Team Profile
Team TotalEnergies
- Maciej Bodnar
- Niccolò Bonifazio
- Mathieu Burgaudeau
- Jeremy Cabot
- Fabien Doubey
- Sandy Dujardin
- Valentin Ferron
- Alexandre Geniez
- Dries Van Gestel
- Fabien Grellier
- Edvald Boasson Hagen
- Alan Jousseaume
- Pierre Latour
- Chris Lawless
- Lorrenzo Manzin
- Cristian Rodriguez Martin
- Daniel Oss
- Paul Ourselin
- Víctor de la Parte
- Peter Sagan
- Juraj Sagan
- Julien Simon
- Geoffrey Soupe
- Niki Terpstra
- Anthony Turgis
- Alexis Vuillermoz
