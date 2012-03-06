Paris-Nice stage 3: Alejandro Valverde wins in Lac de Vassivière
Gerrans second, Wiggins keeps lead
Stage 3: Vierzon - Lac de Vassivière
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his winning return from suspension for his part in Operacion Puerto by winning stage three of Paris-Nice at Lac de Vassivière. In a tight uphill sprint, the Spaniard just about held off the fast-finishing Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to claim his fourth victory since his ban expired in January and edge ten seconds closer to the overall lead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky).
As was the case during that suspension, Valverde enjoyed robust support from his Movistar team on the road to Lac de Vassivière. They injected urgency into the peloton’s pursuit of the early break with 35km to go, and José Joaquin Rojas et al were again on hand to marshal Valverde towards the front underneath the red kite.
“I’m thrilled, it’s a very important victory,” Valverde said afterwards. “I have to thank the team again because they have done a phenomenal job and I was able to finish it off. This victory was for them because they deserve it.”
Valverde held his nerve when first Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and then Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) launched their sprints from distance in the finale. The Spaniard bided his time until the final 250 metres, before cruising past Sanchez, seemingly on his way to a comfortable victory.
He was to endure a late scare, however, as Australian champion Simon Gerrans ghosted onto his right shoulder inside the last 50 metres, and both riders lunged for the line simultaneously. Gerrans had been nowhere to be seen on the run-in to the finish, but he somehow managed to pick his way through the bodies to renew hostilities with Valverde, who had already pipped him for stage victory in similar circumstances atop Old Willunga Hill in January’s Tour Down Under. Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) came home in third, just ahead of Sanchez and Xavier Florencio (Katusha).
Valverde had just enough in reserve to fend off Gerrans, although his surprise was palpable and on crossing the line, he appeared to ask his dauphin if he had indeed held on for the win. Nonetheless, Valverde was somewhat more phlegmatic when he spoke to the press afterwards.
“The finale was very tight and I won narrowly, so thanks to Simon, because it was a nice fight,” he said succinctly.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep turn on the pressure
While Movistar’s support of Valverde was the story of the day, it was another team, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, who turned in the greatest show of collective might on the day, even ultimately if they were unable to trouble the in-form Bradley Wiggins, who remains 6 seconds clear of Levi Leipheimer and 11 ahead of Tejay Van Garderen (BMC).
After the previous day’s exercise in echelon warfare, there was something of a truce in the peloton in the early exchanges on Tuesday. A trio of escapees, Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Roy Curvers (Project 1t4i) were issued with a bon de sortie in the opening kilometres and they duly set about building up a lead of 4:30 while the peloton ambled along behind, now bereft of Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), a non-starter due to a bout of gastroenteritis.
Their gap slowly began to dwindle in the final 50 kilometres, but it was only when first Movistar and then Omega Pharma-QuickStep took over at the head of the bunch on the run-in to the Côte de Bourganeuf that any particular focus was afforded to the peloton’s pursuit.
With the uphill finish always liable to be too difficult for Tom Boonen’s tastes, it was quickly apparent that Omega Pharma-QuickStep were looking to set something up for their men Sylvain Chavanel and Levi Leipheimer, and put the boot in on some of the flagging overall contenders for good measure.
On the rolling roads that punctuated the finale, their efforts paid some dividend, albeit perhaps not as rich a one as they would have liked. Boonen himself put in a monstrous turn with 6km to go as the road began to climb towards Lac de Vassivière, while behind, riders such as Taylor Phinney, Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) were being jettisoned out the rear of the bunch.
By this point, Omega Pharma-QuickStep had succeeded in reeling in Engoulvent, the last survivor of the day’s early break, but in spite of Tony Martin’s stint of tempo riding with 4km to go, their efforts were having no effect on the implacable Wiggins, who sat comfortably towards the front of the bunch.
As if disheartened by the ease of Wiggins’ pedalling, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep pace slackened once Martin swung off, and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM) enjoyed a rally off the front on the steepest section of the climb that was only snuffed out when Movistar upped the ante in support of Valverde.
The Spaniard duly emerged from the gloom in the closing metres to take victory at a significant outpost for the Reynolds-Banesto-Movistar dynasty, as Lac de Vassivière was the site of Miguel Indurain’s final Tour de France stage victory in 1995. He may disingenuously claim that he does not know why he was suspended, but Valverde’s understanding of his team’s history is rather less muddled.
“It gives me tremendous joy to be the next Spaniard to win here after Indurain,” Valverde said.
The win brings Valverde to within twenty seconds of Wiggins’ overall lead, but the Briton remains the man to beat. Faultless over the three days of racing to date, Wiggins will himself hope to emulate Indurain by sealing overall victory at Col d’Eze on Sunday, as the man from Navarra did in 1989 and 1990.
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:36:19
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|11
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|31
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|34
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|39
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|46
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|47
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|52
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|55
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|56
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|58
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|63
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:12
|64
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|67
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|72
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:23
|73
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|74
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|75
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|77
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:28
|78
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|79
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|80
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|82
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:37
|85
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|86
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|87
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|88
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|90
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|91
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|92
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:04
|93
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:09
|95
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|96
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:23
|97
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:25
|98
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|100
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|101
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:45
|104
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:46
|105
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|107
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|110
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|111
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|113
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|115
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:10
|118
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|121
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|122
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|123
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|124
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:16
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:03:17
|126
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:20
|130
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:40
|131
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|132
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|133
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:44
|135
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|136
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|137
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|139
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|140
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|141
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|142
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|144
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|145
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:05:58
|146
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:03
|148
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|149
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|150
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|153
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|154
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|156
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|158
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|159
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|160
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|162
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|163
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|164
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:52
|165
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:48
|166
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|167
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|168
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|169
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:51
|170
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:14:18
|171
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|172
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNS
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|20
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|5
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|13
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|11
|11
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|13
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Engoulvent Jimmy
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Geraint
|2
|3
|Gutierrez José Ivan
|1
|1
|Curvers Roy
|4
|pts
|2
|Engoulvent Jimmy
|2
|3
|Morkov Michael
|1
|1
|Valverde Alejandro
|4
|pts
|2
|Gerrans Simon
|2
|3
|Meersman Gianni
|1
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:36:19
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:12
|6
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|9
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:04
|10
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:25
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:46
|13
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|14
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:10
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|17
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:40
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:41
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:04:44
|22
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:06:03
|24
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|26
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:18
|1
|Saur-Sojasun
|13:48:57
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|9
|FDJ-Bigmat
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:04
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:12
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:37
|18
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:46
|20
|Project 1T4i
|0:02:39
|21
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:04
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:09
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9:09:51
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:14
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:22
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:52
|13
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|14
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:31
|15
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:46
|16
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|17
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:48
|18
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:50
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|21
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|23
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:03:05
|27
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|28
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:07
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:08
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:03:09
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:12
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:13
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|36
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:03:16
|37
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:18
|38
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:20
|39
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:21
|40
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:24
|41
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:25
|42
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:26
|43
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:28
|46
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:29
|47
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:33
|48
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|50
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:41
|52
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:43
|53
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:44
|54
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|55
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:51
|56
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:53
|57
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|58
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:57
|59
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:01
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|61
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:06
|62
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:09
|63
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:11
|64
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:28
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:04:32
|66
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:41
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:48
|68
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:51
|69
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:04:58
|71
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:02
|72
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:05:14
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:16
|75
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:31
|76
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:33
|77
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:37
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:41
|79
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:46
|80
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|81
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:12
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:17
|83
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:24
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:06:31
|85
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:07:09
|86
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|87
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:40
|88
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:07:46
|89
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:04
|90
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|91
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:15
|92
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:17
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:09:26
|94
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:27
|95
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:29
|96
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|97
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:09:35
|98
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:38
|99
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:53
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:10:29
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:11:12
|102
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|103
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:11:24
|104
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:32
|105
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:36
|106
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:37
|108
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:38
|109
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:40
|110
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:42
|112
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:11:45
|113
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|114
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:11:46
|115
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:54
|116
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:55
|117
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:56
|118
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:59
|119
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:00
|120
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:12:02
|121
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:12:07
|122
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|123
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:17
|124
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:18
|125
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:12:20
|126
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:21
|127
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:12:24
|128
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:27
|129
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:29
|130
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:32
|131
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:38
|132
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:45
|133
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:47
|134
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:54
|135
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|136
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:58
|137
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:12:59
|138
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:07
|139
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:24
|140
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:29
|141
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|142
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:13:36
|143
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:38
|144
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|145
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:45
|146
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|147
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:11
|148
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:13
|149
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|150
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:51
|151
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:53
|152
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:00
|153
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:30
|154
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:48
|155
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:49
|156
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:16
|157
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:20
|158
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:47
|159
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:54
|160
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:03
|161
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:18:06
|162
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:21
|163
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:28
|164
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:31
|165
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:21:17
|167
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:21:19
|168
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:35
|169
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:46
|170
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:26:19
|171
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:26:25
|172
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:26:41
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|8
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|25
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|20
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|20
|14
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|18
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|17
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|16
|20
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|22
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|24
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|25
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|13
|26
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|12
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|28
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|29
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|30
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|31
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|32
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|33
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|8
|34
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|36
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|38
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|4
|39
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|40
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|42
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|2
|44
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|1
|46
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|4
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|8
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|10
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9:10:02
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:01
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:40
|5
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:46
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:37
|7
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:40
|8
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:04:47
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:05:03
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:22
|11
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:01
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:13
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:06
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:09:15
|15
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:09:24
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:27
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:31
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:48
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:12:13
|21
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:56
|22
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|24
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:40
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:42
|26
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:19
|27
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:35
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27:30:10
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:54
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:03:31
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:03:37
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:59
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:14
|9
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:05:39
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:28
|13
|Project 1T4i
|0:08:32
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:08:59
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:09:09
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:14
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:27
|18
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:28
|19
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:46
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:36
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:35:31
