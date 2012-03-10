Trending

De Gendt solos to victory

Wiggins remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins in Nice.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins in Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 25

Mountains leader Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Mountains leader Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 25

Points classification leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Points classification leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 25

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) win his second Paris-Nice stage in as many years.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) win his second Paris-Nice stage in as many years.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads breakaway companion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis).

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads breakaway companion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) en route to victory in stage 7 at Paris-Nice.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) en route to victory in stage 7 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) rides away from Rein Taaramae (Cofidis).

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) rides away from Rein Taaramae (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Riders await the start of stage 7 at Paris-Nice.

Riders await the start of stage 7 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 25

There was plenty of stunning scenery on display as the peloton made its way from Sisteron to Nice.

There was plenty of stunning scenery on display as the peloton made its way from Sisteron to Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 25

The peloton in action during stage 7 at Paris-Nice.

The peloton in action during stage 7 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 25

The Paris-Nice peloton makes its way from Sisteron to Nice.

The Paris-Nice peloton makes its way from Sisteron to Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 25

The break of the day included Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis).

The break of the day included Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis).
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 25

Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) rides in the day's break.

Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) rides in the day's break.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 25

The two leaders Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) roll along during stage 7.

The two leaders Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) roll along during stage 7.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the attack.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the attack.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the attack.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the attack.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 25

The peloton makes its way to the finish in Nice during stage 7.

The peloton makes its way to the finish in Nice during stage 7.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 25

The peloton contests the field sprint for third place.

The peloton contests the field sprint for third place.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 25

Stage 7 winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Stage 7 winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 25

Best young rider Tejay Vangarderen (BMC)

Best young rider Tejay Vangarderen (BMC)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes stage 7 of Paris-Nice.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) takes stage 7 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) speaks to the press at the finish.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) speaks to the press at the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) crosses the line in Nice.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) crosses the line in Nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) soloed to victory on stage 7 of Paris-Nice on a day that saw Levi Leipheimer’s overall challenge unravel on the long descent of the Col de Vence. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) retains the yellow jersey ahead of Sunday’s concluding time trial on the slopes of the Col d’Eze, and his task of sealing overall honours seems rather more straightforward now that Leipheimer is no longer within striking distance.

De Gendt was part of an early break in the company of Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) and the pair quickly established a lead in excess of 12 minutes over a peloton that was more than content to let them to it. On the slopes of the Col de Vence, De Gendt pulled away from the Estonian and went to reach the Promenade des Angalis over six minutes clear, while John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) led the peloton home all of 9:24 behind.

“Taaramae was an ideal ally. On the Col de Vence he tried to drop me, but I felt so much stronger than him,” De Gendt said. ““At the moment, everyone on the team is in good form. It was a nice stage and a nice finish.”

While De Gendt and Taaramae were locked in their private duel up front, there was scarcely a murmur from the overall contenders on the way up the 9-kilometre climb as Team Sky controlled affairs in support of Wiggins. With 54 largely downhill kilometres then separating the summit of the Col de Vence from the finish, it appeared as though what had already been a low-key stage would simply peter out on the road to Nice.

The script was altered slightly on the way down, however, as Leipheimer fell twice on the descent and surrendered all hopes of a high overall finish. The veteran American first lost ground when he took a tumble as the peloton slowed to tackle a sharp left hand bend with 31km to go.

With Movistar setting the pace on the front for Alejandro Valverde, Leipheimer had five Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates for company as he desperately gave chase, a minute down on the pack. In spite of taking a number of risks on the sinuous descent, they were struggling to make any inroads into their deficit, and a second crash with 16km to go put paid to any scant hopes Leipheimer had of making contact.

Leipheimer can have justifiable cause for frustration at the nature of his accident, for the crash happened as his teammate scrambled to avoid a motorbike that had stopped just beyond a blind right hand turn. While the first Omega Pharma riders managed to unclip and stay upright, Leipheimer couldn’t avoid ploughing into the back of Dries Devenyns and though he was able to remount, it was clear that his chances of regaining the peloton had come a cropper.

