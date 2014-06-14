Image 1 of 25 Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) gets introduced on the start line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 25 Fans watch as the men's field begins to string out. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 25 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) powers the break away from the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 25 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis) tries to bridge to the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 25 Ryan Anderson (Optum) holds on to yellow for another day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 25 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) takes one of tonights tight corners. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 25 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) powers the break down the backside. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 25 Optum comes to the front to maintain the time gap on the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 25 The men take the final corner at the Uptown crit. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 25 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leading into the final lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 25 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant) takes the win in the criterium. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 25 The men's field takes to the start line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 25 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes another stage in Minneapolis. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 25 The Optum team comes to the front on the final lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 25 The women begin the crit. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 25 Ryan Anderson (Optum) gets called to the start line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 25 The men leave the start line in front of thick crowds. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 25 Big crowds at the North Star Uptown criterium. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 25 The women wait for the start. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 25 Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) leading the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 25 Olivia Dillon (Colavita) was an aggressor again on the stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 25 Optum riders come to the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 25 UnitedHealthcare gets ready for the final laps. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 25 Carmen Small (Specialized-Lululemon) stayed out of troubles during the crash-marred criterium. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 25 The top three on the stage for the women. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) won the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium by beating the US road champion Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) in a sprint finish, while Timothy Stevens (Team 3M) claimed third place.

The trio were part of a five-man move that went clear early in the race, and on the final lap, the 19-year-old Ortenblad showed a calm that belied his years to dispose of Marcotte in the sprint.

“I was feeling good, I knew it was going to be really hard to beat Marcotte. He just won Nationals. I just knew that I wasn't going to come around until I saw the line,” Ortenblad said of the finale. “It was hard to stay on his wheel but I was in a good position to do it and then, we came to the sprint, I just went.”

Ryan Anderson (Team Optum) remains in the yellow jersey with two stages remaining.

Rivera continues sprint dominance

In the women’s event Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) claimed victory ahead of Leah Kirchmann and Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) thanks to a fine sprint finish in a race marred by a mass crash.

Almost half of the peloton was caught up in a crash shortly past the midway point, prompting the organisers to halt the race for twenty minutes, before restarting with ten laps remaining.

“The restart definitely threw a little bit of a curve ball into everything,” said Rivera. “It shook up our rhythm. Going into the final we lost our footing a little bit, were a little shuffled around, but Alison [Powers] and my teammates got me up there. With one to go Alison drilled down the front, I stuck on her wheel and she pretty much delivered me to the line.”

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) doubled her overall lead on Alison Powers from seven to 14 seconds after picking up the bonus at each of the intermediate sprints.

“The last three laps were very stressful,” said Small. “Optum was a good challenge. It’s hard for me by myself when there are two lead out trains. It was hard to take position for the sprint and I was too far back to put in a good sprint. But it’s ok, our goal was to keep the jersey, and I actually gained time.”

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 1:00:41 2 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 3 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 4 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 5 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 6 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 0:00:35 7 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 8 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 10 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 12 Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 13 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 14 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 15 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 16 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 17 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 19 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 20 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 21 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 22 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1) 23 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 24 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 25 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 26 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 27 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) 29 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 30 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 31 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 32 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 33 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 34 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 35 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 36 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 37 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 38 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 39 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 40 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:14 41 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:35 42 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 43 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 44 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:02:05 45 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 0:00:35 46 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 47 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 48 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 49 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 50 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 51 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 52 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 53 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 54 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 55 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 56 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 57 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 58 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 59 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:14 60 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:35 61 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 62 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 63 Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling) 64 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 65 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 66 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 67 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 68 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 69 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 70 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 71 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 72 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 73 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 74 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 75 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 76 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 77 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 78 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 79 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 80 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:00:49 81 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:00:51 82 Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development) 83 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 84 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 85 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 86 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 87 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 88 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 89 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 90 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 91 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 92 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 93 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 94 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 95 Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 96 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 97 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 98 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 99 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 100 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 101 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 0:00:59 102 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:02 103 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:23 104 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:01:44 105 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:51 106 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:58 107 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 108 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 109 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:02:05 110 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 111 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 112 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 113 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 114 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 115 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 116 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:02:12 117 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 118 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 119 Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:03:06 120 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:03:10 121 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:03:14

Men points 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 3 3 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 1

Men points 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 5 pts 2 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 3 3 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 1

Men points finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 10 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 7 3 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 5 4 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 4 5 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 3 6 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 2 7 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 1

