Trending

Ortenblad wins North Star Uptown criterium

Rivera claims women's race

Image 1 of 25

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) gets introduced on the start line.

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) gets introduced on the start line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 25

Fans watch as the men's field begins to string out.

Fans watch as the men's field begins to string out.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 25

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) powers the break away from the field.

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) powers the break away from the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 25

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) tries to bridge to the break.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) tries to bridge to the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 25

Ryan Anderson (Optum) holds on to yellow for another day.

Ryan Anderson (Optum) holds on to yellow for another day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 25

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) takes one of tonights tight corners.

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) takes one of tonights tight corners.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 25

Timothy Stevens (Team3M) powers the break down the backside.

Timothy Stevens (Team3M) powers the break down the backside.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 25

Optum comes to the front to maintain the time gap on the break.

Optum comes to the front to maintain the time gap on the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 25

The men take the final corner at the Uptown crit.

The men take the final corner at the Uptown crit.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 25

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leading into the final lap.

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leading into the final lap.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 25

Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant) takes the win in the criterium.

Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant) takes the win in the criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 25

The men's field takes to the start line.

The men's field takes to the start line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 25

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes another stage in Minneapolis.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes another stage in Minneapolis.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 25

The Optum team comes to the front on the final lap.

The Optum team comes to the front on the final lap.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 25

The women begin the crit.

The women begin the crit.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 25

Ryan Anderson (Optum) gets called to the start line.

Ryan Anderson (Optum) gets called to the start line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 25

The men leave the start line in front of thick crowds.

The men leave the start line in front of thick crowds.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 25

Big crowds at the North Star Uptown criterium.

Big crowds at the North Star Uptown criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 25

The women wait for the start.

The women wait for the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 25

Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) leading the yellow jersey.

Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) leading the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 25

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) was an aggressor again on the stage.

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) was an aggressor again on the stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 25

Optum riders come to the front.

Optum riders come to the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 25

UnitedHealthcare gets ready for the final laps.

UnitedHealthcare gets ready for the final laps.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 25

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) stayed out of troubles during the crash-marred criterium.

Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) stayed out of troubles during the crash-marred criterium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 25

The top three on the stage for the women.

The top three on the stage for the women.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) won the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium by beating the US road champion Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) in a sprint finish, while Timothy Stevens (Team 3M) claimed third place.

The trio were part of a five-man move that went clear early in the race, and on the final lap, the 19-year-old Ortenblad showed a calm that belied his years to dispose of Marcotte in the sprint.

“I was feeling good, I knew it was going to be really hard to beat Marcotte. He just won Nationals. I just knew that I wasn't going to come around until I saw the line,” Ortenblad said of the finale. “It was hard to stay on his wheel but I was in a good position to do it and then, we came to the sprint, I just went.”

Ryan Anderson (Team Optum) remains in the yellow jersey with two stages remaining.

Rivera continues sprint dominance

In the women’s event Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) claimed victory ahead of Leah Kirchmann and Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) thanks to a fine sprint finish in a race marred by a mass crash.

Almost half of the peloton was caught up in a crash shortly past the midway point, prompting the organisers to halt the race for twenty minutes, before restarting with ten laps remaining.

“The restart definitely threw a little bit of a curve ball into everything,” said Rivera. “It shook up our rhythm. Going into the final we lost our footing a little bit, were a little shuffled around, but Alison [Powers] and my teammates got me up there. With one to go Alison drilled down the front, I stuck on her wheel and she pretty much delivered me to the line.”

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) doubled her overall lead on Alison Powers from seven to 14 seconds after picking up the bonus at each of the intermediate sprints.

“The last three laps were very stressful,” said Small. “Optum was a good challenge. It’s hard for me by myself when there are two lead out trains. It was hard to take position for the sprint and I was too far back to put in a good sprint. But it’s ok, our goal was to keep the jersey, and I actually gained time.”

