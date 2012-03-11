Trending

Wiggins wins Paris-Nice

Sky Briton prevails on Col d'Èze to secure GC

Image 1 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) en route to victory on the Col d'Eze.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) en route to victory on the Col d'Eze.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 32

It hasn't been the best of Tours for Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

It hasn't been the best of Tours for Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) lost his chance for the GC on stage 2 but can be happy with today's TT.

Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun) lost his chance for the GC on stage 2 but can be happy with today's TT.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil DCM) was a convincing winner of the KOM classification.

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil DCM) was a convincing winner of the KOM classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) was strong in Paris-Nice. The 25-year-old is still yet to make his big break through in the stage racing calendar.

Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) was strong in Paris-Nice. The 25-year-old is still yet to make his big break through in the stage racing calendar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) maintained his podium position, but will need to further improve his time trial if he's going to feature in the Tour de France.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) maintained his podium position, but will need to further improve his time trial if he's going to feature in the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Dominique Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Dominique Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has been untouchable in this year's Paris-Nice - but is the Brit peaking too early in the season?

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has been untouchable in this year's Paris-Nice - but is the Brit peaking too early in the season?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

The final podium for Paris - Nice 2012: Valverde, Wiggins, and Westra.

The final podium for Paris - Nice 2012: Valverde, Wiggins, and Westra.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

Angel Vicsioso (Katusha) was 10th overall, and was a loyal helper to teammate Simon Spilak's chances.

Angel Vicsioso (Katusha) was 10th overall, and was a loyal helper to teammate Simon Spilak's chances.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Dominique Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale) battles up the Col.

Dominique Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale) battles up the Col.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 32

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is enjoying a strong return to racing after his ban from the sport.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is enjoying a strong return to racing after his ban from the sport.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) has not been himself in Paris-Nice this year.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) has not been himself in Paris-Nice this year.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) has had a magnificant Paris-Nice.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) has had a magnificant Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Andreas Kloden digs deep: The German finished seventh on the day.

Andreas Kloden digs deep: The German finished seventh on the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Top three overall at Paris-Nice (l-r): Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Top three overall at Paris-Nice (l-r): Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished 6th in the concluding time trial and remained at 3rd place overall.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished 6th in the concluding time trial and remained at 3rd place overall.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) en route to victory in the final stage of Paris-Nice.

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) en route to victory in the final stage of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) explains what it's like to win Paris-Nice.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) explains what it's like to win Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) drives for the line atop the Col d'Eze.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) drives for the line atop the Col d'Eze.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 32

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) put in a brave effort but had to settle for second.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) put in a brave effort but had to settle for second.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 32

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: ASO)
Amaël Moinard (BMC).

Amaël Moinard (BMC).

Amaël Moinard (BMC).
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 32

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the Col d'Eze.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the Col d'Eze.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 32

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) alone against Col d'Eze.

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) alone against Col d'Eze.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 32

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the king of the mountains title at the 2012 Paris-Nice.

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the king of the mountains title at the 2012 Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 32

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) rolls down the start ramp on the final day of Paris-Nice.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) rolls down the start ramp on the final day of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) accepts the congratulations of Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium of Paris-Nice.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) accepts the congratulations of Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) won Paris-Nice ahead of Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) won Paris-Nice ahead of Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 32

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) atop the podium at the Col d'Eze.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) atop the podium at the Col d'Eze.
(Image credit: ASO)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) secured overall victory at Paris-Nice by winning the concluding time trial on the slopes of the Col d’Eze with a performance that married power and poise. The Englishman relegated the plucky Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) to second place on the day and the second step of the podium to retain the yellow jersey by eight seconds.

Race favourite from the moment he mastered the wet conditions to finish second in the short opening time trial last Sunday, Wiggins had looked assured throughout his spell in the overall lead, but he was put to the pin of his collar to ensure that his confident display over the past week didn’t go unrewarded as Westra threatened to create a huge upset on the outskirts of Nice.

Six seconds down overall, the Dutchman thundered down the start ramp and attacked the lower slopes with considerable gusto. As the road flattened out slightly on the approach to the time check at the 5.5km point, it was clear that Westra’s tactic was to begin as quickly as possible in a bid to put Wiggins under pressure.

Westra certainly fulfilled his part of the bargain, as he came through the check point a full two seconds quicker than Wiggins, but it was here that the Sky rider showed admirable grace under fire. Though his overall lead was now just four seconds on the road, Wiggins refused to panic, and scarcely broke from his aerodynamic position.

He remained seated, his arms resting on the tri bars, and with only the mildest lilt of his shoulders, Wiggins continued to tap out the same metronomic rhythm even as the road reared up again in the second half of the course.

