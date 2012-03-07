Trending

Image 1 of 20

Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) wins in Rodez in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 20

Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) timed his sprint perfectly to win stage 4 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 20

Lampre lends a hand in the chase

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 20

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 20

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost the mountains jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 20

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 20

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wears the green jersey at Paris-Nice on stage 4

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 20

The best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 20

The day's breakaway on stage 4 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 20

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) went on a romp for the mountain points today

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 20

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) had a minor spill on stage 4 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 20

Rabobank comes to the fore of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 20

Team Sky controls the race for Wiggins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 20

The whip-end of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 20

Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) claims stage 4 in Rodez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 20

Liquigas tried to keep Ivan Basso out of further trouble

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 20

David Arroyo (Movistar) tries to extricate his bike from the melee

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 20

Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) wins in Rodez in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 20

Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) and Jan-Christophe Peraud (Ag2R) on the front of the breakaway in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 20

Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) takes the win on stage 4 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) was the surprise winner of stage 4 of Paris-Nice, sprinting to victory ahead of Grega Bole (Lampre – ISD) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team).

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) came through the stage unscathed and remains in the race lead, six seconds ahead of Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

"I was third yesterday, and today the team worked all day. That gave me confidence and I'm really glad there was a victory," Meersman said at the finish. "Today I was fast but I'm just happy I could win and I'm happy with the victory."

"We had a little roundabout with roughly 200 meters to go and I was in fifth position. I thought I was too far back and I was waiting and waiting and then I sprinted."

It was the second victory of the season for the Belgian, who moved to Lotto-Belisol from FDJ. "I had a really good winter, with no complaints and I feel good on this team," he said.

The expected showdown between Wiggins and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) failed to materialise on the final climb into Rodez. But this was no anti-climax, the stage providing further evidence of Wiggins's current form and class, while Valverde, returning from a doping suspension, struggles to match his form of old.

In truth, and bar a major upset, the final climb was never going to provide a complete overhaul in the GC, as Wiggins and his Sky team rode a tactically astute stage, with rival teams burning their matches in a bid to pile on the pressure. But on the lower slopes in Rodez it was Wiggins who still had multiple teammates with him. Valverde had only Jose Joaquim Rojas as company.

That lack of firepower, coupled with an easing gradient allowed for the likes of Bole – who led the sprint out, and Meersman, who timed his surge perfectly, to decide the sprint. Wiggins, merely had to follow Valverde, who finished 8th, with the Brit in 10th.

After yesterday's demanding finale the bunch were far more accepting of an early attack and the formation of a break.

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) started the attacking just outside Brive, 6km into the stage. Shortly afterwards, Leigh Howard (GreenEdge), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) bridged across and that quintet set to work.

Within 20km the group had 5:20 on the bunch. Until this point Cofidis, Ag2r and to some extent GreenEdge and FDJ all had poor races and with De Clerq the highest placed at 11:24, Sky were never interested in chasing.

Mate's ambitions were clear when on the Côte de Blanquie and the Quotidiane he took the maximum points on offer and moved into the polka-dot jersey.

Back in the bunch, Sky remained calm as Rabobank and Lampre began to chase. After Luis Leon Sanchez's strong finish on stage 3 the Dutch team had reason to work, while Lampre were clearing confident that the finish would suit Bole.

With 40 kilometres remaining the gap was down to 1:32. Wiggins, surrounded by Sky riders, never slipped from the first 20 riders as up ahead, Mate sat up, aware that he had done enough to pull the mountains jersey from the overnight leader Thomas De Gendt.

Tom Boonen reapplied the pressure on the front, just like he'd done on stage three, and his power was enough to see off Thor Hushovd – clearly a sign of form ahead of Milan-Sanremo, while Ivan Basso once again found the pace too high, and as Boonen swung off, thoroughly cooked, he began waving to the television cameras.

With the break caught De Gent threw himself up the road and although a group of three soon caught him, a combination of Sky, Garmin and QuickStep had the peloton together inside the final 2 kilometers. Yesterday's runner-up Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) fell as the leaders worked their way through the road furniture.

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) attacked just as Frank Schleck was dropped, as Movistar and principally Jose Rojas set an almost-sprint-like pace. Wiggins clung to Valverde, who was either unwilling or unable to strike from distance, and with Kloden caught and the gradient easing the sprint became the most likely outcome.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team4:21:01
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
4Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
19Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
20Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
22Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
28Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
34Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
37Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
38Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
42Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
43David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
44Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
46Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
47Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
48Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
53Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
54Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
56Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
57Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i0:00:29
59Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
60Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:39
61Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:54
62Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
64Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
65Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
66Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
67Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
68Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:01:19
76Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:32
77Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
78Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
81Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
82Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
84Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
86Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:56
87Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:15
88Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
89Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
90Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
91Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
92Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
93Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
94Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
95Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
97Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
99David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
100Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:40
101Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:56
102José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
103David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
104Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:26
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:25
106Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
107Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
109Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:59
110Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:02
111Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:56
112Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
114Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
117Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
118Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
120Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
121Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
123Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
126Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
128Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
129Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
130Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
131Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
132Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
133Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
134David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
135Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
137Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
138Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:10:13
139Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
140Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
141John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
146Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
147Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
148Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
149Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
150Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:21
151Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
152Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
154Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
155Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
157Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
158Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
159Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
161Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
162Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
163Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
164Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
165Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
166Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:15:30
167Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
DNSJoost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
DNSAdam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
DNSJan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
DNSTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNSOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Cyprien-Sur-Dourdou, km. 142
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2
3Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team25pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD22
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM20
4Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team18
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun16
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i15
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale14
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team13
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling11
11Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda8
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team7
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat6
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team5
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3
19Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
20Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Fangas, km. 60.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne7pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team5
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale3
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat2
5Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Blanquie, km. 100.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Quotidiane, km. 108.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne7pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team5
3Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat2
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Aubert le Crès, km. 163.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM4pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Bourran, km. 176.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4:21:01
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:54
9Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:32
10Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:40
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:25
13Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:56
14Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:10:13
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:21
22Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
23Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team13:03:03
2Astana Pro Team
3Vacansoleil-DCM
4Saur-Sojasun
5Sky Procycling
6Lampre - ISD
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8FDJ-Bigmat
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Team Europcar
11BMC Racing Team
12Project 1T4i0:00:29
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:54
14RadioShack-Nissan
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:33
17Movistar Team0:02:19
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:26
19Garmin - Barracuda0:03:47
20GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:54
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:09:56
22Team Saxo Bank0:10:50

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling13:30:52
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:14
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:33
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:00:52
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:54
14Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:31
15Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:40
16Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:02:46
17Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:54
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:00
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:01
22Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:06
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank0:03:07
24Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:08
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:09
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:12
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:15
29Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:03:16
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:18
31Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:21
32Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:24
33Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
34David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:28
36Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:03:31
37Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:33
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:44
40Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:51
41Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:53
42Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:57
43Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:01
44Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:07
45Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:11
46Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:04:14
47Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:19
48Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:20
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:23
50Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:28
51Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:31
52Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:43
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:42
54Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i0:05:43
55Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:56
56José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:04
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:08
58Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:13
59Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:25
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:35
61Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:07:04
62Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:11
63Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:13
64Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:07:31
65Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:48
66Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:21
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:42
68Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:09:24
69Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:12
70Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:10:19
71Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:01
72Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:32
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:36
74Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:38
75Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:40
76Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:42
77Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:11:45
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:11:46
79Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:55
80Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:56
81Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:12:20
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:12:24
83Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:30
84Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:48
85Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:52
86Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:53
87Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:57
89Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:13:01
90Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
91Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:13:03
92Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:13:12
93Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:13:22
94Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:13:23
95Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:13:29
96Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:31
97Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:13:32
98David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:37
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:13:44
100Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:56
101Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:05
102Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:09
103Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:14:30
104Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:39
105Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:47
106Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:14:58
107David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:15:17
108Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:27
109John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
110Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:15:29
111Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:33
112Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:15:42
113Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:15:43
114David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:57
115Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:16:36
116Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:22
117Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
118Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:17:42
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:04
120Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:18:19
121Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:30
122Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:18:48
123Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:18:56
124Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:19:18
125Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:19:22
126Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda0:19:25
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:29
128Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:33
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:34
130Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:19:40
131Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:49
132Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:20:36
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:20:42
134Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:21:18
135Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:36
136Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:34
137Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
138Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:22:51
139Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:22:55
140Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:22:56
141Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:23:00
142Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:03
143Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:25
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:31
145Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:23:32
146Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:07
147Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:47
148Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:13
149Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:32
150Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:26:15
151Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:26:26
152Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:26:44
153Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:56
154Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:27:33
155Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:04
156Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:16
157Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:08
158Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:15
159Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:31:27
160Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:31:30
161Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:31:49
162Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:31:52
163Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:58
164Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:32:19
165Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:36:15
166Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:39:07
167Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team0:39:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team52pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling47
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team45
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team40
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM38
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step35
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan35
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team34
9Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team34
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step32
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun29
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team27
13Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM25
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team22
16Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD22
17Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team22
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i20
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda18
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM16
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team16
22Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team15
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i15
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale14
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne14
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13
28Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan13
29Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat12
30Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
31Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun10
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team9
34Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun9
35Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan9
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team8
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat8
38Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda8
39Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun8
40Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i8
41Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
42Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
43Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
44Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale6
45José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team5
46Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling5
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
48Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3
49Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
51Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3
52Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2
54Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
55Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
56Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne18pts
2Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team14
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM10
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team4
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i4
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat4
10Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team2
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team1
17Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM1
18Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13:31:03
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:01
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:07
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:40
5Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:46
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:31
7Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:07:20
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:31
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:12:13
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:20
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:45
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:15:16
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:15:18
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:18:08
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:19
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:19:07
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:19:11
18Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:22
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:23
20Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:22:45
21Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:52
22Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:24:36
23Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:21
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:26:15
25Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:45
26Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:38:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step40:33:00
2Sky Procycling0:03:00
3BMC Racing Team
4Katusha Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Vacansoleil-DCM0:05:00
7FDJ-Bigmat
8Movistar Team0:06:00
9RadioShack-Nissan
10Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:00
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:00
12Saur-Sojasun
13Team Europcar0:09:00
14Project 1T4i
15Lampre - ISD
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:00
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:00
18Garmin - Barracuda0:13:00
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:38:00
20Lotto-Belisol Team0:19:18
21Team Saxo Bank0:23:05
