Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) continued his winning return from suspension for his part in Operacion Puerto by winning stage three of Paris-Nice at Lac de Vassivière. In a tight uphill sprint, the Spaniard just about held off the fast-finishing Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to claim his fourth victory since his ban expired in January and edge ten seconds closer to the overall lead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

As was the case during that suspension, Valverde enjoyed robust support from his Movistar team on the road to Lac de Vassivière. They injected urgency into the peloton’s pursuit of the early break with 35km to go, and José Joaquin Rojas et al were again on hand to marshal Valverde towards the front underneath the red kite.

“I’m thrilled, it’s a very important victory,” Valverde said afterwards. “I have to thank the team again because they have done a phenomenal job and I was able to finish it off. This victory was for them because they deserve it.”

Valverde held his nerve when first Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and then Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) launched their sprints from distance in the finale. The Spaniard bided his time until the final 250 metres, before cruising past Sanchez, seemingly on his way to a comfortable victory.

He was to endure a late scare, however, as Australian champion Simon Gerrans ghosted onto his right shoulder inside the last 50 metres, and both riders lunged for the line simultaneously. Gerrans had been nowhere to be seen on the run-in to the finish, but he somehow managed to pick his way through the bodies to renew hostilities with Valverde, who had already pipped him for stage victory in similar circumstances atop Old Willunga Hill in January’s Tour Down Under. Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) came home in third, just ahead of Sanchez and Xavier Florencio (Katusha).

Valverde had just enough in reserve to fend off Gerrans, although his surprise was palpable and on crossing the line, he appeared to ask his dauphin if he had indeed held on for the win. Nonetheless, Valverde was somewhat more phlegmatic when he spoke to the press afterwards.

“The finale was very tight and I won narrowly, so thanks to Simon, because it was a nice fight,” he said succinctly.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep turn on the pressure

While Movistar’s support of Valverde was the story of the day, it was another team, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, who turned in the greatest show of collective might on the day, even ultimately if they were unable to trouble the in-form Bradley Wiggins, who remains 6 seconds clear of Levi Leipheimer and 11 ahead of Tejay Van Garderen (BMC).

After the previous day’s exercise in echelon warfare, there was something of a truce in the peloton in the early exchanges on Tuesday. A trio of escapees, Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Roy Curvers (Project 1t4i) were issued with a bon de sortie in the opening kilometres and they duly set about building up a lead of 4:30 while the peloton ambled along behind, now bereft of Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), a non-starter due to a bout of gastroenteritis.

Their gap slowly began to dwindle in the final 50 kilometres, but it was only when first Movistar and then Omega Pharma-QuickStep took over at the head of the bunch on the run-in to the Côte de Bourganeuf that any particular focus was afforded to the peloton’s pursuit.

With the uphill finish always liable to be too difficult for Tom Boonen’s tastes, it was quickly apparent that Omega Pharma-QuickStep were looking to set something up for their men Sylvain Chavanel and Levi Leipheimer, and put the boot in on some of the flagging overall contenders for good measure.

On the rolling roads that punctuated the finale, their efforts paid some dividend, albeit perhaps not as rich a one as they would have liked. Boonen himself put in a monstrous turn with 6km to go as the road began to climb towards Lac de Vassivière, while behind, riders such as Taylor Phinney, Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) were being jettisoned out the rear of the bunch.

By this point, Omega Pharma-QuickStep had succeeded in reeling in Engoulvent, the last survivor of the day’s early break, but in spite of Tony Martin’s stint of tempo riding with 4km to go, their efforts were having no effect on the implacable Wiggins, who sat comfortably towards the front of the bunch.

As if disheartened by the ease of Wiggins’ pedalling, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep pace slackened once Martin swung off, and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM) enjoyed a rally off the front on the steepest section of the climb that was only snuffed out when Movistar upped the ante in support of Valverde.

The Spaniard duly emerged from the gloom in the closing metres to take victory at a significant outpost for the Reynolds-Banesto-Movistar dynasty, as Lac de Vassivière was the site of Miguel Indurain’s final Tour de France stage victory in 1995. He may disingenuously claim that he does not know why he was suspended, but Valverde’s understanding of his team’s history is rather less muddled.

“It gives me tremendous joy to be the next Spaniard to win here after Indurain,” Valverde said.

The win brings Valverde to within twenty seconds of Wiggins’ overall lead, but the Briton remains the man to beat. Faultless over the three days of racing to date, Wiggins will himself hope to emulate Indurain by sealing overall victory at Col d’Eze on Sunday, as the man from Navarra did in 1989 and 1990.



