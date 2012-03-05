Trending

Paris-Nice stage 2: Tom Boonen wins in Orléans

Larsson loses yellow to Wiggins

Image 1 of 35

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) works to keep the front group clear and gain time on GC

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) works to keep the front group clear and gain time on GC
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in green after taking stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in green after taking stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates a soggy sprint victory in Orleans on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates a soggy sprint victory in Orleans on stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 35

The Sky team worked to take time out of the other GC contenders in Paris-Nice

The Sky team worked to take time out of the other GC contenders in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) shows some road dirt after a crash on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) shows some road dirt after a crash on stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 35

Liquigas-Cannondale's Ted King works to pull Ivan Basso back into the race at Paris-Nice

Liquigas-Cannondale's Ted King works to pull Ivan Basso back into the race at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 35

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) remains in the mountains jersey

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) remains in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 35

Tom Boonen hits the front on his way to the stage win in Paris-Nice

Tom Boonen hits the front on his way to the stage win in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 35

Medical assistance for Liquigas-Cannondale

Medical assistance for Liquigas-Cannondale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 35

Teammates stop for Ivan Basso and Paolo Longo Borghini

Teammates stop for Ivan Basso and Paolo Longo Borghini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 35

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) after his crash on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) after his crash on stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 35

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) after his crash on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) after his crash on stage 2 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had enough in the tank to see off Rojas and Degenkolb

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had enough in the tank to see off Rojas and Degenkolb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had enough in the tank to see off Rojas and Degenkolb

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had enough in the tank to see off Rojas and Degenkolb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Ivan Basso crashed during the stage but carried on

Ivan Basso crashed during the stage but carried on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 35

Ivan Basso after his crash

Ivan Basso after his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) used his team to good effect

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) used his team to good effect
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

Tom Boonen took the lead in the points race after winning stage 2

Tom Boonen took the lead in the points race after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 25 of 35

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Paris-Nice stage 2 winner Tom Boonen

Paris-Nice stage 2 winner Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) at the start

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 35

Tejay Van Garderen in the white jersey at Paris-Nice

Tejay Van Garderen in the white jersey at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 35

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) at the start

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 35

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 35

Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost his yellow jersey

Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 35

Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost his yellow jersey

Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) lost his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 35

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice wasn't just about the sprint, won by Tom Boonen - many big names lost big time including race leader Gustav Larsson

Stage 2 of Paris-Nice wasn't just about the sprint, won by Tom Boonen - many big names lost big time including race leader Gustav Larsson
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 34 of 35

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Paris-Nice sprint on stage 2

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Paris-Nice sprint on stage 2
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 35 of 35

Paris-Nice leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Paris-Nice leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a thrilling stage 2 in Paris-Nice into Orléans, holding off Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and John Degenkolb (Project 1T4i) with a trademark sprint.

But the sprint was only half of the story with race leader Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling) slipping out of yellow after Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) broke away with a group of favourites that included Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC). Like Larsson, last year's winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) also missed the split. Wiggins now leads Leipheimer by 6 seconds with Boonen a further second back.

The list of potential winners for the 2012 edition of Paris-Nice has now shrunk dramatically with Larsson, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Richie Porte (Sky Procycling), Martin and both Schleck brothers losing a further two minutes, on what most predicted would be a stage finish decided by a mass bunch gallop. Wiggins, Leipheimer, Alejandro Valverde and Van Garderen are now the main protagonists.

The race sprung to life when 21 riders turned the race on its head, breaking away in the crosswinds as the race passed through the feed zone.

At the start of the stage, and faced with a headwind and pancake flat the conditions the stage appeared tailor-made to the bunch sprinters and it took 60 kilometers before the first significant move from the front was allowed any leeway with Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) breaking free at Rambouillet.