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)1:00:41
2Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)
3Timothy Stevens (Team3M)
4David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
5Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
6Travis McCabe (SmartStop)0:00:35
7Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
8Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Tom Devriendt (Team3M)
10Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Gerry Druyts (Team3M)
12Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
13Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
14Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
15Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
16Adam Myerson (SmartStop)
17Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)
19Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
20Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
21Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
22Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1)
23Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)
24David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
25Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)
26Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
27Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)
29Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
30Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
31Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
32Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
33Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
34Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
35Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
36Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
37Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
38Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
39Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
40David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:14
41Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:35
42Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
43Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
44Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:02:05
45Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)0:00:35
46Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
47Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
48Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
49Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
50Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
51James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
52Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
53Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
54Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
55Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
56Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
57Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)
58William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
59Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:14
60Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:35
61Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
62Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
63Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)
64Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
65Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
66Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
67Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
68Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
69Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
70Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
71Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
72Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
73Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
74Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
75Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
76Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
77Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
78Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
79Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
80Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:00:49
81Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:00:51
82Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development)
83Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
84Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)
85Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)
86Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)
87Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)
88Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
89Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
90Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
91Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
92Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
93Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
94Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
95Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
96Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)
97Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
98Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
99Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
100Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
101Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)0:00:59
102Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:02
103Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:23
104Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:01:44
105Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:51
106Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:58
107Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
108Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
109Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:02:05
110Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
111Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
112Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
113Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)
114Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
115Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)
116Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:02:12
117Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
118Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
119Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)0:03:06
120Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:03:10
121Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:03:14

Men points 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5pts
2Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)3
3Timothy Stevens (Team3M)1

Men points 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)5pts
2David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)3
3Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)1

Men points finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)10pts
2Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)7
3Timothy Stevens (Team3M)5
4David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)4
5Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)3
6Travis McCabe (SmartStop)2
7Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)1

Men young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)1:00:41
2Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:35
3Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
4Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
5Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
6Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
7Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
8David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:14
9Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:35
10Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
11Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
12Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:02:05
13Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)0:00:35
14Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)
15Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:14
16Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)0:00:35
17Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
18Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
19Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
20Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
21Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:00:49
22Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:00:51
23Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
24Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
25Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:02
26Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:58
27Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:02:05
28Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
29Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
30Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)
31Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:02:12
32Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:03:14

Men amateur rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)1:00:41
2David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
3Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:00:35
4Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
5Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
6Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
7Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
8Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
9Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
10Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
11Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
12David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:14
13Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:00:35
14Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:02:05
15Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:00:35
16Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
17James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
18Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
19Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
20Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)
21Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:14
22Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:35
23Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
24Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
25Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)
26Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
27Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
28Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
29Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
30Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
31Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
32Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
33Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
34Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
35Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
36Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:00:49
37Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:51
38Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
39Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
40Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
41Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
42Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
43Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)
44Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)
45Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
46Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
47Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)
48Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)0:00:59
49Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:02
50Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:01:44
51Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:01:51
52Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:01:58
53Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
54Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
55Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:02:05
56Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)
57Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
58Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)
59Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)
60Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)
61Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)
62Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:02:12
63Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
64Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
65Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:03:10
66Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:03:14

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6:03:10
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:16
3Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)0:00:17
4Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
5Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:21
6Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:34
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:43
8Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:56
9Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:59
10Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01
11William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:14
12Gerry Druyts (Team3M)0:01:31
13David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:04:10
14Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:04:26
15Travis McCabe (SmartStop)0:04:31
16Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:04:37
17Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:04:40
18Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:04:42
19Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:04:51
20Michael Vingerling (Team3M)
21Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:57
22Christophe Sleurs (Team3M)0:04:59
23Stef VanZummeren (Team3M)
24Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)
25Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:05:00
26Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
27Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:05:02
28Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:05:06
29Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:05:07
30Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:25
31Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:05:27
32Tom Devriendt (Team3M)0:06:09
33Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling)0:06:48
34David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:07:08
35Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:07:13
36Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:07:20
37Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:07:25
38Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:07:28
39Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing)0:07:33
40Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:07:50
41Adam Myerson (SmartStop)0:08:02
42Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1)0:08:04
43Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)
44Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:08:29
45Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)
46Timothy Stevens (Team3M)0:09:44
47Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)0:10:15
48Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:11
49Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:11:15
50Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)0:11:30
51Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:11:31
52Travis Livermon (SmartStop)
53Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
54Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:11:33
55Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:11:36
56Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:11:38
57Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:11:40
58Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:11:48
59Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:11:57
60Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:12:04
61Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:12:12
62Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)0:12:16
63Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)0:12:17
64James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:12:18
65Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:12:19
66Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:12:24
67Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:12:25
68Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:12:34
69Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
70Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:12:36
71Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:12:59
72Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:13:04
73Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:13:09
74Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:13:12
75Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:13:13
76Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)0:13:16
77Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)0:13:24
78Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:13:36
79Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:13:37
80Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:13:39
81Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components)0:14:08
82Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:14:23
83Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)0:14:35
84Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:14:51
85Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:14:59
86Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)0:16:23
87Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:16:38
88Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:16:46
89Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
90Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:16:48
91Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:16:51
92Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:16:52
93Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:17:00
94Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)0:17:16
95Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:17:27
96Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:17:35
97Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:18:01
98Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
99Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:18:10
100Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:18:23
101Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:18:50
102Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:19:11
103David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:19:26
104Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:19:49
105Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:23:21
106Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:24:20
107Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:25:00
108Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)0:25:19
109Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:26:14
110Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:26:20
111Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:26:34
112Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling)0:28:12
113Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:28:23
114Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:29:30
115Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:29:41
116Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:30:08
117Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:30:19
118Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:30:24
119Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:33:29
120Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:34:09
121Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:35:09