Understandably, Leipheimer took no further risks on the run-in to the finish, and he crossed the line almost 17 minutes down on De Gendt. Indeed, the portents for his day had perhaps been ominous from the off on a stage that saw him hit the deck no fewer than three times. At the mid-point of the stage, as the peloton ambled along behind the escapees, Leipheimer was caught up in a crash with Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Overall leader Wiggins had no such travails, however, and he was a highly visible presence on the front end of the peloton throughout the day, particularly when Movistar wound up the pace on the descent of the Col de Vence. The threatened Alejandro Valverde move never materialised, however, and Wiggins remains 18 seconds clear of the Spaniard ahead of tomorrow’s time trial, though he may yet face a stiff challenge from Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), who is just 6 seconds down in second place.

A high speed start

The final road stage of Paris-Nice meant that there were plenty of riders looking to sniff out the early break as the peloton left Sisteron, and the pace was suitably searing. No fewer than 50.3km were covered in a hyperactive first hour of racing that eventually saw Taaramae and De Gendt establish a lead and go clear.

With the tired legs in the peloton calling for a truce, the pair quickly built up a twelve-minute lead and even though over 100km still remained, it was soon apparent that they would be left to contest the spoils. De Gendt led over the Col des Lèques, Col de Luens and Côte de Peyroules and immediately began forcing the pace on the first category Col de Vence.

Taaramae responded in kind, but when De Gendt launched a more telling attack three kilometres from the summit, the Estonian was unable to match his pace. Although he limited his losses to 12 seconds at the summit, De Gendt launched into the descent with considerable gusto and within a matter of kilometres, he was over a minute clear and on the road to victory. In spite of the exposed roads at the base of the descent, he maintained a metronomic rhythm to come home over six minutes ahead of Taaramae and almost ten clear of the bunch.

Sky controlled matters behind, after sweeping up a speculative attack from Evgeni Petrov (Astana), before Movistar took over on the way down the descent. Their pace-setting efforts were redoubled once it emerged that Leipheimer was dangling off the back of the peloton, but while Valverde was a menacing presence at the front end of the bunch on the approach to Nice, he slipped back into the peloton as the road flattened out.

Through the streets of Nice, Wiggins and Sky once again eased their way to the front end of the peloton, keen to ensure that none of his rivals snaffled up the bonus seconds for third. And so it proved, as John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) tested his legs by seeing off Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) and Thor Hushovd (BMC) for third.

Wiggins has been an assured yellow jersey throughout the week, and his constant positioning near the front of the peloton seems indicative of the state of his form. With Leipheimer out of the equation, his task seems all the more straightforward on Sunday, although Lieuwe Westra remains just six seconds off the pace. After surprising all and sundry with victory at Mende, the Dutchman will seek to spring the ultimate upset on the Col d’Eze.
 

Full Results
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM5:11:48
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:06:18
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:09:24
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
8Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
10Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
12Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
16Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
17Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
21Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
23Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
24Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
25Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
27Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
31Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
33Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
34Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
35Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
38Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
42Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
44José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
45Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
46Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
48Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
49Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
54David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
55Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
56Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
58Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
59Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
63Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
64Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
65Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
68Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
69David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
70Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
71Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
75Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
78Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
79Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
80Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
81Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
85Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
86David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
87Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
89Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
91Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
92Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
93Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
94Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
95Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
96Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
97Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
98Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
99Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:09:41
100Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
101Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:47
102Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:42
103Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
104Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
105Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
107Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
108Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
109Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
112Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
113Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
114Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
115Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
116Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
118Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
123Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
124David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
125Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:50
127Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
129Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
130Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:26
133Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
134Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
136Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
137Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
139Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
140Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
141Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
142Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
DNSJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
DNSLars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
DNSMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNSRémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
DNSLeigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
DNFDenis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFPeio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Tourrettes-Sur-Loup, 150km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Points - Nice, 219.5km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM25pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne22
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i20
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team18
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team16
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team15
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM14
8Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team13
9Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team12
10Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD11
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
12Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team9
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne8
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale7
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda6
16Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar5
17Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
19Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
20Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Col des Lèques, 73.5km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM7pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne5
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
4Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM2
5Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Col de Luens, 91km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM7pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne5
3Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team3
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM2
5Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Peyroules, 99km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
3Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 - Col de Vence, 165km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne8
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne6
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4
5Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling3
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM2
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Young riders
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne5:18:06
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:03:06
3Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
5Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
11Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:23
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:24
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
16Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
18Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:08
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
23Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM15:54:12
2Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:06:18
3BMC Racing Team0:09:24
4Saur-Sojasun
5Movistar Team
6GreenEdge Cycling Team
7FDJ-Bigmat
8Lotto-Belisol Team
9Team Europcar
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Sky Procycling
12Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Katusha Team
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Astana Pro Team
16Lampre - ISD
17Garmin - Barracuda
18Project 1T4i
19RadioShack-Nissan
20Liquigas-Cannondale
21Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:42
22Team Saxo Bank

