of Turkey
By Jean-François Quénet published
Australian sprinter beats Jasper Philipsen and Kaden Groves in Kusadasi
Australia’s Caleb Ewan returned to a winning mood almost one month after his season was put on a halt due to sickness one week before Milan-San Remo, which was his big goal of the first part of 2022. He won stage 1 of the 57th Tour of Turkey in bunch sprint finish ahead of Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen and his compatriot Kaden Groves.
“It’s actually fantastic to win this stage," Ewan reacted. “I didn’t know what to expect because I came back from being sick. At the start of the stage I didn’t feel so good. I kept going and I started to feel better and better. On the climb, I felt reasonably comfortable. My team at the end did a great job. I thought they went too early. But they did it perfectly. Jasper [de Buyst] dropped me exactly where I had to be.”
Philipsen also benefited from a great teamwork but was harmed by a crash in the downhill. He told Cyclingnews after the race that it was just bruises and nothing serious.
Third placed Groves commented, “I can’t be too disappointed. We’ve got a good field here this year. Good job by the boys, positioning by me wasn’t ideal but the legs are decent and I’m looking forward to the coming stages."
Ewan added, “I was obviously disappointed to miss Milan-San Remo and some of the Belgian classics, but there’s more goals this season and the Giro is one of them. It’s important to do well here for my confidence ahead of the Giro. I really like to come here. I’ve done the Tour of Turkey a few times and I had a good one with two stage wins the last time I came in 2019. I always want to win as much as I can when I come to a stage race.”
How it unfolded
Turkish rider Halil Dogan of BikeAid was first to attack from the gun. Five riders joined him to make the day’s breakaway: Julen Irizar (Euskaltel), Jonathan Clarke (Wildlife Generation), Vitaliy Buts (Sakarya), Burak Abay (Spor Toto) and Abram Stockman (Saris Rouvy).
After their advantage reached five minutes, the teams of the sprinters, mainly Alpecin-Fenix, Bora-Hansgrohe, BikeExchange-Jayco and Israel-Premier Tech got organised to maintain the time gap around three minutes. Lotto-Soudal upped the tempo while approaching the 50km to go mark where the deficit of the peloton became less than one minute.
Racing for the two subsidiary classifications, Buts took the white jersey of the Treasures of Turkey Sprints as he passed first at km 87 and grabbed five points in the King of the Mountains competition before the regrouping with 35km remaining.
Arkea-Samsic took control of the peloton up the 4km long climb whose summit was located 29km before the end. Therefore Nicolas Edet, the winner of the climbers’ classification at the 2013 Vuelta a España, scored five KOM, just like Buts but the Frenchman was awarded the red jersey at the benefice of highest categorized climb.
Lots of action took place in the downhill with Sean Bennett looking for glory within 20km to go and a few crashes happening at the back of the reduced pack. The American from China Glory surrendered 5km before the line.
Patrick Bevin of Israel-Premier Tech tried to escape for the second time but it was eventually a bunch sprint in the coastal town of Kusadasi.
Arkea-Samsic gave a strong lead-out to Nacer Bouhanni but it was Ewan who came out of the box in a perfect timing to beat Philipsen and Kaden Groves.
Ewan leads the Tour of Turkey for the first time in his career at his first participation. He’ll wear the turquoise jersey on stage 2 from Selçuk to Alaçati.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:38:15
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|7
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling
|9
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|12
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|13
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|18
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|19
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|21
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team DSM
|22
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Human Powered Health
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|25
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|27
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|28
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|30
|Léo Bouvier (Fra) Bike Aid
|31
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|33
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|35
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|36
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:05
|37
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|40
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|43
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|44
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|47
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|49
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|50
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|51
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|52
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Global 6 Cycling
|53
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|54
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|55
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|56
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|59
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|0:00:12
|60
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|61
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health
|62
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|64
|James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|65
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|66
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Novo Nordisk
|67
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|68
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
|69
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|70
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|71
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|72
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
|73
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|74
|Cristian Raileanu (Rom) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|75
|Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|76
|Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|77
|Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|78
|Samet Bulut (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|79
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|80
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|81
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|82
|Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
|83
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|84
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
|86
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Conor Schunk (USA) Global 6 Cycling
|89
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Sean Bennett (USA) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|91
|Xianjing Lyu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|92
|Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk
|93
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|94
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|95
|Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:00:21
|96
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:28
|97
|Julian Borresch (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|98
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:43
|99
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Brandon Alejandro Rojas Vega (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|103
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|104
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|105
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:06
|107
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|108
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|109
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|0:02:04
|110
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|111
|Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Matiss Kalverss (Lat) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|0:08:54
|113
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|114
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|116
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|118
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|0:10:22
|120
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:10:23
|121
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|122
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|123
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|124
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Max-David Briese (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|126
|Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|128
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Burgos-BH
|129
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|130
|Thomas Benton (Aus) Global 6 Cycling
|131
|Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health
|132
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|133
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|134
|Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|135
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|136
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|137
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|139
|Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk
|140
|Batuhan Ozgur (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|141
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|142
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health
|143
|Reinier Honig (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|144
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|145
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|0:10:29
|146
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:10:30
|147
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|148
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|0:12:12
|149
|Changquan Xu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|150
|Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|151
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|152
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|153
|Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|154
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|155
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:14:36
|157
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid
|0:14:47
|159
|Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health
|160
