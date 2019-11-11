Rochette retains title at elite women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships
Honsinger and Fahringer round out podium for USA in Midland, Ontario
(Image credit: Getty Images)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized/Feedback Sports
|0:43:56
|2
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team s&m Cx
|0:00:40
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:01:01
|4
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Maxxis pb Stans Notubes
|0:01:32
|5
|Jennifer Jackson (Can) Easton-giant p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:02:16
|6
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maap | Mini u.s. Cyclocross Program
|0:03:18
|7
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid x Eliel
|0:03:53
|8
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:52
|9
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster
|0:06:05
|10
|Emily Werner (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:06:24
|11
|Sarah Gilchrist (Can) Edmonton Road and Track
|0:06:47
|12
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing
|13
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.a. King Cyclocross
|0:06:57
|14
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black dog Racing
|0:08:14
|15
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto pb Liv
|16
|Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing
|17
|Taryn Davis (Can) Faction - Smile Tiger p/b Wcc
