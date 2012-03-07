Image 1 of 20 Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) wins in Rodez in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 20 Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) timed his sprint perfectly to win stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 20 Lampre lends a hand in the chase (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 20 (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 20 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost the mountains jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 20 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 20 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wears the green jersey at Paris-Nice on stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 20 The best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 20 The day's breakaway on stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 20 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) went on a romp for the mountain points today (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 20 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) had a minor spill on stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Rabobank comes to the fore of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Team Sky controls the race for Wiggins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 The whip-end of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) claims stage 4 in Rodez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Liquigas tried to keep Ivan Basso out of further trouble (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 David Arroyo (Movistar) tries to extricate his bike from the melee (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) wins in Rodez in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Belisol) and Jan-Christophe Peraud (Ag2R) on the front of the breakaway in Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 20 Gianni Meersman (Lotto-Belisol) takes the win on stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) was the surprise winner of stage 4 of Paris-Nice, sprinting to victory ahead of Grega Bole (Lampre – ISD) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team).

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) came through the stage unscathed and remains in the race lead, six seconds ahead of Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

"I was third yesterday, and today the team worked all day. That gave me confidence and I'm really glad there was a victory," Meersman said at the finish. "Today I was fast but I'm just happy I could win and I'm happy with the victory."

"We had a little roundabout with roughly 200 meters to go and I was in fifth position. I thought I was too far back and I was waiting and waiting and then I sprinted."

It was the second victory of the season for the Belgian, who moved to Lotto-Belisol from FDJ. "I had a really good winter, with no complaints and I feel good on this team," he said.

The expected showdown between Wiggins and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) failed to materialise on the final climb into Rodez. But this was no anti-climax, the stage providing further evidence of Wiggins's current form and class, while Valverde, returning from a doping suspension, struggles to match his form of old.

In truth, and bar a major upset, the final climb was never going to provide a complete overhaul in the GC, as Wiggins and his Sky team rode a tactically astute stage, with rival teams burning their matches in a bid to pile on the pressure. But on the lower slopes in Rodez it was Wiggins who still had multiple teammates with him. Valverde had only Jose Joaquim Rojas as company.

That lack of firepower, coupled with an easing gradient allowed for the likes of Bole – who led the sprint out, and Meersman, who timed his surge perfectly, to decide the sprint. Wiggins, merely had to follow Valverde, who finished 8th, with the Brit in 10th.

After yesterday's demanding finale the bunch were far more accepting of an early attack and the formation of a break.

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-BigMat) started the attacking just outside Brive, 6km into the stage. Shortly afterwards, Leigh Howard (GreenEdge), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) bridged across and that quintet set to work.

Within 20km the group had 5:20 on the bunch. Until this point Cofidis, Ag2r and to some extent GreenEdge and FDJ all had poor races and with De Clerq the highest placed at 11:24, Sky were never interested in chasing.

Mate's ambitions were clear when on the Côte de Blanquie and the Quotidiane he took the maximum points on offer and moved into the polka-dot jersey.

Back in the bunch, Sky remained calm as Rabobank and Lampre began to chase. After Luis Leon Sanchez's strong finish on stage 3 the Dutch team had reason to work, while Lampre were clearing confident that the finish would suit Bole.

With 40 kilometres remaining the gap was down to 1:32. Wiggins, surrounded by Sky riders, never slipped from the first 20 riders as up ahead, Mate sat up, aware that he had done enough to pull the mountains jersey from the overnight leader Thomas De Gendt.

Tom Boonen reapplied the pressure on the front, just like he'd done on stage three, and his power was enough to see off Thor Hushovd – clearly a sign of form ahead of Milan-Sanremo, while Ivan Basso once again found the pace too high, and as Boonen swung off, thoroughly cooked, he began waving to the television cameras.

With the break caught De Gent threw himself up the road and although a group of three soon caught him, a combination of Sky, Garmin and QuickStep had the peloton together inside the final 2 kilometers. Yesterday's runner-up Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) fell as the leaders worked their way through the road furniture.