Men young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 1:00:41 2 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:35 3 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 4 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 5 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 6 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 7 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 8 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:14 9 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:35 10 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 11 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 12 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:02:05 13 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:35 14 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 15 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:14 16 Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:35 17 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 18 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 19 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 20 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 21 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:00:49 22 Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:00:51 23 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 24 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 25 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:02 26 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:58 27 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:02:05 28 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 29 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 30 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 31 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:02:12 32 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:03:14

Men amateur rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 1:00:41 2 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 3 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:00:35 4 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 5 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 6 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 7 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 8 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 9 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 10 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 11 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 12 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:14 13 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:00:35 14 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:02:05 15 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:00:35 16 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 17 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 18 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 19 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 20 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 21 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:14 22 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:35 23 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 24 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 25 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 26 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 27 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 28 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 29 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 30 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 31 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 32 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 33 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 34 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 35 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 36 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:00:49 37 Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:00:51 38 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 39 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 40 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 41 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 42 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 43 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 44 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 45 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 46 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 47 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 48 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 0:00:59 49 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:02 50 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:01:44 51 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:01:51 52 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:01:58 53 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 54 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 55 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:02:05 56 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 57 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 58 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 59 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 60 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 61 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 62 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:02:12 63 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 64 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 65 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:03:10 66 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:03:14

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6:03:10 2 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:16 3 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 0:00:17 4 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20 5 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:21 6 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:34 7 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:43 8 Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:56 9 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:59 10 Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:01 11 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:14 12 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 0:01:31 13 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:04:10 14 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:04:26 15 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 0:04:31 16 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:04:37 17 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:04:40 18 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:04:42 19 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:04:51 20 Michael Vingerling (Team3M) 21 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:04:57 22 Christophe Sleurs (Team3M) 0:04:59 23 Stef VanZummeren (Team3M) 24 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 25 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:05:00 26 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 27 Kennett Peterson (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:05:02 28 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:05:06 29 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:05:07 30 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:25 31 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:05:27 32 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 0:06:09 33 Patrick Kos (Airgas Cycling) 0:06:48 34 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:07:08 35 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:07:13 36 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:07:20 37 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:07:25 38 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:07:28 39 Jeremy Powers (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:07:33 40 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:07:50 41 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 0:08:02 42 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1) 0:08:04 43 Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 44 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:08:29 45 Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling) 46 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 0:09:44 47 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 0:10:15 48 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:11:11 49 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:11:15 50 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:11:30 51 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:11:31 52 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) 53 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 54 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:11:33 55 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:11:36 56 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:11:38 57 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:11:40 58 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:11:48 59 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:11:57 60 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:12:04 61 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:12:12 62 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 0:12:16 63 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:12:17 64 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:12:18 65 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:12:19 66 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:12:24 67 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:12:25 68 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:12:34 69 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 70 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:12:36 71 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:12:59 72 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:13:04 73 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:13:09 74 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:13:12 75 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 0:13:13 76 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 0:13:16 77 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:13:24 78 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:13:36 79 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:13:37 80 Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:13:39 81 Emile Abraham (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:14:08 82 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:14:23 83 Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:14:35 84 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:14:51 85 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:14:59 86 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:16:23 87 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:16:38 88 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:16:46 89 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 90 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:16:48 91 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:16:51 92 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 0:16:52 93 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:17:00 94 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 0:17:16 95 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:17:27 96 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:17:35 97 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:18:01 98 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 99 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:18:10 100 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:18:23 101 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:18:50 102 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:19:11 103 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:19:26 104 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:19:49 105 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:23:21 106 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:24:20 107 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:25:00 108 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 0:25:19 109 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:26:14 110 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:26:20 111 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:26:34 112 Connor McCutcheon (Airgas Cycling) 0:28:12 113 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:28:23 114 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:29:30 115 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:29:41 116 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:30:08 117 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:30:19 118 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:30:24 119 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:33:29 120 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:34:09 121 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:35:09

Men points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 21 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) 19 3 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 17 4 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 5 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 14 6 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10 7 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 9 8 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 8 9 Juan Jose (Haedo Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 7 10 Travis McCabe (SmartStop) 7 11 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 7 12 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 7 13 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 6 14 Tom Devriendt (Team3M) 5 15 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 5 16 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 17 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 3 18 Gerry Druyts (Team3M) 2 19 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 20 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 1 21 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 1 22 Adam Myerson (SmartStop) 1

Men mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1) 10 pts 2 Steve Fisher (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 6 3 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 5 4 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 3 5 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) 3 6 Timothy Stevens (Team3M) 3 7 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 8 Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 1 9 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 10 Flavio Alejandro (SmartStop) 1

