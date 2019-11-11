Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships
Carter takes second, Leliveld third
Junior Men: Midland -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Cx Hairs Devo : Trek Bikes
|0:41:31
|2
|Nick Carter (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross
|0:00:54
|3
|Matthew Leliveld (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:01:08
|4
|Jared Scott (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:13
|5
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:26
|6
|Tommy Servetas (USA) Compedge Racing
|0:01:27
|7
|Ian Mcdonald (USA) Cycle-smart
|0:01:33
|8
|Cody Scott (Can) Independent
|0:01:58
|9
|Ivan Gallego (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:00
|10
|Jacob Rubuliak (Can) Tag Cycling
|0:02:21
|11
|Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Lake Geneva Youth Cycling
|0:02:22
|12
|Cole Punchard (Can) Independent
|0:02:35
|13
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|0:02:57
|14
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA) Cincinnati Cyclocross/Aether Racing
|0:03:03
|15
|Ian Williams (USA) Miller School of Albemarle
|0:03:25
|16
|Xavier Roy (Can) Ponsse
|0:03:29
|17
|Noah Ramsay (Can) Bateman's Bike co pb Cloud 9 Av
|0:03:40
|18
|Jamie Williams (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:03:46
|19
|Peyton Wiebe (Can) Cyclemeisters/bow Cycle
|0:03:59
|20
|Trevor August (USA) Park ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwear
|0:04:22
|21
|Matis Boyer (Can) Independent
|0:04:30
|22
|Gabriel Dobrozsi (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:04:33
|23
|Tydeman Newman (USA) Cannondale/Team Dream
|0:04:38
|24
|Nicholas Petrov (USA) Aether Racing
|25
|Luke Elphingstone (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:04:40
|26
|Marc Gauvin (Can) Synergy Racing
|0:04:56
|27
|Will Smith (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:05:17
|28
|Tayton Parker (USA) Oklahoma Flyers
|0:06:43
|29
|Dylan Atkinson (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|0:06:51
|30
|Brett Lancaster (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:07:49
|31
|Vin Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|32
|Finlay Macewen (Can) Attack Racing p/b Ardent Industries
|33
|Milo Nixon (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|34
|Owen August (USA) Park ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwear
|DNF
|Jules van Kempen (USA) Nctc
|DNS
|Noah Rand (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
