Paris-Nice stage 2: Tom Boonen wins in Orléans
Larsson loses yellow to Wiggins
Stage 2: Mantes-la-Jolie - Orléans
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a thrilling stage 2 in Paris-Nice into Orléans, holding off Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and John Degenkolb (Project 1T4i) with a trademark sprint.
But the sprint was only half of the story with race leader Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling) slipping out of yellow after Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) broke away with a group of favourites that included Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC). Like Larsson, last year's winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) also missed the split. Wiggins now leads Leipheimer by 6 seconds with Boonen a further second back.
The list of potential winners for the 2012 edition of Paris-Nice has now shrunk dramatically with Larsson, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Richie Porte (Sky Procycling), Martin and both Schleck brothers losing a further two minutes, on what most predicted would be a stage finish decided by a mass bunch gallop. Wiggins, Leipheimer, Alejandro Valverde and Van Garderen are now the main protagonists.
The race sprung to life when 21 riders turned the race on its head, breaking away in the crosswinds as the race passed through the feed zone.
At the start of the stage, and faced with a headwind and pancake flat the conditions the stage appeared tailor-made to the bunch sprinters and it took 60 kilometers before the first significant move from the front was allowed any leeway with Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) breaking free at Rambouillet.
It proved as a mere appetizer for what lay ahead. As the peloton reached the feed zone, a change in direction and fresh gust of wind caused the peloton to splinter. This wasn't the racing of the French countryside but of the dirt roads of Belgium or Holland, and a measure of who truly had fire in their belly.
Overnight leader Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) was caught napping, along with last year's winner Tony Martin and Andy Schleck, both of whom are shadows of the riders they were at the peak of 2011.
Bradley Wiggins, Levi Leipheimer and the impressive Tejay Van Garderen were all attentive enough to realise the danger, and along with the Movistar duo of Alejandro Valverde Jose Rojas, they led a crack group clear of the peloton.
With 77km remaining the chase had still not organised, the gap creeping up to a minute as the lead group continued to press ahead. The cross winds not just splitting the bunch in two, but decimating it with four echelons formed.
More names crackled through French race radio: Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan), Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins (Sky), John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i), Seb Vanmarcke, Andreas Klier (Garmin-Barracuda), Robert Kiserlovski, Francesco Gavazzi, (Astana), Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Taylor Phinney (BMC), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) all present.
A desperate Larsson, positioned in the third group was left powerless and could do nothing to stop Wiggins as he picked up two valuable seconds at the intermediate sprint at Neuville-aux-Bois.
Although the second and third groups merged, the gap stretched to 2:20 with less than 40 kilometers to go. Saur-Sojasun with Coppel in mind and Lotto finally began to muster a concerted effort. Rabobank soon joined but despite a headwind in the final 20 kilometers they had little impression on the lead as up front Wiggins – a constant present at the front – pressed on.
At times he would accelerate from the front, creating a gap, before soft pedalling and allowing his companions to follow him once more. This is a rider at the peak of his game and Sky's ambitions of winning the Tour within five years, something they've publicly stepped back from in the last two years, now looks a distinct possibility.
Leading into the final 10 kilometers both Sky and Omega-Pharma QuickStep took charge. Both with thoughts of the general classification but the Belgian team also conscious that in Boonen they possessed a favourite for the stage win.
The harmony was broken by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) but his move was quickly nullified and with 3 kilometers remaining Chavanel hit the front, churning a huge gear, clearly in a bid to set Boonen up for the sprint.
