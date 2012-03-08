Trending

Westra prevails on Mende mountain finish

Wiggins hangs on to leader's jersey

Image 1 of 38

Image 2 of 38

The cliff face.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

New mountains leader Westra had a great day on the bike.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 38

Seeldrayers and Ten Dam trade turns in their ultimately unsuccessful move.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) went hard inside the final kilometre and was allowed leeway.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 38

Blel Kadri (AG2R) is attended by medical staff after suffering serious injury in a crash on stage 5 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 38

The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints home with Rigo Uran (Sky) not far behind.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 38

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil - DCM) ahead of Simon Clarke (GreenEdge).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 38

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) driving things with the bunch looming behind.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 38

The canyonous terrain of stage 5 of Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

Valverde ahead of Wiggins. It's likely to come down to Sunday now, but Valverde may rue not doing enough today.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) leads Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) on the final climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 38

Valverde closed the margin to Wiggins today, but will it be enough?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) leads Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) to the finish in Mende.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

Vacansoleil-DCM are enjoying a purple patch, Westra took stage 5 convincingly.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

Wiggins is sitting pretty in yellow, with only one key GC stage to come.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

WIggins was always supported by a healthy looking Sky armada.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

Alejandro Valverde was unable to get the advantage he'll likely need for Sunday's time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 38

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) after winning stage 5 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 38

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 38

The Movistar bikes lined up

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 38

The jersey holders at the start

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 38

The peloton on Paris-Nice stage 5

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 38

The peloton on Paris-Nice stage 5

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 38

Alejandro Valverde wears the green points jersey at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 38

Paris-Nice best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 38

The view from the top of the climb in Mende.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 38

The breakaway heads toward Mende

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 38

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 32 of 38

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) enjoyed his single day in the polka dot jersey at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 33 of 38

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) powered to victory in Mende

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 36 of 38

A big win for Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the Mende stage in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 38 of 38

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his stage win in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) came into Paris-Nice as an outside favourite for the overall win but after a blistering performance on the stage to Mende the Dutchman could yet be Bradley Wiggins's most dangerous rival.

Westra won the queen stage of Paris-Nice, attacking out of a small group of favourites inside the last kilometre of the climb to the finish. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) pushed out Bradley Wiggins (Sky) for second place, six seconds later.

“I felt good in the last hour and the goal was not to lose time on the final climb," Westra said. "But with one kilometer to go Wiggins attacked and he didn’t get away so I decided to attack myself. I took 100 meters on the group and they didn’t catch me, unbelievable!”

"The team did a great job and this win is fantastic. Until Sunday I must try not to lose time and then we will see what happens in the time trial.”

An exhausted Wiggins narrowly held on to his leader's yellow jersey, with Westra moving up to second place, six seconds down thanks to both a ten second time bonus for the stage and the deficit he inflicted by the time Wiggins crossed the line.

If Westra had not sat up with 15 meters to go and freewheeled over the line he would have pulled on yellow but his desire to slow and wave to the cameras allowed Wiggins enough time and space to keep a narrow lead but with three more stages remaining, including the final time trial up the Col d'Èze, Wiggins is far from secure in winning his first stage race since last year's Dauphine Libere.

"It was a case of just time trialling to the summit really and I think that put everyone in the red," Wiggins said on TeamSky.com. "There was only one guy able to attack off that pace so it was a perfect day.

"I think the next two days should be kinder. Hopefully the weather will be warmer, but today was the dangerous day. I think we’ve shown we’re the strongest here so I think it’s going to come down to Sunday barring any crashes and stupid splits tomorrow. So there’s still a bit of concentrating to do but the harder stages are behind us."

The stage was marked by a long break comprised of Simon Clarke (GreenEdge), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun), who broke clear two kilometers into the day. Their gap reached a maximum of 6:50, but three of the escapees were ultimately caught again on the penultimate climb of the day. Veuchelen held out until three kilometers to go, when he was gobbled up on the narrow road of the steep, closing climb in Mende.

