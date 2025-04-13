Paris-Roubaix live streams – where to watch online and on TV for men's race today

Watch Paris-Roubaix today to see Tadej Pogačar on the cobblestones against Mathieu van der Poel and the rest, with all the TV and streaming details covered here in this guide.

Also known as The Hell of the North, the Paris-Roubaix route will see the riders face one of the most gruelling tasks in cycling: 259.2 kilometres across northern France, 50km of those on the bone-rattling cobbles that define this race. The fearsome five-star cobbled sectors that you won't want to miss are the Trouée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle, and Carrefour de l'Arbre, while the finish in the Roubaix velodrome is iconic in itself.

The presence of Pogačar – a three-time Tour de France champion – adds a new layer of intrigue to what is always an unmissable event. Tour de France champions don't usually show their face at Paris-Roubaix, but Pogačar is the world champion and an all-rounder in incredible form after his solo exhibition at the Tour of Flanders last weekend. Mathieu van der Poel, winner of the past two editions, is still the favourite, with Mads Pedersen also a leading contender for the cobblestone trophy.

You can watch Paris-Roubaix today all over the world, and for free in numerous countries, including Australia – we have all the details below.

Where to watch Paris-Roubaix in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Paris-Roubaix on TNT Sports and Discovery+ today, Sunday, April 13.

What's more, you can watch every minute of it. Paris-Roubaix will be shown in its entirety from kilometre zero to the finish line in the Roubaix velodrome.

Coverage starts at 10am BST on both TNT Sports 1 and the Discovery+ streaming platform, running through the day until 4.45pm BST.

Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

What channel is Paris-Roubaix on in the USA and Canada?

USA: Those in the US can watch Paris-Roubaix today on Peacock, the streaming platform operated by Tour de France rights-holder NBC. Prices start from $7.99 a month.

Canada: Flobikes has the rights to Paris-Roubaix in Canada, but not in the US. Plans start from $39.99 a month.

Coverage of Paris-Roubaix in North America starts from 5:05am EDT.

Can I watch Paris-Roubaix for free?

Yes, Paris-Roubaix is being shown by several free-to-air broadcasters today – they are as follows...

Australia: If you're in Australia then you're in luck – SBS has the rights to Paris-Roubaix, which you can watch for free on SBS Viceland or the SBS On Demand streaming platform.

France: The host country has live coverage of Paris-Roubaix on public channel France 3 and the FranceTV streaming platform.

Belgium: Do you speak Flemish or French? Paris-Roubaix is on VRT1 / VRT Max / Sporza website website for those in Flanders, and RTBF / Auvio for those in Wallonia.

Italy: Head to RAI Sport, or RAI Play if you want to watch Paris-Roubaix online in Italy.

Netherlands: NOS has the rights to Paris-Roubaix, available on NPO Start.

Spain: Paris-Roubaix is on Teledeporte and online at RTVE Play.

Watch Paris-Roubaix from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Paris-Roubaix is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

What time is Paris-Roubaix on?

Race start: 11:25 local (CET) / 10:25 BST / 05:25 EDT / 20:10 AEDT

Race finish (approx): 17:00 CET / 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT / 02:00 AEDT (Monday)