Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships
American beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
U23 Men: Midland -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (USA) Donnelly Aevolo
|0:47:36
|2
|Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:53
|3
|Eric Brunner (USA) Blue-stages Racing
|0:01:15
|4
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Knobbe Martins Jam
|0:01:21
|5
|Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Elite Racing
|0:01:27
|6
|Tyler Clark (Can) Brevard College
|0:01:42
|7
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:02:05
|8
|Quinton Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:15
|9
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle co.- Groove Subaru
|0:02:32
|10
|Scott Funston (USA) The Hold Fast Project
|0:03:28
|11
|Conor Martin (Can) Tag Cycling
|0:03:39
|12
|Jack Tanner (USA) Independent
|0:03:54
|13
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport rt/Trek
|0:04:19
|14
|Alex Morton (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:04:20
|15
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Awi Racing p/b the Crank and Sprocket
|0:04:56
|16
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|0:05:18
|17
|Malcolm Barton (Can) Durham Shredders
|0:05:43
|18
|Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports
|0:06:23
|19
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) Squid x Eliel
|0:06:43
|20
|Calvin Loney (Can) North hub Bike Shop
|0:07:10
|21
|Noah Miller (Can) Woodstock Racing
|22
|Daniel Nordemann-da Silva (Can) Attack Racing p/b Ardent Industries
|DNF
|Ryan Maclean (Can) Juventus Cc
|DNF
|Carter Woods (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|DNS
|Paul Mysko (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
