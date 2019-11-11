Werner wins elite men's Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships
White takes second place, Driscoll third in Midland, Ontario
Elite Men: Midland -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano Cx
|1:04:00
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:06
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Mavic / dna Cycling
|0:00:17
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:00:36
|5
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Pivot Maxxis pb Stan's Notubes
|0:00:52
|6
|Michael van den Ham (Can) Easton-giant p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:01:03
|7
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Sdg-muscle Monster
|0:01:08
|8
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle co. - Groove Subaru
|0:01:26
|9
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Aevolo
|0:02:14
|10
|Maxx Chance (USA) Blue Stages Racing
|0:03:50
|11
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Pivot Cycles Ote
|0:04:27
|12
|Derrick st John (Can) Trek/Hyperthreads Racing
|0:04:37
|13
|Dylan Postier (USA) Easton Giant p/b Transistions Lifecare
|0:05:51
|14
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
|0:06:27
|15
|Cameron Jette (Can) Independent
|0:06:52
|16
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Independent
|17
|Alex Lefebvre (Can) The Peterborough Cycling Club
|18
|Luke Hlavenka (Can) Awi Racing p/b the Crank and Sprocket
|19
|Alex Schmidt (Can) Team Giant Vancouver
|20
|Justin Minicola (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
|DNF
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|DNF
|Kevin Fish (USA) Super Squadra p/b Eliel Racing
|DNF
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage/Bicycles Plus
|DNS
|Jared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket
|DNS
|Sjaan Gerth (Can) Mariposa Cycle Racing Team
