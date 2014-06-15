Trending

Image 1 of 23

Riders kick up dust along the road before the rain sets in

Riders kick up dust along the road before the rain sets in
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 23

Ryan Anderson (Optum) taped at the front and out of trouble when the rain cames

Ryan Anderson (Optum) taped at the front and out of trouble when the rain cames
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 23

The break comes into town under heavy rain

The break comes into town under heavy rain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 23

Luis Amaran (Jamis) is covered by Ryan Anderson (Optum) as he tries to sneak off the front

Luis Amaran (Jamis) is covered by Ryan Anderson (Optum) as he tries to sneak off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 23

Ian Crane (Jamis) moves out of the sprint jersey after today's stage

Ian Crane (Jamis) moves out of the sprint jersey after today’s stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 23

Ryan Anderson (Optum) is covered by spray as he enters the wet finish circuits

Ryan Anderson (Optum) is covered by spray as he enters the wet finish circuits
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 23

Tom Devriendt (Team3M) takes the win in Menomonie

Tom Devriendt (Team3M) takes the win in Menomonie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 23

Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) sneaks spends time off the front in the women's race.

Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) sneaks spends time off the front in the women’s race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 23

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) holds onto the race lead going into the final day

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) holds onto the race lead going into the final day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 23

Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) takes the win under heavy rain in Menomonie

Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) takes the win under heavy rain in Menomonie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 23

Optum spent the day on the front protecting the yellow jersey

Optum spent the day on the front protecting the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 23

The men's peloton continues on today's rolly course

The men’s peloton continues on today’s rolly course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 23

US road champ Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) was all smiles to keep his mind off today's tough conditions

US road champ Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) was all smiles to keep his mind off today’s tough conditions
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 23

The breakaway riders hit the base of one of today's KOMs

The breakaway riders hit the base of one of today’s KOMs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 23

Riders near the top of one of the KOM climb

Riders near the top of one of the KOM climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 23

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) made the break again today

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) made the break again today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 23

J Haedo (Jamis) riding the front of the peloton with his teammates in tow

J Haedo (Jamis) riding the front of the peloton with his teammates in tow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 23

The men's field stayed together once the break got away

The men’s field stayed together once the break got away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 23

Tom Devriendt (Team3M) makes his way up the KOM

Tom Devriendt (Team3M) makes his way up the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 23

The men's field on one of today's climbs

The men’s field on one of today’s climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 23

Ryan Anderson (Optum) and teammate Jessie Anthony ride through Wisconsin fields

Ryan Anderson (Optum) and teammate Jessie Anthony ride through Wisconsin fields
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 23

The breakaway group hits another one of today's rollers along the route

The breakaway group hits another one of today’s rollers along the route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 23

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins the sprint for second place

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins the sprint for second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Belgian Tom Devriendt of Team 3M out-sprinted his breakaway mates in the pouring rain to win the Menomonie Road Race, stage 5 of the North Star Grand Prix on Saturday. Australian Fabio Calabria of Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros was second and the reigning US road champion Eric Marcotte of Team SmartStop was third. The three were part of an early five-rider breakaway that stayed away to the finish line to battle it out for the stage win.

“We started the last 25 kilometers with three minutes before the first group but when we came on the laps, the peloton came at one minute and 25 so I knew it was going to be a tough ride. I played a bit of poker, there were a lot of corners and in the rain it was dangerous but I had a good tactic in my mind to make them think that I'm not a good turner and the last lap, I was so focused. When I smell the finish, I'm unbeatable.” said Devriendt with a laugh.

First time racing in the United States, Devriendt is enjoying his experience. “It's really nice. When you're used to racing in Belgium, it's so different. When we do the crits here, it's awesome, it's nice, it's like a family. A lot of wind and hilly too, it's nice.”

