Image 1 of 23 Riders kick up dust along the road before the rain sets in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 23 Ryan Anderson (Optum) taped at the front and out of trouble when the rain cames (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 23 The break comes into town under heavy rain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 23 Luis Amaran (Jamis) is covered by Ryan Anderson (Optum) as he tries to sneak off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 23 Ian Crane (Jamis) moves out of the sprint jersey after today’s stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 23 Ryan Anderson (Optum) is covered by spray as he enters the wet finish circuits (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 23 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) takes the win in Menomonie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) sneaks spends time off the front in the women’s race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) holds onto the race lead going into the final day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) takes the win under heavy rain in Menomonie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 Optum spent the day on the front protecting the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 The men’s peloton continues on today’s rolly course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 US road champ Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) was all smiles to keep his mind off today’s tough conditions (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 The breakaway riders hit the base of one of today’s KOMs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 Riders near the top of one of the KOM climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) made the break again today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 J Haedo (Jamis) riding the front of the peloton with his teammates in tow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 The men’s field stayed together once the break got away (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) makes his way up the KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 The men’s field on one of today’s climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Ryan Anderson (Optum) and teammate Jessie Anthony ride through Wisconsin fields (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 The breakaway group hits another one of today’s rollers along the route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins the sprint for second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Belgian Tom Devriendt of Team 3M out-sprinted his breakaway mates in the pouring rain to win the Menomonie Road Race, stage 5 of the North Star Grand Prix on Saturday. Australian Fabio Calabria of Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros was second and the reigning US road champion Eric Marcotte of Team SmartStop was third. The three were part of an early five-rider breakaway that stayed away to the finish line to battle it out for the stage win.

“We started the last 25 kilometers with three minutes before the first group but when we came on the laps, the peloton came at one minute and 25 so I knew it was going to be a tough ride. I played a bit of poker, there were a lot of corners and in the rain it was dangerous but I had a good tactic in my mind to make them think that I'm not a good turner and the last lap, I was so focused. When I smell the finish, I'm unbeatable.” said Devriendt with a laugh.

First time racing in the United States, Devriendt is enjoying his experience. “It's really nice. When you're used to racing in Belgium, it's so different. When we do the crits here, it's awesome, it's nice, it's like a family. A lot of wind and hilly too, it's nice.”

The battle for the overall win took a back seat in today's 162km stage and Canadian Ryan Anderson of Team Optum remained safely in the yellow leader's jersey.

Attacks flew early as the peloton left Menomonie under cloudy skies but nothing was sticking with too many riders trying to escape. The field was still together for the first King of the Hills and the first points sprints. For Optum, it was all about getting the right combination of riders in the break and for many teams, it was about making the move.

“In the beginning, there were a lot of guys that wanted to be in the break, a lot of guys down on GC so we let much of the race race itself and then if the group was getting too big then the guys would quickly form at the front and keep it under control.” Anderson explained.

Finally the right combination was found. “There were a lot of attacks, my team was always in one of the attacks but Optum always caught them. I think with 30 or 35 kilometers, we were riding away. We rode for five kilometers and they let us go.” commented Devriendt.

The breakaway consisted of Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly), Griffin Easter (Airgas), Gabriel Baca (Elbowz), Marcotte, Calabria and Devriendt. By the second King of the Hills sprint, the gap was over two minutes. With Calabria the highest placed rider at over five minutes from Anderson, Optum was never worried and controlled the pace at the front of the field.

Calabria went after his first priority of the day and collected climber’s points to take over the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey. “We wanted to have someone from the team in the break today just to show everyone that we're here and we're here to race so the plan was to get into the break, and then obviously try to get the KOH points because the climbs were weighted pretty heavily.”

A few riders launched from the field on the fourth and final climb, with 41km to go in the stage. Counter-attacking after his teammate was reeled in, Ansel Dickey (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) was soon joined by David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-Jakroo) and Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Guttenplan). The trio were reeled back in on the second finishing circuit.

The gap, which extended to a maximum of three minutes and 40 seconds, was coming down as the break entered the first of four 4.5km finishing circuits in Menomonie.

Calabria said, “I think everyone was pretty tired but we definitely still had to ride so we'd stay away. I think everyone did a pretty good job of riding until probably real close maybe two corners out. And then, Freddie hit out a few times on the last lap, he hit out pretty hard coming out of the second to last corner and so he ended up leading it out. I came out of the corner fourth on Marcotte and everyone went for it coming out of the last corner and that was that.”

