Bradley Wiggins (Sky) secured overall victory at Paris-Nice by winning the concluding time trial on the slopes of the Col d’Eze with a performance that married power and poise. The Englishman relegated the plucky Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) to second place on the day and the second step of the podium to retain the yellow jersey by eight seconds.

Race favourite from the moment he mastered the wet conditions to finish second in the short opening time trial last Sunday, Wiggins had looked assured throughout his spell in the overall lead, but he was put to the pin of his collar to ensure that his confident display over the past week didn’t go unrewarded as Westra threatened to create a huge upset on the outskirts of Nice.

Six seconds down overall, the Dutchman thundered down the start ramp and attacked the lower slopes with considerable gusto. As the road flattened out slightly on the approach to the time check at the 5.5km point, it was clear that Westra’s tactic was to begin as quickly as possible in a bid to put Wiggins under pressure.

Westra certainly fulfilled his part of the bargain, as he came through the check point a full two seconds quicker than Wiggins, but it was here that the Sky rider showed admirable grace under fire. Though his overall lead was now just four seconds on the road, Wiggins refused to panic, and scarcely broke from his aerodynamic position.

He remained seated, his arms resting on the tri bars, and with only the mildest lilt of his shoulders, Wiggins continued to tap out the same metronomic rhythm even as the road reared up again in the second half of the course.

For his part, Westra was beginning to roll his body ever so slightly as he kept his gear turning around, but the Dutchman was certainly not labouring over the final section of the course. Out of the saddle as he charged into the finishing straight, Westra strained every sinew as he dived for the line, stopping the clock with a time that was a remarkable 31 seconds quicker than the previous best established by Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

The crowds at the finish line must have begun to sense that a major surprise was on the cards, but unbeknownst to them, Wiggins had begun to claw back his early losses to Westra. Inside the final kilometre, he appeared as implacable as ever and remained firmly seated until the final 200 metres. At this point, he buried his hands into the drops and climbed out of the saddle in one final effort to summon up every last ounce of strength and he flashed under the finishing banner two seconds quicker than Westra to save his yellow jersey and take stage victory for good measure.

“I had a fright, he won at Mende so I knew he had the legs,” Wiggins said of his dauphin after the finish.

Westra’s disappointment at coming so close to such a big win was palpable, but he was gracious in his praise of Wiggins. “Bradley was stronger today,” he said. “I was never as strong myself as this week, and for me and the team it was a great week.”

A two-man race

Levi Leipheimer’s travails on Saturday’s stage to Nice meant that the battle for final overall victory had been effectively reduced to a two-way struggle between Wiggins and Westra. Although Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) began the day just 18 seconds off Wiggins’ lead, the Spaniard was never the most adept time triallist even prior to his suspension for his implication in Operacion Puerto, and that form line held on Sunday as he finished the stage in 6th place, 52 seconds down on Wiggins.

That performance was enough to guarantee the third spot on the podium for Valverde, although he would ultimately surrender his green jersey to Wiggins. Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) also did enough on the day to secure their places in the top five overall, but a disappointing showing from Maxime Monfort (23rd at 1:35) saw the RadioShack-Nissan rider drop behind Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) and into 7th overall.

There was a sense from the off that Wiggins and Westra’s race within a race would decide both stage and overall honours, and so it proved, although Jean-Christophe Peraud was emphatically the best of the rest. The Frenchman was disappointed to have missed the race-deciding split on Monday and he took out his frustrations by thrashing around the course 14 seconds quicker than Spilak and 18 faster than Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun).

Once the final two starters screamed through the intermediate check with the two quickest times at that point, however, Péraud knew that he would be vacating the hot seat at the finish line. In the end, it was Wiggins who refused to blink and who dosed his effort to a tee over the 9.4km to take both stage and overall honours. Wiggins' victory meant that he becomes the second British rider to win Paris-Nice, 45 years after the late Tom Simpson's triumph on the Riviera.

Sky’s much-heralded pursuit of “marginal gains” may have been a source of some mirth to outsiders during the team’s mixed opening season, but with so little room for error on the Col d’Eze, Wiggins was leaving nothing to chance – while Westra tackled the course in a normal helmet, Wiggins wore his time trial headgear.

As with his use of elliptical chainrings, opinion will be divided as to whether the real benefits of his choice of equipment were psychological or material, but no matter, every little helps and there can be no arguing with the result. With Paris-Nice now added to his Critérium du Dauphiné title of last season, Wiggins’ build-up to that other famous French stage race in July can continue apace.

