De Gendt solos to victory
Wiggins remains in leader's jersey
Stage 7: Sisteron - Nice
Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) soloed to victory on stage 7 of Paris-Nice on a day that saw Levi Leipheimer’s overall challenge unravel on the long descent of the Col de Vence. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retains the yellow jersey ahead of Sunday’s concluding time trial on the slopes of the Col d’Eze, and his task of sealing overall honours seems rather more straightforward now that Leipheimer is no longer within striking distance.
De Gendt was part of an early break in the company of Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and the pair quickly established a lead in excess of 12 minutes over a peloton that was more than content to let them to it. On the slopes of the Col de Vence, De Gendt pulled away from the Estonian and went to reach the Promenade des Angalis over six minutes clear, while John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) led the peloton home all of 9:24 behind.
“Taaramae was an ideal ally. On the Col de Vence he tried to drop me, but I felt so much stronger than him,” De Gendt said. ““At the moment, everyone on the team is in good form. It was a nice stage and a nice finish.”
While De Gendt and Taaramae were locked in their private duel up front, there was scarcely a murmur from the overall contenders on the way up the 9-kilometre climb as Team Sky controlled affairs in support of Wiggins. With 54 largely downhill kilometres then separating the summit of the Col de Vence from the finish, it appeared as though what had already been a low-key stage would simply peter out on the road to Nice.
The script was altered slightly on the way down, however, as Leipheimer fell twice on the descent and surrendered all hopes of a high overall finish. The veteran American first lost ground when he took a tumble as the peloton slowed to tackle a sharp left hand bend with 31km to go.
With Movistar setting the pace on the front for Alejandro Valverde, Leipheimer had five Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates for company as he desperately gave chase, a minute down on the pack. In spite of taking a number of risks on the sinuous descent, they were struggling to make any inroads into their deficit, and a second crash with 16km to go put paid to any scant hopes Leipheimer had of making contact.
Leipheimer can have justifiable cause for frustration at the nature of his accident, for the crash happened as his teammate scrambled to avoid a motorbike that had stopped just beyond a blind right hand turn. While the first Omega Pharma riders managed to unclip and stay upright, Leipheimer couldn’t avoid ploughing into the back of Dries Devenyns and though he was able to remount, it was clear that his chances of regaining the peloton had come a cropper.
Understandably, Leipheimer took no further risks on the run-in to the finish, and he crossed the line almost 17 minutes down on De Gendt. Indeed, the portents for his day had perhaps been ominous from the off on a stage that saw him hit the deck no fewer than three times. At the mid-point of the stage, as the peloton ambled along behind the escapees, Leipheimer was caught up in a crash with Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
Overall leader Wiggins had no such travails, however, and he was a highly visible presence on the front end of the peloton throughout the day, particularly when Movistar wound up the pace on the descent of the Col de Vence. The threatened Alejandro Valverde move never materialised, however, and Wiggins remains 18 seconds clear of the Spaniard ahead of tomorrow’s time trial, though he may yet face a stiff challenge from Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), who is just 6 seconds down in second place.
A high speed start
The final road stage of Paris-Nice meant that there were plenty of riders looking to sniff out the early break as the peloton left Sisteron, and the pace was suitably searing. No fewer than 50.3km were covered in a hyperactive first hour of racing that eventually saw Taaramae and De Gendt establish a lead and go clear.
With the tired legs in the peloton calling for a truce, the pair quickly built up a twelve-minute lead and even though over 100km still remained, it was soon apparent that they would be left to contest the spoils. De Gendt led over the Col des Lèques, Col de Luens and Côte de Peyroules and immediately began forcing the pace on the first category Col de Vence.
Taaramae responded in kind, but when De Gendt launched a more telling attack three kilometres from the summit, the Estonian was unable to match his pace. Although he limited his losses to 12 seconds at the summit, De Gendt launched into the descent with considerable gusto and within a matter of kilometres, he was over a minute clear and on the road to victory. In spite of the exposed roads at the base of the descent, he maintained a metronomic rhythm to come home over six minutes ahead of Taaramae and almost ten clear of the bunch.
Sky controlled matters behind, after sweeping up a speculative attack from Evgeni Petrov (Astana), before Movistar took over on the way down the descent. Their pace-setting efforts were redoubled once it emerged that Leipheimer was dangling off the back of the peloton, but while Valverde was a menacing presence at the front end of the bunch on the approach to Nice, he slipped back into the peloton as the road flattened out.
Through the streets of Nice, Wiggins and Sky once again eased their way to the front end of the peloton, keen to ensure that none of his rivals snaffled up the bonus seconds for third. And so it proved, as John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) tested his legs by seeing off Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) and Thor Hushovd (BMC) for third.
Wiggins has been an assured yellow jersey throughout the week, and his constant positioning near the front of the peloton seems indicative of the state of his form. With Leipheimer out of the equation, his task seems all the more straightforward on Sunday, although Lieuwe Westra remains just six seconds off the pace. After surprising all and sundry with victory at Mende, the Dutchman will seek to spring the ultimate upset on the Col d’Eze.
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|5:11:48
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:18
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:09:24
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|12
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|21
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|24
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|25
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|34
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|44
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|48
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|54
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|55
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|58
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|59
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|63
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|64
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|65
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|68
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|69
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|71
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|75
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|78
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|80
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|81
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|86
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|89
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|92
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|93
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|94
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|95
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|96
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|98
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|99
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:41
|100
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:47
|102
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:42
|103
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|104
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|107
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|108
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|109
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|112
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|113
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|114
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|115
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|116
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|118
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|120
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|124
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:50
|127
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|129
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|130
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:26
|133
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|137
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|139
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNS
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|DNS
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|DNS
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|DNS
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|DNF
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|25
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|20
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|18
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|14
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|11
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|12
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|16
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|17
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|4
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|5
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|3
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|5
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|5
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|5:18:06
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:03:06
|3
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:23
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|16
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:08
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|23
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|15:54:12
|2
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:24
|4
|Saur-Sojasun
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|FDJ-Bigmat
|8
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|Project 1T4i
|19
|RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:42
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27:53:04
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:06
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:46
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:01:06
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:16
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:37
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:42
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:20
|18
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:04:24
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|21
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:36
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:45
|23
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|24
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:51
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:05
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:06
|27
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:13
|28
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:14
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:25
|30
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:06:07
|32
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:22
|34
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:25
|35
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:11
|37
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:07:17
|38
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:27
|39
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:36
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:46
|41
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:16
|42
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:29
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|44
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:09:15
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:09:22
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:38
|47
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:10:17
|48
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:47
|49
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:07
|50
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:19
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:46
|52
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:05
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|54
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:19
|55
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:13:50
|56
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:30
|57
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:10
|58
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:15:38
|59
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:58
|60
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:16:39
|61
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:08
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:17:13
|64
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:17:19
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:25
|66
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:54
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:19:37
|68
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:39
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:19:51
|70
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:58
|71
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:20:32
|72
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:20:38
|73
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:52
|74
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:17
|75
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:52
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:22:58
|77
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:46
|78
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:23:55
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:24:06
|80
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:00
|81
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:09
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:25:19
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:39
|84
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:53
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:37
|86
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:53
|87
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:28:36
|88
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:20
|89
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:31:04
|90
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:31:06
|91
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:39
|92
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:43
|93
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:29
|94
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:44
|95
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:34:45
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:35:38
|97
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:35:51
|98
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:36:25
|99
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:37:19
|100
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:37:57
|101
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:38:00
|102
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:38:36
|103
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:53
|104
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:13
|105
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:39:23
|106
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:36
|107
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:40:08
|108
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:40:14
|109
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:40:33
|110
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:40:41
|111
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:41:13
|112
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:37
|113
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:42:55
|114
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:02
|115
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:43:14
|116
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:43:38
|117
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:43:47
|118
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:44:20
|119
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:43
|120
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:48
|121
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:55
|122
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:48:39
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:47
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:58
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:51
|126
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:06
|127
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:51:34
|128
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:05
|129
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:55:15
|130
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:56:42
|131
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:57:15
|132
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:55
|133
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:59:37
|134
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:44
|135
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|1:01:36
|136
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:44
|137
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:48
|138
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:02:55
|139
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:03:10
|140
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:04:22
|141
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:04:37
|142
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:06:08
|143
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|1:06:13
|144
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|1:17:34
|145
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1:18:53
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|63
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|49
|7
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|45
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|44
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|40
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|39
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|18
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|19
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|31
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|28
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|27
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|25
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|24
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|27
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|20
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|32
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|18
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|17
|35
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|37
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|38
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|15
|39
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|40
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|44
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|12
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|12
|46
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|47
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|48
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|49
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|50
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|51
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|8
|53
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|54
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|7
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|56
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|58
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|59
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|60
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|61
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|62
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|63
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|64
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|66
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|67
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|69
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|70
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|71
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|72
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|73
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|74
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|64
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|42
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|4
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|20
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|6
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|19
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|10
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|13
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|5
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|18
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|4
|19
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|21
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|4
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|3
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|25
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|3
|26
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|28
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|30
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|31
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|34
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|35
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|36
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27:53:43
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:55
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:06:48
|4
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:07
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:59
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:26
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:00
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:24:40
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:14
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:30:25
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:34:59
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:36:40
|13
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:39:29
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:39:54
|15
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40:34
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:42:16
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:08
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:12
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:54:26
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|1:00:57
|21
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:05
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|1:05:34
|23
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1:18:14
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|83:38:02
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:47
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:07:19
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:07:49
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:05
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:19
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:42
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:57
|9
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:10:08
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:55
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:13:25
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:13:59
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:01
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:07
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:53
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:48
|17
|Project 1T4i
|0:26:59
|18
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:37:24
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:41:32
|20
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:47:32
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:48:57
|22
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:50:41