It was Movistar, yesterday's most aggressive entourage, which began the serious chase inside the final 50 kilometers. For much of the stage the talk had centred on how much the final climb suited Valverde and his punchy accelerating style. Clearly he felt confident, sending his men to the front to aid BMC's earlier efforts, but on stage 4 he lacked his pre-Puerto kick.

Wiggins, who had not put a foot wrong all week, remained near the front but his task and that of his team was clear: allow the break to gain time, and then allow their rivals to chase. A perfect tactic, perfectly executed and even when Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank Cycling Team) gained close to a minute Sky remained relaxed and in check.

Positioning became paramount on the approach to the final climb, as the already splintered peloton traced the summit of the Cote de Chabrits, before descending to the foot of the final climb. Veuchelen, the new leader of the king of the mountains competition, final relented on the lower slopes into but there was no sign of Valverde's expected attack.

Instead it was Sky, who for so long had remained patient, who took up the challenge. Wiggins moved closer to the front, just as his teammate Richie Porte set to work. The Volta ao Algarve winner is clearly enjoying both his form and freedom at Sky and he strung out the remnants of the bunch. Pretender after pretender slipped from the back, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) and Fränk Schleck, all unable to follow.

Ahead, Wiggins, Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Tejay Van Gardeneren (BMC) gritted their teeth and when Porte finally swung over with one kilometre to go the pace finally eased. But the truce was momentary.

Wiggins, as race leader, took to the front, but Westra, lying 18 seconds down overnight, attacked. In no time he had a gap as Van Garderen ran out of steam and Valverde could do nothing but follow.

Seeing his lead slip, Wiggins turned on the throttle in the final few hundred meters but in reality his lead partly due to Westra's decision to slow his efforts when approaching the line. Paris-Nice is far from over. It's wide open.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM4:52:46
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:16
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
8Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:30
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:42
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
17Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
21Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:53
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
23Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
28Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:01:00
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:04
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
31Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:11
32David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
33Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:01:15
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:17
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:25
36Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:01:30
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:32
39Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
43Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
44Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
45Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
46Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:47
47Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
49Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
51Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:06
54Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:14
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:18
56Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
57Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
58Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:31
59David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:36
60Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
61Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
62Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
63Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:45
64Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:52
65Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:55
66Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:01
67Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:03:30
68Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:42
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:44
71David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:53
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:05
73Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:14
74Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
75Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:04:18
76Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:04:51
77Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:05:10
78Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:05:16
83Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
86Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:24
87Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:05:58
88Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:06:13
90Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
91Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
93Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
94David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:23
95Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:07:19
96Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:40
97Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
98Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
103Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
105José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:44
106Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
107Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:59
108Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
109Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
112Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
113Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
114Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
117Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
118Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
120Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
121Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
122Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:05
123Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:17:53
124Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:18:09
125Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:18:26
126Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:20:17
127Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
130Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
131Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
132Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
133Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
134Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
135Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
136Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
138Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
139Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
142Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
143Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
144Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
145Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
146Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
147Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
148Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
149Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
150Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
151Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
152Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
153Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
154Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
155Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
156Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
157Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
159Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
160Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
161Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
162John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
163Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
164Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
DNSTom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
DNFSandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale

Intermediate Sprint - Mende
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM25pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling20
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team16
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat14
8Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale13
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan10
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i7
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM6
16Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
17Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team4
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan2
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Col d'Aujols, km. 15.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4pts
2David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Malène, km. 96.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10pts
2David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar6
4Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
6Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Cayla, km. 111.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4pts
2David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Côte de l'Estrade, km. 146.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10pts
2David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar6
4Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
5Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Chabrits, km. 170.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM7pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
4David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 6 - Mende-La Croix-Neuve-Montée Laurent Jalabert, km. 178.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM10pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling6
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team3
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4:53:10
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:00:18
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:29
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:01
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:42
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:07
8Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:28
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:20
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:35
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
12Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:41
14Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:17:45
15Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:18:02
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:19:53
17Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
24Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
25Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling14:39:30
2Movistar Team0:00:55
3Radioshack-Nissan0:01:10
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
5Katusha Team0:01:19
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
7FDJ-Big Mat0:01:36
8Lampre - ISD0:01:54
9Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Saur - Sojasun0:02:04
11Team Europcar0:02:07
12BMC Racing Team0:02:22
13Astana Pro Team0:03:10
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:01
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:39
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:40
17Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:00
18Project 1t4i0:12:20
19Team Saxo Bank0:12:29
20GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:22
21Lotto Belisol Team0:23:51
22Garmin-Cervelo0:34:33

