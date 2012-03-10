Image 1 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins in Nice. (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 25 Mountains leader Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 25 Points classification leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 25 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) win his second Paris-Nice stage in as many years. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads breakaway companion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) en route to victory in stage 7 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) rides away from Rein Taaramae (Cofidis). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Riders await the start of stage 7 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 25 There was plenty of stunning scenery on display as the peloton made its way from Sisteron to Nice. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 25 The peloton in action during stage 7 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 25 The Paris-Nice peloton makes its way from Sisteron to Nice. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 25 The break of the day included Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis). (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 25 Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) rides in the day's break. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 25 The two leaders Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) roll along during stage 7. (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the attack. (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the attack. (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 25 The peloton makes its way to the finish in Nice during stage 7. (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 25 The peloton contests the field sprint for third place. (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 25 Stage 7 winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 25 Best young rider Tejay Vangarderen (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes stage 7 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) speaks to the press at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) crosses the line in Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) soloed to victory on stage 7 of Paris-Nice on a day that saw Levi Leipheimer’s overall challenge unravel on the long descent of the Col de Vence. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retains the yellow jersey ahead of Sunday’s concluding time trial on the slopes of the Col d’Eze, and his task of sealing overall honours seems rather more straightforward now that Leipheimer is no longer within striking distance.

De Gendt was part of an early break in the company of Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and the pair quickly established a lead in excess of 12 minutes over a peloton that was more than content to let them to it. On the slopes of the Col de Vence, De Gendt pulled away from the Estonian and went to reach the Promenade des Angalis over six minutes clear, while John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) led the peloton home all of 9:24 behind.

“Taaramae was an ideal ally. On the Col de Vence he tried to drop me, but I felt so much stronger than him,” De Gendt said. ““At the moment, everyone on the team is in good form. It was a nice stage and a nice finish.”

While De Gendt and Taaramae were locked in their private duel up front, there was scarcely a murmur from the overall contenders on the way up the 9-kilometre climb as Team Sky controlled affairs in support of Wiggins. With 54 largely downhill kilometres then separating the summit of the Col de Vence from the finish, it appeared as though what had already been a low-key stage would simply peter out on the road to Nice.

The script was altered slightly on the way down, however, as Leipheimer fell twice on the descent and surrendered all hopes of a high overall finish. The veteran American first lost ground when he took a tumble as the peloton slowed to tackle a sharp left hand bend with 31km to go.

With Movistar setting the pace on the front for Alejandro Valverde, Leipheimer had five Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates for company as he desperately gave chase, a minute down on the pack. In spite of taking a number of risks on the sinuous descent, they were struggling to make any inroads into their deficit, and a second crash with 16km to go put paid to any scant hopes Leipheimer had of making contact.

Leipheimer can have justifiable cause for frustration at the nature of his accident, for the crash happened as his teammate scrambled to avoid a motorbike that had stopped just beyond a blind right hand turn. While the first Omega Pharma riders managed to unclip and stay upright, Leipheimer couldn’t avoid ploughing into the back of Dries Devenyns and though he was able to remount, it was clear that his chances of regaining the peloton had come a cropper.

Understandably, Leipheimer took no further risks on the run-in to the finish, and he crossed the line almost 17 minutes down on De Gendt. Indeed, the portents for his day had perhaps been ominous from the off on a stage that saw him hit the deck no fewer than three times. At the mid-point of the stage, as the peloton ambled along behind the escapees, Leipheimer was caught up in a crash with Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Overall leader Wiggins had no such travails, however, and he was a highly visible presence on the front end of the peloton throughout the day, particularly when Movistar wound up the pace on the descent of the Col de Vence. The threatened Alejandro Valverde move never materialised, however, and Wiggins remains 18 seconds clear of the Spaniard ahead of tomorrow’s time trial, though he may yet face a stiff challenge from Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), who is just 6 seconds down in second place.

A high speed start

The final road stage of Paris-Nice meant that there were plenty of riders looking to sniff out the early break as the peloton left Sisteron, and the pace was suitably searing. No fewer than 50.3km were covered in a hyperactive first hour of racing that eventually saw Taaramae and De Gendt establish a lead and go clear.

With the tired legs in the peloton calling for a truce, the pair quickly built up a twelve-minute lead and even though over 100km still remained, it was soon apparent that they would be left to contest the spoils. De Gendt led over the Col des Lèques, Col de Luens and Côte de Peyroules and immediately began forcing the pace on the first category Col de Vence.

Taaramae responded in kind, but when De Gendt launched a more telling attack three kilometres from the summit, the Estonian was unable to match his pace. Although he limited his losses to 12 seconds at the summit, De Gendt launched into the descent with considerable gusto and within a matter of kilometres, he was over a minute clear and on the road to victory. In spite of the exposed roads at the base of the descent, he maintained a metronomic rhythm to come home over six minutes ahead of Taaramae and almost ten clear of the bunch.

Sky controlled matters behind, after sweeping up a speculative attack from Evgeni Petrov (Astana), before Movistar took over on the way down the descent. Their pace-setting efforts were redoubled once it emerged that Leipheimer was dangling off the back of the peloton, but while Valverde was a menacing presence at the front end of the bunch on the approach to Nice, he slipped back into the peloton as the road flattened out.

Through the streets of Nice, Wiggins and Sky once again eased their way to the front end of the peloton, keen to ensure that none of his rivals snaffled up the bonus seconds for third. And so it proved, as John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) tested his legs by seeing off Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) and Thor Hushovd (BMC) for third.

