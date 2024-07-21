Biniam Girmay celebrates breakthrough green jersey success at Tour de France

By
published

First Black African to win a Tour de France classification calls the finale 'most amazing day of my life'

NICE FRANCE JULY 21 LR Hugo Page of France Laurenz Rex of Belgium and Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty Green Sprint Jersey react after the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 21 a 337km individual time trial from Monaco to Nice UCIWT on July 21 2024 in Nice France Photo by Laurent Cipriani PoolGetty Images
Intermarché-Wanty teammates Hugo Page and Laurenz Rex congratulate Biniam Girmay at the ITT for securing the green jersey of the Tour de France (Image credit: Laurent Cipriani / Pool / Getty Images)

When Biniam Girmay completed the final stage of the Tour de France and his virtual victory in the green jersey of the points competition became a reality, two of his teammates, Laurenz Rex and lead-out man Mike Teunissen, were waiting for him on the line to congratulate him. 

But the impact of his green jersey victory stretched far beyond the finish of this year's Tour.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.