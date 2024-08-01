Paris Olympics: Men's Omnium preview

Double Olympic medallist Elia Viviani of Italy will be one of the top contenders

2021 Olympic Games: the points race in the men's Omnium
2021 Olympic Games: the points race in the men's Omnium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

When the Omnium was first introduced in 2012 in the Olympic Games, supplanting such time-honoured races as the individual pursuit and the kilometre time trial for a single, multi-event competition, it caused no end of controversy. But after four Olympic cycles and some more significant changes in format, the Omnium has now become a well-established and exciting component of both the Games and the World Championships.

The typically significant role played by the points race, the last of the Omnium format, allowed Britain’s Matthew Walls to claim gold in 2021 in Tokyo, comfortably outstripping his closest opponent Campbell Stewart of New Zealand. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

