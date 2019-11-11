Trending

Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships

All-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can) Independent 0:36:58
2Dana Gilligan (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:01:37
3Sidney Mcgill (Can) Pedalhead Race Room 0:02:10
4Katie Clouse (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:02:21
5Hannah Arensman (USA) J.a. King Cyclocross 0:02:31
6Shannon Mallory (USA) Nwcx Project 0:02:46
7Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Subaru 0:03:32
8Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can) Cyclepath Oakville Race Team 0:05:43
9Ellie Mitchell (USA) Nwcx Project 0:06:24
10Ashley Zoerner (USA) Blue Stages Racing 0:06:39
11Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
DNFHolly Henry (Can) Broad Street Cycles