Men points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)21pts
2Eric Marcotte (SmartStop)19
3David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)17
4Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)14
5Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)14
6Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10
7Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)9
8Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)8
9Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)7
10Travis McCabe (SmartStop)7
11Timothy Stevens (Team3M)7
12David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)7
13Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)6
14Tom Devriendt (Team3M)5
15Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)5
16Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
17Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)3
18Gerry Druyts (Team3M)2
19Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
20Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)1
21Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)1
22Adam Myerson (SmartStop)1

Men mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1)10pts
2Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)6
3Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)5
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)3
5Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)3
6Timothy Stevens (Team3M)3
7Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)3
8Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)1
9Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
10Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop)1

Men young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized)6:08:09
2Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)0:00:01
3Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:08
4Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:00:28
5Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:02:14
6Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis)0:03:05
7Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:03:30
8Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling)
9Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:12
10Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:06:34
11Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:13
12Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:07:25
13Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)0:07:37
14Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:08:05
15Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)0:08:17
16Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:08:37
17Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:08:38
18Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:09:24
19Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:09:52
20Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:49
21Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:11:53
22Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:12:01
23Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:13:02
24David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:27
25Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:50
26Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)0:20:20
27Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:21:35
28Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:25:09
29Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:25:20
30Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:28:30
31Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:29:10
32Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:30:10

Men amateur rider classificaiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)6:07:20
2Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:32
3Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:00:41
4Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:50
5Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:01:17
6Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:04:19
7Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:01
8Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:07:21
9Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
10Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:07:23
11Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:07:38
12Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:07:47
13Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:07:54
14Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:08:02
15Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)0:08:07
16James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:08:08
17Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:08:09
18Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:08:14
19Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:08:24
20Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
21Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:08:49
22Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:08:54
23Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:08:59
24Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:09:02
25Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1)0:09:06
26Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing)0:09:14
27Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:09:26
28Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:09:27
29Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:09:29
30Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:10:13
31Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:10:41
32Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:10:49
33Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing)0:12:13
34Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros)0:12:28
35Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:12:36
36Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
37Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:38
38Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:12:41
39Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:12:42
40Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team)0:12:50
41Eric Losak (BMW Development Team)0:13:06
42Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:13:17
43Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:13:25
44Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:13:51
45Rene Corella (BMW Development Team)
46Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:14:00
47Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:14:13
48Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:14:40
49Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:15:01
50David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:16
51Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:39
52Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:19:11
53Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:20:10
54Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:20:50
55Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1)0:21:09
56Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)0:22:04
57Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles)0:22:10
58Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:22:24
59Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:24:13
60Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:25:20
61Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:25:58
62Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)0:26:09
63Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:26:14
64Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:29:19
65Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance)0:29:59
66Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek)0:30:59

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)1:09:05
2Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
5Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)
6Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
7Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
8Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
9Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
10Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
11Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
12Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
13Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
14Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
15Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:04
16E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare)
17Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:00:05
18Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)
20Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
21Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
22Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)
23Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon)
24Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)
25Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
26Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:12
28Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
29Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
30Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)
31Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
32Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
33Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
34Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB)
35Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)
36Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
37Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
38Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)
39Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)
40Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)
41Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
42Abby Ruess (SPBRC)
43Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
44Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
45Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
46Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
48Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
49Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:00:44
50Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
51Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
52Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
53Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
54Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
55Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
56Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
57Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
58Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
59Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)
60Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
61Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
62Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)
63Sydney Running (PBLRB)
64Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)
65Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
66Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)
67Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)
68Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
69Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
70Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)
71Megan Gray (PBLRB)
72Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
73Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
74Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
75Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
76Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:00:51
77Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
78Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:00:53
79Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
80Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:01:03
81Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:47
82Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:01:51
83Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)0:02:52
84Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:03
85Georgina Beech (SPBRC)0:03:46
86Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:20
87Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
88Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)
89Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
90Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
91Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)

Women points 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)5pts
2Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)3
3Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1

Women points 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)5pts
2Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
3Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)1