General classification after stage 7
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling27:53:04
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:06
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:37
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:46
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:01:06
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:16
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:24
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:27
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:34
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:37
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:42
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:04:20
18Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:04:24
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:27
21Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:36
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
23Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
24Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:51
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:05
26Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:06
27Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:13
28Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:14
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:25
30Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:34
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:06:07
32Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
33Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:22
34Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:25
35Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:43
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:11
37David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:07:17
38Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:27
39Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:36
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:46
41Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:08:16
42Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:29
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:12
44Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:09:15
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:09:22
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:38
47Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:10:17
48Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:47
49Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:07
50Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:19
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:46
52Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:05
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:08
54Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:19
55Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:13:50
56Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:30
57Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:15:10
58Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:15:38
59Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:58
60Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i0:16:39
61Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:05
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:08
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:17:13
64Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:17:19
65Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:25
66Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:18:54
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:19:37
68Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:39
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:19:51
70David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:58
71Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:20:32
72Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:20:38
73Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:52
74Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:17
75Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:52
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:22:58
77Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:23:46
78Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:23:55
79Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:24:06
80Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:00
81Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:25:09
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:25:19
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:39
84José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:53
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:37
86Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:27:53
87Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:28:36
88Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:20
89Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:31:04
90Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:31:06
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:39
92Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:43
93Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:32:29
94Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:33:44
95Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:34:45
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:35:38
97Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:35:51
98Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:36:25
99Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:37:19
100Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:37:57
101Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:38:00
102Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:38:36
103Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:38:53
104David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:39:13
105Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:39:23
106Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:39:36
107Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:40:08
108Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:40:14
109Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:40:33
110Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:40:41
111Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:41:13
112Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:37
113Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:42:55
114Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:02
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:43:14
116Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:43:38
117Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:43:47
118Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:44:20
119Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:43
120Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:47:48
121Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:55
122Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat0:48:39
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:47
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:58
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:51
126Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:06
127Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:51:34
128Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:55:05
129Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:55:15
130Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:56:42
131Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:57:15
132Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:57:55
133Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:59:37
134Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:44
135Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i1:01:36
136Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:44
137Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:02:48
138Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1:02:55
139Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:03:10
140Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale1:04:22
141Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:04:37
142Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:06:08
143Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i1:06:13
144Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD1:17:34
145Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1:18:53

Points classification
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team74pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling67
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM63
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team52
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step50
6Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD49
7Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team46
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team45
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan45
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM44
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team43
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team41
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i40
15Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun39
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne38
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step36
18Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan34
19Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team31
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda28
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM27
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team25
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne25
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat24
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda24
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
27Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team22
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale21
29Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun20
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling18
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
32Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team18
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i17
35Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team15
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
37Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale15
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team15
39Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale13
40Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan13
41Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling13
42Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team13
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13
44Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team12
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i12
46Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
48Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
49Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10
50Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
51Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team9
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i8
53Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar7
54Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i7
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM6
56Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar6
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
58José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
59Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank5
60Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team4
61Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
62Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
63Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
64Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
66Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan2
67Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
69Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2
70Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
71Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1
72Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
73Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1
74Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM64pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM42
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne28
4David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun20
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne20
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar19
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team15
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
9Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
10Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM10
11Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling6
13Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i5
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
18Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team4
19Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM4
21Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat4
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team3
23Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
25Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team3
26Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling3
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
28Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
30Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM2
31David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
32Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1
34Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team1
35Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1
36Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Young riders classification
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27:53:43
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:55
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:06:48
4Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:07
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:59
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:26
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:00
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:24:40
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:27:14
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:30:25
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:34:59
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:36:40
13Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:39:29
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:39:54
15Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:40:34
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:42:16
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:08
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:12
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:54:26
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i1:00:57
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:05
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i1:05:34
23Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1:18:14

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM83:38:02
2Sky Procycling0:05:47
3Movistar Team0:07:19
4Katusha Team0:07:49
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:05
6BMC Racing Team0:08:19
7Astana Pro Team0:09:42
8RadioShack-Nissan0:09:57
9FDJ-Bigmat0:10:08
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:55
11Saur-Sojasun0:13:25
12Team Europcar0:13:59
13Lampre - ISD0:14:01
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:07
15Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:53
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:48
17Project 1T4i0:26:59
18GreenEdge Cycling Team0:37:24
19Team Saxo Bank0:41:32
20Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:47:32
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:48:57
22Garmin - Barracuda0:50:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews