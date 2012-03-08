Westra prevails on Mende mountain finish
Wiggins hangs on to leader's jersey
Stage 5: Onet-le-Chateau - Mende
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) came into Paris-Nice as an outside favourite for the overall win but after a blistering performance on the stage to Mende the Dutchman could yet be Bradley Wiggins's most dangerous rival.
Westra won the queen stage of Paris-Nice, attacking out of a small group of favourites inside the last kilometre of the climb to the finish. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) pushed out Bradley Wiggins (Sky) for second place, six seconds later.
“I felt good in the last hour and the goal was not to lose time on the final climb," Westra said. "But with one kilometer to go Wiggins attacked and he didn’t get away so I decided to attack myself. I took 100 meters on the group and they didn’t catch me, unbelievable!”
"The team did a great job and this win is fantastic. Until Sunday I must try not to lose time and then we will see what happens in the time trial.”
An exhausted Wiggins narrowly held on to his leader's yellow jersey, with Westra moving up to second place, six seconds down thanks to both a ten second time bonus for the stage and the deficit he inflicted by the time Wiggins crossed the line.
If Westra had not sat up with 15 meters to go and freewheeled over the line he would have pulled on yellow but his desire to slow and wave to the cameras allowed Wiggins enough time and space to keep a narrow lead but with three more stages remaining, including the final time trial up the Col d'Èze, Wiggins is far from secure in winning his first stage race since last year's Dauphine Libere.
"It was a case of just time trialling to the summit really and I think that put everyone in the red," Wiggins said on TeamSky.com. "There was only one guy able to attack off that pace so it was a perfect day.
"I think the next two days should be kinder. Hopefully the weather will be warmer, but today was the dangerous day. I think we’ve shown we’re the strongest here so I think it’s going to come down to Sunday barring any crashes and stupid splits tomorrow. So there’s still a bit of concentrating to do but the harder stages are behind us."
The stage was marked by a long break comprised of Simon Clarke (GreenEdge), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun), who broke clear two kilometers into the day. Their gap reached a maximum of 6:50, but three of the escapees were ultimately caught again on the penultimate climb of the day. Veuchelen held out until three kilometers to go, when he was gobbled up on the narrow road of the steep, closing climb in Mende.
It was Movistar, yesterday's most aggressive entourage, which began the serious chase inside the final 50 kilometers. For much of the stage the talk had centred on how much the final climb suited Valverde and his punchy accelerating style. Clearly he felt confident, sending his men to the front to aid BMC's earlier efforts, but on stage 4 he lacked his pre-Puerto kick.
Wiggins, who had not put a foot wrong all week, remained near the front but his task and that of his team was clear: allow the break to gain time, and then allow their rivals to chase. A perfect tactic, perfectly executed and even when Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank Cycling Team) gained close to a minute Sky remained relaxed and in check.
Positioning became paramount on the approach to the final climb, as the already splintered peloton traced the summit of the Cote de Chabrits, before descending to the foot of the final climb. Veuchelen, the new leader of the king of the mountains competition, final relented on the lower slopes into but there was no sign of Valverde's expected attack.
Instead it was Sky, who for so long had remained patient, who took up the challenge. Wiggins moved closer to the front, just as his teammate Richie Porte set to work. The Volta ao Algarve winner is clearly enjoying both his form and freedom at Sky and he strung out the remnants of the bunch. Pretender after pretender slipped from the back, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) and Fränk Schleck, all unable to follow.
Ahead, Wiggins, Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Tejay Van Gardeneren (BMC) gritted their teeth and when Porte finally swung over with one kilometre to go the pace finally eased. But the truce was momentary.
Wiggins, as race leader, took to the front, but Westra, lying 18 seconds down overnight, attacked. In no time he had a gap as Van Garderen ran out of steam and Valverde could do nothing but follow.