Women points finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)10pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
3Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
4Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)4
5Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)3
6Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)2
7Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)1

Women young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)1:09:05
2Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
4Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
5Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
6Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
7Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:04
8Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:00:05
9Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
10Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:12
11Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
13Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)
14Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
15Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:00:44
18Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
19Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
20Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)
21Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
22Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)
23Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
24Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:53
25Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:01:03
26Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:47
27Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:01:51

Women amateur rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)1:09:17
2Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
3Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB)
4Abby Ruess (SPBRC)
5Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
6Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
7Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:00:32
8Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
9Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
10Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
11Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
12Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
13Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)
14Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)
15Sydney Running (PBLRB)
16Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)
17Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
18Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)
19Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
20Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
21Megan Gray (PBLRB)
22Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
23Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:00:39
24Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
25Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)0:02:40
26Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)0:08:08
27Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)
28Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)
29Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)6:26:57
2Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:14
3Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:22
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:48
5Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:51
6Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:00
7Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:01:04
8Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:05
9Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:07
10Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)0:01:11
11Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:22
12Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:23
13Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:30
14Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:31
15Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:35
16Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:41
17Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:45
18Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:47
19Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:48
20E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare)0:02:14
21Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:16
22Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:31
23Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)0:03:03
24Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:03:30
25Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:03:32
26Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:04:53
27Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:05:26
28Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:27
29Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon)0:05:36
30Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:05:46
31Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:05:51
32Sara Headley (Team TIBCO)0:05:56
33Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:06:00
34Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
35Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:06:03
36Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO)0:06:04
37Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB)0:06:13
38Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)0:06:19
39Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:06:27
40Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:30
41Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:06:34
42Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:38
43Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:06:39
44Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:06:54
45Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:06:55
46Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)0:07:07
47Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:07:30
48Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:07:41
49Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:14:15
50Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:14:39
51Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:23:04
52Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:24:05
53Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:24:49
54Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:24:54
55Sydney Running (PBLRB)0:25:13
56Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:25:15
57Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:25:18
58Abby Ruess (SPBRC)0:25:19
59Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:25:20
60Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:25:22
61Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires)0:25:40
62Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:25:42
63Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:25:44
64Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:25:49
65Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)0:25:50
66Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:25:52
67Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:25:58
68Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:25:59
69Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)0:26:14
70Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:26:19
71Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)0:26:20
72Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:27:15
73Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:27:57
74Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:28:07
75Megan Gray (PBLRB)0:28:30
76Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)0:28:43
77Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:28:52
78Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:28:54
79Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:29:58
80Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:32:36
81Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)0:33:23
82Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:38:21
83Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:39:17
84Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:39:32
85Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:39:48
86Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)0:42:17
87Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:42:26
88Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)0:44:29
89Georgina Beech (SPBRC)0:45:07
90Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:46:24
91Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:46:55

Women points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)41pts
2Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)24
3Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)20
4Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)18
5Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15
6Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)12
7Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare)7
8E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare)6
9Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
10Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)4
11Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
12Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)3
13Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)2
14Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
15Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)2
16Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)2
17Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)1
18Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)1

Women mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)10pts
2Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare)5
3Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)5
4Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
5Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
6Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)3
7Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)1
8Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)1
9Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1
10Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)1

Women young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6:27:19
2Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:26
3Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:29
4Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01
5Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:08
6Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:25
7Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:26
8Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:09
9Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)0:03:08
10Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)0:03:10
11Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare)0:04:31
12Anika Todd (Team TIBCO)0:05:04
13Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:05:24
14Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:05:29
15Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:38
16Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon)0:05:41
17Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:06:05
18Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:06:08
19Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team)0:07:08
20Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:07:19
21Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:24:53
22Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:24:58
23Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:25:57
24Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing)0:27:35
25Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:28:32
26Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:29:36
27Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:38:55

Women amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)6:28:45
2Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB)0:04:25
3Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:04:50
4Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:04:51
5Lindsay Fox (SPBRC)0:05:19
6Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:12:51
7Sydney Running (PBLRB)0:23:25
8Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:23:27
9Abby Ruess (SPBRC)0:23:31
10Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:23:32
11Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:23:34
12Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:23:56
13Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R)0:24:04
14Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:24:10
15Carol Sansome (SPBRC)0:24:11
16Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB)0:24:26
17Alexandra Burton (PBLRB)0:24:32
18Megan Gray (PBLRB)0:26:42
19Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways)0:26:55
20Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:27:04
21Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:27:06
22Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars)0:28:10
23Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires)0:31:35
24Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)0:37:44
25Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)0:40:29
26Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:40:38
27Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)0:42:41
28Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)0:44:36
29Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio0:45:07

Latest on Cyclingnews