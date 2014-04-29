Simon Yates crashes out of the Tour of Turkey

Tour of Britain stage 6 winner Simon Yates (Great Britain) (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Orica-GreenEdge rider Simon Yates has crashed out during the queen stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey and has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

The young British rider was as a possible contender on the tough climb to the finish at Elmali today and for overall victory in the weeklong stage race. The crash occurred 65km into the stage as the peloton chased a break away of four riders.

The 21-year-old Yates is a first year professional after impressing as an under 23 rider in 2013 by winning two stages at the Tour de l'Avenir and a stage at the Tour of Britain. He has quickly impressed in the professional ranks, finishing 12th at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco early this month.

His twin brother Adam is also in action in the Tour of Turkey. The Orica-GreenEdge team confirmed that Simon Yates had been taken to hospital for treatment and x-rays on his shoulder.