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|161
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|162
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|164
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Savva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Xeno Young (GBr) Global 6 Cycling
|DNS
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNS
|Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:38:05
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:04
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:06
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|7
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|8
|Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling
|9
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|12
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|13
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|18
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|19
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|21
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Team DSM
|22
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Human Powered Health
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|25
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|27
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|28
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|30
|Léo Bouvier (Fra) Bike Aid
|31
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|33
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|35
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|36
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|37
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|40
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|42
|Alex Jaime Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|43
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|44
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|47
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|49
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|50
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|51
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|52
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Global 6 Cycling
|53
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|54
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|55
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|56
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|59
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|0:00:22
|60
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|61
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health
|62
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|64
|James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling
|65
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|66
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Novo Nordisk
|67
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|68
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Burgos-BH
|69
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|70
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|71
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|72
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling
|73
|Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|74
|Cristian Raileanu (Rom) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|75
|Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|76
|Nicolas Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|77
|Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|78
|Samet Bulut (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|79
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|80
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|81
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|82
|Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
|83
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|84
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|85
|Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
|86
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Conor Schunk (USA) Global 6 Cycling
|89
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Sean Bennett (USA) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|91
|Xianjing Lyu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|92
|Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk
|93
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|94
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|95
|Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:00:31
|96
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:00:38
|97
|Julian Borresch (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|98
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:53
|99
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Brandon Alejandro Rojas Vega (Col) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Cormac McGeough (Irl) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|103
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|104
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|105
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:16
|107
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|108
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|109
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|0:02:14
|110
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|111
|Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Matiss Kalverss (Lat) Astana Qazaqstan Development Team
|0:09:04
|113
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|114
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|116
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Jesse Ewart (Irl) Bike Aid
|118
|Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|0:10:32
|120
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:10:33
|121
|Onur Balkan (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|122
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|123
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|124
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Max-David Briese (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|126
|Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Ricardo Zurita Garcia (Spa) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|128
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Burgos-BH
|129
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|130
|Thomas Benton (Aus) Global 6 Cycling
|131
|Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health
|132
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|133
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|134
|Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|135
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|136
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|137
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|139
|Hamish Beadle (NZl) Novo Nordisk
|140
|Batuhan Ozgur (Tur) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|141
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|142
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health
|143
|Reinier Honig (Ned) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|144
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|145
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|0:10:39
|146
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|0:10:40
|147
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|148
|Gabriel Muller (Fra) Burgos-BH
|0:12:22
|149
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|0:14:42
|150
|Changquan Xu (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|0:14:44
|151
|Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|152
|Oguzhan Tiryaki (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|153
|Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|154
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|155
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:14:46
|157
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid
|0:14:54
|159
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:56
|160
|Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health
|0:14:57
|161
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|162
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (Chn) China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|163
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|164
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|15
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|11
|6
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|10
|7
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Miguel Angel Fernandez Ruiz (Spa) Global 6 Cycling
|8
|9
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|7
|10
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|11
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid
|5
|12
|Scott McGill (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|14
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|3
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|2
|17
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|18
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|5
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Sakarya BB Pro Team
|5
|3
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|4
|Noah Granigan (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Carlos Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|2
|6
|Halil Dogan (Tur) Bike Aid
|2
|7
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech
|1
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|1
|9
|Burak Abay (Tur) Spor Toto Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Israel-Premier Tech
|13:54:45
|2
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|4
|Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Team DSM
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Human Powered Health
|12
|Novo Nordisk
|13
|Global 6 Cycling
|14
|Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|15
|Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|16
|Burgos-BH
|17
|Spor Toto Cycling Team
|18
|Bike Aid
|19
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|21
|China Glory Continental Cycling Team
|22
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|25
|Sakarya BB Pro Team
|0:10:46
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Caleb Ewan wins opening stage at Tour of TurkeyAustralian sprinter beats Jasper Philipsen and Kaden Groves in Kusadasi
-
Cavalli wins Amstel Gold Race WomenItalian solos home after post-Cauberg attack
-
Dani Martínez coy on Tour de France role after Itzulia win'I'm at the disposal of the team' says in-form Ineos rider
-
Amstel Gold Race start line quotes: Van der Poel, Van Vleuten, Pidcock, BalsamoThe big names of the men's and women's peloton speak in Maastricht