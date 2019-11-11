Trending

Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships

American beats compatriots Maher and Brunner

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Donnelly Aevolo 0:47:36
2Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:00:53
3Eric Brunner (USA) Blue-stages Racing 0:01:15
4Spencer Petrov (USA) Knobbe Martins Jam 0:01:21
5Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Elite Racing 0:01:27
6Tyler Clark (Can) Brevard College 0:01:42
7Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:02:05
8Quinton Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team 0:02:15
9Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle co.- Groove Subaru 0:02:32
10Scott Funston (USA) The Hold Fast Project 0:03:28
11Conor Martin (Can) Tag Cycling 0:03:39
12Jack Tanner (USA) Independent 0:03:54
13Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport rt/Trek 0:04:19
14Alex Morton (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:04:20
15Brody Sanderson (Can) Awi Racing p/b the Crank and Sprocket 0:04:56
16Nicholas Diniz (Can) Xspeed United Continental 0:05:18
17Malcolm Barton (Can) Durham Shredders 0:05:43
18Mark Myles (USA) Be Real Sports 0:06:23
19Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA) Squid x Eliel 0:06:43
20Calvin Loney (Can) North hub Bike Shop 0:07:10
21Noah Miller (Can) Woodstock Racing
22Daniel Nordemann-da Silva (Can) Attack Racing p/b Ardent Industries
DNFRyan Maclean (Can) Juventus Cc
DNFCarter Woods (Can) Naked Factory Racing
DNSPaul Mysko (Can) Hardwood Next Wave