Marcotte took top points in three point sprints to claim the green Xcel Energy Sprinter jersey. Ben Wolfe (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) retained the white TRIA Orthopedic Center Best Young Rider jersey while Santos keeps the green North Star Top Amateur jersey. Devriendt was awarded the red Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey.

The North Star Grand Prix concludes on Sunday with the legendary Stillwater Criterium, which features a 24 degree climb up Chilikoot Hill. A climb that the racers will contest 23 times.

Vanderkitten shines with Carleton and Williams taking first and third at the Menomonie road race

Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) swooped around the fervently attacking teams in the rainy final laps in Menomonie to win by several bike lengths. Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) took second with Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) close on her wheel for third.

The eight second time bonus Kirchmann received for second place was enough to move her into second in the general classification, just 0.2 seconds ahead of US champion Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare). Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) retained her overall lead by seven seconds.

The rain-soaked 131km stage got off to a slow start as teams looked to each other to see who would begin the attacking. The first several kilometers moved at this relaxed pace until finally Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) made her bold move with a solo break. Her gap swelled up to a minute and a half until a chase began. Cutler was brought back to within 10 seconds of the peloton. The chase died down before she was caught, and she fought on to again soar solo down the road.

“It was everything you’d think it would be – painful, wet, cold,” said Cutler. “I just kept going until they told me to stop.”

Cutler’s solo ride lasted nearly 50km, ballooning up to a gap of four minutes and twenty seconds. She was eventually brought back after the second Queen of the Mountains competition, when other teams contesting the climbs started their fight for points.

Cutler received the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey for her effort. Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) widened her lead on the Jelly Belly Queen of the Mountains competition.

Wiles used the second hill to launch a break. Together she and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) stayed away for several rolling miles. Once they were caught, a break of E “Scotti” Wilbourne (UnitedHealthcare) and Janel Holcomb (Team Optum) formed. They dangled between 10 to 25 seconds ahead of the peloton for several kilometers, until Carleton bridged up to the duo.

Wilbourne was eventually dropped from this group. Carleton and Holcomb stuck together for about eight kilometers, until Carleton dropped off, leaving Holcomb to fight the crosswinds solo. She was caught just over a kilometer away from entering the finishing circuits.

“It was pretty slippery in the last few laps,” said Carleton. “There is so much cross walk paint on the ground that the first couple riders would lean into it really hard, then everyone else would slow and slide across the road a little bit.”

“It was really aggressive, single file, non-stop attacking from the time we entered the circuits,” said Williams. “There was no rest.”

Team Optum, TIBCO, and UnitedHealthcare were the primary aggressors in the final circuits. Different pairings of riders from the teams were seen each time they crossed the finish line.

“I figured I had about one dig left so I just sat on the back,” said Carleton. “I hit it from about three corners back. A TIBCO girl jumped onto the front and I jumped her in the corner. I had a lot of speed and kept it all the way through to the end.”

“I didn’t even know Gillian was in the group until she flew past us,” laughed Williams.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) remains in the Xcel Energy Best Sprinter jersey. Kirchmann widened her lead in the Tria Orthopedic Best Young Rider competition. Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All Stars) remains in the North Star Best Amateur jersey.



Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 4:02:06 2 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 3 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 4 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 5 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:05 6 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:23 7 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 8 Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 9 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 10 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 11 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 12 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 14 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 15 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 16 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 17 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 18 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 19 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 20 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 21 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 22 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 23 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 24 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 25 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 26 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 27 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 28 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 29 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 30 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 31 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 32 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 33 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 34 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 35 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 36 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 37 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 38 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 39 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 40 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 41 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 42 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 43 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 44 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 45 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 46 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 47 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 48 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 49 Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development) 50 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 51 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1) 52 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 53 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 54 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 55 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 56 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:38 57 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 58 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 59 Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 60 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 61 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 62 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 63 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 64 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:57 65 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 66 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 67 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 68 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 69 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 70 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 71 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 72 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 73 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 74 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 75 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 76 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:04 77 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:01:11 78 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 79 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 80 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 81 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 82 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:01:32 83 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 0:01:35 84 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 85 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 86 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 87 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 0:01:39 88 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:01:43 89 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 90 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:02:12 91 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 92 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 93 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 94 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:02 95 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:04:56 96 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:05:56 97 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:06:15 98 Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:06:25 99 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 100 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:08:10 101 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:08:12 102 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:21 103 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:08:30 104 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 0:08:37 105 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:09:25 106 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:09:26 107 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:09:45 108 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:09:57 109 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:14:45 110 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:20:02 111 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 0:20:07 112 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:20:14 113 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:28:55 114 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 115 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 116 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:31:59

Men points 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 5 pts 2 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 3 3 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 1

Men points 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 3 3 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 1

Men points 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 3 3 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 1

Men points finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 10 pts 2 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 7 3 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 4 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 4 5 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 6 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 7 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1

Men mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 5 pts 2 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 3 3 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 1

Men mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 10 pts 2 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 7 3 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 4

Men mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 10 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 7 3 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 4

Men mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 5 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 3 3 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 1

Men young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 4:02:29 2 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 3 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 5 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 6 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 7 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 8 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 9 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:15 10 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 11 Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 12 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 13 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:34 14 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 15 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 16 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:00:48 17 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 18 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 19 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:01:09 20 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 0:01:12 21 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 22 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:20 23 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:04:33 24 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:05:52 25 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:58 26 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:09:34 27 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:19:39 28 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:28:32 29 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 30 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 31 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:31:36

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10:05:39 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:16 3 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 0:00:17 4 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20 5 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:21 6 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:34 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:43 8 Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 0:00:56 9 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:59 10 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:01 11 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:29 12 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 0:01:31 13 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:04:10 14 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 0:04:31 15 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:04:35 16 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:04:37 17 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:04:42 18 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:51 19 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 20 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:57 21 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 0:04:59 22 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 23 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 24 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:05:00 25 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 26 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:05:02 27 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:05:07 28 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:05:14 29 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:25 30 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:05:27 31 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 0:05:34 32 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:06:15 33 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 0:07:03 34 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:07:20 35 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:07:25 36 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:07:28 37 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 38 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:07:33 39 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 0:08:02 40 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1) 0:08:04 41 Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:08:19 42 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:08:29 43 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 0:09:41 44 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 0:09:44 45 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:09:46 46 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:11:11 47 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:11:15 48 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 49 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:11:31 50 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 51 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:11:36 52 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:11:40 53 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:12:12 54 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:12:25 55 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:12:34 56 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:12:39 57 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:12:42 58 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:12:52 59 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:12:53 60 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 0:13:32 61 Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:13:39 62 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:13:40 63 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:13:46 64 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:13:48 65 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:13:52 66 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:13:53 67 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:13:57 68 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:13:58 69 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 0:14:01 70 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 0:14:04 71 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:14:06 72 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:14:11 73 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:14:59 74 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:15:25 75 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:15:36 76 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:16:11 77 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:16:28 78 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:16:46 79 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:16:57 80 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:17:03 81 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:17:35 82 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:17:37 83 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:17:42 84 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:17:48 85 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:17:58 86 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:18:03 87 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:18:35 88 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 89 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:19:45 90 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:20:04 91 Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:20:10 92 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:20:23 93 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:23:57 94 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:24:46 95 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:25:15 96 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 0:25:19 97 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:26:09 98 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:26:30 99 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:26:48 100 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:27:32 101 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 102 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:28:23 103 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:30:56 104 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:31:39 105 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:32:23 106 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 0:36:26 107 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 0:37:00 108 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:37:17 109 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:41:01 110 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:42:08 111 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:44:03 112 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 0:45:24 113 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:50:15 114 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:53:48 115 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:58:10 116 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 1:02:01

Men points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 34 pts 2 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 22 3 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 21 4 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 20 5 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 6 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 14 7 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 12 8 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 9 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 9 10 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 8 11 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 8 12 Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter) 7 13 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 7 14 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 7 15 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 7 16 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 17 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 4 18 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 19 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 3 20 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 21 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 2 22 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 23 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 1 24 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 1 25 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 1 26 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 1

Men mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 25 pts 2 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 14 3 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 11 4 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 9 5 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 7 6 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 5 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 5 8 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 5 9 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 10 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 3 11 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 3 12 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 13 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1 14 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 15 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 1