Full Results 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:12 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:02 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:47 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:51 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:58 8 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:59 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:01:07 13 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:15 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:26 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:27 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:01:28 21 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:32 22 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:33 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:35 24 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:37 26 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:41 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:43 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:44 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 30 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 32 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:01:48 33 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:01:49 35 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 36 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:52 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 40 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:57 41 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:58 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:03 44 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:09 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 47 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:17 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:18 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:21 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:22 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:23 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:24 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:27 54 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 56 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:02:29 57 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:31 58 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:33 59 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:34 60 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 62 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:37 63 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:38 64 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:42 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:43 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 70 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 71 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:48 72 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:49 73 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 74 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:54 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:55 77 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:56 78 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:57 79 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:58 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:03:03 81 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:04 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:06 83 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:08 84 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:16 85 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:18 86 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:19 87 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 88 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:20 89 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:21 90 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 92 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:25 93 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:27 94 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:03:28 95 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:31 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:03:34 97 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:36 98 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:03:38 99 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:03:39 101 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:42 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:43 104 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:44 105 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:46 106 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:50 107 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:51 108 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 109 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:56 111 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:02 112 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:03 113 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:04 114 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 115 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:06 116 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 117 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:11 119 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:17 120 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:20 121 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:04:22 122 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 123 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 124 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 125 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:04:28 126 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:29 127 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:30 128 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:37 129 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:41 130 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:48 131 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:04:56 132 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:57 133 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:58 134 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:59 135 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:05 136 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:18 137 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:51 138 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 0:06:20 HD Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNS Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i DNS Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team DNS Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD DNS Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling

Mountain 1 - Col d'Eze, 9.6km 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 8 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 4 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Young riders 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:20:18 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:21 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:00:43 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:57 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:12 7 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:28 8 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:58 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:10 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:14 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:02:28 12 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:30 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:02:32 14 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:44 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:00 16 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:14 17 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:03:16 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:23 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:31 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:45

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 1:00:26 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 3 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:01:02 4 Movistar Team 0:01:11 5 RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:15 6 Saur-Sojasun 0:01:33 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:46 8 Katusha Team 0:01:56 9 BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:10 11 Lampre - ISD 0:02:24 12 FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:33 13 Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 14 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:12 15 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:25 16 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:36 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:08 18 Team Europcar 0:05:31 19 Project 1T4i 0:05:36 20 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:44 21 Team Saxo Bank 0:06:11 22 Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:13

Final general classification 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 28:12:16 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:08 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:01:24 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 6 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:13 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:21 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:42 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:03:30 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:59 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:04:28 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:40 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:41 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 15 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:26 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:33 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:54 18 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:11 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:06:13 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:28 21 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:06:33 22 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:38 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:39 24 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:46 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:52 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:07:12 27 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:14 28 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:35 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 30 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:45 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:32 32 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:55 33 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:09:02 34 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:05 35 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:09 36 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:19 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:26 38 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:38 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:49 40 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:10:39 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:10:47 42 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:00 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:06 44 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:56 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:13:05 46 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:13:06 47 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:13:36 48 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:32 49 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:34 50 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:38 51 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:14:45 52 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:14:54 53 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:14:55 54 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:58 55 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:54 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:17:05 57 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:17:11 58 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:18:34 59 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:18:36 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:56 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:57 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:02 63 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:42 64 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:19:46 65 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:21:02 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:21:07 67 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:22:13 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:22:16 69 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:22:22 70 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:36 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:22:40 72 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:43 73 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:56 74 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:03 75 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:06 76 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:23 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:49 78 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:27:08 79 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:27:14 80 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:27:20 81 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:27:38 82 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:18 83 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:27 84 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:28 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:15 86 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:30:45 87 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:09 88 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:33:53 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:45 90 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:35:18 91 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:35:26 92 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:49 93 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:56 94 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:37:26 95 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:38:48 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:39:12 97 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:12 98 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:40:52 99 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:41:03 100 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:35 101 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:41:48 102 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:41:51 103 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:57 104 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:42:42 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:42:53 106 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:44:11 107 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:44:44 108 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:49 109 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:45:13 110 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:45:21 111 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:33 112 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:46:24 113 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:47:26 114 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:47:32 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:48:19 116 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:49:01 117 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:02 118 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:51:10 119 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:22 120 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:53 121 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:54:00 122 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 0:54:59 123 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:20 124 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:56:04 125 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:58:55 126 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:00:36 127 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 1:01:04 128 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:01:59 129 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:03:43 130 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 1:05:14 131 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:05:27 132 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:06:21 133 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:06:32 134 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:13 135 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:08:15 136 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:08:39 137 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:11:05 138 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1:23:13

Points classification 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 89 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 85 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 7 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 49 8 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 46 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 45 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 45 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 45 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 43 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 41 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 40 16 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 39 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 38 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 19 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 33 21 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 31 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 29 24 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 28 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 27 26 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 27 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 25 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 24 30 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 21 32 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 21 34 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 20 35 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 18 36 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 17 39 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 15 40 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 41 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 14 42 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 13 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 45 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 13 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 12 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 12 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 11 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 10 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 52 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 53 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 54 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 55 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 8 56 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 7 57 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 7 58 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 6 59 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 60 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 61 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 62 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 63 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 64 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 65 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 66 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 67 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 68 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 2 69 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 70 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 71 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 72 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 73 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1 74 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1

Mountains classification 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 64 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 28 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 4 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 20 5 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 19 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 15 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 5 11 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 4 12 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 14 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 16 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 17 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 18 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 19 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young riders classification 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28:14:10 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:46 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:55 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:53 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:02 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:38 7 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:49 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:25:14 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:29:15 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:33:32 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:37:18 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:39:54 13 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:40:48 14 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:42:55 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:44:30 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:51:59 17 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:57:01 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 1:03:20 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:04:27 20 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1:21:19