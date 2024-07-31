Paris Olympics: Men's Keirin preview

A pacer is seen leading the race prior to the start ahead of Matthew Glaetzer of Team Australia during the men's Keirin quarterfinals heat 3 of the track cycling on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The track cycling events at the Paris Olympics begin on Monday, August 5 and conclude on August 11 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome outside Paris.

The men's Keirin will begin on August 10 with the finals taking place on August 11. The event will feature 33 riders from 19 nations.

The event will begin on August 10 with the First Round at 5:19 pm CET followed by the Repechages at 7:21 pm CET.

The event resumes on August 11 for the Quarterfinals at 11:29 am CET, then the Semifinals at 12:29 pm CET. The men will compete in the finals for gold at 1:23 pm CET.

Men's Keirin competitors

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Leigh Hoffman (Australia)

Matthew Richardson (Australia)

James Hedgcock (Canada)

Nick Wammes (Canada)

Cristian David Ortega Fontalvo (Colombia)

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

Rayan Helal (France

Sebastien Vigier (France)

Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Maximilian Doernbach (Germany)

Luca Spiegel (Germany)

Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)

Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)

Shinji Nakano (Japan)

Yuta Obara (Japan)

Kaiya Ota (Japan)

Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)

Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Sam Dakin (New Zealand)

Qi Liu (China)

Yu Zhou (China)

Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Jean Spies (South Africa)

Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)

Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)

Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Keirin contenders

Great Britain will be without the decorated Jason Kenny at the Paris Olympic Games as the track cyclist has retired from the sport. However, the team field a strong duo in Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull.

After winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang will represent Malaysia in an effort to secure the gold medal this time around.

Three-time world champion Harrie Lavreysen will lead the Dutch team of two, which also includes Jeffrey Hoogland. Lavreysen took the bronze medal in Tokyo, and the team will undoubtedly want to better that performance with a gold medal.

Jair Tjon en Fa of Suriname and Matthew Glaetzer of Australia were among the top five in Tokyo, and they are medal contenders in Paris.

Of course, these riders will have to beat reigning World Champion Kevin Quintero of Colombia, who secured his rainbow jersey in Glasgow last summer, bumping Lavreysen off the throne.

In that World Championships Keirin race, Australia's Matthew Richardson and Japan's Shinji Nakano finished second and third, respectively. Both riders will be in the running for the medal in Paris.

Men's Keirin schedule