Into the last kilometre and Chavanel was still there, grimacing away as his legs gave one final surge. Nikolas Maes led out, and Boonen, upstaged in Omlopp a fortnight ago, made no mistake this time, holding off Rojas and Degenkolb.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:22:15
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:09
|22
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:29
|23
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|25
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|30
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|31
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|32
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|34
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|35
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|40
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|42
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|43
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|44
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|48
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|50
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|52
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|53
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|55
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|56
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|59
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|60
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|62
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|70
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|74
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|77
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|78
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|80
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|81
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|87
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|88
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|90
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|91
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|92
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|93
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|94
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|96
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|99
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|103
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|104
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:41
|105
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:58
|106
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|115
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|117
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|118
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|120
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|121
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|124
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|125
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|128
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|129
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|131
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|132
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|133
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|134
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|135
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|136
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|137
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|138
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|140
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|141
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|142
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|143
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|144
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|146
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|147
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|149
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|152
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|154
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|155
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|156
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|158
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|161
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|162
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|163
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|164
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|165
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|168
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|169
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|170
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|171
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|172
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|173
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|174
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|175
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:17:35
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|20
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|15
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|5
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|4
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|2
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|4:22:15
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:02:29
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|17
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:58
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|25
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:06:45
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:38
|8
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:58
|9
|Project 1t4i
|10
|FDJ-Bigmat
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|12
|Radioshack-Nissan
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:07:27
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:33:32
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:07
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:14
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:18
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:22
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:00:33
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:52
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:53
|19
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|20
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:06
|21
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|22
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:31
|23
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:02:46
|24
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|25
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:48
|26
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|27
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|28
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:53
|29
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|30
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|32
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:56
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|37
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|40
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:59
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:00
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:02
|45
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|46
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|47
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:03:05
|48
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|49
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:06
|50
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:07
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|54
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:08
|55
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|57
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:09
|58
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team
|62
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:12
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|64
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|65
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:14
|67
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:03:16
|68
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:17
|69
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:18
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:20
|71
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|73
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:21
|74
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|75
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:23
|76
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|77
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:24
|78
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|79
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:25
|80
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:26
|81
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|82
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|83
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|84
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:28
|87
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:29
|88
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:31
|90
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:03:32
|91
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|92
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:33
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:35
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:36
|96
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:37
|97
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:40
|98
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:49
|99
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:03:52
|100
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:53
|101
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:55
|102
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:02
|103
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:04:26
|104
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:41
|105
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:11:12
|106
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:13
|107
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:17
|109
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|110
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|111
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:11:24
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|113
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:28
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:11:29
|115
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:11:31
|116
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:32
|117
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|119
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:33
|120
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:11:34
|121
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:36
|122
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:11:37
|123
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:38
|124
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|126
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:11:39
|127
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:40
|128
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:42
|130
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|133
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:44
|136
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:11:45
|138
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:11:46
|139
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|140
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:47
|141
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|0:11:50
|142
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|143
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:11:51
|144
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|145
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:53
|146
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:54
|147
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|148
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|149
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:55
|150
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:56
|151
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:57
|152
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:58
|153
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:59
|154
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:00
|155
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:01
|156
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i
|0:12:03
|157
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:04
|158
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|159
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:05
|160
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|161
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:07
|162
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team
|163
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:09
|164
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:12:13
|165
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:17
|166
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:12:18
|167
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|168
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:12:20
|169
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:12:23
|170
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:25
|171
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:28
|172
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:32
|173
|Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|174
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:17
|175
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:18:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|5
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM
|25
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|20
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|16
|14
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|17
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|18
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|12
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|11
|21
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|23
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|8
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|25
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|4
|28
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat
|2
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|1
|32
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:33:43
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:00:19
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:41
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:02:37
|6
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:42
|7
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:02:54
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:01
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:06
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:07
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:12
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i
|0:03:21
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:25
|16
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:51
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:02
|18
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:17
|19
|Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:31
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|24
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:35
|25
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:36
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i
|0:11:40
|27
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:41:13
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:42
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:43
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:03:19
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:03:37
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:24
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:59
|9
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:14
|10
|Fdj-Bigmat
|0:05:39
|11
|Project 1t4i
|0:05:53
|12
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:08:05
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:27
|16
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:28
|17
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:08:59
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:00
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:03
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:14
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:34:19
