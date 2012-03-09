Sanchez wins Paris-Nice stage to Sisteron
Rabobank man tops Voigt in narrow breakaway
Stage 6: Suze-la-Rousse - Sisteron
Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) won the sixth stage of Paris-Nice beating fellow escapee Jens Voigt (RadioShack) in a close-fought sprint. Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) won the bunch sprint for third, while Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained his yellow jersey lead over Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) by six seconds.
Sanchez, a revered breakaway specialist, joined Voigt in a two-man break in the closing kilometres of the stage to Sisteron, having already formed part of the day's earlier break.
With a lead of over a minute heading into the final 10 kilometres the pair pushed on, their distinctive style present: Voigt, eyes forward as he pounded on the pedals while Sanchez, the cannier of the two, carefully watched his opponent as he spun a lighter gear.
As the pair raced through the final kilometre the Spaniard took one final turn before giving way for Voigt to lead out. The German barely flinched under the pressure, only deviating from his line and throwing a glance sideways in an attempt to anticipate Sanchez's inevitable move on the left.
When it came, Voigt was powerless to prevent the Spaniard from coming around, and on the line Sanchez had just enough time to raise his arms in victory before the bunch thundered home 14 seconds later.
Voigt and Sanchez were part of the day's breakaway, which formed when Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil), Voigt and Simon Geschke (Project 1T4i) jumped away on the second climb of the Cote du Pas du Ventoux. They were joined by Mickael Cherel (AG2R), Anthony Geslin (FDJ), and Sanchez, before Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) finally made contact.
Earlier, a larger group of 28 riders had freed themselves from the field in a tricky section of crosswinds. Wiggins and most of his closest rivals had made the split but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was caught out, and as the gap blew out to 40 seconds he was forced to chase.
Once contact had been made and the seven-man group established their lead, the race dynamic changed.
Sanchez, who won Paris-Nice in 2009, started the stage just 3:51 down on Wiggins and so it was up to the Sky team to marshal a chase. And when the lead topped four minutes the British team ventured forward. So far in this race the British team have used and relied on the likes of Omega and Movistar to chase down a number of moves and control the tempo of the field but Sky proved up to the task, reducing the gap to 2 minutes with 30 kilometers to go.
With yellow safe, Sky could now relax, although Wiggins was ever-present on the front during the final climb.
Up the road Voigt could smell blood. After Sanchez set the pace on the early slopes of the Cote des Marquises, Voigt accelerated with purpose and only Cherel and Sanchez could follow. Geslin, Geschke, Navarro and Veuchelen – who had been in yesterday's break – all crumbled and when Cherel lost contact with Voigt's next push the stage was set.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:07:58
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:14
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|29
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|33
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|34
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|43
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|45
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|50
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|51
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|53
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|60
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|67
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|68
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|73
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|74
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|76
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|79
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|80
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|81
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|84
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|88
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|89
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|91
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|92
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|94
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|95
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|96
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:48
|98
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:17
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:53
|100
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:02
|101
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:02:59
|102
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:22
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|104
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|105
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|107
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|108
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:57
|109
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:21
|111
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|117
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|123
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|124
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|125
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|126
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|127
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|128
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|129
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|131
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|132
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|133
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|135
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|136
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|137
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|138
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|139
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|140
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|141
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:49
|143
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:12:14
|144
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:12:29
|146
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|147
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:15
|148
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:18:18
|149
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|151
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|152
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|155
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|156
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|DNF
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|DNS
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|DNS
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|2
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|20
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|16
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|15
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|13
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|12
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|13
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|2
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|3
|4
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|pts
|2
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|2
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:08:12
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|14
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:43
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:07
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:12:00
|21
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:12:15
|23
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:04
|24
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12:24:22
|2
|Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:14
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|9
|FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Sky Procycling
|18
|Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Project 1t4i
|0:02:59
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:22
|21
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22:31:52
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:06
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:46
|8
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:01:06
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:16
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|11
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|14
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:37
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:42
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:04:09
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:20
|20
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:04:24
|21
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|23
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:36
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:45
|25
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:51
|27
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:58
|28
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:05
|29
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:06
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:13
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:14
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:25
|33
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|34
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:07
|35
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:20
|36
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:22
|37
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:25
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|39
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|40
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:07:17
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:46
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:16
|43
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:29
|44
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:09:15
|46
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:09:22
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:59
|48
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:10:17
|49
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:47
|50
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:07
|51
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:19
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:46
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:05
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|55
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:19
|56
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:13:21
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:30
|58
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:13:50
|59
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:14:01
|60
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:30
|61
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:10
|62
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:26
|63
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:15:38
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:15:44
|65
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:58
|66
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:16:12
|67