Men young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 10:10:38 2 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:08 4 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:00:28 5 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:02:29 6 Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:03:20 7 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:03:30 8 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 0:04:42 9 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:12 10 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:13 11 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:40 12 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:07:43 13 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:08:49 14 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 0:09:05 15 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:09:12 16 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:10:26 17 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:12:38 18 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:12:49 19 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:13:36 20 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:15:05 21 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:18:58 22 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:19:47 23 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 0:20:20 24 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:25:57 25 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:26:40 26 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:36:02 27 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:37:09 28 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 0:40:25 29 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:48:49 30 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:53:11 31 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:57:02

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 3:48:26 2 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 4 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 5 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 6 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 9 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:05 10 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 12 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 13 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:08 15 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 16 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 17 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 18 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:11 19 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 21 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 23 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:00:22 25 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:00:39 26 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 27 E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:12 28 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:02:43 29 Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 30 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 31 Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:08:37 32 Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:09:16 33 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:09:44 34 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:09:58 35 Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon) 36 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:10:27 37 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:12:13 38 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 39 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 40 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 41 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 42 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 43 Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO) 44 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:14:19 45 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 46 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 47 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:16:00 48 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 49 Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 50 Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB) 51 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 52 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 53 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 54 Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team) 55 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 56 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 57 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 58 Abby Ruess (SPBRC) 59 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 60 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 61 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 62 Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix) 63 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 64 Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 65 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 66 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 67 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 68 Georgina Beech (SPBRC) 69 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 70 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 71 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 72 Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:22:14 73 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 74 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 75 Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team) 76 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 77 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 0:24:14 78 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:33:19 79 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 80 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team) 81 Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires) 82 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 83 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 84 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)

Women points 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 5 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 3 3 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1

Women points 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 3 3 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 1

Women points finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 10 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 3 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 5 4 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 4 5 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 3 6 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 7 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1

Women mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 5 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 3 3 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 1

Women mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 10 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 7 3 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 4

Women mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 10 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 7 3 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 4

Women mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 5 pts 2 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 3 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Women young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 3:48:26 2 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:05 4 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:08 5 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 6 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:11 7 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 8 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:00:22 10 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:00:39 11 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:09:44 12 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:10:27 13 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:12:13 14 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 15 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:16:00 16 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 17 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 18 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 19 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 20 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 21 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 22 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 23 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:22:14 24 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:33:19 25 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)

Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 10:15:23 2 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 3 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:56 5 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:02 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:04 7 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 0:01:05 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:11 9 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:12 10 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:13 11 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:22 12 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:34 13 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:36 14 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:46 15 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:52 16 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:53 17 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:56 18 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:16 19 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:03:18 20 E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare) 0:03:26 21 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:32 22 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 0:05:37 23 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:06:07 24 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:06:13 25 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:06:58 26 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:07:06 27 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:09:21 28 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:11:33 29 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:15:20 30 Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:15:32 31 Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon) 0:15:34 32 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:17:14 33 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:17:22 34 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 35 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:18:13 36 Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO) 0:18:17 37 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:18:31 38 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 0:19:20 39 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:19:32 40 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:20:19 41 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 0:21:46 42 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 0:22:03 43 Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB) 0:22:13 44 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:22:39 45 Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:22:54 46 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:23:15 47 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:23:41 48 Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:27:32 49 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:36:18 50 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:36:29 51 Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:36:31 52 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:37:28 53 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:37:35 54 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:38:11 55 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:39:49 56 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 0:41:13 57 Abby Ruess (SPBRC) 0:41:19 58 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:41:20 59 Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:41:42 60 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 0:41:44 61 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:41:52 62 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 0:42:14 63 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 0:42:20 64 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:42:26 65 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 0:44:30 66 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:44:54 67 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:45:58 68 Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:47:08 69 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:47:32 70 Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:48:03 71 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 0:49:23 72 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:50:11 73 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 0:50:13 74 Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:55:48 75 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 0:58:17 76 Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix) 0:58:26 77 Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires) 0:58:59 78 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:59:38 79 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 1:00:29 80 Georgina Beech (SPBRC) 1:01:07 81 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 1:02:02 82 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 1:02:11 83 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team) 1:11:40 84 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 1:12:51

Women points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 44 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 26 3 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 25 4 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 22 5 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 12 7 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 10 8 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 9 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 7 10 E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare) 6 11 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 5 12 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 13 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 5 14 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 4 15 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 3 16 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 17 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 3 18 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 19 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 2 20 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 2 21 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 2 22 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Women mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 32 pts 2 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 19 3 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 15 4 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 4 5 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 6 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 7 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 3 8 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 3 9 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 1 10 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 1 11 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1 12 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 1 13 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 14 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 1