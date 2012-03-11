Wiggins wins Paris-Nice
Sky Briton prevails on Col d'Èze to secure GC
Stage 8: Nice - Col d'Èze
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) secured overall victory at Paris-Nice by winning the concluding time trial on the slopes of the Col d’Eze with a performance that married power and poise. The Englishman relegated the plucky Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) to second place on the day and the second step of the podium to retain the yellow jersey by eight seconds.
Race favourite from the moment he mastered the wet conditions to finish second in the short opening time trial last Sunday, Wiggins had looked assured throughout his spell in the overall lead, but he was put to the pin of his collar to ensure that his confident display over the past week didn’t go unrewarded as Westra threatened to create a huge upset on the outskirts of Nice.
Six seconds down overall, the Dutchman thundered down the start ramp and attacked the lower slopes with considerable gusto. As the road flattened out slightly on the approach to the time check at the 5.5km point, it was clear that Westra’s tactic was to begin as quickly as possible in a bid to put Wiggins under pressure.
Westra certainly fulfilled his part of the bargain, as he came through the check point a full two seconds quicker than Wiggins, but it was here that the Sky rider showed admirable grace under fire. Though his overall lead was now just four seconds on the road, Wiggins refused to panic, and scarcely broke from his aerodynamic position.
He remained seated, his arms resting on the tri bars, and with only the mildest lilt of his shoulders, Wiggins continued to tap out the same metronomic rhythm even as the road reared up again in the second half of the course.
For his part, Westra was beginning to roll his body ever so slightly as he kept his gear turning around, but the Dutchman was certainly not labouring over the final section of the course. Out of the saddle as he charged into the finishing straight, Westra strained every sinew as he dived for the line, stopping the clock with a time that was a remarkable 31 seconds quicker than the previous best established by Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
The crowds at the finish line must have begun to sense that a major surprise was on the cards, but unbeknownst to them, Wiggins had begun to claw back his early losses to Westra. Inside the final kilometre, he appeared as implacable as ever and remained firmly seated until the final 200 metres. At this point, he buried his hands into the drops and climbed out of the saddle in one final effort to summon up every last ounce of strength and he flashed under the finishing banner two seconds quicker than Westra to save his yellow jersey and take stage victory for good measure.
“I had a fright, he won at Mende so I knew he had the legs,” Wiggins said of his dauphin after the finish.
Westra’s disappointment at coming so close to such a big win was palpable, but he was gracious in his praise of Wiggins. “Bradley was stronger today,” he said. “I was never as strong myself as this week, and for me and the team it was a great week.”
A two-man race
Levi Leipheimer’s travails on Saturday’s stage to Nice meant that the battle for final overall victory had been effectively reduced to a two-way struggle between Wiggins and Westra. Although Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) began the day just 18 seconds off Wiggins’ lead, the Spaniard was never the most adept time triallist even prior to his suspension for his implication in Operacion Puerto, and that form line held on Sunday as he finished the stage in 6th place, 52 seconds down on Wiggins.
That performance was enough to guarantee the third spot on the podium for Valverde, although he would ultimately surrender his green jersey to Wiggins. Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) also did enough on the day to secure their places in the top five overall, but a disappointing showing from Maxime Monfort (23rd at 1:35) saw the RadioShack-Nissan rider drop behind Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) and into 7th overall.
There was a sense from the off that Wiggins and Westra’s race within a race would decide both stage and overall honours, and so it proved, although Jean-Christophe Peraud was emphatically the best of the rest. The Frenchman was disappointed to have missed the race-deciding split on Monday and he took out his frustrations by thrashing around the course 14 seconds quicker than Spilak and 18 faster than Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun).
Once the final two starters screamed through the intermediate check with the two quickest times at that point, however, Péraud knew that he would be vacating the hot seat at the finish line. In the end, it was Wiggins who refused to blink and who dosed his effort to a tee over the 9.4km to take both stage and overall honours. Wiggins' victory meant that he becomes the second British rider to win Paris-Nice, 45 years after the late Tom Simpson's triumph on the Riviera.
Sky’s much-heralded pursuit of “marginal gains” may have been a source of some mirth to outsiders during the team’s mixed opening season, but with so little room for error on the Col d’Eze, Wiggins was leaving nothing to chance – while Westra tackled the course in a normal helmet, Wiggins wore his time trial headgear.
As with his use of elliptical chainrings, opinion will be divided as to whether the real benefits of his choice of equipment were psychological or material, but no matter, every little helps and there can be no arguing with the result. With Paris-Nice now added to his Critérium du Dauphiné title of last season, Wiggins’ build-up to that other famous French stage race in July can continue apace.
