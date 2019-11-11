Trending

Werner wins elite men's Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships

White takes second place, Driscoll third in Midland, Ontario

Kerry Werner (USA) at the 2019 Maldegem Parkcross in Belgium
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano Cx 1:04:00
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:00:06
3James Driscoll (USA) Mavic / dna Cycling 0:00:17
4Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized 0:00:36
5Grant Ellwood (USA) Pivot Maxxis pb Stan's Notubes 0:00:52
6Michael van den Ham (Can) Easton-giant p/b Transitions Lifecare 0:01:03
7Andrew Dillman (USA) Sdg-muscle Monster 0:01:08
8Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Subaru 0:01:26
9Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Aevolo 0:02:14
10Maxx Chance (USA) Blue Stages Racing 0:03:50
11Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote 0:04:27
12Derrick st John (Can) Trek/Hyperthreads Racing 0:04:37
13Dylan Postier (USA) Easton Giant p/b Transistions Lifecare 0:05:51
14Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus 0:06:27
15Cameron Jette (Can) Independent 0:06:52
16Gregg Griffo (USA) Independent
17Alex Lefebvre (Can) The Peterborough Cycling Club
18Luke Hlavenka (Can) Awi Racing p/b the Crank and Sprocket
19Alex Schmidt (Can) Team Giant Vancouver
20Justin Minicola (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
DNFStephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
DNFKevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra p/b Eliel Racing
DNFChristian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
DNSJared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket
DNSSjaan Gerth (Can) Mariposa Cycle Racing Team