Full Results 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4:36:19 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 11 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 13 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 25 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 31 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 33 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 34 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 39 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 46 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 47 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 52 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 54 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 55 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 56 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 58 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 62 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 63 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:12 64 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 67 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 69 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 72 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:23 73 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 74 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 75 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:28 78 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 79 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 80 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 81 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 82 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:37 85 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 86 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:48 87 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 88 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 89 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:51 90 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:53 91 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 92 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:04 93 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:09 95 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 96 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:01:23 97 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:25 98 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 100 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 101 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 102 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:45 104 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:46 105 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 107 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 110 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:06 111 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 113 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 115 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 117 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:10 118 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 121 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:13 122 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 123 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 124 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:16 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 0:03:17 126 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:20 130 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:40 131 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:41 132 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:44 135 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 136 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 137 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 139 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 140 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 141 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 142 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 144 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 145 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:05:58 146 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:03 148 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i 149 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 150 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 151 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 152 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 153 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 154 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 156 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 157 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 158 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 159 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 160 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 161 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 162 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 163 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 164 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:52 165 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:48 166 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 167 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 168 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 169 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:51 170 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:14:18 171 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 172 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank DNF Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan DNS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Points 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 20 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 5 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 16 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 13 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 11 11 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 13 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 - Peyrat-Le-Château, 186km 1 Engoulvent Jimmy 3 pts 2 Thomas Geraint 2 3 Gutierrez José Ivan 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bourganeuf (Cat. 3) 167.5km 1 Curvers Roy 4 pts 2 Engoulvent Jimmy 2 3 Morkov Michael 1

Mountain 2 - Le Lac de Vassiviere (Cat. 3) 194km 1 Valverde Alejandro 4 pts 2 Gerrans Simon 2 3 Meersman Gianni 1

Young riders 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:36:19 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:12 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:33 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 9 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:04 10 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:25 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:01:46 13 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:06 14 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:10 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:13 17 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:40 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:41 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:04:44 22 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:06:03 24 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 26 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:18

Teams 1 Saur-Sojasun 13:48:57 2 Katusha Team 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 RadioShack-Nissan 7 Team Europcar 8 Vacansoleil-DCM 9 FDJ-Bigmat 10 Lampre - ISD 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Sky Procycling 0:00:12 13 Movistar Team 14 BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 15 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:04 16 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:12 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:37 18 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:39 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:46 20 Project 1T4i 0:02:39 21 Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:04 22 Team Saxo Bank 0:06:09

General classification after stage 3 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 9:09:51 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:14 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:18 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:22 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:33 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:00:52 13 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:54 14 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:31 15 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:46 16 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 17 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:48 18 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 19 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:50 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 21 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 23 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:00 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:01 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:03:05 27 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 28 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:07 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:08 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:03:09 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:12 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 34 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:13 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 36 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:03:16 37 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:18 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:20 39 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:21 40 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:24 41 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:25 42 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 43 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 44 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:28 46 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:29 47 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:33 48 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 50 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:41 52 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:43 53 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:44 54 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 55 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:51 56 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:53 57 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:56 58 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:57 59 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:04:01 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:02 61 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:06 62 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:09 63 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:11 64 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:28 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:04:32 66 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:41 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:48 68 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:04:51 69 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:04:58 71 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:02 72 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:05:14 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:16 75 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:31 76 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:33 77 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:37 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:41 79 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:46 80 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:04 81 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:12 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:17 83 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:24 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:06:31 85 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 0:07:09 86 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 87 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:40 88 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:07:46 89 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:08:04 90 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:08 91 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:15 92 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:17 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:09:26 94 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:27 95 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:09:29 96 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 97 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:09:35 98 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:38 99 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:53 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:10:29 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:11:12 102 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:21 103 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:11:24 104 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:32 105 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:36 106 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:37 108 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:38 109 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:40 110 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 111 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:42 112 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:11:45 113 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 114 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:11:46 115 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:54 116 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:55 117 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:56 118 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:59 119 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:12:00 120 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:12:02 121 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:12:07 122 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:11 123 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:17 124 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:18 125 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:12:20 126 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:21 127 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:12:24 128 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:27 129 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:29 130 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:32 131 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:38 132 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:45 133 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:47 134 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:54 135 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:57 136 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:12:58 137 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:12:59 138 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:07 139 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:24 140 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:29 141 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 142 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:13:36 143 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:38 144 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 145 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:45 146 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:56 147 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:11 148 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:13 149 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:43 150 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:51 151 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:53 152 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:00 153 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:30 154 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:48 155 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:49 156 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:16 157 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:17:20 158 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:47 159 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:54 160 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:03 161 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:18:06 162 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:21 163 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:18:28 164 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:31 165 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:37 166 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:21:17 167 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:21:19 168 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:35 169 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:46 170 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:26:19 171 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:26:25 172 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:26:41

Points classification 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 35 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 8 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 25 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 20 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 20 14 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 18 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 18 17 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 16 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 16 20 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 15 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 22 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 24 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 13 25 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 13 26 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 12 27 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 28 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 29 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 9 30 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 31 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 32 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 33 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 8 34 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 36 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 38 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 4 39 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 40 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 42 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 2 44 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 1 46 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 4 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 4 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 7 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 8 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 1 10 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young riders classification 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9:10:02 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:01 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:07 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:40 5 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:46 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:37 7 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:04:40 8 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:04:47 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:05:03 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:22 11 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:01 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:13 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:06 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:09:15 15 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:09:24 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:27 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:31 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:48 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:00 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:12:13 21 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:56 22 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:27 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:45 24 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:40 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:42 26 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:19 27 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:25:35