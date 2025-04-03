Tour of Flanders 2025 contenders - Can anyone beat Tadej Pogačar?

Mathieu van der Poel, Wou van Aert and Mads Pedersen are a few of the riders hoping to deprive the world champion of a second victory

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Race winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck competes passing through the Oude Kwaremont cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu Van Der Poel enter the Ronde van Vlaanderen as major favourites (Image credit: Getty Images)
What else is there to say other than Tadej Pogačar is the overwhelming favourite to win the Tour of Flanders in 2025?

It's almost an inevitability for a rider who has won every race he has started over the past year except for Milan-San Remo and the GP de Québec. Granted, that may be hyperbole because it only takes stage race general classifications into account, but Pogačar races to win, and quite often succeeds.

