Carmen Small and Ryan Anderson win Cannon Falls road race

Small and Anderson overall leader's

Image 1 of 26

Attacks start to go off the front of the men's field

Attacks start to go off the front of the men’s field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

Today's race took riders through the Minnesota farmlands

Today’s race took riders through the Minnesota farmlands
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 26

Small groups start to form as the race splits

Small groups start to form as the race splits
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 26

Echelons form as the winds split the field

Echelons form as the winds split the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 26

Today's race stayed in small groups from the heavy winds

Today’s race stayed in small groups from the heavy winds
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 26

Ian Crane (Jamis) and teammate Ben Jacques-Maynes lead a group

Ian Crane (Jamis) and teammate Ben Jacques-Maynes lead a group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 26

What's left of the peloton continues chasing

What’s left of the peloton continues chasing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 26

The dwindled down peloton along the route

The dwindled down peloton along the route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 26

Riders had to battle strong winds the entire day

Riders had to battle strong winds the entire day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 26

Luis Amaran (Jamis) rides in the front group

Luis Amaran (Jamis) rides in the front group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 26

Tom Zirbel (Optum) battled hard today to try and hold on to yellow

Tom Zirbel (Optum) battled hard today to try and hold on to yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 26

Riders pass over the climb and into the feed zone

Riders pass over the climb and into the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 26

Luis Amaran (Jamis) attacks as the race gets on the final laps

Luis Amaran (Jamis) attacks as the race gets on the final laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 26

Heath Blackgrove (Boneshakers) leading an attack on the final laps

Heath Blackgrove (Boneshakers) leading an attack on the final laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 26

Ian Crane (Jamis) coming back into town

Ian Crane (Jamis) coming back into town
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 26

Alex Candelario (Optum) working to try to minimize the time gaps

Alex Candelario (Optum) working to try to minimize the time gaps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 26

Ryan Anderson (Optum) takes the win in Cannon Falls

Ryan Anderson (Optum) takes the win in Cannon Falls
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 26

Tom Zirbel (Optum) drives to the line to minimize his losses

Tom Zirbel (Optum) drives to the line to minimize his losses
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 26

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) attacks as the women hit the final circuits

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) attacks as the women hit the final circuits
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 26

Janel Holcomb (Optum) goes solo off the front

Janel Holcomb (Optum) goes solo off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 26

Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) chases down the final attacks

Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) chases down the final attacks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 26

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) tries to protect the yellow jersey

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) tries to protect the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 26

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) gets the win in Cannon Falls

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) gets the win in Cannon Falls
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 26

The top three women for the day of racing in Cannon Falls

The top three women for the day of racing in Cannon Falls
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 26

The top three men for the day

The top three men for the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 26

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) moves into the women's race lead

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) moves into the women’s race lead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Crosswinds caused havoc and shook up the general classification in the men's peloton on the Cannon Falls Road Race, stage 3 of the North Star Grand Prix on Thursday. Two teams, Optum and Jamis-Hagens Berman, took advantage to force a split and stacked a select lead group that made it to the finish line.

Canadian Ryan Anderson (Optum) took the stage win and the yellow leader's jersey from his teammate Tom Zirbel. Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) was second and Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing), third.

“I don't think I ever went behind and I found myself in all the front splits. And then with 60 kilometers into the race we had the whole team together, it was blowing pretty good through the first feed zone and we just decided to try to split up the race there. Jamis was sitting right with us so the two of us really committed and that caused the big split of the day and then we rolled it.” Anderson said.

“I think it's exciting.” he commented on the yellow jersey. “This is our home race for us, our big sponsors are from the Minneapolis area so it feels good to do well here and be in yellow and we look to continue. I think Jesse [Anthony] made up some time today so I think we're in good position to see how things play out in the next days.”

Anderson has a 16-second lead on Amaran with Blackgrove down one further second. Four riders each from Optum and Jamis-Hagens Berman are now in the top 10 of the general classification, separated by one minute and one second. Team SmartStop lost their GC hopes with US road champ, Eric Marcotte's early crash and Travis McCabe, who faded from the lead group.

Amaran was expecting the winds to be a factor but was surprised to see the resulting shake-up. “On a day like this when it's so windy, it's something that I could expect but what we didn't expect is that it would be pretty much only two teams in the group but we were ready for it.” he stated via a translation from his teammate Ian Crane.

The winds ramped up the nerves in the peloton at the start of the 155km road race causing a few early crashes with riders using the gutter to try and move up and stay at the front of the peloton. The field had to be neutralized after an early gravel section but the aggressive racing resumed six miles into the stage. Attacks flew at the front, some riders trying to escape, others going for King of the Hills points but nothing was sticking.

One crash involved Marcotte, who was second in the general classification going into the stage. Marcotte was never able to catch back on to the front of the race and finished 37 minutes down.

Team Optum put the hammer down, stringing out the field as they turned left on CR 30, 33km into the stage. Soon four echelons were formed under pressure from the crosswinds and the pace. Re-shuffling and re-grouping formed a front group of around 50 riders when Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) made his move. Behind, the rest of the field shattered into numerous small groups.

“I just rolled to the front, we made a turn and the wind was just super strong from the left so I just rode to the front, 'alright pedal kind of hard now', so I started riding. They just let me go and then about one kilometer later, I looked back and saw Optum on the front just riding super hard and I just waited. They caught us and that ended up being the main break of 13 guys.” Barberi explained.

The 13 riders in the select lead group were Anderson and his teammates Jesse Anthony, Will Routley, Alex Candelario and Zirbel, Amaran and his teammates Crane, Ben Jacques-Maynes and JJ Haedo McCabe, Gerry Druyts (Team 3M), Barberi and Blackgrove.

Rotation was well established in the lead group with each rider taking their pulls, pushing the gap up to two minutes and 50 seconds with 30 miles to go. Then McCabe let a small gap open after the feed zone, a gap that grew and he ultimately finished in the first chase group, over four minutes down.

The 12 riders left in the front continued to rotate through, increasing the gap. Anderson explained his team's strategy at that point in the race. “We were talking to the guys and we wanted to keep our group together as much as possible until the circuits, we wanted to keep as many guys on the team in contention on the GC as possible and I think we did a good job on that today.”

The first attack in the lead group came as they entered the first of four small 3.3km finishing circuits in Cannon Falls. Once again, Barberi made the first move. “As soon as we hit the circuits, I knew that guys were going to start attacking and I can't sprint so I knew I had to try to cause a split. I put in the first attack right when we got into the circuit, made it the first full lap on my own. I looked back and I saw Amaran and Ryan Anderson and Blackgrove trying to come up to me and a split to the rest of the group so I waited for those guys.”

Anderson, Barberi, Blackgrove and Amaran were off to battle the stage win and get those time bonus seconds awarded to top three on the stage. With his teammates behind, including the yellow jersey, Anderson sat on the group waiting to launch his sprint on the final climb to the finish.

Amaran was focused on winning the stage. “The strategy is always to win the stage. It was good to try and get some seconds as well to try and move up in the overall but unfortunately it wasn't the case with Ryan being a little bit further up in the GC.”

Meanwhile, the second group on the road also started their finishing circuits while the remainder of the field was stopped. With half a lap to go, Barberi attacked once again on the final lap but his acceleration was impeded as they were catching and passing the other group on the circuits.

For his efforts, Barberi was awarded the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey. His teammate Ben Wolfe regained the white TRIA Orthopedic Center Best Young Rider jersey while Blackgrove picked up the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey. Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) remains in the North Star Top Amateur jersey while Crane keeps the Xcel Energy Sprinter jersey,

Racing continues on Friday with the evening criterium in the Minneapolis' dynamic Uptown area, a neighborhood of trendy shops, bars and restaurants located just south of downtown near the chain of Minneapolis lakes.

Small wins women’s race and moves into overall lead 

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) and her teammates put in a smart race on the long and wind-swept Cannon Falls course, letting the teams with greater numbers of riders battle it out for breakaways and hitting hard when it counted. Her decisive kick up the last hill to the finish line from five riders back gave her the stage win along with a 12-second time bonus, which was enough put her in the yellow leader’s jersey.

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) started the stage 10 seconds ahead of Small, but finished five seconds behind her on the day. Powers is now in second place on the general classification at seven seconds back.

The strong winds and long distance made this a race of attrition, with a third of the peloton falling off the lead pace within the first several miles of the 155km rural course, with a select group of 20 riders formed within the first 36.8km, spurred by Tayler Wiles’ (Specialized-lululemon) attack into the second Queen of the Hills competition. Though she, Flavia Oliveira (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore), and Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) made a slight gain, they were quickly brought back and Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies were immediately on the counter-attack. 

This early group of 20 contained all eight members of the UnitedHealthcare team as well as five Optum riders, three Specialized-lululemon riders, and two each from teams TIBCO and Vanderkitten.

UnitedHealthcare was sure to stay on top of every attack, launched mostly by Team TIBCO and Optum, with support from Specialized-lululemon. 

A chase group of nine riders trailed behind the lead group of 20 for about 29km, hovering at 40 seconds back. The two groups eventually merged after the first feed zone, 62km into the race, as the lead group’s momentum was broken and UnitedHealthcare showed signs of wear from the wind. 

Once merged, all but two riders from the chase group stayed on. It was this selection of 27 riders that made it through into the finishing circuits at Cannon Falls. 

Attacks were minimal through the second-third of the race. As the field neared Cannon Falls the attacks started again, and a few groups of four formed that were able to secure up to 30 seconds advantage before being absorbed again. 

A break consisting of Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon), Annie Ewart (Optum), Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare), and Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) gained a minute advantage at the 120km mark. Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) bridged up to this group, and the quintet entered the final circuits together. 

This break was caught in the first lap of the four laps of the finishing circuit. 

“I stayed calm and collected because it can be a really stressful situation,” said Small of her effort in the final few laps. “I knew that UHC had done so much work that they wouldn’t be able to do a lead out like they had been doing the last few days, and I used that to my advantage. I had a plan about how I wanted to do the sprint, I had that in my head, I had Tayler helping me out getting me up to the front in good positioning and she hit it pretty hard coming into the finish. Then I took a run at everyone, I went from fifth wheel, right where the course flattens out before the hill, I kicked really hard and passed everyone in the field.”

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and Leah Kirchmann (Optum) rounded out the podium in second and third place respectively.

Riders who were not part of the 27-woman lead group were stopped before entering the finishing circuits and given calculated times based on the time they crossed the deviation point. 

Kelly Catlin and Ariane Horbach of the Collegiate All Stars composite team made it into the finishing circuits, with Horbach finishing ninth and Catlin finish 17th. 

“I was confident with that duo – Kelly with her raw talent and Ariane with her experience,” said Jenn Reither, Collegiate All Stars’ director sportif and coach. “I gave them the job today of staying together, encouraging them to stay on and push harder.”

Three of their teammates – Sara Bird, Cinthia Lehner, and and Allison Arensman – finished in the second group.

“This was my first NRC race,” said Bird. “It’s definitely the longest race I’ve ever done. I was really nervous coming into this, but once I got going, the nerves went away and we realized, we can hang here, we belong here. To finish in the second group with other pro riders was really exciting.”

Janel Holcomb (Optum) was aggressive throughout the race, instigating several breakaway attempts out on the road and also taking a full lap solo in the finishing circuits. She was awarded the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey for today’s stage.

Wiles leads the Jelly Belly Queen of the Mountain competition. 

Kirchmann started the day two seconds behind Wiles in the Tria Orthopedic Best Young Rider competition. She finished six seconds ahead of Wiles and her third-place finish came with six seconds of time bonus, placing her in the lead by 10 seconds after today’s stage.

Rivera holds the Xcel Energy Sprint Competition jersey for at least one more day, as does Catlin with the North Star Best Amateur Competition jersey. 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3:40:24
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
3Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)
4Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:07
5Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:17
6Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:28
7Gerry Druyts (Team3M)0:00:36
8Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
9Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
11Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
13Tom Devriendt (Team3M)0:04:28
14Timothy Stevens (Team3M)
15Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
16Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
17Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
18Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
19Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)
20Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
21Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
22Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
23Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
25Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
26Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
27Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)
28Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
29Travis McCabe (SmartStop)
30Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
31Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
32Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
33Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)0:04:36
34Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
35Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:26:54
36Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
37Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1)
38Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
39Adam Myerson (SmartStop)
40Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
41Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
42Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
43David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
44Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
45Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
46Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)
47Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)
48Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)
49Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:37:07
50Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
51Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
52Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
53Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
54Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
55Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
56Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)
57Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
58Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
59Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
60Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
61Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
62Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)
63Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
64Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
65Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
66Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
67Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
68Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
69Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
70Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
71Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
72Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
73Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)
74Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
75Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
76Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
77Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
78Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
79Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
80David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)
81Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
82Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
83Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
84Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
85Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
86Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
87Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development)
88Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
89Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
90Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
91Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
92Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
93James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
94Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
95Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
96Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
97Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
98Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
99Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
100Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
101Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)
102Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
103Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)
104Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
105Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
106Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
107Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
108Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)
109Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5:01:54
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:16
3Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)0:00:17
4Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
5Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:21
6Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:34
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:44
8Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:56
9Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:59
10Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01
11William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:14
12Gerry Druyts (Team3M)0:01:31
13Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:04:26
14Travis McCabe (SmartStop)0:04:31
15Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:37
16Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
17Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:04:40
18Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:42
19David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:04:50
20Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:04:51
21Michael Vingerling (Team3M)0:04:54
22Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:57
23Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)0:04:59
24Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
25Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)
26Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:05:00
27Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
28Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:05:02
29Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:05:06
30Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:07
31Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:05:27
32Tom Devriendt (Team3M)0:06:09
33Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)0:06:32
34Timothy Stevens (Team3M)0:10:26
35Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:27:27
36Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:27:28
37David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
38Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)0:27:32
39Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:27:35
40Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:27:40
41Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:28:03
42Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:28:05
43Adam Myerson (SmartStop)0:28:17
44Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1)0:28:19
45Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:28:44
46Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)
47Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:34:23
48Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:37:04
49Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:37:23
50Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)0:37:33
51Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:37:34
52Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
53Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
54Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:37:36
55Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:37:41
56Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:37:43
57Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:37:47
58Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:37:51
59Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:37:53
60Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)0:37:57
61Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:38:00
62Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:38:01
63Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)0:38:03
64Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)0:38:07
65Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
66Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:38:15
67Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)0:38:20
68James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:38:21
69Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:38:22
70Andrew Sjogren (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:38:26
71Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:38:27
72Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
73Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:38:28
74Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:38:37
75Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
76Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:38:39
77Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:38:46
78Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:39:00
79Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:39:07
80Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:39:12
81Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:39:15
82Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:39:17
83Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)0:39:19
84Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:39:26
85Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:39:39
86Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:39:40
87Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)0:42:10
88Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:42:33
89Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:42:34
90Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:42:35
91Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)0:42:41
92Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
93Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:42:49
94Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
95David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:42:50
96Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
97Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:42:54
98Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:42:55
99Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)
100Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:43:13
101Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:43:14
102Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:43:16
103Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:43:22
104Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:43:37
105Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:43:44
106Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:44:26
107Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:48:08
108Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:51:14
109Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:54:41

