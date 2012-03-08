Image 1 of 38 Image 2 of 38 The cliff face. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 New mountains leader Westra had a great day on the bike. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 38 Seeldrayers and Ten Dam trade turns in their ultimately unsuccessful move. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) went hard inside the final kilometre and was allowed leeway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 Blel Kadri (AG2R) is attended by medical staff after suffering serious injury in a crash on stage 5 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints home with Rigo Uran (Sky) not far behind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil - DCM) ahead of Simon Clarke (GreenEdge). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) driving things with the bunch looming behind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 The canyonous terrain of stage 5 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Valverde ahead of Wiggins. It's likely to come down to Sunday now, but Valverde may rue not doing enough today. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) leads Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) on the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 Valverde closed the margin to Wiggins today, but will it be enough? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) leads Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) to the finish in Mende. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Vacansoleil-DCM are enjoying a purple patch, Westra took stage 5 convincingly. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Wiggins is sitting pretty in yellow, with only one key GC stage to come. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 WIggins was always supported by a healthy looking Sky armada. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Alejandro Valverde was unable to get the advantage he'll likely need for Sunday's time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 38 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) after winning stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 38 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 38 The Movistar bikes lined up (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 38 The jersey holders at the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 38 The peloton on Paris-Nice stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 38 The peloton on Paris-Nice stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 38 Alejandro Valverde wears the green points jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 38 Paris-Nice best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 38 The view from the top of the climb in Mende. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 38 The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 38 The breakaway heads toward Mende (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 38 (Image credit: ASO) Image 32 of 38 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) enjoyed his single day in the polka dot jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 33 of 38 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) powered to victory in Mende (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 36 of 38 A big win for Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 37 of 38 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the Mende stage in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 38 of 38 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his stage win in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) came into Paris-Nice as an outside favourite for the overall win but after a blistering performance on the stage to Mende the Dutchman could yet be Bradley Wiggins's most dangerous rival.

Westra won the queen stage of Paris-Nice, attacking out of a small group of favourites inside the last kilometre of the climb to the finish. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) pushed out Bradley Wiggins (Sky) for second place, six seconds later.

“I felt good in the last hour and the goal was not to lose time on the final climb," Westra said. "But with one kilometer to go Wiggins attacked and he didn’t get away so I decided to attack myself. I took 100 meters on the group and they didn’t catch me, unbelievable!”

"The team did a great job and this win is fantastic. Until Sunday I must try not to lose time and then we will see what happens in the time trial.”

An exhausted Wiggins narrowly held on to his leader's yellow jersey, with Westra moving up to second place, six seconds down thanks to both a ten second time bonus for the stage and the deficit he inflicted by the time Wiggins crossed the line.

If Westra had not sat up with 15 meters to go and freewheeled over the line he would have pulled on yellow but his desire to slow and wave to the cameras allowed Wiggins enough time and space to keep a narrow lead but with three more stages remaining, including the final time trial up the Col d'Èze, Wiggins is far from secure in winning his first stage race since last year's Dauphine Libere.

"It was a case of just time trialling to the summit really and I think that put everyone in the red," Wiggins said on TeamSky.com. "There was only one guy able to attack off that pace so it was a perfect day.

"I think the next two days should be kinder. Hopefully the weather will be warmer, but today was the dangerous day. I think we’ve shown we’re the strongest here so I think it’s going to come down to Sunday barring any crashes and stupid splits tomorrow. So there’s still a bit of concentrating to do but the harder stages are behind us."

The stage was marked by a long break comprised of Simon Clarke (GreenEdge), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and David Le Lay (Saur-Sojasun), who broke clear two kilometers into the day. Their gap reached a maximum of 6:50, but three of the escapees were ultimately caught again on the penultimate climb of the day. Veuchelen held out until three kilometers to go, when he was gobbled up on the narrow road of the steep, closing climb in Mende.

It was Movistar, yesterday's most aggressive entourage, which began the serious chase inside the final 50 kilometers. For much of the stage the talk had centred on how much the final climb suited Valverde and his punchy accelerating style. Clearly he felt confident, sending his men to the front to aid BMC's earlier efforts, but on stage 4 he lacked his pre-Puerto kick.

Wiggins, who had not put a foot wrong all week, remained near the front but his task and that of his team was clear: allow the break to gain time, and then allow their rivals to chase. A perfect tactic, perfectly executed and even when Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank Cycling Team) gained close to a minute Sky remained relaxed and in check.

Positioning became paramount on the approach to the final climb, as the already splintered peloton traced the summit of the Cote de Chabrits, before descending to the foot of the final climb. Veuchelen, the new leader of the king of the mountains competition, final relented on the lower slopes into but there was no sign of Valverde's expected attack.

Instead it was Sky, who for so long had remained patient, who took up the challenge. Wiggins moved closer to the front, just as his teammate Richie Porte set to work. The Volta ao Algarve winner is clearly enjoying both his form and freedom at Sky and he strung out the remnants of the bunch. Pretender after pretender slipped from the back, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) and Fränk Schleck, all unable to follow.

Ahead, Wiggins, Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and Tejay Van Gardeneren (BMC) gritted their teeth and when Porte finally swung over with one kilometre to go the pace finally eased. But the truce was momentary.

Wiggins, as race leader, took to the front, but Westra, lying 18 seconds down overnight, attacked. In no time he had a gap as Van Garderen ran out of steam and Valverde could do nothing but follow.

Seeing his lead slip, Wiggins turned on the throttle in the final few hundred meters but in reality his lead partly due to Westra's decision to slow his efforts when approaching the line. Paris-Nice is far from over. It's wide open.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 4:52:46 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:16 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 8 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:30 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 17 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 21 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:53 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 23 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 28 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:01:00 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:04 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:11 32 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 33 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:15 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:25 36 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:01:30 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:32 39 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 43 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 44 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 45 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 46 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:47 47 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:56 49 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 51 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:06 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:14 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:18 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 57 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 58 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:31 59 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:36 60 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 61 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 62 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 63 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:45 64 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:52 65 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:55 66 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:01 67 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:03:30 68 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 69 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:42 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:44 71 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:53 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:05 73 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:14 74 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 75 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:04:18 76 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:04:51 77 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:05:10 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:05:16 83 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 86 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:24 87 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:05:58 88 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:06:13 90 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 91 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 92 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 93 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 94 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:23 95 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:19 96 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:40 97 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 98 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 103 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 104 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 105 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:44 106 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:59 108 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 109 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 112 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 113 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 114 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 118 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 119 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 120 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 121 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 122 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:05 123 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:53 124 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:18:09 125 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:26 126 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:20:17 127 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 128 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 130 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 131 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 132 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 133 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 134 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 135 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 136 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 138 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 139 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 143 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 144 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 145 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 146 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 148 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 149 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 150 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 151 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 152 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 153 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 154 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 155 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 156 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 157 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 160 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 161 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 162 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 163 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 164 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda DNS Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i DNF Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat DNF Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale

Intermediate Sprint - Mende # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 pts 2 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 16 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 14 8 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 10 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 7 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 6 16 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 17 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 4 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 2 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Col d'Aujols, km. 15.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 pts 2 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Malène, km. 96.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 pts 2 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 6 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 6 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Cayla, km. 111.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 pts 2 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de l'Estrade, km. 146.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 pts 2 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 6 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 5 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Chabrits, km. 170.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 5 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 4 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 6 - Mende-La Croix-Neuve-Montée Laurent Jalabert, km. 178.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 3 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4:53:10 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:00:18 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:29 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:01 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:42 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:07 8 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:28 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:20 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:35 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 12 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:41 14 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:17:45 15 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:02 16 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:19:53 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 24 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 25 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 14:39:30 2 Movistar Team 0:00:55 3 Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:10 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 5 Katusha Team 0:01:19 6 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 7 FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:36 8 Lampre - ISD 0:01:54 9 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Saur - Sojasun 0:02:04 11 Team Europcar 0:02:07 12 BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 13 Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 14 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:01 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:39 16 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:40 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:00 18 Project 1t4i 0:12:20 19 Team Saxo Bank 0:12:29 20 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:22 21 Lotto Belisol Team 0:23:51 22 Garmin-Cervelo 0:34:33

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 18:23:40 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:06 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:37 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:46 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:01:06 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:16 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 11 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:24 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:34 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:37 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:42 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:51 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:04:09 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:20 20 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:04:24 21 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 23 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:36 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 25 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:51 27 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:58 28 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:05:03 29 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:05 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:13 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:14 32 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:05:24 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:25 34 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:29 35 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 36 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:07 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:20 38 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:22 39 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:25 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:43 41 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11 42 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:07:17 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:40 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:46 45 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:08:05 46 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:08:16 47 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:29 48 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:08:30 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:56 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:12 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:09:15 52 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:09:22 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:10:32 54 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:47 55 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:07 56 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:19 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:12:25 58 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:31 59 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:46 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:13:04 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:05 62 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:13:08 63 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:19 64 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:13:21 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:30 66 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:32 67 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:13:50 68 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:14:01 69 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:30 70 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:51 71 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:53 72 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:15:10 73 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:26 74 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:15:38 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:15:44 76 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:58 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:15:59 78 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:21 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:16:54 80 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:05 81 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:08 82 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:17:13 83 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:46 84 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:51 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:18:12 86 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:44 87 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:18:54 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:13 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:30 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:19:33 91 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:58 92 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:20:26 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:41 94 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 95 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:22:04 96 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:17 97 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:00 98 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:23:20 99 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:32 100 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:23:46 101 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:25:00 102 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:25:34 103 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:27:26 104 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:27:44 105 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:27:46 106 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:27:58 107 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:57 108 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:11 109 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:29:39 110 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:30:29 111 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:30:53 112 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:03 113 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:31:06 114 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:44 115 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:45 116 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:32:26 117 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:33:07 118 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:18 119 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:33 120 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:44 121 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:35:42 122 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:35:45 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:48 124 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:35:57 125 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:22 126 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:30 127 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:37:33 128 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 0:37:37 129 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:37:57 130 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:38:00 131 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:19 132 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:38:34 133 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:45 134 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:31 135 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:36 136 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:39:37 138 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:44 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:49 140 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:39:55 141 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:04 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:40:57 143 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:41:51 144 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:35 145 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:43:11 146 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:43:18 147 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:46 148 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:43:47 149 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:45:02 150 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:13 151 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:28 152 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:30 153 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:41 154 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:59 155 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:47:11 156 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:47:48 157 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:12 158 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:19 159 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:23 160 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:51:45 161 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:52:04 162 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:52:07 163 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:31 164 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 1:00:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 63 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 45 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 45 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 10 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 34 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 29 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 13 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 25 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 25 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 22 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 18 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 20 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 18 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 18 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 16 25 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 15 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 15 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 31 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 32 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 13 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 12 35 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 12 36 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 38 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 39 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 40 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 9 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 42 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 8 43 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 44 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 45 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 8 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 7 47 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 48 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 6 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 50 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 51 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 5 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 53 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 54 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 55 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 56 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3 57 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 58 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 59 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 62 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 2 63 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 64 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 36 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 3 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 20 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 19 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 15 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 14 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 14 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 4 15 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 16 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 4 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 3 19 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 20 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 24 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1 28 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 1 29 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18:24:19 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:55 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:30 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:41 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:07 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:12:25 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:26 8 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:42 9 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:21:25 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:21 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:27:07 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:30:14 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:31:47 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:35:03 15 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:35:51 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:37:55 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:06 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:38:58 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:10 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:56 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:42:32 22 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:42:39 23 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:44:23 24 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:02 25 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:46:32 26 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:56:52