Wiggins has been an assured yellow jersey throughout the week, and his constant positioning near the front of the peloton seems indicative of the state of his form. With Leipheimer out of the equation, his task seems all the more straightforward on Sunday, although Lieuwe Westra remains just six seconds off the pace. After surprising all and sundry with victory at Mende, the Dutchman will seek to spring the ultimate upset on the Col d’Eze.



Full Results 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 5:11:48 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:18 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:09:24 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 12 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 16 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 21 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 23 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 24 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 25 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 27 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 34 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 35 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 38 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 42 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 44 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 48 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 54 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 55 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 56 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 58 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 59 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 63 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 64 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 65 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 67 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 68 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 69 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 71 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 75 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 78 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 80 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 81 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 82 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 86 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 89 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 91 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 92 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 93 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 94 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 95 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 96 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 99 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:41 100 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:47 102 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:42 103 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 104 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 105 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 107 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 108 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 109 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 112 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 113 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 114 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 115 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 116 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 118 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 123 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 124 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 125 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 126 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:50 127 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 129 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 130 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:26 133 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 136 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 137 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 138 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 139 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 140 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 141 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 144 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda DNS Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun DNS Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team DNS Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNS Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne DNS Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling DNF Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i DNF Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun DNF Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team DNF Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Tourrettes-Sur-Loup, 150km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Points - Nice, 219.5km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 25 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 22 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 20 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 18 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 14 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 9 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 12 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 11 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 12 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 8 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 6 16 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 5 17 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Col des Lèques, 73.5km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 5 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 4 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 5 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Luens, 91km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 5 3 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 5 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Peyroules, 99km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Vence, 165km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 8 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 6 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 5 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 5:18:06 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:03:06 3 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 11 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:23 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:24 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 16 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 18 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:08 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 23 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM 15:54:12 2 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:18 3 BMC Racing Team 0:09:24 4 Saur-Sojasun 5 Movistar Team 6 GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 FDJ-Bigmat 8 Lotto-Belisol Team 9 Team Europcar 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 Sky Procycling 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Katusha Team 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Garmin - Barracuda 18 Project 1T4i 19 RadioShack-Nissan 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:42 22 Team Saxo Bank

General classification after stage 7 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 27:53:04 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:06 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:37 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:46 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:01:06 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:16 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 10 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:24 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:27 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:34 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:37 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:42 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:20 18 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:04:24 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 21 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:36 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 23 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 24 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:51 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:05 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:06 27 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:13 28 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:14 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:25 30 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:06:07 32 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 33 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:22 34 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:25 35 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:43 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:11 37 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:07:17 38 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:27 39 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:36 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:46 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:08:16 42 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:29 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:12 44 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:09:15 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:09:22 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:38 47 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:10:17 48 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:47 49 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:07 50 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:19 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:46 52 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:05 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:13:08 54 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:19 55 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:13:50 56 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:30 57 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:15:10 58 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:15:38 59 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:58 60 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:16:39 61 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:05 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:08 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:17:13 64 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:17:19 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:25 66 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:18:54 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:19:37 68 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:39 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:19:51 70 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:58 71 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:20:32 72 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:20:38 73 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:52 74 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:17 75 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:52 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:22:58 77 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:23:46 78 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:23:55 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:24:06 80 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:25:00 81 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:25:09 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:25:19 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:39 84 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:53 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:37 86 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:53 87 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:28:36 88 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:20 89 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:31:04 90 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:31:06 91 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:39 92 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:43 93 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:29 94 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:44 95 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:34:45 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:35:38 97 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:35:51 98 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:36:25 99 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:37:19 100 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:37:57 101 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:38:00 102 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:38:36 103 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:53 104 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:13 105 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:39:23 106 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:36 107 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:40:08 108 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:40:14 109 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:40:33 110 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:40:41 111 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:41:13 112 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:37 113 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:42:55 114 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:02 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:43:14 116 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:43:38 117 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:43:47 118 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:44:20 119 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:43 120 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:47:48 121 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:55 122 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 0:48:39 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:47 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:58 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:51 126 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:06 127 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:51:34 128 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:05 129 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:55:15 130 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:56:42 131 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:57:15 132 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:55 133 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:59:37 134 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:44 135 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 1:01:36 136 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:44 137 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:02:48 138 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:02:55 139 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:03:10 140 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:04:22 141 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:04:37 142 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:06:08 143 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 1:06:13 144 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 1:17:34 145 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1:18:53

Points classification 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 63 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 49 7 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 46 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 45 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 45 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 44 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 41 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 40 15 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 39 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 38 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 18 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 19 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 31 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 28 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 27 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 25 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 25 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 24 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 24 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 27 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 21 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 20 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 18 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 32 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 18 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 17 35 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 15 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 37 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 38 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 15 39 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 40 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 13 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 44 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 12 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 12 46 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 47 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 48 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 49 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 50 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 51 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 8 53 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 7 54 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 7 55 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 6 56 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 58 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 59 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 60 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 4 61 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 62 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 63 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 64 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 66 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 2 67 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 68 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 69 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 70 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 71 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1 72 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 73 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1 74 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 64 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 42 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 28 4 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 20 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 19 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 15 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 10 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 13 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 5 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 18 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 4 19 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 21 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 4 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 3 23 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 25 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 3 26 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 28 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 30 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 31 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 32 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1 34 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 1 35 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 36 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young riders classification 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27:53:43 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:55 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:06:48 4 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:07 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:59 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:26 7 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:00 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:24:40 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:14 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:30:25 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:34:59 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:36:40 13 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:39:29 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:39:54 15 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:40:34 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:42:16 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:08 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:12 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:54:26 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 1:00:57 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:05 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 1:05:34 23 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1:18:14