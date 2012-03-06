Trending

Paris-Nice stage 3: Alejandro Valverde wins in Lac de Vassivière

Gerrans second, Wiggins keeps lead

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), left, and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) vie for victory in the third stage of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Conditions were miserable again in Paris-Nice, though the riders at least avoided dealing with snow.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage 3 winner Alejandro Valverde on the podium in Le Lac de Vassivière

(Image credit: ASO)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) continues as Paris-Nice race leader.

(Image credit: ASO)
Points classification leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: ASO)
Mountains classification leader Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: ASO)
Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) leads the young riders classification.

(Image credit: ASO)
Simon Gerrans is once again edged by Alejandro Valverde in an uphill sprint.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remained safely tucked in the main field.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The trio of Engoulvent, Kurvers, and Morkov stayed away for the best part of the race.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The break of three led by Saur Sojasun's Jimmy Engoulvent.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Australian champion Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), left, made a dramatic surge in the final metres to challenge Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the sprint finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dries Devenyns sets the pace for Omega Pharma-QuickStep in the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roy Curvers (Project 1T4i) off the front in the break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overall leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium with French great Raymond Poulidor, a two-time Paris-Nice champion.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Movistar team came to the front late in the stage to help bring back the break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The three-man break sees a time gap of 2:25.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paris-Nice leader Bradley Wiggins was well-protected by his Sky teammates.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage three by the slimmest of margins over Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium after winning stage 3 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the leader's jersey at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 3 winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 3 at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his winning return from suspension for his part in Operacion Puerto by winning stage three of Paris-Nice at Lac de Vassivière. In a tight uphill sprint, the Spaniard just about held off the fast-finishing Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to claim his fourth victory since his ban expired in January and edge ten seconds closer to the overall lead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

As was the case during that suspension, Valverde enjoyed robust support from his Movistar team on the road to Lac de Vassivière. They injected urgency into the peloton’s pursuit of the early break with 35km to go, and José Joaquin Rojas et al were again on hand to marshal Valverde towards the front underneath the red kite.

“I’m thrilled, it’s a very important victory,” Valverde said afterwards. “I have to thank the team again because they have done a phenomenal job and I was able to finish it off. This victory was for them because they deserve it.”

Valverde held his nerve when first Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and then Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) launched their sprints from distance in the finale. The Spaniard bided his time until the final 250 metres, before cruising past Sanchez, seemingly on his way to a comfortable victory.

He was to endure a late scare, however, as Australian champion Simon Gerrans ghosted onto his right shoulder inside the last 50 metres, and both riders lunged for the line simultaneously. Gerrans had been nowhere to be seen on the run-in to the finish, but he somehow managed to pick his way through the bodies to renew hostilities with Valverde, who had already pipped him for stage victory in similar circumstances atop Old Willunga Hill in January’s Tour Down Under. Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) came home in third, just ahead of Sanchez and Xavier Florencio (Katusha).

Valverde had just enough in reserve to fend off Gerrans, although his surprise was palpable and on crossing the line, he appeared to ask his dauphin if he had indeed held on for the win. Nonetheless, Valverde was somewhat more phlegmatic when he spoke to the press afterwards.

“The finale was very tight and I won narrowly, so thanks to Simon, because it was a nice fight,” he said succinctly.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep turn on the pressure

While Movistar’s support of Valverde was the story of the day, it was another team, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, who turned in the greatest show of collective might on the day, even ultimately if they were unable to trouble the in-form Bradley Wiggins, who remains 6 seconds clear of Levi Leipheimer and 11 ahead of Tejay Van Garderen (BMC).

After the previous day’s exercise in echelon warfare, there was something of a truce in the peloton in the early exchanges on Tuesday. A trio of escapees, Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Roy Curvers (Project 1t4i) were issued with a bon de sortie in the opening kilometres and they duly set about building up a lead of 4:30 while the peloton ambled along behind, now bereft of Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), a non-starter due to a bout of gastroenteritis.

