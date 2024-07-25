Paris Olympics: Men's Road Race - Preview

By
published

Home favourite Julian Alaphilippe joins the gold medal contenders alongside Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel and Biniam Girmay for the men's 273km road race in Paris

The peloton during the men's cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
The peloton during the men's cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The men's Paris Olympic Games road race on Saturday, August 3, kicks off the second weekend of road events in central Paris before the switch to the velodrome for the track events. The women's road race will be held 24 hours after the men's race on Sunday, August 4, on similar courses with the finish below the Trocadéro after sprinting across the Pont d'Iéna bridge.

Just 90 athletes will compete in the road races, with the men racing for 273km, via a long rolling loop to the southeast of Paris and then two laps of an 18.4km circuit that includes a cobbled climb up to the spectacular Montmartre.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews