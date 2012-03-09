Image 1 of 32 Stage nine winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) has another child on the way and thinks of his pregnant wife as he crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 Frederik Veuchelen rides alongside Jens Voigt (Radioshack) in the breakaway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 32 Mickael Cherel (AG2R) leads the break on staeg 6 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 32 Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) having a good time in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was attentive as usual (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 32 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at sign in (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 32 The Lampre-ISD team awaits the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 32 Riders line up for the start of Paris-Nice stage 6 (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 32 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in green awaits the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 32 Before the white flag drops, racing is not allowed (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 32 The peloton reacts to the attack (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 32 Wiggins lends a hand with the chasing as Luis Leon Sanchez threatened his race lead (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 32 Bradley Wiggins defended his yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 32 As the break drew nearer, Garmin and BMC came to help with the chase (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 32 Bradley Wiggins came to the fore to help his team chase a dangerous breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez can scarcely believe he's won in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 32 Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) in polka dots (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 32 Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes for the mountain points (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 32 Veuchelen leads the breakaway on stage 6 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 32 King of the mountains Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) was on the attack again (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez gets the better of Voigt at the line (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez and Jens Voigt battle for the stage win in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 24 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez goes head-to-head with Jens Voigt in the sprint (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 25 of 32 It's a big relief for Luis Leon Sanchez to stand on the Paris-Nice podium again (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 26 of 32 Paris-Nice best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 32 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) on the front (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 28 of 32 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 29 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) gives tribute to his baby (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 30 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates his Paris-Nice stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 31 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) outpaced Jens Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) for the win in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 32 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) takes stage 6 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) won the sixth stage of Paris-Nice beating fellow escapee Jens Voigt (RadioShack) in a close-fought sprint. Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) won the bunch sprint for third, while Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained his yellow jersey lead over Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) by six seconds.

Sanchez, a revered breakaway specialist, joined Voigt in a two-man break in the closing kilometres of the stage to Sisteron, having already formed part of the day's earlier break.

With a lead of over a minute heading into the final 10 kilometres the pair pushed on, their distinctive style present: Voigt, eyes forward as he pounded on the pedals while Sanchez, the cannier of the two, carefully watched his opponent as he spun a lighter gear.

As the pair raced through the final kilometre the Spaniard took one final turn before giving way for Voigt to lead out. The German barely flinched under the pressure, only deviating from his line and throwing a glance sideways in an attempt to anticipate Sanchez's inevitable move on the left.

When it came, Voigt was powerless to prevent the Spaniard from coming around, and on the line Sanchez had just enough time to raise his arms in victory before the bunch thundered home 14 seconds later.

Voigt and Sanchez were part of the day's breakaway, which formed when Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil), Voigt and Simon Geschke (Project 1T4i) jumped away on the second climb of the Cote du Pas du Ventoux. They were joined by Mickael Cherel (AG2R), Anthony Geslin (FDJ), and Sanchez, before Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank) finally made contact.

Earlier, a larger group of 28 riders had freed themselves from the field in a tricky section of crosswinds. Wiggins and most of his closest rivals had made the split but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was caught out, and as the gap blew out to 40 seconds he was forced to chase.

Once contact had been made and the seven-man group established their lead, the race dynamic changed.

Sanchez, who won Paris-Nice in 2009, started the stage just 3:51 down on Wiggins and so it was up to the Sky team to marshal a chase. And when the lead topped four minutes the British team ventured forward. So far in this race the British team have used and relied on the likes of Omega and Movistar to chase down a number of moves and control the tempo of the field but Sky proved up to the task, reducing the gap to 2 minutes with 30 kilometers to go.

With yellow safe, Sky could now relax, although Wiggins was ever-present on the front during the final climb.

Up the road Voigt could smell blood. After Sanchez set the pace on the early slopes of the Cote des Marquises, Voigt accelerated with purpose and only Cherel and Sanchez could follow. Geslin, Geschke, Navarro and Veuchelen – who had been in yesterday's break – all crumbled and when Cherel lost contact with Voigt's next push the stage was set.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:07:58 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:14 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 12 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 14 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 22 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 29 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 33 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 34 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 41 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 43 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 45 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 46 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 48 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 49 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 50 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 51 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 53 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 57 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 60 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 63 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 67 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 68 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 69 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 73 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 74 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 76 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 78 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 80 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 81 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 83 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 84 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 88 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 89 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 91 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 92 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 94 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 95 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 96 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:48 98 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:17 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:01:53 100 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:02 101 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:02:59 102 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:22 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 104 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 105 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 106 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 107 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:04:57 109 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:21 111 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 112 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 117 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 118 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 121 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 123 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 124 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 125 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 126 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 127 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 128 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 129 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 131 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 132 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 135 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 136 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 137 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 138 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 139 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 140 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 141 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:49 143 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:12:14 144 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:12:29 146 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 147 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:15 148 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:18:18 149 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 151 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 152 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 153 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 154 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 155 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 156 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne DNF Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun DNF Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team DNS Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM DNS Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat

Intermediate sprint - Sisteron # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 2 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 22 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 20 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 5 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 16 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 15 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 13 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 12 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 12 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 13 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 15 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 2 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Buisson # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Pas du Ventoux # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 3 4 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Aurel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 pts 2 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 2 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 4 - Côte des Mourres # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 2 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 5 - Côte des Marquises # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:08:12 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:08 14 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:43 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:07 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:12:00 21 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 22 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:12:15 23 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:04 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 25 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 12:24:22 2 Radioshack-Nissan 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:14 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Katusha Team 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Saur - Sojasun 9 FDJ-Big Mat 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Team Europcar 12 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Lampre - ISD 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Team Saxo Bank 16 Movistar Team 17 Sky Procycling 18 Garmin-Cervelo 19 Project 1t4i 0:02:59 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:22 21 GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 Lotto Belisol Team

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 22:31:52 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:06 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:37 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:46 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:01:06 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:16 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 11 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:24 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:27 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:34 15 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:37 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:42 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:04:09 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:20 20 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:04:24 21 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 23 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:36 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 25 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:51 27 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:58 28 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:05 29 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:06 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:13 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:14 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:25 33 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 34 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:07 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:20 36 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:22 37 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:25 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:43 39 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11 40 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:07:17 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:46 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:08:16 43 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:29 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:12 45 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:09:15 46 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:09:22 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:59 48 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:10:17 49 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:47 50 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:07 51 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:19 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:46 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:05 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:13:08 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:19 56 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:13:21 57 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:30 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:13:50 59 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:14:01 60 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:30 61 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:15:10 62 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:26 63 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:15:38 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:15:44 65 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:58 66 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:16:12 67 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:21 68 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:05 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:08 70 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:17:13 71 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:18:54 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:19:37 73 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:19:51 74 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:58 75 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:20:32 76 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:37 77 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:20:38 78 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:52 79 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:17 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:21 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:22:58 82 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:23:46 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:24:06 84 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:25:00 85 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:25:09 86 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:25:19 87 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:53 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:37 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:27:40 90 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:27:46 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:28:36 92 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:57 93 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:11 94 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:29:39 95 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:31:06 96 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:07 97 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:31:27 98 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:39 99 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:44 100 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:57 101 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:33:07 102 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:18 103 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:44 104 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:34:01 105 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:35:42 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:48 107 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:35:51 108 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:35:55 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:36:01 110 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:05 111 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:56 112 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 0:37:37 113 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:37:57 114 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:38:00 115 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:19 116 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:38:36 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:45 118 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:53 119 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:36 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:39:37 121 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:44 122 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:49 123 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:04 124 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:40:08 125 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:40:33 126 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:41:13 127 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:43:38 128 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:43:47 129 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:45:40 130 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:38 131 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:43 132 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:47:48 133 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:48:02 134 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:49:49 135 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:58 136 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:50:34 137 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:42 138 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:51:34 139 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:53 140 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:53:12 141 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:20 142 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:35 143 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:37 144 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:54:48 145 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:55:06 146 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:55:11 147 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:55:15 148 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:55:18 149 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:56:19 150 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:26 151 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:59:30 152 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:59:52 153 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:01:22 154 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 1:03:09 155 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 1:10:08 156 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1:15:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 63 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 45 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 45 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 38 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 13 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 34 14 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 29 15 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 28 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 26 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 25 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 24 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 20 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 20 22 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 19 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 18 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 18 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 17 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 17 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 16 30 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 15 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 32 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 33 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 15 34 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14 37 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 38 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 13 39 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 41 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 13 42 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 12 43 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 12 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 45 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 46 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 47 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 48 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 49 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 50 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 8 51 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 7 52 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 6 53 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 55 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 56 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 57 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 4 58 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 59 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 60 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 61 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 62 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 63 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 64 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 2 65 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 66 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 67 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 68 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 69 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1 70 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1 71 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 72 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 55 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 3 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 20 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 19 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 15 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 14 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 9 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 12 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 5 15 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 17 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 4 18 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 19 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 4 20 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 3 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 23 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 24 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 29 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 30 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 31 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1 33 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 1 34 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22:32:31 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:55 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:30 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:41 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:07 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:26 7 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:42 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:24:40 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:27:07 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:28 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:22 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:35:03 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:06 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:38:58 15 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:10 16 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:39:29 17 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:39:54 18 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:40:34 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:49:55 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:03 21 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:54:09 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:54:32 23 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:54:39 24 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:00:43 25 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1:14:56