Sanchez wins Paris-Nice stage to Sisteron

Rabobank man tops Voigt in narrow breakaway

Stage nine winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) has another child on the way and thinks of his pregnant wife as he crosses the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frederik Veuchelen rides alongside Jens Voigt (Radioshack) in the breakaway

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Mickael Cherel (AG2R) leads the break on staeg 6 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) having a good time in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was attentive as usual

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

(Image credit: ASO)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at sign in

(Image credit: ASO)
The Lampre-ISD team awaits the start

(Image credit: ASO)
Riders line up for the start of Paris-Nice stage 6

(Image credit: ASO)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in green awaits the start

(Image credit: ASO)
Before the white flag drops, racing is not allowed

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton reacts to the attack

(Image credit: ASO)
Wiggins lends a hand with the chasing as Luis Leon Sanchez threatened his race lead

(Image credit: ASO)
Bradley Wiggins defended his yellow jersey for another day

(Image credit: ASO)
As the break drew nearer, Garmin and BMC came to help with the chase

(Image credit: ASO)
Bradley Wiggins came to the fore to help his team chase a dangerous breakaway on stage 6

(Image credit: ASO)
Luis Leon Sanchez can scarcely believe he's won in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) in polka dots

(Image credit: ASO)
Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes for the mountain points

(Image credit: ASO)
Veuchelen leads the breakaway on stage 6 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
King of the mountains Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) was on the attack again

(Image credit: ASO)
Luis Leon Sanchez gets the better of Voigt at the line

(Image credit: ASO)
Luis Leon Sanchez and Jens Voigt battle for the stage win in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez goes head-to-head with Jens Voigt in the sprint

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
It's a big relief for Luis Leon Sanchez to stand on the Paris-Nice podium again

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Paris-Nice best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: ASO)
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) on the front

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) in the best young rider's jersey

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) gives tribute to his baby

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates his Paris-Nice stage win

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) outpaced Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) for the win in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) takes stage 6 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) won the sixth stage of Paris-Nice beating fellow escapee Jens Voigt (RadioShack) in a close-fought sprint. Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) won the bunch sprint for third, while Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained his yellow jersey lead over Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) by six seconds.

Sanchez, a revered breakaway specialist, joined Voigt in a two-man break in the closing kilometres of the stage to Sisteron, having already formed part of the day's earlier break.

With a lead of over a minute heading into the final 10 kilometres the pair pushed on, their distinctive style present: Voigt, eyes forward as he pounded on the pedals while Sanchez, the cannier of the two, carefully watched his opponent as he spun a lighter gear.

As the pair raced through the final kilometre the Spaniard took one final turn before giving way for Voigt to lead out. The German barely flinched under the pressure, only deviating from his line and throwing a glance sideways in an attempt to anticipate Sanchez's inevitable move on the left.

When it came, Voigt was powerless to prevent the Spaniard from coming around, and on the line Sanchez had just enough time to raise his arms in victory before the bunch thundered home 14 seconds later.

Voigt and Sanchez were part of the day's breakaway, which formed when Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil), Voigt and Simon Geschke (Project 1T4i) jumped away on the second climb of the Cote du Pas du Ventoux. They were joined by Mickael Cherel (AG2R), Anthony Geslin (FDJ), and Sanchez, before Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) finally made contact.

Earlier, a larger group of 28 riders had freed themselves from the field in a tricky section of crosswinds. Wiggins and most of his closest rivals had made the split but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was caught out, and as the gap blew out to 40 seconds he was forced to chase.

Once contact had been made and the seven-man group established their lead, the race dynamic changed.

Sanchez, who won Paris-Nice in 2009, started the stage just 3:51 down on Wiggins and so it was up to the Sky team to marshal a chase. And when the lead topped four minutes the British team ventured forward. So far in this race the British team have used and relied on the likes of Omega and Movistar to chase down a number of moves and control the tempo of the field but Sky proved up to the task, reducing the gap to 2 minutes with 30 kilometers to go.

With yellow safe, Sky could now relax, although Wiggins was ever-present on the front during the final climb.

Up the road Voigt could smell blood. After Sanchez set the pace on the early slopes of the Cote des Marquises, Voigt accelerated with purpose and only Cherel and Sanchez could follow. Geslin, Geschke, Navarro and Veuchelen – who had been in yesterday's break – all crumbled and when Cherel lost contact with Voigt's next push the stage was set.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4:07:58
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:14
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
12Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
14Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
18Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
29Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
31Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
33Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
34Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
41Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
43Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
45Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
46Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
50Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
51Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
53Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
54Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
57Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
60Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
63Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
66Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
68Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
69Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
73Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
74Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
75Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
76David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
77Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
80Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
81Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
83Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
88Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
89Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
90Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
91Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
92Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
93Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
94Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
95Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
96David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
97Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:48
98Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:17
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:53
100Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:02:02
101Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:02:59
102Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:22
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
104Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
105Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
106Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
107Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:04:57
109Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:21
111Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
112Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
116Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
117Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
118Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
121José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
122Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
123Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
124Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
125Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
126Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
127Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
128Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
129Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
130Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
131Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
132Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
134Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
135Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
136Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
137Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
138Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
139Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
140Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
141Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:49
143Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:12:14
144Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:12:29
146Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
147Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:18:15
148Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:18:18
149Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
151Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
152Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
153Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
154Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
155Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
156David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
DNFIvan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSMaarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
DNSGustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
DNSKlaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSDmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSRémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat

Intermediate sprint - Sisteron
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i2
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team25pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan22
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda20
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
5Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD16
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team15
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne14
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM13
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i12
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
11Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
12Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
13Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
14Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale7
15Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar6
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat2
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Buisson
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4pts
2Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM2
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Pas du Ventoux
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM7pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i3
4Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale2
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Aurel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4pts
2Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale2
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 4 - Côte des Mourres
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i2
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 5 - Côte des Marquises
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:08:12
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:08
14Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:43
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:08:07
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
20Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:12:00
21Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:12:15
23Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:04
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
25Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team12:24:22
2Radioshack-Nissan
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Katusha Team
7Astana Pro Team
8Saur - Sojasun
9FDJ-Big Mat
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Team Europcar
12Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Lampre - ISD
14BMC Racing Team
15Team Saxo Bank
16Movistar Team
17Sky Procycling
18Garmin-Cervelo
19Project 1t4i0:02:59
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:22
21GreenEdge Cycling Team
22Lotto Belisol Team

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling22:31:52
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:06
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:37
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:46
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:01:06
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:16
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
11Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:24
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:27
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:34
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:37
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:42
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:04:09
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:04:20
20Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:04:24
21Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:27
23Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:36
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
25Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:51
27Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:58
28Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:05
29Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:06
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:13
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:14
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:25
33Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:34
34Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:07
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:20
36Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:22
37Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:25
38Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:43
39Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:11
40David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:07:17
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:46
42Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:08:16
43Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:29
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:12
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:09:15
46Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:09:22
47Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:59
48Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:10:17
49Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:47
50Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:07
51Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:19
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:46
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:05
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:08
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:19
56Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i0:13:21
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:30
58Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:13:50
59Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:14:01
60Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:30
61Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:15:10
62Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:26
63Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:15:38
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:15:44
65Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:58
66Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:16:12
67Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:21
68Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:05
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:08
70Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:17:13
71Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:18:54
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:19:37
73Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:19:51
74David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:58
75Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:20:32
76Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:20:37
77Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:20:38
78Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:52
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:17
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:21
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:22:58
82Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:23:46
83Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:24:06
84Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:00
85Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:25:09
86Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:25:19
87José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:53
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:37
89Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:27:40
90Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:27:46
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:28:36
92Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:57
93Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:29:11
94Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:29:39
95Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:31:06
96Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:31:07
97Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:31:27
98Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:39
99Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:44
100Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:32:57
101Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:33:07
102Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:18
103Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:33:44
104Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:34:01
105John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:35:42
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:48
107Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:35:51
108David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:35:55
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:36:01
110Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:05
111Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:56
112Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat0:37:37
113Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:37:57
114Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:38:00
115Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:19
116Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:38:36
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:45
118Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:38:53
119Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:39:36
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:39:37
121Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:44
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:49
123Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:04
124Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:40:08
125Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:40:33
126Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:41:13
127Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:43:38
128Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:43:47
129Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:45:40
130Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:38
131Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:43
132Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:47:48
133Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:48:02
134Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:49:49
135Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:58
136Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:50:34
137Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:42
138Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:51:34
139Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:53
140Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:53:12
141Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:20
142Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:35
143Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:54:37
144Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:54:48
145Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:55:06
146Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:55:11
147Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:55:15
148Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:55:18
149Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:56:19
150Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:26
151Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:30
152Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:59:52
153Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:01:22
154Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team1:03:09
155Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD1:10:08
156Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1:15:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team74pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling67
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM63
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team52
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step50
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team45
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan45
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team43
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team40
10Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD38
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step35
12Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan34
13Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team34
14Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun29
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda28
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team26
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team25
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat24
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
20Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team22
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i20
22Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun19
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling18
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda18
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i17
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne17
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM16
30Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team15
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
32Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale15
33Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team15
34Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale14
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne14
37Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale13
38Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan13
39Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling13
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13
41Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM13
42Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team12
43Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i12
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
45Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
46Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
47Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10
48Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
49Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
50Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i8
51Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i7
52Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM6
53Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar6
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
55José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
56Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
57Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team4
58Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
59Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
60Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
61Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
62Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
63Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
64Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan2
65Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
66Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
67Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2
68Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
69Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1
70Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1
71Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
72Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM55pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne20
3David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun20
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar19
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team15
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM14
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
8Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM10
10Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling6
12Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i5
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
17Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i4
18Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
19Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat4
20Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team3
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
23Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
24Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
26Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM2
29David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
30Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
31Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1
33Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team1
34Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team22:32:31
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:55
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:30
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:41
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:07
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:26
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:42
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:24:40
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:27:07
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:30:28
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:22
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:35:03
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:06
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:38:58
15Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:10
16Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:39:29
17Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:39:54
18Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:40:34
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:49:55
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:03
21Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:54:09
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:54:32
23Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:54:39
24Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:00:43
25Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1:14:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep67:39:13
2Sky Procycling0:01:00
3Movistar Team0:02:32
4Katusha Team0:03:02
5BMC Racing Team0:03:32
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
7Astana Pro Team0:04:55
8Radioshack-Nissan0:05:10
9FDJ-Big Mat0:05:21
10AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
11Saur - Sojasun0:08:38
12Team Europcar0:09:12
13Lampre - ISD0:09:14
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:20
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:06
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:01
17Project 1t4i0:22:12
18GreenEdge Cycling Team0:32:37
19Team Saxo Bank0:33:27
20Lotto Belisol Team0:44:10
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:45:51
22Garmin-Cervelo0:45:54

 