For his part, Westra was beginning to roll his body ever so slightly as he kept his gear turning around, but the Dutchman was certainly not labouring over the final section of the course. Out of the saddle as he charged into the finishing straight, Westra strained every sinew as he dived for the line, stopping the clock with a time that was a remarkable 31 seconds quicker than the previous best established by Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

The crowds at the finish line must have begun to sense that a major surprise was on the cards, but unbeknownst to them, Wiggins had begun to claw back his early losses to Westra. Inside the final kilometre, he appeared as implacable as ever and remained firmly seated until the final 200 metres. At this point, he buried his hands into the drops and climbed out of the saddle in one final effort to summon up every last ounce of strength and he flashed under the finishing banner two seconds quicker than Westra to save his yellow jersey and take stage victory for good measure.

“I had a fright, he won at Mende so I knew he had the legs,” Wiggins said of his dauphin after the finish.

Westra’s disappointment at coming so close to such a big win was palpable, but he was gracious in his praise of Wiggins. “Bradley was stronger today,” he said. “I was never as strong myself as this week, and for me and the team it was a great week.”

A two-man race

Levi Leipheimer’s travails on Saturday’s stage to Nice meant that the battle for final overall victory had been effectively reduced to a two-way struggle between Wiggins and Westra. Although Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) began the day just 18 seconds off Wiggins’ lead, the Spaniard was never the most adept time triallist even prior to his suspension for his implication in Operacion Puerto, and that form line held on Sunday as he finished the stage in 6th place, 52 seconds down on Wiggins.

That performance was enough to guarantee the third spot on the podium for Valverde, although he would ultimately surrender his green jersey to Wiggins. Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) also did enough on the day to secure their places in the top five overall, but a disappointing showing from Maxime Monfort (23rd at 1:35) saw the RadioShack-Nissan rider drop behind Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) and into 7th overall.

There was a sense from the off that Wiggins and Westra’s race within a race would decide both stage and overall honours, and so it proved, although Jean-Christophe Peraud was emphatically the best of the rest. The Frenchman was disappointed to have missed the race-deciding split on Monday and he took out his frustrations by thrashing around the course 14 seconds quicker than Spilak and 18 faster than Jérôme Coppel (Saur-Sojasun).

Once the final two starters screamed through the intermediate check with the two quickest times at that point, however, Péraud knew that he would be vacating the hot seat at the finish line. In the end, it was Wiggins who refused to blink and who dosed his effort to a tee over the 9.4km to take both stage and overall honours. Wiggins' victory meant that he becomes the second British rider to win Paris-Nice, 45 years after the late Tom Simpson's triumph on the Riviera.

Sky’s much-heralded pursuit of “marginal gains” may have been a source of some mirth to outsiders during the team’s mixed opening season, but with so little room for error on the Col d’Eze, Wiggins was leaving nothing to chance – while Westra tackled the course in a normal helmet, Wiggins wore his time trial headgear.

As with his use of elliptical chainrings, opinion will be divided as to whether the real benefits of his choice of equipment were psychological or material, but no matter, every little helps and there can be no arguing with the result. With Paris-Nice now added to his Critérium du Dauphiné title of last season, Wiggins’ build-up to that other famous French stage race in July can continue apace.

Full Results
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:12
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:02
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:33
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:47
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:51
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:58
8David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:59
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:06
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:01:07
13Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:15
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:16
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:26
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:27
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:28
21Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:32
22Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:33
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:35
24Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
25Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:37
26Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:41
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:43
28Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:44
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
30Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
32David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:01:48
33David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:01:49
35Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
36Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:52
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
40Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
41Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:58
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:01
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:03
44Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
45Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:09
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
47Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:17
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:18
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:21
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:22
51Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:23
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:24
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:27
54Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
56Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:02:29
57Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:31
58Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:33
59Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:34
60José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
61Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:36
62Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:37
63Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:38
64David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
65Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
66Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:42
67Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:43
68Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
69Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
70Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
71Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:48
72Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:49
73Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
74Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:54
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
76Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:55
77Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:56
78Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:02:57
79Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:58
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:03:03
81Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:04
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
83Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:08
84Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:16
85Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:18
86Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:19
87Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
88Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:20
89Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:21
90Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
92Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:25
93Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:27
94Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:03:28
95Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:31
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:03:34
97Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:36
98Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:03:38
99Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:03:39
101Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:42
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:43
104Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:44
105Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:46
106Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:50
107Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:51
108Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
109Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:56
111Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:02
112Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:03
113Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:04
114Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
115Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:06
116Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
117Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:11
119Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:17
120Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:04:20
121Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:22
122Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
123Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:27
124Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
125Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i0:04:28
126Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:29
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:30
128Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:37
129Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:41
130Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:48
131Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:04:56
132Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:57
133Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:58
134Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:59
135Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:05
136Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:18
137Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:51
138Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat0:06:20
HDJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNSMarcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
DNSAlexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
DNSMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
DNSMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSMatthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling

Mountain 1 - Col d'Eze, 9.6km
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM8
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team4
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Young riders
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:20:18
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:21
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:00:43
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:12
7Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:28
8Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:58
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:10
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:14
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:02:28
12Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:30
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:02:32
14Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:44
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:00
16Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:03:14
17Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:03:16
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:23
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:31
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:45

Teams
1Sky Procycling1:00:26
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:43
3Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:02
4Movistar Team0:01:11
5RadioShack-Nissan0:01:15
6Saur-Sojasun0:01:33
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:46
8Katusha Team0:01:56
9BMC Racing Team0:02:05
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:10
11Lampre - ISD0:02:24
12FDJ-Bigmat0:02:33
13Astana Pro Team0:03:10
14Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:12
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:25
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:36
17Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:08
18Team Europcar0:05:31
19Project 1T4i0:05:36
20GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:44
21Team Saxo Bank0:06:11
22Garmin - Barracuda0:07:13

Final general classification
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling28:12:16
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:08
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:01:24
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
6Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:02:13
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:21
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:42
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:03:30
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:59
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:04:28
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:40
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:41
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:50
15Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:05:26
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:33
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:54
18Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:11
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:06:13
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:28
21Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:06:33
22Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:38
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:39
24Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:46
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:52
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:07:12
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:14
28Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:35
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
30Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:45
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:32
32Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:55
33Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:02
34David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:05
35Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:09
36Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:19
37Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:26
38Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:38
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:49
40Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:10:39
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:10:47
42Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:00
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:06
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:56
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:13:05
46Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:13:06
47Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:13:36
48Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:32
49Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:34
50Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:38
51Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:14:45
52Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:14:54
53Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:14:55
54Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:58
55Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:54
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:17:05
57Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:17:11
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:18:34
59Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:18:36
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:56
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:57
62Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:02
63Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:42
64Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:19:46
65Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:21:02
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i0:21:07
67Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:22:13
68Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:22:16
69Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:22:22
70David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:36
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:22:40
72Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:43
73Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:56
74Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:03
75Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:06
76Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:23
77Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:49
78Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:27:08
79Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:27:14
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:27:20
81Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:27:38
82Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:18
83José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:27
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:28
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:15
86Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:30:45
87Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:31:09
88Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:33:53
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:45
90Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:35:18
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:35:26
92Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:49
93Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:36:56
94Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:37:26
95Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:38:48
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:39:12
97David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:40:12
98Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:40:52
99Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:41:03
100Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:41:35
101Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:41:48
102Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:41:51
103Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:41:57
104Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:42:42
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:42:53
106Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:44:11
107Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:44:44
108Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:49
109Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:45:13
110Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:45:21
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:33
112Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:46:24
113Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:47:26
114Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:47:32
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:48:19
116Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:49:01
117Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:02
118Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:51:10
119Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:22
120Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:53
121Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:54:00
122Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat0:54:59
123Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:55:20
124Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:56:04
125Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:58:55
126Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:00:36
127Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda1:01:04
128Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:01:59
129Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:03:43
130Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i1:05:14
131Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:05:27
132Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:06:21
133Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:06:32
134Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:13
135Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:15
136Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:39
137Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:11:05
138Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1:23:13

Points classification
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling92pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team89
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM85
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team52
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team50
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step50
7Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD49
8Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team46
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM45
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team45
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan45
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team43
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team41
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i40
16Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun39
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne38
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step36
19Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan34
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat33
21Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team31
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD30
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling29
24Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda28
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun27
26Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM27
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne25
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda24
30Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team22
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale21
32Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale21
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale21
34Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun20
35Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team18
36Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i17
39Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team15
40Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale15
41Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan14
42Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan13
43Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling13
44Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team13
45David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne13
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team12
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i12
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale11
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank10
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10
52Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
53Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
54Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team9
55Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i8
56Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar7
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i7
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM6
59Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar6
60José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
61Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
62Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
63Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
65Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
66Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
67Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
68Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan2
69Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
70Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
71Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2
72Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
73Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1
74Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1

Mountains classification
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM64pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne28
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne20
4David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun20
5Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar19
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team15
7Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i5
11Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat4
12Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM4
14Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling3
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
16Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
17Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
18Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM2
19David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Young riders classification
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team28:14:10
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:46
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:55
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:53
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:02
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:38
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:49
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:25:14
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:29:15
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:33:32
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:37:18
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:39:54
13Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:40:48
14Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:42:55
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:44:30
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:51:59
17Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:57:01
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i1:03:20
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:04:27
20Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1:21:19

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM84:39:30
2Sky Procycling0:04:45
3Movistar Team0:07:28
4Katusha Team0:08:43
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:49
6BMC Racing Team0:09:22
7RadioShack-Nissan0:10:10
8Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:36
9FDJ-Bigmat0:11:39
10Astana Pro Team0:11:50
11Saur-Sojasun0:13:56
12Lampre - ISD0:15:23
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:15
14Team Europcar0:18:28
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:27
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:54
17Project 1T4i0:31:33
18GreenEdge Cycling Team0:42:06
19Team Saxo Bank0:46:41
20Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:49:42
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:51:20
22Garmin - Barracuda0:56:52

 

