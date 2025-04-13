Paris-Roubaix live streams – where to watch online and on TV for men's race today

All the broadcast information for the men's race at Paris-Roubaix on April 13

Mathieu van der Poel and Mads Pedersen exit the Trouée d&#039;Arenberg at the 2024 Paris-Roubaix
Watch Paris-Roubaix today to see Tadej Pogačar on the cobblestones against Mathieu van der Poel and the rest, with all the TV and streaming details covered here in this guide. 

Paris-Roubaix: Key information

► Date: Sunday, April 13

► Category: UCI WorldTour

Start time: 10:25am BST / 05:25am EDT / 8:25pm AEDT

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US) |FloBikes (Canada) | SBS (Aus) 

Free streaming: SBS On Demand (Australia) plus multiple European countries (see below)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