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) attacked just as Frank Schleck was dropped, as Movistar and principally Jose Rojas set an almost-sprint-like pace. Wiggins clung to Valverde, who was either unwilling or unable to strike from distance, and with Kloden caught and the gradient easing the sprint became the most likely outcome.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 4:21:01 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 19 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 28 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 34 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 37 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 38 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 42 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 43 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 44 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 46 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 47 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 48 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 53 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:00:29 59 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 60 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:39 61 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:54 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 66 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 67 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 68 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 72 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:01:19 76 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:01:32 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 78 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 81 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 82 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 83 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 84 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 86 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:56 87 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:15 88 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 89 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 90 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 91 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 92 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 93 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 94 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 95 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 97 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 99 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 100 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:40 101 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:56 102 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:25 103 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:25 106 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 107 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 109 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:59 110 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:02 111 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:56 112 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 114 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 117 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 120 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 121 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 123 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 126 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 128 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 129 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 130 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 131 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 132 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 133 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 134 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 136 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 137 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 138 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:10:13 139 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 140 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 141 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 146 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 147 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 148 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 149 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:21 151 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 152 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 154 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 155 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 157 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 158 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 159 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 161 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 162 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 163 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i 164 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 165 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 166 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:15:30 167 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne DNS Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan DNS Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team DNS Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan DNS Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team DNS Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Cyprien-Sur-Dourdou, km. 142 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 3 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 25 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 20 4 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 18 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 16 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 15 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 11 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 8 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 7 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 6 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 5 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3 19 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 20 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Fangas, km. 60.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 7 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 2 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Blanquie, km. 100.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Quotidiane, km. 108.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 7 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 5 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 2 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Aubert le Crès, km. 163.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 4 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Bourran, km. 176.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4:21:01 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:54 9 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:32 10 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:40 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:25 13 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:56 14 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:10:13 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:21 22 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 23 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 13:03:03 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Vacansoleil-DCM 4 Saur-Sojasun 5 Sky Procycling 6 Lampre - ISD 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 8 FDJ-Bigmat 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Team Europcar 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Project 1T4i 0:00:29 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 14 RadioShack-Nissan 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:33 17 Movistar Team 0:02:19 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:26 19 Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:47 20 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:54 21 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:09:56 22 Team Saxo Bank 0:10:50

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 13:30:52 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:14 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:18 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:33 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:00:52 13 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:54 14 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:31 15 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:40 16 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:46 17 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:00 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:01 22 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:06 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:07 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:08 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:09 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:12 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:15 29 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:03:16 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:18 31 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:21 32 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:24 33 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 34 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:28 36 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:03:31 37 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:33 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:44 40 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:51 41 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:53 42 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:57 43 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:04:01 44 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:07 45 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:11 46 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:04:14 47 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:19 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:20 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:23 50 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:28 51 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:31 52 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:43 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:42 54 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:05:43 55 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:56 56 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:04 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:13 59 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:25 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:35 61 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:07:04 62 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:11 63 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:13 64 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:07:31 65 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:48 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:21 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:42 68 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:09:24 69 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:12 70 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:10:19 71 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:01 72 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:32 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:36 74 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:38 75 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:40 76 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:42 77 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:11:45 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:11:46 79 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:55 80 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:56 81 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:12:20 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:12:24 83 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:30 84 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:48 85 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:52 86 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:53 87 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:57 89 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:13:01 90 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 91 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:13:03 92 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:13:12 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:13:22 94 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:23 95 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:29 96 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:31 97 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:13:32 98 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:37 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:13:44 100 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:56 101 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:05 102 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:09 103 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:14:30 104 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:39 105 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:47 106 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:14:58 107 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:17 108 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:27 109 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 110 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:15:29 111 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:33 112 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:15:42 113 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:15:43 114 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:57 115 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:36 116 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:22 117 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 118 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:17:42 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:04 120 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:18:19 121 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:30 122 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:48 123 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:18:56 124 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:18 125 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:19:22 126 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 0:19:25 127 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:29 128 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:33 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:34 130 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:19:40 131 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:49 132 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:20:36 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:20:42 134 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:21:18 135 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:36 136 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:34 137 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 138 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:22:51 139 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:22:55 140 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:22:56 141 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:00 142 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:03 143 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:25 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:31 145 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:23:32 146 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:07 147 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:47 148 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:13 149 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:32 150 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:15 151 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:26 152 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:44 153 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:56 154 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:27:33 155 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:04 156 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:16 157 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:08 158 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:15 159 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:31:27 160 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:31:30 161 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:31:49 162 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:31:52 163 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:58 164 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:19 165 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:36:15 166 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:07 167 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:39:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 52 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 45 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 38 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 35 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 9 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 34 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 32 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 29 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 13 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 25 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 16 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 22 17 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 20 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 18 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 16 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 22 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 15 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 15 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 28 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 13 29 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 12 30 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 31 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 10 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 9 34 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 9 35 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 9 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 8 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 8 38 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 8 39 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 8 40 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 8 41 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 42 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 43 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 44 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 45 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 5 46 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 48 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 51 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3 52 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2 54 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 55 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 56 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 18 pts 2 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 14 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 10 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 4 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 4 9 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 4 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 14 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 1 17 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 1 18 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13:31:03 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:01 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:07 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:40 5 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:46 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:31 7 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:07:20 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:31 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:12:13 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:20 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:45 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:15:16 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:15:18 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:18:08 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:19 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:07 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:19:11 18 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:22 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:23 20 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:22:45 21 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:52 22 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:24:36 23 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:21 24 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:15 25 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:45 26 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:38:56