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:12
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:02
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:51
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:58
|8
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:59
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:01:07
|13
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:15
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:26
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:27
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:28
|21
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:32
|22
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:33
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:35
|24
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:37
|26
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:41
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:43
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:44
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|32
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:48
|33
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:01:49
|35
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|36
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:52
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|40
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|41
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:58
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:03
|44
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|45
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:17
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:18
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:21
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:22
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:23
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|54
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|56
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:29
|57
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:31
|58
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:33
|59
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:34
|60
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|62
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|63
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:38
|64
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:42
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|70
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|71
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:48
|72
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:49
|73
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|74
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:54
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:55
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:56
|78
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:57
|79
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:58
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:03:03
|81
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:04
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:06
|83
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|84
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:16
|85
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|86
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|87
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|88
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:20
|89
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:21
|90
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|92
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:25
|93
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:27
|94
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:28
|95
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:31
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:03:34
|97
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:36
|98
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:03:38
|99
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:03:39
|101
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:42
|103
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:43
|104
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:44
|105
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:46
|106
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:50
|107
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:51
|108
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|109
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|111
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:02
|112
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:03
|113
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:04
|114
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|115
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:06
|116
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|117
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:11
|119
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:17
|120
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:20
|121
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:22
|122
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|123
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|124
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:04:28
|126
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|127
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:30
|128
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|129
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:41
|130
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:48
|131
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:04:56
|132
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:57
|133
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:58
|134
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:59
|135
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:05
|136
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:18
|137
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:51
|138
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:06:20
|HD
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|DNS
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|7
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:20:18
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:21
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:00:43
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:12
|7
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:28
|8
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:58
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:10
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:02:14
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:02:28
|12
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:30
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:02:32
|14
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:44
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:00
|16
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:14
|17
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:03:16
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:45
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1:00:26
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:02
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:15
|6
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:33
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:46
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:01:56
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:10
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:24
|12
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:33
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|14
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:12
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:25
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:36
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:05:31
|19
|Project 1T4i
|0:05:36
|20
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:11
|22
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:13
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28:12:16
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:08
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:01:24
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:13
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:21
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:42
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:30
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:59
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:04:28
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:40
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:41
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|15
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:26
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:33
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|18
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:11
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:06:13
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:28
|21
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:33
|22
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:38
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:39
|24
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:46
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:52
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:07:12
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:14
|28
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:35
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|30
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:45
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:32
|32
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:55
|33
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:02
|34
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:05
|35
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:09
|36
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:19
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|38
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:38
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:49
|40
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:10:39
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:10:47
|42
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:00
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|44
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:56
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:13:05
|46
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:13:06
|47
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:13:36
|48
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:32
|49
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:34
|50
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:38
|51
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:14:45
|52
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:54
|53
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:14:55
|54
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:58
|55
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:54
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:05
|57
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:17:11
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:18:34
|59
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:18:36
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:56
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:57
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:02
|63
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:42
|64
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:19:46
|65
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:02
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:21:07
|67
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:22:13
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:22:16
|69
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:22:22
|70
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:36
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:22:40
|72
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:43
|73
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:56
|74
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:03
|75
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:06
|76
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:23
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|78
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:27:08
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:14
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:27:20
|81
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:38
|82
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:18
|83
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:27
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:28
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:15
|86
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:30:45
|87
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:09
|88
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:33:53
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:45
|90
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:35:18
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:35:26
|92
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:49
|93
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:36:56
|94
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:37:26
|95
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:38:48
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:39:12
|97
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:12
|98
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:40:52
|99
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:41:03
|100
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:35
|101
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:41:48
|102
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:41:51
|103
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:57
|104
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:42:42
|105
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:42:53
|106
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:44:11
|107
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:44:44
|108
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:49
|109
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:45:13
|110
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:45:21
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:33
|112
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:46:24
|113
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:47:26
|114
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:32
|115
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:48:19
|116
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:49:01
|117
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:02
|118
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:10
|119
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:22
|120
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:53
|121
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:00
|122
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:54:59
|123
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:20
|124
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:56:04
|125
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:58:55
|126
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:00:36
|127
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:01:04
|128
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:01:59
|129
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:03:43
|130
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|1:05:14
|131
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:05:27
|132
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:06:21
|133
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:32
|134
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:13
|135
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:15
|136
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:39
|137
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:11:05
|138
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1:23:13
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|85
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|49
|8
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|45
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|45
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|43
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|40
|16
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|39
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|19
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|33
|21
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|31
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|29
|24
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|28
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|27
|26
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|27
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|30
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|32
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|34
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|20
|35
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|18
|36
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|17
|39
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|40
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|41
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|42
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|45
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|12
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|12
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|52
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|53
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|54
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|55
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|8
|56
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|7
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|59
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|60
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|61
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|62
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|63
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|65
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|66
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|67
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|68
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|69
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|70
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|71
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|72
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|73
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|74
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|64
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|4
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|20
|5
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|19
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|5
|11
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|4
|12
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|14
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|17
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|19
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28:14:10
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:46
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:55
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:53
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:02
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:38
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:49
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:25:14
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:29:15
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:33:32
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:37:18
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:39:54
|13
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:40:48
|14
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42:55
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:44:30
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:51:59
|17
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:57:01
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|1:03:20
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:04:27
|20
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1:21:19
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|84:39:30
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:45
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:07:28
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:08:43
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:49
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:22
|7
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:10
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:36
|9
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:11:39
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:50
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:13:56
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:15:23
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:15
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:18:28
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:27
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:54
|17
|Project 1T4i
|0:31:33
|18
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:42:06
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:41
|20
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:49:42
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:51:20
|22
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:56:52