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:21
|68
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:08
|70
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:17:13
|71
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:54
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:19:37
|73
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:19:51
|74
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:58
|75
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:20:32
|76
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:20:37
|77
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:20:38
|78
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:52
|79
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:17
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:21
|81
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:22:58
|82
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:46
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:24:06
|84
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:00
|85
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:09
|86
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:25:19
|87
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:53
|88
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:37
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:27:40
|90
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:27:46
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:28:36
|92
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:57
|93
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:11
|94
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:29:39
|95
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:31:06
|96
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:07
|97
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:31:27
|98
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:39
|99
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:44
|100
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:57
|101
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:33:07
|102
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:18
|103
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:44
|104
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:34:01
|105
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:35:42
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:48
|107
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:35:51
|108
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:35:55
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:01
|110
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:36:05
|111
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:36:56
|112
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:37:37
|113
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:37:57
|114
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:38:00
|115
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:19
|116
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:38:36
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:45
|118
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:53
|119
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:36
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:39:37
|121
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:44
|122
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:49
|123
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:40:04
|124
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:40:08
|125
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:40:33
|126
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:41:13
|127
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:43:38
|128
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:43:47
|129
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:45:40
|130
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:38
|131
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:43
|132
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:48
|133
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:48:02
|134
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:49:49
|135
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:58
|136
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:50:34
|137
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:42
|138
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:51:34
|139
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:53
|140
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:53:12
|141
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:20
|142
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:35
|143
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:37
|144
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:54:48
|145
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:55:06
|146
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:55:11
|147
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:55:15
|148
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:55:18
|149
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:56:19
|150
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:26
|151
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:30
|152
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:59:52
|153
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:01:22
|154
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:03:09
|155
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:08
|156
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1:15:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|63
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|45
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|38
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|13
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|34
|14
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|29
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|28
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|25
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|24
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|20
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|20
|22
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|19
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|24
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|17
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|16
|30
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|32
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|33
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|15
|34
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|37
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|38
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|40
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|41
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|13
|42
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|12
|43
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|12
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|45
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|46
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|47
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|48
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|49
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|50
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|8
|51
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|7
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|53
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|55
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|56
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|57
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|58
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|59
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|60
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|61
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|62
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|64
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|65
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|66
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|67
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|68
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|69
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|70
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|71
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|72
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|55
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|3
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|20
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|19
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|14
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|9
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|12
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|5
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|17
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|4
|18
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|19
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|4
|20
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|3
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|24
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|26
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|29
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|30
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|33
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|34
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22:32:31
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:55
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:30
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:41
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:07
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:26
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:42
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:24:40
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:27:07
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:28
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:33:22
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:35:03
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:06
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:38:58
|15
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:10
|16
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:39:29
|17
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:39:54
|18
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40:34
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:49:55
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:03
|21
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:54:09
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:54:32
|23
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:54:39
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:00:43
|25
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1:14:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|67:39:13
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:00
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:03:02
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:55
|8
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:10
|9
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:21
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:38
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:09:12
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:14
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:20
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:06
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|17
|Project 1t4i
|0:22:12
|18
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:32:37
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:27
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:44:10
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:45:51
|22
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:45:54