It proved as a mere appetizer for what lay ahead. As the peloton reached the feed zone, a change in direction and fresh gust of wind caused the peloton to splinter. This wasn't the racing of the French countryside but of the dirt roads of Belgium or Holland, and a measure of who truly had fire in their belly.

Overnight leader Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) was caught napping, along with last year's winner Tony Martin and Andy Schleck, both of whom are shadows of the riders they were at the peak of 2011.

Bradley Wiggins, Levi Leipheimer and the impressive Tejay Van Garderen were all attentive enough to realise the danger, and along with the Movistar duo of Alejandro Valverde Jose Rojas, they led a crack group clear of the peloton.

With 77km remaining the chase had still not organised, the gap creeping up to a minute as the lead group continued to press ahead. The cross winds not just splitting the bunch in two, but decimating it with four echelons formed.

More names crackled through French race radio: Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan), Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins (Sky), John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i), Seb Vanmarcke, Andreas Klier (Garmin-Barracuda), Robert Kiserlovski, Francesco Gavazzi, (Astana), Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Taylor Phinney (BMC), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) all present.

A desperate Larsson, positioned in the third group was left powerless and could do nothing to stop Wiggins as he picked up two valuable seconds at the intermediate sprint at Neuville-aux-Bois.

Although the second and third groups merged, the gap stretched to 2:20 with less than 40 kilometers to go. Saur-Sojasun with Coppel in mind and Lotto finally began to muster a concerted effort. Rabobank soon joined but despite a headwind in the final 20 kilometers they had little impression on the lead as up front Wiggins – a constant present at the front – pressed on.

At times he would accelerate from the front, creating a gap, before soft pedalling and allowing his companions to follow him once more. This is a rider at the peak of his game and Sky's ambitions of winning the Tour within five years, something they've publicly stepped back from in the last two years, now looks a distinct possibility.

Leading into the final 10 kilometers both Sky and Omega-Pharma QuickStep took charge. Both with thoughts of the general classification but the Belgian team also conscious that in Boonen they possessed a favourite for the stage win.

The harmony was broken by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) but his move was quickly nullified and with 3 kilometers remaining Chavanel hit the front, churning a huge gear, clearly in a bid to set Boonen up for the sprint.

Into the last kilometre and Chavanel was still there, grimacing away as his legs gave one final surge. Nikolas Maes led out, and Boonen, upstaged in Omlopp a fortnight ago, made no mistake this time, holding off Rojas and Degenkolb.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:22:15
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
21Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:09
22Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:29
23Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
25Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
26Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
29Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
30Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
31Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
32José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
33Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
34Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
35Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
36Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
37Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
40Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
41Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
42Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
43Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
48Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
50Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
52Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
53Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
54Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
55Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
56Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
59Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
60Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
61Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
62Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
63Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
68Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
69Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
70Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
71Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
73Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
74Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
76Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
78Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
79David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
80Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
82Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
85Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
87Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
88David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
89Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
90Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
91Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
92Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
93Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
94Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
96Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
97Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
99Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
100Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
103Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
104Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:41
105Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:10:58
106David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
107Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
108Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
109Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
110Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
112Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
114Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
115Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
117Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
118Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
119Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
120Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
121Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
124Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
125Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
128Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
129Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
130Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
131Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
132Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
133Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
134Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
135Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
136Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
137Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
138Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
139Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
140Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
141Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
142Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
143Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
144Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
146Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
147Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
149Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
151Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
152Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
154Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
155Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
156Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
157Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
158Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
159Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
160Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
161Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
162Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
163Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
164Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
165Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
166Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
167Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
168Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
169Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
170Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
171Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
172Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
173Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
174Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
175Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:17:35
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint - Neuville-Aux-Bois
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team22
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i20
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda18
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team15
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
13Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
15Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM5
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team4
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat2
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain - Côte des Granges-le-Roi (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM2
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i4:22:15
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:02:29
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
9Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
17Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:10:58
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
20Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
25Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
27Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:06:45
2Movistar Team0:02:29
3Katusha Team
4Sky Procycling
5BMC Racing Team
6Astana Pro Team
7Garmin - Barracuda0:02:38
8Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:58
9Project 1t4i
10FDJ-Bigmat
11Vacansoleil-DCM
12Radioshack-Nissan
13Saur-Sojasun0:07:27
14Team Saxo Bank
15Team Europcar
16Lampre - ISD
17Lotto-Belisol Team
18Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20Liquigas-Cannondale
21Greenedge Cycling Team
22Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:32:54

