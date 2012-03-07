Paris-Nice stage 4: Gianni Meersman wins in Rodez
Wiggins comfortable in matching Valverde
Stage 4: Brive-la-Gaillarde - Rodez
Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) was the surprise winner of stage 4 of Paris-Nice, sprinting to victory ahead of Grega Bole (Lampre – ISD) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team).
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) came through the stage unscathed and remains in the race lead, six seconds ahead of Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
"I was third yesterday, and today the team worked all day. That gave me confidence and I'm really glad there was a victory," Meersman said at the finish. "Today I was fast but I'm just happy I could win and I'm happy with the victory."
"We had a little roundabout with roughly 200 meters to go and I was in fifth position. I thought I was too far back and I was waiting and waiting and then I sprinted."
It was the second victory of the season for the Belgian, who moved to Lotto-Belisol from FDJ. "I had a really good winter, with no complaints and I feel good on this team," he said.
The expected showdown between Wiggins and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) failed to materialise on the final climb into Rodez. But this was no anti-climax, the stage providing further evidence of Wiggins's current form and class, while Valverde, returning from a doping suspension, struggles to match his form of old.
In truth, and bar a major upset, the final climb was never going to provide a complete overhaul in the GC, as Wiggins and his Sky team rode a tactically astute stage, with rival teams burning their matches in a bid to pile on the pressure. But on the lower slopes in Rodez it was Wiggins who still had multiple teammates with him. Valverde had only Jose Joaquim Rojas as company.
That lack of firepower, coupled with an easing gradient allowed for the likes of Bole – who led the sprint out, and Meersman, who timed his surge perfectly, to decide the sprint. Wiggins, merely had to follow Valverde, who finished 8th, with the Brit in 10th.
After yesterday's demanding finale the bunch were far more accepting of an early attack and the formation of a break.
Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) started the attacking just outside Brive, 6km into the stage. Shortly afterwards, Leigh Howard (GreenEdge), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) bridged across and that quintet set to work.
Within 20km the group had 5:20 on the bunch. Until this point Cofidis, Ag2r and to some extent GreenEdge and FDJ all had poor races and with De Clerq the highest placed at 11:24, Sky were never interested in chasing.
Mate's ambitions were clear when on the Côte de Blanquie and the Quotidiane he took the maximum points on offer and moved into the polka-dot jersey.
Back in the bunch, Sky remained calm as Rabobank and Lampre began to chase. After Luis Leon Sanchez's strong finish on stage 3 the Dutch team had reason to work, while Lampre were clearing confident that the finish would suit Bole.
With 40 kilometres remaining the gap was down to 1:32. Wiggins, surrounded by Sky riders, never slipped from the first 20 riders as up ahead, Mate sat up, aware that he had done enough to pull the mountains jersey from the overnight leader Thomas De Gendt.
Tom Boonen reapplied the pressure on the front, just like he'd done on stage three, and his power was enough to see off Thor Hushovd – clearly a sign of form ahead of Milan-Sanremo, while Ivan Basso once again found the pace too high, and as Boonen swung off, thoroughly cooked, he began waving to the television cameras.
With the break caught De Gent threw himself up the road and although a group of three soon caught him, a combination of Sky, Garmin and QuickStep had the peloton together inside the final 2 kilometers. Yesterday's runner-up Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) fell as the leaders worked their way through the road furniture.
Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) attacked just as Frank Schleck was dropped, as Movistar and principally Jose Rojas set an almost-sprint-like pace. Wiggins clung to Valverde, who was either unwilling or unable to strike from distance, and with Kloden caught and the gradient easing the sprint became the most likely outcome.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|4:21:01
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|28
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|34
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|38
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|42
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|43
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|44
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|46
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|47
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|48
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|50
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|53
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:00:29
|59
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|60
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:39
|61
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|64
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|72
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:01:19
|76
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|78
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|80
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|84
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|86
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:56
|87
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:15
|88
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|89
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|90
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|91
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:23
|92
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|94
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|95
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|97
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|99
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:40
|101
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:56
|102
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|103
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|106
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|107
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|108
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:59
|110
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:02
|111
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:56
|112
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|117
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|120
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|121
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|123
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|124
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|126
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|128
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|129
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|130
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|131
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|132
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|133
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|134
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|137
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|138
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:10:13
|139
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|141
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|146
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|147
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|148
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|149
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|151
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|152
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|155
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|158
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|159
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|161
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|162
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|163
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|164
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|165
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|166
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:15:30
|167
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|DNS
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNS
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|DNS
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNS
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|3
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|20
|4
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|16
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|15
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|11
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|7
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|6
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|5
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|19
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|20
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|2
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|2
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4:21:01
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:54
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:32
|10
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:40
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:25
|13
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:56
|14
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:10:13
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|22
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|13:03:03
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|Saur-Sojasun
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|FDJ-Bigmat
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Project 1T4i
|0:00:29
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|14
|RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:33
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:26
|19
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:47
|20
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:09:56
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:30:52
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:14
|5
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:52
|13
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|14
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:31
|15
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:40
|16
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:46
|17
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|22
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:06
|23
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:07
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:08
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:09
|26
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:12
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|29
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:03:16
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:18
|31
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:21
|32
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:24
|33
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:26
|34
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:28
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:31
|37
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:33
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:44
|40
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:51
|41
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:53
|42
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:57
|43
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:01
|44
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:07
|45
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:11
|46
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|47
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:19
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:20
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:23
|50
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:28
|51
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|52
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:42
|54
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:05:43
|55
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:56
|56
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:13
|59
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:25
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:35
|61
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:07:04
|62
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:11
|63
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|64
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:07:31
|65
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:48
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:21
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:42
|68
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:24
|69
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:12
|70
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:10:19
|71
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:01
|72
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:32
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:36
|74
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:38
|75
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:40
|76
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:42
|77
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:11:45
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:11:46
|79
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:55
|80
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:56
|81
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:12:20
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:12:24
|83
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:30
|84
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:48
|85
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:52
|86
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:53
|87
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:57
|89
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:13:01
|90
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|91
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:13:03
|92
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:12
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:13:22
|94
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:23
|95
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:29
|96
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:31
|97
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:32
|98
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:37
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:13:44
|100
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|101
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:05
|102
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:09
|103
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:30
|104
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:39
|105
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:47
|106
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:14:58
|107
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:17
|108
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:27
|109
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|110
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:15:29
|111
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:33
|112
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:15:42
|113
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:15:43
|114
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:57
|115
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:36
|116
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:17:22
|117
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|118
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:17:42
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:04
|120
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:18:19
|121
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:30
|122
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:48
|123
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:18:56
|124
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:18
|125
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:19:22
|126
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:19:25
|127
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:29
|128
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:33
|129
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:34
|130
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:19:40
|131
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:49
|132
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:20:36
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:20:42
|134
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:21:18
|135
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:36
|136
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:34
|137
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|138
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:22:51
|139
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:22:55
|140
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:22:56
|141
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:00
|142
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:03
|143
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:25
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:31
|145
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:23:32
|146
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:07
|147
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:47
|148
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:13
|149
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:32
|150
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:15
|151
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:26
|152
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:44
|153
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:56
|154
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:33
|155
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:04
|156
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:16
|157
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:08
|158
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:15
|159
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:31:27
|160
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:31:30
|161
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:49
|162
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:31:52
|163
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:58
|164
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:19
|165
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:36:15
|166
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:07
|167
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:39:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|45
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|38
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|9
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|34
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|32
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|29
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|13
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|25
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|22
|17
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|20
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|16
|21
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|22
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|15
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|28
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|29
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|12
|30
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|31
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|10
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|9
|34
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|9
|35
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|36
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|8
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|8
|38
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|39
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|8
|40
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|8
|41
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|42
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|43
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|44
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|45
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|48
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3
|49
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|51
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|52
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|54
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|55
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|56
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|pts
|2
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|14
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|10
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|6
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|4
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|4
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|1
|17
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|1
|18
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:31:03
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:01
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:40
|5
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:46
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:31
|7
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:07:20
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:31
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:12:13
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:20
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:15:16
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:15:18
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:18:08
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:19
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:07
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:19:11
|18
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:22
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:23
|20
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:22:45
|21
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:52
|22
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:36
|23
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:21
|24
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:15
|25
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:45
|26
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:38:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40:33:00
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:00
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:05:00
|7
|FDJ-Bigmat
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:00
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:00
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:09:00
|14
|Project 1T4i
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:00
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:00
|18
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:13:00
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:00
|20
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:19:18
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:05
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:10
