Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a thrilling stage 2 in Paris-Nice into Orléans, holding off Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and John Degenkolb (Project 1T4i) with a trademark sprint.

But the sprint was only half of the story with race leader Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling) slipping out of yellow after Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) broke away with a group of favourites that included Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC). Like Larsson, last year's winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) also missed the split. Wiggins now leads Leipheimer by 6 seconds with Boonen a further second back.

The list of potential winners for the 2012 edition of Paris-Nice has now shrunk dramatically with Larsson, Rein Taaramae (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Richie Porte (Sky Procycling), Martin and both Schleck brothers losing a further two minutes, on what most predicted would be a stage finish decided by a mass bunch gallop. Wiggins, Leipheimer, Alejandro Valverde and Van Garderen are now the main protagonists.

The race sprung to life when 21 riders turned the race on its head, breaking away in the crosswinds as the race passed through the feed zone.

At the start of the stage, and faced with a headwind and pancake flat the conditions the stage appeared tailor-made to the bunch sprinters and it took 60 kilometers before the first significant move from the front was allowed any leeway with Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) breaking free at Rambouillet.

It proved as a mere appetizer for what lay ahead. As the peloton reached the feed zone, a change in direction and fresh gust of wind caused the peloton to splinter. This wasn't the racing of the French countryside but of the dirt roads of Belgium or Holland, and a measure of who truly had fire in their belly.

Overnight leader Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) was caught napping, along with last year's winner Tony Martin and Andy Schleck, both of whom are shadows of the riders they were at the peak of 2011.

Bradley Wiggins, Levi Leipheimer and the impressive Tejay Van Garderen were all attentive enough to realise the danger, and along with the Movistar duo of Alejandro Valverde Jose Rojas, they led a crack group clear of the peloton.

With 77km remaining the chase had still not organised, the gap creeping up to a minute as the lead group continued to press ahead. The cross winds not just splitting the bunch in two, but decimating it with four echelons formed.

More names crackled through French race radio: Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan), Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins (Sky), John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i), Seb Vanmarcke, Andreas Klier (Garmin-Barracuda), Robert Kiserlovski, Francesco Gavazzi, (Astana), Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Taylor Phinney (BMC), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) all present.

A desperate Larsson, positioned in the third group was left powerless and could do nothing to stop Wiggins as he picked up two valuable seconds at the intermediate sprint at Neuville-aux-Bois.

Although the second and third groups merged, the gap stretched to 2:20 with less than 40 kilometers to go. Saur-Sojasun with Coppel in mind and Lotto finally began to muster a concerted effort. Rabobank soon joined but despite a headwind in the final 20 kilometers they had little impression on the lead as up front Wiggins – a constant present at the front – pressed on.

At times he would accelerate from the front, creating a gap, before soft pedalling and allowing his companions to follow him once more. This is a rider at the peak of his game and Sky's ambitions of winning the Tour within five years, something they've publicly stepped back from in the last two years, now looks a distinct possibility.

Leading into the final 10 kilometers both Sky and Omega-Pharma QuickStep took charge. Both with thoughts of the general classification but the Belgian team also conscious that in Boonen they possessed a favourite for the stage win.

The harmony was broken by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) but his move was quickly nullified and with 3 kilometers remaining Chavanel hit the front, churning a huge gear, clearly in a bid to set Boonen up for the sprint.

