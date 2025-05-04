'Nothing is set for my future' – Elia Viviani leaves the door open to race in 2026 and target 100 wins after maiden Lotto victory

published

Italian scored his 90th career victory in the Tour of Turkey after an 18-month drought

LESSINES BELGIUM MARCH 08 Elia Vivian of Italy and Team Lotto prior to the 30th Grand Prix Criquielion 2025 a 200km one day race from Ath to Lessines on March 08 2025 in Lessines Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Viviani may race into 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On April 27, Elia Viviani (Lotto) started the 60th Tour of Turkey at the Atatürk Park in Antalya and he recognised the exact same place where he claimed his first pro victory. 

In 2010, at the end of stage 7 and his very first pro race with the Liquigas-Doimo WorldTour team, Viviani became a winner for the first time.