Men young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized) 6:08:09 2 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:08 4 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:00:28 5 Johnathan Freter (Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:02:14 6 Luis Lemus (Davila Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis) 0:03:05 7 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:03:30 8 Ratzell Greg (Airgas Cycling) 9 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:12 10 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:06:34 11 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:13 12 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:07:25 13 Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:07:37 14 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:08:05 15 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 0:08:17 16 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:08:37 17 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:08:38 18 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:09:24 19 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:09:52 20 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:11:49 21 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 0:11:53 22 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:12:01 23 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:13:02 24 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:14:27 25 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:14:50 26 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 0:20:20 27 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:21:35 28 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:25:09 29 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:25:20 30 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:28:30 31 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:29:10 32 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:30:10

Men amateur rider classificaiton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Santos (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 6:07:20 2 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:32 3 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:00:41 4 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:50 5 Fabrizio Von (Nacher KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:01:17 6 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:04:19 7 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:01 8 Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:07:21 9 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 10 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:07:23 11 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:07:38 12 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:07:47 13 Stephan Hirsch (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:07:54 14 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:08:02 15 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:08:07 16 James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:08:08 17 Kevin Massicotte (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:08:09 18 Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:08:14 19 Tony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:08:24 20 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 21 Derek Schanze (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:08:49 22 Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:08:54 23 Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:08:59 24 Chris Yotter (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:09:02 25 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1) 0:09:06 26 Tristan Uhl (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:09:14 27 Gerd deKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:09:26 28 Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:09:27 29 Pierre Louis (Verot Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:09:29 30 Jordan Cullen (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:10:13 31 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:10:41 32 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:10:49 33 Brant Speed (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:12:13 34 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic / Einstein Bros) 0:12:28 35 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:12:36 36 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 37 Andel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized) 0:12:38 38 Shawn D'Aurelio (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:12:41 39 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 0:12:42 40 Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles cycling team) 0:12:50 41 Eric Losak (BMW Development Team) 0:13:06 42 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:13:17 43 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:13:25 44 Matt Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:13:51 45 Rene Corella (BMW Development Team) 46 Chris Stastny (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:14:00 47 Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:14:13 48 Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:14:40 49 Levon Kalemkiarian (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:15:01 50 David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized) 0:15:16 51 Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized) 0:15:39 52 Garrick Valverde (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:19:11 53 Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant) 0:20:10 54 Ben Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:20:50 55 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1) 0:21:09 56 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:22:04 57 Tristin Bentzler (Twin Six/Revolution Cycles) 0:22:10 58 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:22:24 59 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:24:13 60 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:25:20 61 Stephen Welsh (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:25:58 62 Sergio Escutia (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 0:26:09 63 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:26:14 64 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores) 0:29:19 65 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser Grand Performance) 0:29:59 66 Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek) 0:30:59

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 1:09:05 2 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 5 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 6 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 7 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 8 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 9 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 10 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 11 Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 12 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 13 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 14 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 15 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:04 16 E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare) 17 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 0:00:05 18 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 20 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 21 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 22 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 23 Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon) 24 Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO) 25 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 26 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 27 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:12 28 Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 29 Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 30 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 31 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 32 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 34 Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB) 35 Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team) 36 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 37 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 38 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team) 39 Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team) 40 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 41 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 42 Abby Ruess (SPBRC) 43 Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 44 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 45 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 46 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 47 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 48 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 49 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:00:44 50 Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 51 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 52 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 53 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 54 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 55 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 56 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 57 Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 58 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 59 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 60 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 61 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 62 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 63 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 64 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 65 Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 66 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 67 Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires) 68 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 69 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 70 Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team) 71 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 72 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 73 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 74 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 75 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 76 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 0:00:51 77 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 78 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 0:00:53 79 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 80 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:01:03 81 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:47 82 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:01:51 83 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 0:02:52 84 Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:03:03 85 Georgina Beech (SPBRC) 0:03:46 86 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:08:20 87 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 88 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 89 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 90 Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 91 Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)

Women points 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 5 pts 2 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 3 3 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1

Women points 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 5 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 3 3 Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 1

Women points finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 10 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 3 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 4 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 4 5 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 3 6 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 2 7 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Women young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 1:09:05 2 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 4 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 5 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 6 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 7 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:04 8 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 0:00:05 9 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 10 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:12 11 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 13 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 14 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 15 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:00:44 18 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 19 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 20 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 21 Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 22 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 23 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 24 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:53 25 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:01:03 26 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:47 27 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:01:51

Women amateur rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 1:09:17 2 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 3 Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB) 4 Abby Ruess (SPBRC) 5 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 6 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 7 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 0:00:32 8 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 9 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 10 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 11 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 12 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 13 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 14 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 15 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 16 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 17 Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 18 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 19 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 20 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 21 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 22 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 23 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 0:00:39 24 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 25 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 0:02:40 26 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 0:08:08 27 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 28 Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 29 Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio)

