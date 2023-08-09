Track Worlds Day 7 - Gold for Valente in women's Omnium

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Finucane earns first world title in women's Sprint, Aaron Gate wins men's Points Race, Quintero wins men's Keirin

Jennifer Valente (USA) wins Omnium world title in Glasgow
Jump to:

Emma Finucane takes first world title in women's Sprint

Emma Finucane of Great Britain wins the women's Sprint world title in Glasgow

Great Britain secured another medal as Emma Finucane sprinted to her career-first world title in the women's sprint final at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Wednesday. 

Finucane was up against eight-time World Champion Lea Sophie Friedrich of Germany in the gold medal round, winning with a sprint time of 10.866.

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand secured the bronze medal with a time of 10.988, beating Emma Hinze of Germany.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sprint for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 Emma Finucane (GBr) 0:00:10.866
2 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Ger)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sprint for bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Ellesse Andrews (NZl) 0:00:10.988
4Emma Hinze (Ger)

Aaron Gate wins Points Race

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 09/08/2023 - Track & Para Track Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland - Men Elite Points Race - Aaron Gate of New Zealand celebrating their victory in the Menâ€™s Points Race

Aaron Gate of New Zealand won the men's Points Race, finishing the 40km, 160-lap race with a total of 123 points at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. 

Gate secured the world title ahead of Spain's Albert Torres Barcelo, who earned 107 points, and Fabio van den Bossche of Belgium, who earned 95 points.

Gate, Torres Barcelo, Van den Bossche and Roger Kluge (Germany) took winning laps during the event, earning 80 additional points for their efforts. Gate also took points in 13 of the 16 sprints offered during the race for a total of 12 points.

"It's enough to say that I've wanted this for a long time. I last had a crack at the Points Race in 2012, so it's been more than 10 years on," said Gate, who earned a world title in the Omnium in 2013.

 "It's such a special race to be able to race like that, and sat here next to my coach, who has coached me since I was half my age, and thanks to my wife and two boys. It's nice to make it worthwhile when I'm spending time away from them."

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 123
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain) 107
3Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 95
4Roger Kluge (Germany) 89
5William Perrett (Great Britain) 75
6Mathias Guillemette (Canada) 69
7Naoki Kojima (Japan) 63
8Bertold Drijver (Hungary) 60
9Yoeri Havik (Netherlands) 52
10Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 47
11Donavan Grondin (France) 41
12Alon Yogev (Israel) 25
13Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) 3
14Gustav Johansson (Sweden) 2
15Adam Křenek (Czech Republic) 1
16Colby Lange (United States Of America)
17Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland) -15
18Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) -15
19Daniel Crista (Romania) -18
20Facundo Gabriel Lezica (Argentina) -20
21Mykyta Yakovlev (Ukraine) -20
DNFLotfi Tchambaz (Algeria)
DNFJoshua Duffy (Australia)
DNFJuan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro wins Keirin

Picture by Charlie Forgham-Bailey/SWpix.com - 09/08/2023 - Track & Para Track Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland - Men Elite Keirin, Final for gold - Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro of Colombia celebrating their victory in the Menâ€™s Keirin Final

Kevin Quintero (Colombia) won the men's Keirin final for gold, securing the world title at the Glasgow Worlds.

The Colombian bumped Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen off the throne, after he had held three consecutive titles in the Keirin from 2020-2022.

Lavreysen started his surge early with three laps to go. However, a fresher Quintero came around the outside, passing Lavreysen on the final lap. 