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling18:23:40
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:06
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:37
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:46
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:01:06
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:16
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
11Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:24
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:34
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:37
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:42
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:51
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:04:09
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:04:20
20Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:04:24
21Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:27
23Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:36
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
25Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:51
27Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:58
28Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:05:03
29Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:05
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:13
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:14
32Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM0:05:24
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:25
34Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:29
35Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:34
36Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:07
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:20
38Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:22
39Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:25
40Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:43
41Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:11
42David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:07:17
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:40
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:46
45Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:08:05
46Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:08:16
47Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:29
48Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:08:30
49Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:56
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:12
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:09:15
52Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:09:22
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:10:32
54Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:47
55Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:07
56Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:19
57Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:12:25
58Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:31
59Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:46
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:13:04
61Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:05
62Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:08
63Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:19
64Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i0:13:21
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:30
66Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:32
67Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:13:50
68Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:14:01
69Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:30
70Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:51
71Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:14:53
72Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:15:10
73Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:26
74Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:15:38
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:15:44
76Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:58
77Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:59
78Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:21
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:16:54
80Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:05
81David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:08
82Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:17:13
83José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:46
84David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:17:51
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:18:12
86Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:44
87Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:18:54
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:13
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:30
90Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:19:33
91David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:58
92Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:20:26
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:20:41
94Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
95Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:22:04
96Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:17
97Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:23:00
98Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:20
99Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:32
100Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:23:46
101Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:00
102Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:25:34
103Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:27:26
104Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:27:44
105Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:27:46
106Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:27:58
107Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:57
108Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:29:11
109Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:29:39
110Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:30:29
111Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:30:53
112Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:03
113Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:31:06
114Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:44
115Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:45
116Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:32:26
117Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:33:07
118Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:18
119Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:33:33
120Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:33:44
121John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:35:42
122Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:35:45
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:48
124Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:35:57
125Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:22
126Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:30
127Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:37:33
128Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat0:37:37
129Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:37:57
130Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:38:00
131Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:19
132Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:38:34
133Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:45
134Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:31
135Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:36
136Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:39:37
138Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:44
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:49
140Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:39:55
141Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:04
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:40:57
143Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:41:51
144Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:35
145Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:43:11
146Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:43:18
147Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:46
148Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:43:47
149Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:45:02
150Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:13
151Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:28
152Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:46:30
153Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:46:41
154Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:46:59
155Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:47:11
156Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:47:48
157Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:12
158Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:19
159Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:23
160Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:51:45
161Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:52:04
162Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:52:07
163Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:57:31
164Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team1:00:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team74pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling67
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM63
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step50
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team45
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan45
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team43
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team40
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step35
10Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team34
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun29
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team27
13Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM25
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team25
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat22
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team22
18Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team22
19Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD22
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i20
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling18
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda18
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM16
25Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team15
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i15
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale14
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne14
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling13
31Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale13
32Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan13
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team12
35Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat12
36Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
38Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
39Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10
40Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan9
41Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun9
42Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda8
43Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
44Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
45Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i8
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i7
47Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
48Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM6
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6
50José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
51Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team5
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
53Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4
54Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
55Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
56Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
58Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
59Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2
62Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat2
63Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
64Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM36pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne20
3David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun20
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar19
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team15
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM14
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM10
9Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling6
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
14Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i4
15Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
16Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat4
17Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team3
19Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
20Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
22Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
24Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1
28Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team1
29Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team18:24:19
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:55
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:30
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:41
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:07
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:12:25
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:26
8Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:42
9Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:21:25
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:22:21
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:27:07
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:30:14
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:31:47
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:35:03
15Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:35:51
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:37:55
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:06
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:38:58
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:10
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:56
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:42:32
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:42:39
23Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:44:23
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:46:02
25Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:46:32
26Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:56:52

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep55:14:37
2Sky Procycling0:01:00
3Movistar Team0:02:32
4Katusha Team0:03:02
5BMC Racing Team0:03:32
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
7Astana Pro Team0:04:55
8FDJ-Big Mat0:05:21
9Radioshack-Nissan0:05:24
10AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
11Saur - Sojasun0:08:38
12Team Europcar0:09:12
13Lampre - ISD0:09:14
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:20
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:06
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:15
17Project 1t4i0:19:27
18GreenEdge Cycling Team0:29:29
19Team Saxo Bank0:33:27
20Lotto Belisol Team0:41:02
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:42:43
22Garmin-Cervelo0:45:54

 