Into the last kilometre and Chavanel was still there, grimacing away as his legs gave one final surge. Nikolas Maes led out, and Boonen, upstaged in Omlopp a fortnight ago, made no mistake this time, holding off Rojas and Degenkolb.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:22:15 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 21 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:09 22 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:29 23 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 25 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 26 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 30 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 31 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 32 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 34 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 35 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 36 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 40 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 41 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 42 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 43 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 44 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 48 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 50 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 52 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 53 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 55 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 56 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 59 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 60 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 61 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 62 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 69 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 70 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 71 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 73 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 74 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 78 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 79 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 80 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 81 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 82 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 85 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 87 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 88 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 90 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 91 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 92 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 93 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 94 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 96 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 99 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 103 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 104 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:41 105 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:58 106 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 107 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 108 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 109 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 110 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 112 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 115 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 117 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 118 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 119 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 120 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 121 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 124 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 125 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 128 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 129 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 130 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 131 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 132 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 133 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 134 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 135 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 136 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 137 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 138 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 139 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 140 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 141 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 142 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 143 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i 144 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 146 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 147 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 149 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 152 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 153 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 154 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 155 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 156 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 157 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 158 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 159 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 160 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 161 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 162 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 163 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 164 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 165 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 166 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 168 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 169 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 170 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 171 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 172 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 173 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 174 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 175 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:35 DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint - Neuville-Aux-Bois # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 20 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 18 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 15 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 15 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 5 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 4 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 2 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain - Côte des Granges-le-Roi (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 2 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 4:22:15 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:02:29 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 9 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 16 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 17 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:58 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 25 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 27 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13:06:45 2 Movistar Team 0:02:29 3 Katusha Team 4 Sky Procycling 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:38 8 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:58 9 Project 1t4i 10 FDJ-Bigmat 11 Vacansoleil-DCM 12 Radioshack-Nissan 13 Saur-Sojasun 0:07:27 14 Team Saxo Bank 15 Team Europcar 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Lotto-Belisol Team 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Greenedge Cycling Team 22 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:54

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:33:32 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:07 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:14 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:18 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:22 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:00:33 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:52 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:53 19 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:54 20 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:06 21 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 22 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:31 23 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:02:46 24 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 25 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:48 26 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 27 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 28 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:53 29 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 30 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 32 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 33 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 34 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:56 35 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:57 37 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 38 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 40 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:59 41 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:00 42 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:01 44 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:02 45 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:03 46 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 47 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:03:05 48 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 49 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:06 50 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 51 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:07 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 54 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:08 55 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1T4i 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 57 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:09 58 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:11 61 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Team 62 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:12 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 64 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:13 65 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:03:14 67 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:03:16 68 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:17 69 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:18 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:20 71 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 72 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 73 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:21 74 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 75 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:23 76 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 77 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:24 78 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 79 Fränk Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:25 80 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 81 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 82 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 83 David Lelay (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 84 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:27 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:28 87 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:29 88 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:31 90 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:03:32 91 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 92 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:33 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:35 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:36 96 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:37 97 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:40 98 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 99 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Bigmat 0:03:52 100 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:03:53 101 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:55 102 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:02 103 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:04:26 104 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:41 105 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:11:12 106 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:13 107 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:11:17 109 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 110 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:21 111 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:11:24 112 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:26 113 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:28 114 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:11:29 115 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:11:31 116 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:32 117 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 119 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:11:33 120 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:11:34 121 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:36 122 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:11:37 123 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:38 124 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 125 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 126 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:11:39 127 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:40 128 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 129 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:42 130 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 131 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:43 133 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:44 136 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:11:45 138 Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:11:46 139 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 140 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:47 141 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 0:11:50 142 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 143 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:11:51 144 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 145 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:53 146 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:54 147 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 148 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 149 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:55 150 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:56 151 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:57 152 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:58 153 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:59 154 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:00 155 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:01 156 Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1T4i 0:12:03 157 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:04 158 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 159 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:05 160 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 161 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:07 162 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol Team 163 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:09 164 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:12:13 165 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:17 166 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 0:12:18 167 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 168 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:12:20 169 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:12:23 170 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:12:25 171 Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:28 172 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:32 173 Grischa Jan Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:34 174 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:17 175 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:18:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 5 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM 25 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 21 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 20 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 18 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 16 14 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 15 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 14 17 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 13 18 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 12 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 11 21 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 9 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 8 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 8 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 7 25 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 4 28 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 4 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Bigmat 2 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 6 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 4 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:33:43 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:00:19 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:41 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:02:37 6 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Team 0:02:42 7 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:02:54 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:01 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:06 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:07 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:12 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1T4i 0:03:21 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:25 16 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:51 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:02 18 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:17 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:21 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:27 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:31 22 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:32 24 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:35 25 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:36 26 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Project 1T4i 0:11:40 27 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:43