The battle for the overall win took a back seat in today's 162km stage and Canadian Ryan Anderson of Team Optum remained safely in the yellow leader's jersey.

Attacks flew early as the peloton left Menomonie under cloudy skies but nothing was sticking with too many riders trying to escape. The field was still together for the first King of the Hills and the first points sprints. For Optum, it was all about getting the right combination of riders in the break and for many teams, it was about making the move.

“In the beginning, there were a lot of guys that wanted to be in the break, a lot of guys down on GC so we let much of the race race itself and then if the group was getting too big then the guys would quickly form at the front and keep it under control.” Anderson explained.

Finally the right combination was found. “There were a lot of attacks, my team was always in one of the attacks but Optum always caught them. I think with 30 or 35 kilometers, we were riding away. We rode for five kilometers and they let us go.” commented Devriendt.

The breakaway consisted of Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly), Griffin Easter (Airgas), Gabriel Baca (Elbowz), Marcotte, Calabria and Devriendt. By the second King of the Hills sprint, the gap was over two minutes. With Calabria the highest placed rider at over five minutes from Anderson, Optum was never worried and controlled the pace at the front of the field.

Calabria went after his first priority of the day and collected climber’s points to take over the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey. “We wanted to have someone from the team in the break today just to show everyone that we're here and we're here to race so the plan was to get into the break, and then obviously try to get the KOH points because the climbs were weighted pretty heavily.”

A few riders launched from the field on the fourth and final climb, with 41km to go in the stage. Counter-attacking after his teammate was reeled in, Ansel Dickey (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) was soon joined by David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-Jakroo) and Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Guttenplan). The trio were reeled back in on the second finishing circuit.

The gap, which extended to a maximum of three minutes and 40 seconds, was coming down as the break entered the first of four 4.5km finishing circuits in Menomonie.

Calabria said, “I think everyone was pretty tired but we definitely still had to ride so we'd stay away. I think everyone did a pretty good job of riding until probably real close maybe two corners out. And then, Freddie hit out a few times on the last lap, he hit out pretty hard coming out of the second to last corner and so he ended up leading it out. I came out of the corner fourth on Marcotte and everyone went for it coming out of the last corner and that was that.”

Marcotte took top points in three point sprints to claim the green Xcel Energy Sprinter jersey. Ben Wolfe (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) retained the white TRIA Orthopedic Center Best Young Rider jersey while Santos keeps the green North Star Top Amateur jersey. Devriendt was awarded the red Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey.

The North Star Grand Prix concludes on Sunday with the legendary Stillwater Criterium, which features a 24 degree climb up Chilikoot Hill. A climb that the racers will contest 23 times.

Vanderkitten shines with Carleton and Williams taking first and third at the Menomonie road race

Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) swooped around the fervently attacking teams in the rainy final laps in Menomonie to win by several bike lengths. Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) took second with Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) close on her wheel for third.

The eight second time bonus Kirchmann received for second place was enough to move her into second in the general classification, just 0.2 seconds ahead of US champion Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare). Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) retained her overall lead by seven seconds.

The rain-soaked 131km stage got off to a slow start as teams looked to each other to see who would begin the attacking. The first several kilometers moved at this relaxed pace until finally Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) made her bold move with a solo break. Her gap swelled up to a minute and a half until a chase began. Cutler was brought back to within 10 seconds of the peloton. The chase died down before she was caught, and she fought on to again soar solo down the road.

“It was everything you’d think it would be – painful, wet, cold,” said Cutler. “I just kept going until they told me to stop.”

Cutler’s solo ride lasted nearly 50km, ballooning up to a gap of four minutes and twenty seconds. She was eventually brought back after the second Queen of the Mountains competition, when other teams contesting the climbs started their fight for points.

Cutler received the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey for her effort. Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) widened her lead on the Jelly Belly Queen of the Mountains competition.

Wiles used the second hill to launch a break. Together she and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) stayed away for several rolling miles. Once they were caught, a break of E “Scotti” Wilbourne (UnitedHealthcare) and Janel Holcomb (Team Optum) formed. They dangled between 10 to 25 seconds ahead of the peloton for several kilometers, until Carleton bridged up to the duo.

Wilbourne was eventually dropped from this group. Carleton and Holcomb stuck together for about eight kilometers, until Carleton dropped off, leaving Holcomb to fight the crosswinds solo. She was caught just over a kilometer away from entering the finishing circuits.

“It was pretty slippery in the last few laps,” said Carleton. “There is so much cross walk paint on the ground that the first couple riders would lean into it really hard, then everyone else would slow and slide across the road a little bit.”

“It was really aggressive, single file, non-stop attacking from the time we entered the circuits,” said Williams. “There was no rest.”

Team Optum, TIBCO, and UnitedHealthcare were the primary aggressors in the final circuits. Different pairings of riders from the teams were seen each time they crossed the finish line.

“I figured I had about one dig left so I just sat on the back,” said Carleton. “I hit it from about three corners back. A TIBCO girl jumped onto the front and I jumped her in the corner. I had a lot of speed and kept it all the way through to the end.”

“I didn’t even know Gillian was in the group until she flew past us,” laughed Williams.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) remains in the Xcel Energy Best Sprinter jersey. Kirchmann widened her lead in the Tria Orthopedic Best Young Rider competition. Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All Stars) remains in the North Star Best Amateur jersey.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Team3M)4:02:06
2Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
3Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
4Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
5Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:05
6Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:23
7Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
8Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)
9Gerry Druyts (Team3M)
10Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)
11Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
12Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
13Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
14Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
15Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
16Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
17David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
18Adam Myerson (SmartStop)
19Travis McCabe (SmartStop)
20Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
21Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)
22Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)
23Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
24Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
25Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
26Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
27Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)
28Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
30Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
31Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
32Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
33Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
34Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
35Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
36Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
37Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)
38Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
39Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
40Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
41Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
42Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
43Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
44Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
45Timothy Stevens (Team3M)
46Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
47Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
48Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
49Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development)
50Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
51Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1)
52Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)
53Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
54Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
55Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
56Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:38
57Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
58Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
59Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
60Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
61Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)
62William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
63Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
64Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:57
65James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
66Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
67Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
68Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)
69Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)
70Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
71Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
72Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
73Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
74Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
75Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
76Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:04
77Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:11
78Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
79Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)
80Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
81Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
82Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:01:32
83Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)0:01:35
84Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
85Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
86Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
87Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)0:01:39
88Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:01:43
89Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
90Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)0:02:12
91Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
92Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
93Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
94Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:02
95Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:04:56
96Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)0:05:56
97Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:06:15
98Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:06:25
99Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
100Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:08:10
101Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:08:12
102Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:21
103Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:08:30
104Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)0:08:37
105Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:09:25
106David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:09:26
107Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:09:45
108Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:09:57
109Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:14:45
110Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:20:02
111Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)0:20:07
112Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:20:14
113Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:28:55
114Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
115Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
116Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:31:59

Men points 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Stevens (Team3M)5pts
2David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)3
3Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)1

Men points 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5pts
2Tom Devriendt (Team3M)3
3Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)1

Men points 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5pts
2Tom Devriendt (Team3M)3
3Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)1

Men points finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Team3M)10pts
2Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)7
3Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5
4Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)4
5Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)3
6Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
7Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1

Men mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)5pts
2Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)3
3Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)1

Men mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)10pts
2Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)7
3Tom Devriendt (Team3M)4

Men mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)10pts
2Tom Devriendt (Team3M)7
3Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)4

Men mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)5pts
2Tom Devriendt (Team3M)3
3Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)1

Men young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)4:02:29
2Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
3Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
4Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
5Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
6Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
7Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)
8Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)
9Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:15
10Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
11Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
12Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
13Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:34
14Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
15Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
16Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:00:48
17Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)
18Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
19Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:01:09
20Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)0:01:12
21Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
22Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:01:20
23Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:04:33
24Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:05:52
25Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:58
26Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:09:34
27Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:19:39
28Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:28:32
29Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
30Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
31Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:31:36

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10:05:39
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:16
3Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)0:00:17
4Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
5Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:21
6Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:34
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:43
8Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)0:00:56
9Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:59
10Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01
11William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:29
12Gerry Druyts (Team3M)0:01:31
13David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:04:10
14Travis McCabe (SmartStop)0:04:31
15Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:04:35
16Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:04:37
17Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:42
18Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:04:51
19Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
20Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:57
21Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)0:04:59
22Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
23Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)
24Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:05:00
25Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
26Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:05:02
27Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:07
28Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:05:14
29Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:25
30Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:05:27
31Tom Devriendt (Team3M)0:05:34
32Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:06:15
33Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)0:07:03
34Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:07:20
35Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:07:25
36Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:07:28
37Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
38Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)0:07:33
39Adam Myerson (SmartStop)0:08:02
40Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1)0:08:04
41Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:08:19
42Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:08:29
43Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)0:09:41
44Timothy Stevens (Team3M)0:09:44
45Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:09:46
46Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:11
47Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:11:15
48Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
49Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:11:31
50Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
51Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:11:36
52Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:11:40
53Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:12:12
54Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:12:25
55Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:12:34
56Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:12:39
57Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:12:42
58James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:12:52
59Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:12:53
60Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)0:13:32
61Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:13:39
62Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:13:40
63Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:13:46
64Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:13:48
65Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:13:52
66Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:13:53
67Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:13:57
68Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)0:13:58
69Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:14:01
70Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)0:14:04
71Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)0:14:06
72Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:14:11
73Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:14:59
74Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:15:25
75Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:15:36
76David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:16:11
77Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:16:28
78Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:16:46
79Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)0:16:57
80Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)0:17:03
81Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:17:35
82Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:17:37
83Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:17:42
84Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:17:48
85Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:17:58
86Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:18:03
87Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:18:35
88Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
89Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:19:45
90Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:20:04
91Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:20:10
92Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:20:23
93Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:23:57
94Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:24:46
95Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:25:15
96Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)0:25:19
97Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:26:09
98Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:26:30
99Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:26:48
100Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:27:32
101Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
102Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:28:23
103Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:30:56
104Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:31:39
105Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:32:23
106Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)0:36:26
107Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)0:37:00
108Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:37:17
109Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:41:01
110Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:42:08
111Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:44:03
112Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:45:24
113Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:50:15
114Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:53:48
115Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:58:10
116Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)1:02:01

Men points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)34pts
2Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)22
3Tom Devriendt (Team3M)21
4David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)20
5Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)16
6Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)14
7Timothy Stevens (Team3M)12
8Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10
9Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)9
10Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)8
11Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)8
12Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter)7
13Travis McCabe (SmartStop)7
14David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)7
15Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)7
16Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
17Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)4
18Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
19Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)3
20Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)3
21Gerry Druyts (Team3M)2
22Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
23Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)1
24Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)1
25Adam Myerson (SmartStop)1
26Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)1

Men mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)25pts
2Tom Devriendt (Team3M)14
3Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)11
4Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)9
5Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)7
6Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)5
7Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)5
8Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)5
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
10Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)3
11Timothy Stevens (Team3M)3
12Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)3
13Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1
14Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
15Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)1

Men young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)10:10:38
2Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)0:00:01
3Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:08
4Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:00:28
5Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:02:29
6Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:03:20
7Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:03:30
8Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)0:04:42
9Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:12
10Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:13
11Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:40
12Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:07:43
13Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:08:49
14Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)0:09:05
15Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:09:12
16Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:10:26
17Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:12:38
18Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:12:49
19Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:13:36
20Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:05
21Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:18:58
22Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:19:47
23Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)0:20:20
24Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:25:57
25Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:26:40
26Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:36:02
27Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:37:09
28Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:40:25
29Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:48:49
30Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:53:11
31Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:57:02

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)3:48:26
2Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)
4Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
5Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
6Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
8Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
9Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:05
10Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)
12Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
13Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:08
15Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
16Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
17Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
18Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:11
19Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)
21Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
23Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:22
25Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:00:39
26Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
27E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare)0:01:12
28Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:02:43
29Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
30Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
31Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:08:37
32Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:09:16
33Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:09:44
34Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:09:58
35Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon)
36Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:10:27
37Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:12:13
38Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
39Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
40Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
41Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)
42Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
43Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)
44Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:14:19
45Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
46Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
47Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:16:00
48Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)
49Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
50Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB)
51Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)
52Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
53Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
54Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)
55Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
56Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
57Sydney Running (PBLRB)
58Abby Ruess (SPBRC)
59Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
60Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
61Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)
62Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix)
63Megan Gray (PBLRB)
64Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
65Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
66Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
67Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
68Georgina Beech (SPBRC)
69Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
70Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)
71Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
72Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:22:14
73Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
74Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
75Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)
76Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
77Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:24:14
78Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:33:19
79Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
80Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)
81Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)
82Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)
83Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
84Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)

Women points 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)5pts
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)3
3Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1

Women points 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)3
3Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)1

Women points finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)10pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
3Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)5
4Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)4
5Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)3
6Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
7Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1

Women mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)5pts
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)3
3Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)1

Women mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)10pts
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)7
3Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)4

Women mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)10pts
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)7
3Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)4

Women mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)3
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Women young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)3:48:26
2Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:05
4Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:08
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
6Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:11
7Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)
8Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:22
10Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:00:39
11Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:09:44
12Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:10:27
13Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:12:13
14Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
15Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:16:00
16Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)
17Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
18Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
19Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
20Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
21Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
22Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
23Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:22:14
24Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:33:19
25Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)

Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)10:15:23
2Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
3Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:56
5Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:02
6Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:04
7Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)0:01:05
8Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:11
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:12
10Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:13
11Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:22
12Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:34
13Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:36
14Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:46
15Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:52
16Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:53
17Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:56
18Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:16
19Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:03:18
20E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare)0:03:26
21Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:32
22Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:05:37
23Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:06:07
24Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:06:13
25Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:06:58
26Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:07:06
27Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:09:21
28Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:11:33
29Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:15:20
30Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:15:32
31Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon)0:15:34
32Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:17:14
33Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:17:22
34Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
35Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:18:13
36Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)0:18:17
37Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:18:31
38Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)0:19:20
39Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:19:32
40Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:20:19
41Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:21:46
42Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:22:03
43Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB)0:22:13
44Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:22:39
45Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:22:54
46Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:23:15
47Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:23:41
48Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:27:32
49Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:36:18
50Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:36:29
51Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:36:31
52Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:37:28
53Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:37:35
54Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:38:11
55Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:39:49
56Sydney Running (PBLRB)0:41:13
57Abby Ruess (SPBRC)0:41:19
58Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:41:20
59Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:41:42
60Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:41:44
61Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:41:52
62Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)0:42:14
63Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)0:42:20
64Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:42:26
65Megan Gray (PBLRB)0:44:30
66Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:44:54
67Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:45:58
68Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:47:08
69Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:47:32
70Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:48:03
71Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)0:49:23
72Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:50:11
73Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:50:13
74Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:55:48
75Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)0:58:17
76Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix)0:58:26
77Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)0:58:59
78Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:59:38
79Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)1:00:29
80Georgina Beech (SPBRC)1:01:07
81Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)1:02:02
82Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)1:02:11
83Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)1:11:40
84Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)1:12:51

Women points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)44pts
2Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)26
3Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)25
4Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)22
5Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
6Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)12
7Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)10
8Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
9Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)7
10E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare)6
11Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)5
12Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
13Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)5
14Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)4
15Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)3
16Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
17Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)3
18Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
19Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)2
20Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)2
21Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)2
22Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)1

Women mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)32pts
2Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)19
3Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)15
4Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)4
5Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
6Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
7Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)3
8Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)3
9Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)1
10Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)1
11Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1
12Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)1
13Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
14Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)1

Women young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10:15:37
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:42
3Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:48
4Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:20
5Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:38
6Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:42
7Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:03:04
8Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:05:23
9Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:05:59
10Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:06:52
11Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:15:06
12Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:17:00
13Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:17:59
14Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:18:17
15Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:19:18
16Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:21:32
17Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:21:49
18Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:23:27
19Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:37:14
20Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:39:35
21Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:41:06
22Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:44:40
23Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:45:44
24Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:49:57
25Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:59:24

 