Their gap slowly began to dwindle in the final 50 kilometres, but it was only when first Movistar and then Omega Pharma-QuickStep took over at the head of the bunch on the run-in to the Côte de Bourganeuf that any particular focus was afforded to the peloton’s pursuit.

With the uphill finish always liable to be too difficult for Tom Boonen’s tastes, it was quickly apparent that Omega Pharma-QuickStep were looking to set something up for their men Sylvain Chavanel and Levi Leipheimer, and put the boot in on some of the flagging overall contenders for good measure.

On the rolling roads that punctuated the finale, their efforts paid some dividend, albeit perhaps not as rich a one as they would have liked. Boonen himself put in a monstrous turn with 6km to go as the road began to climb towards Lac de Vassivière, while behind, riders such as Taylor Phinney, Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) were being jettisoned out the rear of the bunch.

By this point, Omega Pharma-QuickStep had succeeded in reeling in Engoulvent, the last survivor of the day’s early break, but in spite of Tony Martin’s stint of tempo riding with 4km to go, their efforts were having no effect on the implacable Wiggins, who sat comfortably towards the front of the bunch.

As if disheartened by the ease of Wiggins’ pedalling, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep pace slackened once Martin swung off, and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM) enjoyed a rally off the front on the steepest section of the climb that was only snuffed out when Movistar upped the ante in support of Valverde.

The Spaniard duly emerged from the gloom in the closing metres to take victory at a significant outpost for the Reynolds-Banesto-Movistar dynasty, as Lac de Vassivière was the site of Miguel Indurain’s final Tour de France stage victory in 1995. He may disingenuously claim that he does not know why he was suspended, but Valverde’s understanding of his team’s history is rather less muddled.

“It gives me tremendous joy to be the next Spaniard to win here after Indurain,” Valverde said.

The win brings Valverde to within twenty seconds of Wiggins’ overall lead, but the Briton remains the man to beat. Faultless over the three days of racing to date, Wiggins will himself hope to emulate Indurain by sealing overall victory at Col d’Eze on Sunday, as the man from Navarra did in 1989 and 1990.
 

Full Results
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4:36:19
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
11Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
12Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
13Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
23Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
25Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
31Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
33Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
34Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
39Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
43Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
44Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
46Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
47Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
52Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
54Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
55Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
56Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
58Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
62Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
63Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:12
64David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
65Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
66Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
67Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
68Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
69Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
72Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:23
73Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
74Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
75Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:28
78Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
79Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
80Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
82Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
84Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:37
85Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
86Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:48
87Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
88David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
89Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:51
90Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:53
91Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
92Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:04
93Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:09
95Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
96Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:23
97Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:25
98Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
100Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
101Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
102Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
103Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:45
104Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
105Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
107Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
109Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
110Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:06
111Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
113Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
114Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
115Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:10
118Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
121Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:13
122Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
123Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
124José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:16
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat0:03:17
126Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
129Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:20
130Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:40
131Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:41
132Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:44
135Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
136Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
137Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
138John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
139Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
140Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
141Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
142Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
144Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
145Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:05:58
146Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
147Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:03
148Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
149Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
150Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
152Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
153Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
154Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
156Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
157Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
158Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
159Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
160Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
161Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
162Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
163Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
164Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:07:52
165Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:09:48
166Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
167Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
168Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
169Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:51
170Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:18
171Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
172Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
DNSAidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Points
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team22
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team20
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team18
5Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team16
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun13
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
10Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM11
11Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
12Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun9
13Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
15Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1 - Peyrat-Le-Château, 186km
1Engoulvent Jimmy3pts
2Thomas Geraint2
3Gutierrez José Ivan1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bourganeuf (Cat. 3) 167.5km
1Curvers Roy4pts
2Engoulvent Jimmy2
3Morkov Michael1

Mountain 2 - Le Lac de Vassiviere (Cat. 3) 194km
1Valverde Alejandro4pts
2Gerrans Simon2
3Meersman Gianni1

Young riders
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4:36:19
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:12
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
9Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:04
10Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:25
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:46
13Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:06
14Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:10
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:13
17Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:40
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:41
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:04:44
22Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:06:03
24Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
26Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:14:18

Teams
1Saur-Sojasun13:48:57
2Katusha Team
3Ag2R La Mondiale
4Astana Pro Team
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6RadioShack-Nissan
7Team Europcar
8Vacansoleil-DCM
9FDJ-Bigmat
10Lampre - ISD
11Rabobank Cycling Team
12Sky Procycling0:00:12
13Movistar Team
14BMC Racing Team0:00:21
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:04
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:12
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:37
18GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:39
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
20Project 1T4i0:02:39
21Garmin - Barracuda0:05:04
22Team Saxo Bank0:06:09

General classification after stage 3
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling9:09:51
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:14
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:22
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:33
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:00:52
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:54
14Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:31
15Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:02:46
16Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
17Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:48
18Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
19Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:50
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:54
21Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:56
23Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:57
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:00
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:01
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:03:05
27Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
28Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:07
29Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:08
30Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:03:09
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:12
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
34Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:13
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
36Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:03:16
37Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:18
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:20
39Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:21
40Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:24
41Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:25
42Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
43Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
44David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:28
46Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:29
47Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:33
48Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:36
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
50Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:41
52Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:43
53Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:44
54Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:49
55Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:51
56Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:53
57Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:56
58Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:57
59Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:01
60Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:02
61Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:06
62Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:09
63Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:11
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:28
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:04:32
66Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:41
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:48
68Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:51
69Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
70Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:04:58
71Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:02
72John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:05:14
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:16
75Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:31
76Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:33
77Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:37
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:41
79Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:46
80José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:04
81Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:12
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:17
83Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:24
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team0:06:31
85Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat0:07:09
86Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
87Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:40
88Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:07:46
89Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:08:04
90Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:08
91Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:15
92Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:17
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:09:26
94Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:27
95Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:09:29
96Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
97Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:09:35
98Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:38
99Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:53
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:10:29
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:11:12
102Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:21
103Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:11:24
104Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:32
105Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:36
106Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:37
108Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:38
109Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:40
110Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
111Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:42
112Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:11:45
113Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
114Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:11:46
115Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:54
116Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:55
117Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:56
118Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:59
119Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:12:00
120Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:02
121Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:07
122Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:11
123Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:17
124Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:18
125Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:12:20
126Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:21
127Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:12:24
128Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:27
129Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:12:29
130David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:32
131Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:38
132David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:12:45
133Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:12:47
134Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:54
135Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:57
136Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:12:58
137Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:12:59
138Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:07
139Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:24
140Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:29
141Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
142Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:13:36
143Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:38
144Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
145Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:45
146Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:56
147Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:11
148Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:14:13
149Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:43
150Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:51
151Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:14:53
152Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:00
153Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:16:30
154Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:48
155Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:16:49
156Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:17:16
157Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:17:20
158Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:47
159Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:54
160Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:03
161Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:18:06
162Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:21
163Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:18:28
164Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:31
165Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:37
166Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:21:17
167Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:21:19
168Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:35
169Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:25:46
170Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:26:19
171Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team0:26:25
172Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:26:41

Points classification
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team39pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling36
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step35
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan35
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team34
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
8Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM25
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team22
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team22
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team20
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i20
14Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM18
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team18
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda18
17Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team16
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team16
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM16
20Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team15
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
22Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne14
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13
24Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan13
25Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun13
26Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat12
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
28Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
29Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan9
30Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun9
31Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
32Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i8
34Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
35Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6
36José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling5
38Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team4
39Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
40Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
42Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat2
44Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team1
46Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM6pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i4
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team4
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
7Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
8Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team1
10Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Young riders classification
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9:10:02
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:01
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:07
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:40
5Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:46
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:37
7Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:40
8Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:04:47
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:05:03
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:22
11Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:01
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:13
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:06
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:09:15
15Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:09:24
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:27
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:31
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:48
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:00
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:12:13
21Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:56
22Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:27
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:45
24Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:40
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:14:42
26Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:16:19
27Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:25:35

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step27:30:10
2Sky Procycling0:02:54
3BMC Racing Team0:03:04
4Movistar Team0:03:31
5Katusha Team0:03:37
6Astana Pro Team0:03:39
7Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:59
8RadioShack-Nissan0:05:14
9FDJ-Bigmat0:05:39
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:57
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:09
12Saur-Sojasun0:08:28
13Project 1T4i0:08:32
14Team Europcar0:08:59
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:09:09
16Lampre - ISD0:09:14
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:27
18Garmin - Barracuda0:09:28
19GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:07
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:46
21Team Saxo Bank0:14:36
22Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:35:31

 