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 6:26:57 2 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:14 3 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 4 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:48 5 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:51 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:00 7 Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 0:01:04 8 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:05 9 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:07 10 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 0:01:11 11 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:22 12 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:23 13 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:30 14 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:31 15 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:01:35 16 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:41 17 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:45 18 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:47 19 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:48 20 E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare) 0:02:14 21 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:16 22 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:31 23 Amy Charity (Vanderkitten) 0:03:03 24 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:03:30 25 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:03:32 26 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:04:53 27 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 0:05:26 28 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:27 29 Anna Grace (Christiansen Specialized-lululemon) 0:05:36 30 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 0:05:46 31 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:05:51 32 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO) 0:05:56 33 Starla Teddergreen (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:06:00 34 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 35 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 0:06:03 36 Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis pb JAKROO) 0:06:04 37 Beth Ann (Orton PBLRB) 0:06:13 38 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 0:06:19 39 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:06:27 40 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:06:30 41 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:06:34 42 Amber Markey (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:38 43 Irena Ossola (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:06:39 44 Diana Penuela (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:06:54 45 Ivy Audrain (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:06:55 46 Lindsay Fox (SPBRC) 0:07:07 47 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:07:30 48 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:07:41 49 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:14:15 50 Sara Bird (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:14:39 51 Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:23:04 52 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:24:05 53 Cristina Hughes (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:24:49 54 Joanie Caron (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:24:54 55 Sydney Running (PBLRB) 0:25:13 56 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:25:15 57 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:25:18 58 Abby Ruess (SPBRC) 0:25:19 59 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:25:20 60 Danielle Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:25:22 61 Sierra Siebenlist (Les Petites Victoires) 0:25:40 62 Amy Bradley (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:25:42 63 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 0:25:44 64 Vanessa Drigo (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:25:49 65 Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) 0:25:50 66 Jacqueline Parker (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:25:52 67 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:25:58 68 Carol Sansome (SPBRC) 0:25:59 69 Brenna Wrye-Simpson (PBLRB) 0:26:14 70 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:26:19 71 Alexandra Burton (PBLRB) 0:26:20 72 Stephanie Wetzel (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:27:15 73 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:27:57 74 Anne Donley (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:28:07 75 Megan Gray (PBLRB) 0:28:30 76 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways) 0:28:43 77 Vanessa Curtis (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:28:52 78 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:28:54 79 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:29:58 80 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 0:32:36 81 Sarah Rice (Les Petites Victoires) 0:33:23 82 Cheryl Fuller-Muller (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:38:21 83 Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:39:17 84 Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:39:32 85 Kim Jennings (Team Cloud Racing p/b R2R) 0:39:48 86 Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires) 0:42:17 87 Corey Coogan (Cisek Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:42:26 88 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 0:44:29 89 Georgina Beech (SPBRC) 0:45:07 90 Tracey Cameron (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:46:24 91 Jennifer Rife (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:46:55

Women points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 41 pts 2 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 24 3 Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten) 20 4 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) 18 5 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 6 Jo Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 12 7 Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) 7 8 E Scotti (WIlborne UnitedHealthcare) 6 9 Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 10 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 4 11 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 12 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 3 13 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) 2 14 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 15 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 2 16 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 2 17 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 1 18 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 1

Women mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 10 pts 2 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) 5 3 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing) 5 4 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 5 Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 6 Flavia Oliveira (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 3 7 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 1 8 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 1 9 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 1 10 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 1

Women young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6:27:19 2 Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:26 3 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:29 4 Denise Ramsden (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:01 5 Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:08 6 Annie Ewart (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:25 7 Kelly Catlin (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:26 8 Ariane Horbach (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:09 9 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) 0:03:08 10 Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) 0:03:10 11 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) 0:04:31 12 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO) 0:05:04 13 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) 0:05:24 14 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:05:29 15 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:05:38 16 Jessica Allan (Specialized-lululemon) 0:05:41 17 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:06:05 18 Allison Arensman (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:06:08 19 Jenny Rios (GARNEAU Factory Team) 0:07:08 20 Cinthia Lehner (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:07:19 21 Cecilia Davis-Hayes (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:24:53 22 Michelle Khare (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:24:58 23 Holly Beard (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:25:57 24 Brittany Lindores (ICE Sportswear p/b Pinnacle Racing) 0:27:35 25 Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:28:32 26 Adelaide Tillinghast (Kakookies Collegiate All-Stars) 0:29:36 27 Chelsea Factor (Birchwood Cycling p/b The Fix Studio) 0:38:55