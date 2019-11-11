Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships
Gunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
Junior Women: Midland -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madigan Munro (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:37:35
|2
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:21
|3
|Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Groove Subaru
|0:01:39
|4
|Emilly Johnston (Can) Pendrel Racing, Naked Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|5
|Michaela Thompson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:09
|6
|Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:02:52
|7
|Bridget Tooley (USA) Easton-giant p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:03:22
|8
|Tea Wright (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:04:38
|9
|Claire Steciuk (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:04:51
|10
|Grace Mattern (USA) Park ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:05:07
|11
|Nicole Bradbury (Can) Ncch Elite p/b Mgcc
|0:05:17
|12
|Abigail Yates (USA) Matrix/Rbm
|0:05:41
|13
|Cassidy Hickey (USA) Bear Development
|0:05:46
|14
|Taylor Johnson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:05:53
|15
|Meredith Sierpina (USA) Ja King
|0:06:22
|16
|Eleanor Dyas (USA) Blue Ridge Cross
|0:06:57
|17
|Aubrey Drummond (USA) Spcx p/b rk Black
|0:06:58
|18
|Ryley Mosher (USA) Wheelworks Racing
|0:08:27
|19
|Carys Reid (Can) Angry Johnny's Racing p/b Norco
|20
|Sarah Gibertoni (USA) Killington Mountain School
|DNF
|Kaia Schmid (USA) New England Development
