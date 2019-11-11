Trending

Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships

Carter takes second, Leliveld third

Junior Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Cx Hairs Devo : Trek Bikes 0:41:31
2Nick Carter (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross 0:00:54
3Matthew Leliveld (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:01:08
4Jared Scott (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:01:13
5Magnus Sheffield (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:26
6Tommy Servetas (USA) Compedge Racing 0:01:27
7Ian Mcdonald (USA) Cycle-smart 0:01:33
8Cody Scott (Can) Independent 0:01:58
9Ivan Gallego (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:02:00
10Jacob Rubuliak (Can) Tag Cycling 0:02:21
11Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Lake Geneva Youth Cycling 0:02:22
12Cole Punchard (Can) Independent 0:02:35
13Kyle Johnson (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 0:02:57
14Lucas Stierwalt (USA) Cincinnati Cyclocross/Aether Racing 0:03:03
15Ian Williams (USA) Miller School of Albemarle 0:03:25
16Xavier Roy (Can) Ponsse 0:03:29
17Noah Ramsay (Can) Bateman's Bike co pb Cloud 9 Av 0:03:40
18Jamie Williams (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing 0:03:46
19Peyton Wiebe (Can) Cyclemeisters/bow Cycle 0:03:59
20Trevor August (USA) Park ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwear 0:04:22
21Matis Boyer (Can) Independent 0:04:30
22Gabriel Dobrozsi (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing 0:04:33
23Tydeman Newman (USA) Cannondale/Team Dream 0:04:38
24Nicholas Petrov (USA) Aether Racing
25Luke Elphingstone (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:04:40
26Marc Gauvin (Can) Synergy Racing 0:04:56
27Will Smith (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:05:17
28Tayton Parker (USA) Oklahoma Flyers 0:06:43
29Dylan Atkinson (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk 0:06:51
30Brett Lancaster (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:07:49
31Vin Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
32Finlay Macewen (Can) Attack Racing p/b Ardent Industries
33Milo Nixon (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
34Owen August (USA) Park ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwear
DNFJules van Kempen (USA) Nctc
DNSNoah Rand (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling

