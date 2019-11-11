Trending

Rochette retains title at elite women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships

Honsinger and Fahringer round out podium for USA in Midland, Ontario

Canada's Maghalie Rochette at round 3 of the 2019 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Bern, Switzerland
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized/Feedback Sports 0:43:56
2Clara Honsinger (USA) Team s&m Cx 0:00:40
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano 0:01:01
4Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Maxxis pb Stans Notubes 0:01:32
5Jennifer Jackson (Can) Easton-giant p/b Transitions Lifecare 0:02:16
6Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maap | Mini u.s. Cyclocross Program 0:03:18
7Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid x Eliel 0:03:53
8Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:52
9Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster 0:06:05
10Emily Werner (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:06:24
11Sarah Gilchrist (Can) Edmonton Road and Track 0:06:47
12Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing
13Allison Arensman (USA) J.a. King Cyclocross 0:06:57
14Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black dog Racing 0:08:14
15Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto pb Liv
16Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing
17Taryn Davis (Can) Faction - Smile Tiger p/b Wcc