Seeing his lead slip, Wiggins turned on the throttle in the final few hundred meters but in reality his lead partly due to Westra's decision to slow his efforts when approaching the line. Paris-Nice is far from over. It's wide open.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4:52:46
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:16
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|8
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:30
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:42
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:53
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|23
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|28
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:01:00
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:04
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:11
|32
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|33
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:15
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:25
|36
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:30
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:32
|39
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|45
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|46
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:47
|47
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|49
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|51
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:06
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|55
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:18
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|57
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|58
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:31
|59
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:36
|60
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|61
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|62
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:45
|64
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:52
|65
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:55
|66
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:01
|67
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|68
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|69
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:42
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:44
|71
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:53
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|73
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|74
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|75
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:04:18
|76
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:04:51
|77
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:05:10
|78
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:05:16
|83
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|86
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:24
|87
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:58
|88
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:06:13
|90
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|94
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:23
|95
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:19
|96
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|97
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|98
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|100
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|103
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|104
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|105
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:44
|106
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:59
|108
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|112
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|113
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|114
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|118
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|120
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|121
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|122
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|123
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:53
|124
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:18:09
|125
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:26
|126
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:20:17
|127
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|128
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|131
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|132
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|135
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|136
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|137
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|139
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|142
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|145
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|146
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|148
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|149
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|151
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|152
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|153
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|154
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|155
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|156
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|157
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|160
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|161
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|162
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|163
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|164
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNS
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|DNF
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|pts
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|16
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|14
|8
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|7
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|17
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|pts
|2
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|pts
|2
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|6
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|pts
|2
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|pts
|2
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|4
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|3
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4:53:10
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:00:18
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:01
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:42
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:07
|8
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:28
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:20
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:35
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|14
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:17:45
|15
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:02
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:19:53
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|24
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|25
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:39:30
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:10
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:19
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|7
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:36
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:54
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:04
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:02:07
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:01
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:39
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:40
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:00
|18
|Project 1t4i
|0:12:20
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:29
|20
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:22
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:23:51
|22
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:34:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18:23:40
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:06
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:46
|8
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:01:06
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:16
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|11
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:37
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:42
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:04:09
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:20
|20
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:04:24
|21
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|23
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:36
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:45
|25
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:51
|27
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:58
|28
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:05:03
|29
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:05
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:13
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:14
|32
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:05:24
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:25
|34
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:29
|35
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|36
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:07
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:20
|38
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:22
|39
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:25
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|41
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|42
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:07:17
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:46
|45
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:05
|46
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:16
|47
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:29
|48
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:08:30
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:56
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:09:15
|52
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:09:22
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:10:32
|54
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:47
|55
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:07
|56
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:19
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:12:25
|58
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:31
|59
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:46
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:13:04
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:05
|62
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|63
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:19
|64
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:13:21
|65
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:30
|66
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:32
|67
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:13:50
|68
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:14:01
|69
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:30
|70
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|71
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:53
|72
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:10
|73
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:26
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:15:38
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:15:44
|76
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:58
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:15:59
|78
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:21
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:16:54
|80
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|81
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:08
|82
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:17:13
|83
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:46
|84
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:51
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:18:12
|86
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:44
|87
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:54
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:13
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:30
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:19:33
|91
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:58
|92
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:20:26
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:20:41
|94
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|95
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:22:04
|96
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:17
|97
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:00
|98
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:23:20
|99
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:32
|100
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:46
|101
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:00
|102
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:25:34
|103
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:26
|104
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:27:44
|105
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:27:46
|106
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:27:58
|107
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:28:57
|108
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:11
|109
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:29:39
|110
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:30:29
|111
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:30:53
|112
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:03
|113
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:31:06
|114
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:44
|115
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:45
|116
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:32:26
|117
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:33:07
|118
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:18
|119
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:33
|120
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:44
|121
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:35:42
|122
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:35:45
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:48
|124
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:35:57
|125
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:36:22
|126
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:30
|127
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:37:33
|128
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:37:37
|129
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:37:57
|130
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:38:00
|131
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:19
|132
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:38:34
|133
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:45
|134
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:31
|135
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:36
|136
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:39:37
|138
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:44
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:49
|140
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:39:55
|141
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:40:04
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:40:57
|143
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:41:51
|144
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:35
|145
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:43:11
|146
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:43:18
|147
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:46
|148
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:43:47
|149
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:02
|150
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:13
|151
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:28
|152
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:30
|153
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:41
|154
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:59
|155
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:47:11
|156
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:48
|157
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:48:12
|158
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:19
|159
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:23
|160
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:51:45
|161
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:04
|162
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:52:07
|163
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:31
|164
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|63
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|45
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|10
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|34
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|29
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|13
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|25
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|25
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|22
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|18
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|20
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|16
|25
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|15
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|31
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|32
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|12
|35
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|12
|36
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|38
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|39
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|40
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|41
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|42
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|43
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|44
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|45
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|8
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|7
|47
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|48
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|50
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|51
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|53
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|54
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|55
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|56
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|57
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|58
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|59
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|62
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|2
|63
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|36
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|3
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|20
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|19
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|14
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|14
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|4
|15
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|16
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|4
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|3
|19
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|24
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|25
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|28
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|29
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18:24:19
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:55
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:30
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:41
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:07
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:12:25
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:26
|8
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:42
|9
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:21:25
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:21
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:27:07
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:30:14
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:31:47
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:35:03
|15
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35:51
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:37:55
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:06
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:38:58
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:10
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:56
|21
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:42:32
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42:39
|23
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:23
|24
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:02
|25
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:46:32
|26
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:56:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|55:14:37
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:00
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:03:02
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:55
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:21
|9
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:24
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:38
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:09:12
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:14
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:20
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:06
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|17
|Project 1t4i
|0:19:27
|18
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:29:29
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:27
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:41:02
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:42:43
|22
|Garmin-Cervelo
|0:45:54
