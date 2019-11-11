Trending

Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships

Gunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madigan Munro (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:37:35
2Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:21
3Lauren Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Groove Subaru 0:01:39
4Emilly Johnston (Can) Pendrel Racing, Naked Factory Racing 0:01:59
5Michaela Thompson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:02:09
6Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:02:52
7Bridget Tooley (USA) Easton-giant p/b Transitions Lifecare 0:03:22
8Tea Wright (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:04:38
9Claire Steciuk (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:04:51
10Grace Mattern (USA) Park ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwear 0:05:07
11Nicole Bradbury (Can) Ncch Elite p/b Mgcc 0:05:17
12Abigail Yates (USA) Matrix/Rbm 0:05:41
13Cassidy Hickey (USA) Bear Development 0:05:46
14Taylor Johnson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:05:53
15Meredith Sierpina (USA) Ja King 0:06:22
16Eleanor Dyas (USA) Blue Ridge Cross 0:06:57
17Aubrey Drummond (USA) Spcx p/b rk Black 0:06:58
18Ryley Mosher (USA) Wheelworks Racing 0:08:27
19Carys Reid (Can) Angry Johnny's Racing p/b Norco
20Sarah Gibertoni (USA) Killington Mountain School
DNFKaia Schmid (USA) New England Development

Latest on Cyclingnews