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)4:11:45
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)0:00:03
5Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
6Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:05
7Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
8Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:06
9Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
10Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
11Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
12Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
13Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:11
15Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:12
16Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
17Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
18Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:15
19Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:16
20Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:17
21Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare)0:00:29
23Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
24Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:19
25Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
26Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:01:21
27Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:03:54
28Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
29Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)
30Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
31Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
32Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)
33Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
34Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
35Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
36Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
37Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
38Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
39Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
40Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
41Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
42Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)
43Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)
44Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
45Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
46Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
47Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
48Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon)
49Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB)
50Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
51Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
52Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)0:22:03
53Daphne Karagianis (Les Petites Victoires)
54Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)
55Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
56Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
57Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
58Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
59Sydney Running (PBLRB)
60Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)
61Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)
62Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
63Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
64Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
65Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
66Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
67Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)
68Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
69Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
70Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)
71Megan Gray (PBLRB)
72Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
73Carol Sansome (SPBRC)
74Abby Ruess (SPBRC)
75Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
76Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
77Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
78Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
79Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)
80Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:22:09
81Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
82Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
83Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)
84Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
85Ann Koehler (GARNEAU Factory Team)
86Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:35:30
87Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)
88Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
89Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
90Georgina Beech (SPBRC)
91Lilda Lucero (Garza Saucedo SPBRC)
92Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
93Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
94Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
95Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
96Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)5:18:02
2Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:07
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:24
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:34
5Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:45
6Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:50
7Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:54
8Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:57
10Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01
11Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)
12Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:08
13Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:09
14Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:12
15Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:20
16Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:23
17Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:25
18Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:26
19Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
20E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare)0:02:00
21Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:02:09
22Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:12
23Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:02:17
24Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:21
25Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:02:29
26Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:02:56
27Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:05:11
28Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:17
29Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon)0:05:21
30Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:05:36
31Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:05:40
32Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:05:41
33Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
34Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)
35Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:05:45
36Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
37Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)0:05:49
38Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:50
39Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB)0:05:51
40Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:05:57
41Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
42Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:08
43Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:09
44Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:06:12
45Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)0:06:13
46Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:16
47Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:06:17
48Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:32
49Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:06:33
50Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:06:36
51Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:47
52Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:22:42
53Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:23:43
54Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:24:02
55Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:24:06
56Sydney Running (PBLRB)0:24:19
57Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:24:21
58Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:24:24
59Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:24:26
60Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:24:27
61Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:24:28
62Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:24:32
63Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)0:24:46
64Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:24:47
65Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:24:48
66Ann Koehler (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:24:49
67Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:24:50
68Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)0:24:53
69Abby Ruess (SPBRC)0:24:57
70Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:24:58
71Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
72Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:25:04
73Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)0:25:20
74Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:25:25
75Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)0:25:26
76Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:25:27
77Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)0:25:41
78Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:25:56
79Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:27:13
80Korina Huizar (Vanderkitten)0:27:36
81Megan Gray (PBLRB)
82Daphne Karagianis (Les Petites Victoires)0:27:37
83Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:27:58
84Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:28:32
85Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:29:04
86Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:37:54
87Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:37:59
88Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:38:23
89Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:38:25
90Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:38:38
91Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:38:54
92Georgina Beech (SPBRC)0:41:11
93Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)0:41:23
94Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:41:32
95Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)0:43:28
96Lilda Lucero (Garza Saucedo SPBRC)0:44:35

 