Australia's Matthew Richardson and Japan's Shinji Nakano also passed to finish second and third, respectively, while Lavreysen ended finishing in fourth place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Keirin final for gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Quintero (Colombia)
2Matthew Richardson (Australia)
3Shinji Nakano (Japan)
4Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
5Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
6Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Keirin for places 7-12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
8Kaiya Ota (Japan)
9Azizulhasni Awang Mohd (Malaysia)
10Thomas Cornish (Australia)
11Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)
12Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)

Women's Omnium

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 09/08/2023 - Track & Para Track Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland - Women Elite Omnium, Points Race - Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark

Jennifer Valente (USA) repeated her victory in the women's Omnium, winning the four-round event with 145 points. She accumulated her score by finishing second in the Scratch Race, first in the Tempo Race, second in the Elimination Race and first in the Points Race.

"To back up last year is special in a different kind of way," Valente said. "I was elated last year and so excited to have reached a career goal of mine. This race was for me, and I was focused on myself and my own racing, and took it one step of the process and was able to defend it."

Valente has earned six elite world titles on the track across events; Team Pursuit, Omnium and Scratch Race, with the final two won this week in Glasgow.

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) secured the silver medal with 136 points, and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) took the bronze medal with 133 points in the Omnium.

In the first of four events, the Scratch Race, Ally Wollaston of New Zealand won the sprint ahead of Valente and Letizia Paternoster (Italy) to start with top points in the Omnium. 

Great Britain's Katie Archibald, Dideriksen, and Kopecky finished just down the results in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, aiming to move up the standings in the later events.

Valente moved into the top spot on the standings after winning the second event, Tempo Race. She secured a total of 30 points after winning 10 of the sprints on offer and taking a lap with Wollaston, Valentine Fortin (France), Daria Pikulik (Poland), and Yumi Kajihara (Japan).

Valente finished that event ahead of runner-up Fortin with 26 points and Wollaston with 23 points.

After winning the world title in the Elimination Race earlier in the week, Kopecky put a stamp on the event in the Omnium, winning the third round ahead of Valente and Fortin, but after falling short in the first two events, she was no longer in contention for the world title.

In the race for points, Valente secured a total of 116 points ahead of Wollaston, who secured 96 points and Fortin 94, setting herself up for a second consecutive world title ahead of the final Points Race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Scratch Race (1/4)
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
2Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
3Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
4Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
5Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
6Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
7Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada)
8Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)
9Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
10Maria Martins (Portugal)
11Valentine Fortin (France)
12Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic)
13Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
14Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
15Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
16Argyro Milaki (Greece)
17Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
18Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
19Daria Pikulik (Poland)
20Chloe Moran (Australia)
21Amber Joseph (Barbados)
22Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain)
23Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
24Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tempo (2/4)
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 30
2Valentine Fortin (France) 26
3Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) 23
4Daria Pikulik (Poland) 21
5Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 20
6Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain) 2
7Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 1
8Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 1
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 1
10Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 1
11Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
12Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
13Maria Martins (Portugal)
14Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)
15Chloe Moran (Australia)
16Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
17Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
18Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
19Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
20Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada)
21Argyro Milaki (Greece)
22Amber Joseph (Barbados)
23Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic)
24Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elimination (3/4)
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
2Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
3Valentine Fortin (France)
4Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
5Maria Martins (Portugal)
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
7Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
8Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)
9Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
10Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania)
11Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
12Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
13Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada)
14Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
15Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain)
16Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
17Argyro Milaki (Greece)
18Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic)
19Daria Pikulik (Poland)
20Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt)
21Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
22Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
23Amber Joseph (Barbados)
24Chloe Moran (Australia)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Final Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 145
2Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 136
3Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 133
4Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 127
5Valentine Fortin (France) 117
6Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) 112
7Daria Pikulik (Poland) 78
8Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 74
9Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 70
10Maria Martins (Portugal) 70
11Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 68
12Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands) 66
13Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 63
14Olivija Baleišyte (Lithuania) 58
15Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada) 46
16Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain) 43
17Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 34
18Petra Ševčikova (Czech Republic) 25
19Argyro Milaki (Greece) 21
20Chloe Moran (Australia) 16
21Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt) 14
22Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 9
23Amber Joseph (Barbados) 3
24Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico) 3

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.