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4:33:32
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:14
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:18
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:22
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:28
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:00:33
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:52
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:53
19Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:54
20Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:06
21Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:10
22Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:31
23Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:02:46
24Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
25Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:48
26Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
27José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
28Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:53
29Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
30Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
32Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
34Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:56
35Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:57
37Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
40Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:02:59
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:00
42Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:01
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:02
45Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:03
46Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
47Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:03:05
48Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
49Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:06
50Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
51Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:07
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
54Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:08
55Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
56Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
57Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:09
58Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
59Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:11
61Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
62Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:12
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
64Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:13
65Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
66Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:03:14
67Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:03:16
68Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:17
69Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:18
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:20
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
72Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
73Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:21
74Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
75Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:23
76Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
77Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:24
78Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
79Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:25
80Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
81Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
82Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
83David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
84Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:27
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:28
87Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:29
88David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
89Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:31
90Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:03:32
91Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
92Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:33
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:36
96Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:37
97Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:40
98Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:49
99Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat0:03:52
100Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:03:53
101Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:55
102Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:02
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:04:26
104Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:41
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:11:12
106Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:11:13
107Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:11:17
109Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
110Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:21
111Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:11:24
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:26
113Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:11:28
114Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:11:29
115Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:11:31
116Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:32
117Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
119Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling0:11:33
120Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM0:11:34
121Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:36
122Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:11:37
123Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:38
124Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
125Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
126Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:11:39
127Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:40
128Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
129Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:42
130Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
131Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:43
133Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:44
136Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:11:45
138Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i0:11:46
139Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
140Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:47
141Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat0:11:50
142Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
143Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:11:51
144Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
145Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:53
146Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:54
147Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
148Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
149Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:55
150Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:56
151David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:11:57
152David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:58
153Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:59
154Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:00
155Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:01
156Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i0:12:03
157Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:04
158Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
159Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:05
160Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
161Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:12:07
162Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
163Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:09
164Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:13
165Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:12:17
166Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda0:12:18
167Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
168Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:12:20
169Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:12:23
170Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:12:25
171Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:28
172Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:12:32
173Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:34
174Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:13:17
175Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:18:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step35pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling35
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
5Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM25
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team22
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan21
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i20
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda18
11Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team16
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM16
14Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team15
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne14
17Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan13
18Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat12
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun11
21Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan9
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale8
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i8
24Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM7
25Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
26Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling5
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team4
28José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team4
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat2
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team1
32Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM6pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team4
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4:33:43
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i0:00:19
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:41
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i0:02:37
6Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:42
7Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:02:54
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:01
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:06
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:07
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:12
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i0:03:21
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:25
16Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:51
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:11:02
18Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:11:17
19Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:21
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:27
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:31
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:32
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:11:35
25Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:36
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i0:11:40
27Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:41:13
2Sky Procycling0:02:42
3BMC Racing Team0:02:43
4Movistar Team0:03:19
5Katusha Team0:03:37
6Astana Pro Team0:03:39
7Garmin - Barracuda0:04:24
8Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:59
9Radioshack-Nissan0:05:14
10Fdj-Bigmat0:05:39
11Project 1t4i0:05:53
12Ag2r La Mondiale0:05:57
13Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:05
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:09
15Team Saxo Bank0:08:27
16Saur-Sojasun0:08:28
17Greenedge Cycling Team
18Team Europcar0:08:59
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:00
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:03
21Lampre - ISD0:09:14
22Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:34:19

 

